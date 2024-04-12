An award-winning beef chili recipe that's the best! You've found it! (2024)

Raise your hand if you love beef chili! I know there are tons of chili recipes out there, but this recipe is definitely a MUST try.

My whole family is obsessed! But we are a bit picky about our chili. We like it:

Super thick!

Chunky, but not too chunky. You get me?

Spicy, but not like fire-in-your-mouth spicy. Just the cozy, warming, winter afternoon kind of spicy.

Simple. On most occasions, we don’t want any strange ingredients in our chili. Lentils, I’m looking at you!

So… with that, I’d like to introduce you to my dad’s award-winning classic chili recipe.

That’s right, this beef chili is a cook-off champion! When I was just a kid, my dad experimented with his favorite chili recipe and entered it into our hometown chili cook-off. He ended up winning first place for overall BEST chili! And this recipe has been a favorite in our family ever since. You won’t be surprised he took home the blue ribbon, once you give this dish a taste!