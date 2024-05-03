Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik (2024)

miankamran7100

Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik

Joined: Tue Sep 17, 2019 9:28 am

Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik

Mon Feb 19, 2024 12:24 am

dear all
hope you will be fine. I want to set up a VPN for my Android and IOS devices (phone). All new Android devices support only ikev2/IPsec.
which VPN is good and efficient.

Thanks

Mesquite

Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik

Posts: 420
Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2024 9:16 pm

Re: Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik

Mon Feb 19, 2024 6:32 pm

Android devices support wireguard, which is recommended
As per the next post.... Confirm what type of Public IP you get from your provider.

Last edited by Mesquite on Mon Feb 19, 2024 6:38 pm, edited 1 time in total.

optio

Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik

Posts: 645
Joined: Mon Dec 26, 2022 2:57 pm

Re: Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik

Mon Feb 19, 2024 6:36 pm

There is also MT "Back To Home" mobile app for iOS and Android which simplifies VPN (Wireguard) configuration process.

miankamran7100

Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik

Topic Author

Posts: 249
Joined: Tue Sep 17, 2019 9:28 am

Re: Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik

Mon Feb 19, 2024 8:43 pm

Android devices support wireguard, which is recommended
As per the next post.... Confirm what type of Public IP you get from your provider.

I have static public IP.
I no need BTH.

Mesquite

Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik

Posts: 420
Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2024 9:16 pm

Re: Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik

Mon Feb 19, 2024 9:03 pm

Great then wireguard it is.......
https://help.mikrotik.com/docs/display/ROS/WireGuard

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CH10spRyGpU&t=80s

optio

Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik

Posts: 645
Joined: Mon Dec 26, 2022 2:57 pm

Re: Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik

Mon Feb 19, 2024 10:47 pm

I have static public IP.
I no need BTH.

You don't need BTH because you have public static IP (and guessing not behind CGNAT) or you don't need BTH because you don't need internet connection routed over home VPN? BTH VPN will not use MT cloud server for VPN connection if VPN port is accessible from WAN.
BTH is easier approach to set it up, if you don't want to use it then follow some tutorials/guides for Wireguard from this forum or elsewhere how to set it up, there are plenty.

miankamran7100

Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik

Topic Author

Posts: 249
Joined: Tue Sep 17, 2019 9:28 am

Re: Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik

Mon Feb 19, 2024 11:05 pm

I have static public IP.
I no need BTH.

You don't need BTH because you have public static IP (and guessing not behind CGNAT) or you don't need BTH because you don't need internet connection routed over home VPN? BTH VPN will not use MT cloud server for VPN connection if VPN port is accessible from WAN.
BTH is easier approach to set it up, if you don't want to use it then follow some tutorials/guides for Wireguard from this forum or elsewhere how to set it up, there are plenty.

But I can't use BTH for professional services.
However one thing is best in BTH which is QR code.
Easy for cellphone.
But on the other hand I can't able to scan QR Code in normal wireguard configuration.

Is there any solution for QR code in wireguard without BTH???

optio

Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik

Posts: 645
Joined: Mon Dec 26, 2022 2:57 pm

Re: Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik

Mon Feb 19, 2024 11:11 pm

Is there any solution for QR code in wireguard without BTH???

Yes, QR code is visible in Winbox/WebFig in WG peer configuration

miankamran7100

Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik

Topic Author

Posts: 249
Joined: Tue Sep 17, 2019 9:28 am

Re: Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik

Mon Feb 19, 2024 11:22 pm

Is there any solution for QR code in wireguard without BTH???

Yes, the QR code is visible in Winbox/WebFig in the WG peer configuration

I don't need BTH QR.
I have not found it yet in the peer configuration.
can you please post a screenshot of QR in peer configuration?

optio

Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik

Posts: 645
Joined: Mon Dec 26, 2022 2:57 pm

Re: Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik

Tue Feb 20, 2024 2:42 am

I think this is related to ROS version, not sure on which is introduced, I have latest 7.13.5

wg-peer.png

miankamran7100

Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik

Topic Author

Posts: 249
Joined: Tue Sep 17, 2019 9:28 am

Re: Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik

Tue Feb 20, 2024 10:59 pm

I think this is related to ROS version, not sure on which is introduced, I have latest 7.13.5
wg-peer.png

and port
Thanks for your answer
1). but here is a problem I want to use IP with my ranges and ports but it shows default IP 192.168.177.2/24: 5180.
2). and just a few websites are opening.
maybe MTU issue?

miankamran7100

Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik

Topic Author

Posts: 249
Joined: Tue Sep 17, 2019 9:28 am

Re: Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik

Wed Feb 21, 2024 1:20 am

A few websites not working when connected with wireguards on Android phone.

Help please

Mesquite

Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik

Posts: 420
Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2024 9:16 pm

Re: Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik

Wed Feb 21, 2024 9:45 pm

Modifying MTU on mikrotik devices, when the mikrotik is CLIENT, is often done connecting to third party servers. Not the reverse. Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik (27)

You could try setting the MTU the same on android and Mikrotik to 1500 or other higher and lower variants than the default, and see if one work for all.

Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik (2024)
