Als je je iPhone of iPad niet kunt bijwerken (2024)

If you're seeing an "Insufficient storage available" message on your Android, chances are that you've used up most of your device's available memory. To fix this, you'll need to make some space by deleting apps and/or media; you can also add external storage, such as a Micro SD card, to your phone.

iPhones have a greater range of connectivity than the iPad. Despite having cellular connectivity, the iPad does not support voice calls or messages. Apple is constantly working to incorporate the latest technology into the iPhone, whether it is 3G, 4G, or 5G.

Apple iOS is the proprietary operating system used on Apple mobile devices such as the iPhone and iPad. iOS ranks as the second-most used mobile device operating platform in the world, behind Android.

If there's not enough space to update



If your device still doesn't have enough space, you can use your computer to update your device. If you can't connect your device to your computer, you can make room for the update by removing content and apps on your device that you don't use.

Clear the cache of your Android phone: You can clear cached data from a single app by going to Settings > Apps and tapping on the individual app. In the app info, tap Storage > Clear cache. Some Android phones have the option of clearing cached data from all apps; go to Settings > Storage and tap Cached data.

These devices are all highly integrated into the Apple ecosystem, allowing you to access your iCloud files on the go and use most of the same apps you can use on an iPhone. They're better for consuming media and getting work done than iPhones due to their larger displays, and they're more portable than MacBooks.

First, unlike an iPhone, an iPad can run two apps side-by-side, which provides more flexibility in how you use the device. Due to its larger screen, an iPad can do things that aren't as easy to do on an iPhone, such as operating Excel or Word. Other than making calls, the iPad is better for just about every task.

The main functional difference between the iPhone and the iPad is that the iPhone can be used to make phone calls over a cellular network, whereas the iPad cannot. Every iPhone is able to send data over the cellular networks, whereas the iPad comes in two versions: one that can use cellular data and one that can't.

If your device is low on storage or has storage full, it automatically frees up space while installing an app, updating iOS or iPadOS, downloading music, recording videos, and more, To make more storage available, your device may also remove items that can be downloaded again or aren't needed anymore.

If it's a major update, like iOS 16, you may need a little over 5GB to install the software. If it's a point update, like iOS 16.1, you're looking at around 1GB. And if you don't have enough storage space to update, you can quickly offload apps, which is a middle ground between keeping and deleting your apps.

Check Your iPad's Storage



The two most common solutions to clear storage space on your iPad is to delete photos/videos from your photo library or to uninstall apps. Before you delete anything though, make sure that you know how to backup the files you would like to keep.

Cached Data: Your iPhone might have a significant amount of cached data, including temporary files and app data that are taking up space. Clearing the cache can help free up additional storage.

Why does my device show a "Not Enough iCloud Storage" message even though I have space available? This can happen due to various reasons, such as syncing issues, temporary storage glitches, or outdated iCloud status.

Cached data is mainly used to help your apps perform better, but it's notorious for hogging up storage space. Clearing your cache gets rid of unnecessary data that's just lingering. And then there are cookies, which store user preferences, log-in info, browsing history and other elements of your online behavior.

The possible causes can be: Too many applications or files saved on the disk. There is not enough disk space. File system corruption on the hard drive.