An Easy Old-Fashioned Campbell's Green Bean Casserole Recipe! (2024)

Made with creamy cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions, cozy cream of mushroom soup, and more, this classic Campbell’s Green Bean Casserole hits all the right notes. It’s a quick and easy side dish that nobody can get enough of!

This warm and comforting green bean casserole is one of those holiday dishes I’m super tempted to whip up on a regular basis. But, if I ate it too often, it wouldn’t feel quite as special on days like Thanksgiving and Christmas. So, even though it’s a constant craving in the back of my head, I like to reserve it for the holiday season… for the most part!

Not only is this creamy-crunchy casserole a dream come true for your taste buds, but it’s also incredibly quick and easy. With only 10 minutes of active prep time, the oven does the vast majority of the work. You can even prepare it a day or two in advance at your convenience.

My favorite thing about this crowd-favorite side dish is the trio of secret ingredients that give it an extra boost of flavor – a little soy sauce, some Worcestershire sauce, and a dash of hot sauce. I have to credit my brilliant mother for that game-changing hack. Sorry mom, the secret’s out!

This green bean casserole recipe is a must-have for your recipe box! Here’s why I think you’ll love it just as much as I do:

Creamy and crispy. Each bite of this cozy casserole is filled with creamy mushroom soup, tender green beans, and crispy fried onions. The overall texture is next-level!

Each bite of this cozy casserole is filled with creamy mushroom soup, tender green beans, and crispy fried onions. The overall texture is next-level! Flavor, flavor, flavor. This Campbell’s green bean casserole is packed with spicy hot sauce, sharp cheddar cheese, earthy mushroom soup, salty soy sauce, and more. It’s an addicting combination for the tastebuds!

This Campbell’s green bean casserole is packed with spicy hot sauce, sharp cheddar cheese, earthy mushroom soup, salty soy sauce, and more. It’s an addicting combination for the tastebuds! Quick. As noted above, it only takes 10 minutes to prep this casserole for the oven, and then all you have to do is wait for it to finish cooking.

As noted above, it only takes 10 minutes to prep this casserole for the oven, and then all you have to do is wait for it to finish cooking. Perfect for all kinds of occasions. You can serve this comforting side dish with Sweet Potato Casserole at your Thanksgiving/Christmas feast, or alongside a casual weeknight dinner. Up to you!

The best recipes only require a handful of ingredients, and this creamy green bean casserole is no different. See the recipe card beneath this post for precise amounts.

Fresh Green Beans – Don’t forget to blanch them before you add them to the casserole. We’ll go over this process in the step-by-step instructions.

– Don’t forget to blanch them before you add them to the casserole. We’ll go over this process in the step-by-step instructions. Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup – Campbell’s is my go-to soup for this recipe, but you can use whatever kind you like.

– Campbell’s is my go-to soup for this recipe, but you can use whatever kind you like. Milk – Any kind you have in your fridge will work.

– Any kind you have in your fridge will work. Black Pepper – Freshly ground black pepper provides the best boost of flavor.

– Freshly ground black pepper provides the best boost of flavor. Soy Sauce & Worcestershire Sauce – Add rich umami flavor to the casserole.

– Add rich umami flavor to the casserole. Hot Sauce – Use your preferred brand to add a little kick!

– Use your preferred brand to add a little kick! Shredded Cheddar Cheese – White cheddar is my go-to – the sharpness is so satisfying!

– White cheddar is my go-to – the sharpness is so satisfying! Crispy Fried Onions – You should be able to find these in the canned foods section at your local grocery store. I usually use French’s fried onions (so you can call it a French’s green bean casserole too, if you like!).

Do I Have to Use Fresh Green Beans?

While I personally prefer to use fresh green beans for this casserole, you definitely don’t have to. I’ve made it with canned and frozen ones as well! Just ignore the blanching process if you’re not going the fresh route and follow the instructions that apply to the green beans you’re using.

For Canned Green Beans: Be sure to drain them well.

Be sure to drain them well. For Frozen Green Beans: Let them thaw in the fridge overnight or defrost them in the microwave. Drain the green beans well after thawing/defrosting.

Ready to fall in love with a classic side dish all over again? Let’s dive right in.

Heat up the oven. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Blanch the green beans. Trim the ends of the green beans and transfer them to a microwave-safe bowl with about 2 tablespoons of water. Cover the bowl loosely with clear wrap and microwave it for 5-7 minutes, or until the green beans begin to get tender (keep in mind that they’ll continue to cook in the oven). Immediately submerge the blanched green beans in cold water to keep them from cooking more.

Trim the ends of the green beans and transfer them to a microwave-safe bowl with about 2 tablespoons of water. Cover the bowl loosely with clear wrap and microwave it for 5-7 minutes, or until the green beans begin to get tender (keep in mind that they’ll continue to cook in the oven). Immediately submerge the blanched green beans in cold water to keep them from cooking more. Combine the other ingredients. Mix the blanched green beans, soup, milk, pepper, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, cheese, and 1 cup of the fried onions in a large bowl.

Mix the blanched green beans, soup, milk, pepper, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, cheese, and 1 cup of the fried onions in a large bowl. Bake the casserole. Pour the mixture into a 1.5-quart dish and bake the casserole for 25-30 minutes.

Pour the mixture into a 1.5-quart dish and bake the casserole for 25-30 minutes. Add more fried onions and continue cooking. Add the remaining crispy fried onions to the top of the casserole and bake it for another 5 minutes.

Add the remaining crispy fried onions to the top of the casserole and bake it for another 5 minutes. Enjoy! Serve warm.

Absolutely! You have so much to prepare for the holidays, why not make life simpler and do some prep work in advance? Start by combining everything but the crispy fried onions, cover the bowl tightly with clear wrap, then refrigerate it for 1-2 days.

When you’re ready to bake your casserole, mix in the fried onions and continue to follow the recipe as usual. You may have to add a few minutes to the initial bake time since the casserole will be going in cold.

Tips & Recipe Variations

There really isn’t much you have to watch out for when you’re making this green bean casserole. Even so, a couple of expert tips couldn’t hurt!

Don’t go overboard with the blanching. You only want to blanch your green beans until they’re just starting to get tender. If they soften up too much, they’ll end up overcooking. Submerge them in ice-cold water as soon as you’re done blanching them to halt the cooking process.

You only want to blanch your green beans until they’re just starting to get tender. If they soften up too much, they’ll end up overcooking. Submerge them in ice-cold water as soon as you’re done blanching them to halt the cooking process. Season the casserole to fit your taste preferences. Whether you want to kick up the heat with a little extra hot sauce or fully omit a flavoring you’re not too fond of, go right ahead. Your casserole, your call!

Whether you want to kick up the heat with a little extra hot sauce or fully omit a flavoring you’re not too fond of, go right ahead. Your casserole, your call! Bake the casserole immediately. Make sure the oven is done preheating when you combine the ingredients. If the mixture sits for too long, the fried onions will start to lose their crispiness.

Make sure the oven is done preheating when you combine the ingredients. If the mixture sits for too long, the fried onions will start to lose their crispiness. Add bacon bits. Crispy bacon makes everything better, including this casserole!

Why is my green bean casserole so soupy? It could be because the green beans were not drained thoroughly enough, and too much water was added to the casserole. If you use fresh, blanched green beans, be sure to drain the ice-cold water completely before adding the veggies to the casserole. If you use frozen or canned green beans, also be sure to carefully drain those according to the instructions above. Is it better to use fresh green beans or canned green beans for this casserole? You can use fresh, frozen, or canned green beans – they all work! Perhaps going over the differences in texture and taste will help you make up your mind. Canned green beans are the softest and tend to have the least flavor, whereas frozen green beans are the crunchiest with the strongest flavor. Fresh green beans are a happy medium, so that’s what I tend to go with.

This easy green bean casserole is a worthwhile addition to any meal. Here are some festive dishes that complement it particularly well:

Serve it with stuffing. I have to start off with another Thanksgiving must-have – Homemade Stuffing ! This stuff is so irresistible, you’ll want to enjoy an extra helping for dessert.

I have to start off with another Thanksgiving must-have – ! This stuff is so irresistible, you’ll want to enjoy an extra helping for dessert. Pair it with pork roast. Looking to stray from that traditional Christmas ham but don’t want to hear any complaints? No one could get mad at this sweet and savory Instant Pot Pork Roast . It comes with tender roasted carrots and potatoes!

Looking to stray from that traditional Christmas ham but don’t want to hear any complaints? No one could get mad at this sweet and savory . It comes with tender roasted carrots and potatoes! Serve it with sweet potato casserole. When you’re preparing multiple side dishes for a special occasion, it only makes sense to include both a sweet casserole and a savory one. Topped with gooey toasted marshmallows, sweet potato casserole (linked above!) will leave you speechless.

How to Store & Reheat Leftovers

It’s definitely best to enjoy this casserole fresh, but leftovers can be stored and reheated later if necessary. Just keep in mind that the onions will lose their crispiness. If you’d like, you can add some new ones just before reheating.

To store. Transfer the cooled casserole to an airtight container and refrigerate it for up to 3 days.

Transfer the cooled casserole to an airtight container and refrigerate it for up to 3 days. To reheat. Reheat it in an oven-safe dish at 350°F for 20 minutes, or until it’s heated through.

Technically, yes, but the fried onions will soften just like they would in the fridge. If you don’t mind this, you can freeze your casserole in a freezer-safe container for up to 4 months. Thaw it out in the fridge overnight before you reheat it.

Recipe Green Bean Casserole 5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star 4.8 from 6 reviews Author: Lindsay

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 35 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

Yield: 8

Category: Side Dish

Method: Oven

Cuisine: American Print Description This Campbell’s Green Bean Casserole is made with sharp cheddar cheese, crunchy fried onions, cozy cream of mushroom soup, and more. It’s perfect for everything from casual dinners to holiday feasts! Ingredients 4 cups green beans*

green beans* 10.5 ounce can Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup

can Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup 1/4 cup milk

milk 1/8 teaspoon black pepper

black pepper 1 teaspoon soy sauce

soy sauce 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Worcestershire sauce dash of hot sauce

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (I used white cheddar cheese)

shredded cheddar cheese (I used white cheddar cheese) 1 1/2 cups crispy fried onions, divided Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Preheat oven to 350°F. If using fresh green beans, trim the ends and put in a microwave safe bowl with about two tablespoons of water. Cover loosely with clear wrap and microwave for 5-7 minutes, or until they begin to get tender. Keep in mind that they’ll continue to cook in the oven. When done, cover the green beans in cold water to keep them from cooking more. If using frozen green beans, microwave until thawed, then drain them. If using canned green beans, drain them. In a large bowl, combine the green beans, soup, milk, pepper, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, cheddar cheese and 1 cup of crispy fried onions. Pour the mixture into a 1 1/2 quart dish and bake for 25-30 minutes. Top the casserole with the remaining crispy fried onions and bake for another 5 minutes, then serve. Notes Can use fresh, canned or frozen green beans. If using canned, you’ll need two 14.5 oz cans. If using frozen, a 16-oz bag of green beans is about 5 cups.

Makes 6-8 servings.

To Store & Reheat: Transfer cooled casserole to an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Note that onions will lose their crispiness – add new ones just before reheating if desired. Reheat casserole in an oven-safe dish at 350°F for 20 minutes, or until heated through.

Transfer cooled casserole to an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Note that onions will lose their crispiness – add new ones just before reheating if desired. Reheat casserole in an oven-safe dish at 350°F for 20 minutes, or until heated through. To Freeze: Fried onions will soften just like they would in the fridge. If you don’t mind this, freeze casserole in a freezer-safe container for up to 4 months. Thaw in the fridge overnight before reheating. Nutrition Serving Size: 1 Serving

Calories: 116

Sugar: 2.3 g

Sodium: 439.4 mg

Fat: 7.6 g

Carbohydrates: 7.2 g

Protein: 5.6 g

Cholesterol: 15.1 mg