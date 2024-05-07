Beef Tips (Crock Pot Recipe) (2024)

Slow Cooker Beef Tips and Gravy (with no “cream soup!” ) is wonderfully tender, richly satisfying, comforting and flavorful and the perfect make ahead mealfor busy weeknights!

Also known as Beef Tips and Rice and Beef Tips and Noodles, this Beef Tips recipe is about to become one of your favorite recipes! You will beblown away by the flavor and ease of this luxuriously, melt-in-your-mouth beef!I love serving this Beef Tips Recipe for special occasions or holidays because it is so easy, make ahead and simple to double/triple or I’ve even 10X for a crowd!

BEEF TIPS RECIPE VIDEO

Beef Tips in Crock Pot

And 10x this Slow Cooker Beef Tips recipe I did for our Church Woman’s RS Christmas Dinner in return for 10x the rave reviews, emails, texts, face-to-face begging for the recipe.Yes, it’s that good.

Out of everything I could have planned and served (with my Perfect Pot Roast a close second but not as practical), I settled on this Beef Tips Recipe because it’s wonderfully comforting — AKA DELICIOUS — formal enough when using sirloin (you can use other meat for less formal/expense occasions), easy to make in mass quantity, a prep and forget it recipe, stays warm until ready to serve, and receives rave reviews every. single. time.

We served these Crock Pot Beef Tips alongside my Company Mashed Potatoes and Apple Cranberry Salad for a rave worthy feast!

The little work for this Beef Tips Recipe was so worth the praise and the bonus of the savory aroma wafting through every corner of my home as I had 8 large Crockpots scattered throughout my downstairs, plugged into different outlets from the kitchen, to the living room to the bedroom as to not blow a fuse. I was sorry to see all the Crockpots of deliciousness go…

Beef Tips Recipe ingredients

This slow cooker beef tips recipe requires surprisingly few ingredients to achieve such a rich, comforting flavor. Here’s everything you’ll need to make homemade beef tips and gravy:

Beef: Beef chuck or sirloin will provide the most tender, juicy beef tips. Cut the beef into large bite-size pieces keeping in mind the beef will shrink some as it cooks. .

Beef chuck or sirloin will provide the most tender, juicy beef tips. Cut the beef into large bite-size pieces keeping in mind the beef will shrink some as it cooks. . Onion: Gets added to the slow cooker to flavor the beef. You may also substitute with 1 teaspoon onion powder.

Gets added to the slow cooker to flavor the beef. You may also substitute with 1 teaspoon onion powder. Garlic: I typically add 4 to 6 cloves of garlic to flavor the beef really well. You may also substitute with 1 teaspoon garlic powder.

I typically add 4 to 6 cloves of garlic to flavor the beef really well. You may also substitute with 1 teaspoon garlic powder. Vegetable oil: You need just a little vegetable or olive oil for searing the beef in a skillet.

You need just a little vegetable or olive oil for searing the beef in a skillet. Butter: The exact amount of butter will depend on how much juices/fat are left from searing your meat.

The exact amount of butter will depend on how much juices/fat are left from searing your meat. All-purpose flour: I’m sure you could use a gluten-free flour blend here as well.

I’m sure you could use a gluten-free flour blend here as well. Beef broth: I prefer using low-sodium beef broth so I can control the amount of salt in the dish.

I prefer using low-sodium beef broth so I can control the amount of salt in the dish. Soy sauce: I use reduced sodium soy sauce as well to prevent this meal from being too salty.

I use reduced sodium soy sauce as well to prevent this meal from being too salty. Dijon mustard: Adds a lovely punch of flavor without overwhelming the dish.

Adds a lovely punch of flavor without overwhelming the dish. Beef bouillon: Just a few teaspoons of bouillon makes the gravy extra rich.

Just a few teaspoons of bouillon makes the gravy extra rich. Sugar: Just a pinch of sugar balances out the meatiness of this dish.

Just a pinch of sugar balances out the meatiness of this dish. Dried herbs and spices: Dried parsley, thyme, oregano, paprika, salt, and pepper adds lots of flavor to the beef tips and gravy.

How to Make Beef Tips and Gravy

Although incredibly easy to make, this Slow Cooker Beef Tips and Noodles /Rice / Potatoes/ Gravy Reciperequires just a few extra steps than your mom’s dump and run slow cooker beef tips with cream of mushroom soup.

That being said, my recipe really only is 15 minutes additional prep time after cutting your meat, if that, and sooooo worth it — or so say the reviews.

Toss the meat with salt and pepper while sitting on the cutting board. Sear the beef in an oiled skillet. Add the seared beef, onion, and garlic to a slow cooker. To the same skillet the beef was seared in, add the butter and flour. Whisk in the flour until dissolved, then add remaining gravy ingredients. Pour the gravy mixture into the slow cooker. Cook on HIGH for 3-4 hours or on LOW for 5-7 hours. Beef is ready when it is melt in your mouth tender.

Tips for making this Beef Tips Recipe (Crock Pot Method)

Sear the beef. Searing the meat first on the stovetop will seal in the juices and keep the meat from drying out. It will also add an additional depth of flavor because meat color always = flavor.

Searing the meat first on the stovetop will seal in the juices and keep the meat from drying out. It will also add an additional depth of flavor because meat color always = flavor. Thicken the gravy first. You want to whisk your gravy ingredients together on the stovetop to thicken before adding to your slow cooker. This ensures your gravy is rich, luscious, and the ideal consistency instead of the unappetizing watery gravy that just can’t seem to thicken to perfection using a cornstarch slurry in a slow cooker. By thickening your gravy first, it emerges beautifully and you will be so happy you took the extra 5 minutes and one saucepan to ensure its perfection.

You want to whisk your gravy ingredients together on the stovetop to thicken before adding to your slow cooker. This ensures your gravy is rich, luscious, and the ideal consistency instead of the unappetizing watery gravy that just can’t seem to thicken to perfection using a cornstarch slurry in a slow cooker. By thickening your gravy first, it emerges beautifully and you will be so happy you took the extra 5 minutes and one saucepan to ensure its perfection. Add more or less butter as needed. The exact amount of butter you add to the skillet will depend on how much juices and fat are left from searing your meat. You want approximately ½ cup between the juices and the butter.

How to make this Beef Tip Crock Pot Recipe tender

Like I mentioned earlier, you can use top sirloin for this Crockpot beef tips recipe or you can use stew meat or beef chuck — all will be delicious and crazy tender if cooked long enough. If your meat isn’t as tender as you would like, simply continue to cook away until it’s drool worthy tender and begging to be ladled over rice, potatoes or pasta.

Beef Tips Recipe variations

Make a mushroom gravy. If you and your family are mushroom lovers, feel free to transform this gravy into mushroom gravy by adding mushrooms directly to the crock pot if you wish. If you like fall apart mushrooms that become one with the gravy, add them at the beginning of cooking. If you like firmer mushrooms, add them about half way through cooking.

If you and your family are mushroom lovers, feel free to transform this gravy into mushroom gravy by adding mushrooms directly to the crock pot if you wish. If you like fall apart mushrooms that become one with the gravy, add them at the beginning of cooking. If you like firmer mushrooms, add them about half way through cooking. Serve with noodles, rice, or mashed potatoes. An easy way to switch up this recipe is to alternate the base you serve it on!

An easy way to switch up this recipe is to alternate the base you serve it on! Use a different type of meat. You can use stew meat, beef chuck, or sirloin in this recipe. I’ve also had readers report success using venison!

How to store Beef Tips and Gravy

The slow cooker beef tips with gravy should be stored in an airtight container in the fridge. Leftovers will last up to 5 days.

How to reheat this Beef Tips Recipe

You can gently reheat individual portions in the microwave on 30-second intervals, or you can reheat larger portions in the Crockpot.

Can I Freeze Crockpot Beef Tips?

Yes, this beef tips recipe should freeze well since it’s a flour-based gravy rather than a cream-based gravy. If frozen correctly, leftovers will keep up to 3 months in the freezer.

How to serve this Beef Tip Crock Pot Recipe

These slow cooker beef tips pair well with so many comforting side dishes. Here are a few sides I love to serve with beef tips:

Garlic Butter Smashed Potatoes

Crockpot Mashed Potatoes

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Twice Baked Potatoes

Dinner Rolls

Honey Roasted Carrots

Roasted Parmesan Lemon Broccoli

Roasted Green Beans

Crock Pot Beef Tips Recipe FAQs

CAN I PREP CROCKPOT BEEF TIPS IN ADVANCE? Absolutely! You can make the recipe as written, then let it sit in your fridge until you’re ready to reheat it in the Crockpot and serve. I recommend serving the beef tips and gravy within 48 hours of making it for best results.

Looking for More Slow Cooker Beef Recipes?

Slow Cooker Honey Balsamic Beef

Slow Cooker Beef Brisket

Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff

Slow Cooker Beef Barbacoa

Slow Cooker Beef Stew

Slow Cooker Italian Sandwiches

Slow Cooker French Dip Sandwiches

All of my Slow Cooker Recipes!

So now that you have 3 recipes in 1 —Beef Tips and Rice, Beef Tips and Noodles and Beef Tips with Potatoes all with plain Gravy or Mushroom Gravy, be prepared for dinner to become easier and more drool worthy delicious!

Want to try this Beef Tips Recipe?

Crock Pot Beef Tips Slow Cooker Beef Tips and Gravy (with no “cream soup!” ) is is wonderfully tender, richly satisfying, comforting and flavorful and the perfect make ahead mealfor busy weeknights! I also love serving these Beef Tips Recipe for special occasions or holidays because they are so easy, make ahead and simple to double/triple or I’ve even 10X the recipe! Servings: 6 -8 Total Time: 4 hours hrs 20 minutes mins Prep Time: 20 minutes mins Cook Time: 4 hours hrs Save This Recipe To Your Recipe Box You can now create an account on our site and save your favorite recipes all in one place! Print RecipePin RecipeSave Recipe Ingredients Beef Tips 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 1/2 pounds beef chuck roast or sirloin, trimmed of excess fat, cut into large bite size pieces

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 onion, chopped (may sub 1 teaspoon onion powder)

4-6 garlic cloves, minced (may sub 1 teaspoon garlic powder) Gravy 1-4 tablespoons unsalted butter (in directions)

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

4 cups low sodium beef broth

1 tablespoon low sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 1/2 teaspoons beef bouillon

½ tsp EACH dried parsley, paprika

1/4 tsp EACH dried oregano, dried thyme Instructions While meat is still on the cutting board, toss it with 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add beef (work in 2 batches if needed) to the very hot skillet and sear on each side, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer seared beef to a lightly greased 6-quart (or larger) slow cooker and top with onions and garlic.

To the remaining juices left in the skillet, melt 1-4 tablespoons butter. The amount of butter will depend on how much juices/fat are left from searing your meat. You want approximately ½ cup between the juices and the butter. Whisk the flour into the butter and cook for 2 minutes over medium heat.

Whisk in all the remaining Gravy ingredients. Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer until thickened to the consistency of thick gravy (gravy will thin once cooked with the beef). Add the gravy to the slow cooker and stir to combine.

Cook on HIGH for 3-4 hours or on LOW for 5-7 hours. Beef is ready when it is melt in your mouth tender. Season with additional salt and pepper to taste. Serve with potatoes, pasta or rice.









©Carlsbad Cravings Original