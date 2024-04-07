Easy Green Bean Casserole Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

This delicious Green Bean Casserole Recipe is sure to be a hit. From the crispy topping to the creamy sauce, this side dish is perfect for family dinner, holidays and more.

My family loves when I make traditional green bean casserole. It is one of those classic and easy side dish recipes and classic American Recipes that they expect to see on the table during the holidays for an easy Thanksgiving recipe. Plus, it is simple enough to make all year long.

We also make this easy crock pot green bean casserole recipeif you prefer a slow cooker cooker version. You may also love Chicken Green Bean Casserole or Green Been Bacon Casserole.

This green bean casserole is one of my favorite Thanksgiving Recipes. It has amazing flavor and the crispy texture topping makes it a must every holiday.

The ingredients are simple which makes it budget friendly classic recipe and a freezer meal recipes.

Frozen Green Beans

French Fried Onions

Milk

Cream of Mushroom Soup

Salt and Pepper

Green Beans – You can use fresh green beans or frozen green beans. We have even used canned green beans for an easy substitute.

You can use fresh green beans or frozen green beans. We have even used canned green beans for an easy substitute. Crispy Topping – This is essential to this recipe. We love the way it just makes this recipe come together. You can also use Panko Breadcrumbs or choose a gluten-free option.

This is essential to this recipe. We love the way it just makes this recipe come together. You can also use Panko Breadcrumbs or choose a gluten-free option. Cream of Mushroom Soup – We love adding in cream of mushroom soup. You can try homemade cream of mushroom soup or our Green Bean Casserole with Cream of Chicken .

We love adding in cream of mushroom soup. You can try or our . Add Cheese – You can also add a cup shredded cheddar cheese to the casserole recipe. Cheese lovers go crazy over this and love when cheese is added to the green bean mixture.

Step 1 – Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Step 2 – In a large mixing bowl, combine the cream of mushroom soup, ⅓ cup milk, salt and black pepper.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the cream of mushroom soup, ⅓ cup milk, salt and black pepper. Step 3 – Stir in the cooked green beans and half of the french fried onions.

Stir in the cooked green beans and half of the french fried onions. Step 4 – – Pour this mixture in a baking dish.

Pour this mixture in a baking dish. Step 5 – Bake for about 40 minutes, stir the mixture and then top with the remaining crispy fried onions. Cooking time could vary.

Step 6 – Bake for 10 more minutes until hot and bubbling.

Bake for 10 more minutes until hot and bubbling. Step 7 – Serve and enjoy. It will smell amazing topped with parmesan cheese.

Choosing Green Beans – If you prefer softer green beans, use 3 cans of green beans drained instead of the frozen ones.

If you prefer softer green beans, use 3 cans of green beans drained instead of the frozen ones. Bake Uncovered – There is no need to cover the casserole when baking. You love the way it taste with the crispy topping.

This easy side dish is great to prepared ahead of time. You can prepare it as early as 48 hours from when you are ready to serve it. Combine ingredients as indicated but leave out the French fried onions so they do not get soggy.

Once you are ready to bake it, remove the dish from the fridge about 30 minutes beforehand. Then sprinkle the French fried onions on top and bake.

What to Serve with this Casserole? This recipe is delicious served with Roast Turkey or Crock Pot Spiral Ham. This is a classic dish to serve for the holidays, but we love it so much that we have made it year round. How to Store Leftovers: Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3-4 days. How to Reheat Casserole: If you have a small serving, you can reheat in the microwave. Slowly reheat in 30 second intervals so you don't overcook the green beans.

You can also place the leftovers in a casserole dish and reheat in the oven. Preheat the over to 350 degrees and heat for about 10 minutes.

If you make this classic green bean casserole, make sure to leave us a comment. We love hearing from you.