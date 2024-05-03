Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik (2024)

Post Reply
- Print view
- miankamran7100
Member Candidate
- Posts: 249
- Joined: Tue Sep 17, 2019 9:28 am
Topic Author
Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik
- Quote
- #1
Mon Feb 19, 2024 12:24 am
dear all
hope you will be fine. I want to set up a VPN for my Android and IOS devices (phone). All new Android devices support only ikev2/IPsec.
which VPN is good and efficient.
Thanks
Top
- Mesquite
Member
- Posts: 420
- Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2024 9:16 pm
Re: Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik
- Quote
- #2
Mon Feb 19, 2024 6:32 pm
Android devices support wireguard, which is recommended
As per the next post.... Confirm what type of Public IP you get from your provider.
Last edited by Mesquite on Mon Feb 19, 2024 6:38 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Top
- optio
Long time Member
- Posts: 645
- Joined: Mon Dec 26, 2022 2:57 pm
Re: Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik
- Quote
- #3
Mon Feb 19, 2024 6:36 pm
There is also MT "Back To Home" mobile app for iOS and Android which simplifies VPN (Wireguard) configuration process.
Top
- miankamran7100
Member Candidate
- Posts: 249
- Joined: Tue Sep 17, 2019 9:28 am
Topic Author
Re: Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik
- Quote
- #4
Mon Feb 19, 2024 8:43 pm
Android devices support wireguard, which is recommended
As per the next post.... Confirm what type of Public IP you get from your provider.
I have static public IP.
I no need BTH.
Top
- Mesquite
Member
- Posts: 420
- Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2024 9:16 pm
Re: Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik
- Quote
- #5
Mon Feb 19, 2024 9:03 pm
Great then wireguard it is.......
https://help.mikrotik.com/docs/display/ROS/WireGuard
Top
- optio
Long time Member
- Posts: 645
- Joined: Mon Dec 26, 2022 2:57 pm
Re: Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik
- Quote
- #6
Mon Feb 19, 2024 10:47 pm
I have static public IP.
I no need BTH.
You don't need BTH because you have public static IP (and guessing not behind CGNAT) or you don't need BTH because you don't need internet connection routed over home VPN? BTH VPN will not use MT cloud server for VPN connection if VPN port is accessible from WAN.
BTH is easier approach to set it up, if you don't want to use it then follow some tutorials/guides for Wireguard from this forum or elsewhere how to set it up, there are plenty.
Top
- miankamran7100
Member Candidate
- Posts: 249
- Joined: Tue Sep 17, 2019 9:28 am
Topic Author
Re: Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik
- Quote
- #7
Mon Feb 19, 2024 11:05 pm
I have static public IP.
I no need BTH.
You don't need BTH because you have public static IP (and guessing not behind CGNAT) or you don't need BTH because you don't need internet connection routed over home VPN? BTH VPN will not use MT cloud server for VPN connection if VPN port is accessible from WAN.
BTH is easier approach to set it up, if you don't want to use it then follow some tutorials/guides for Wireguard from this forum or elsewhere how to set it up, there are plenty.
But I can't use BTH for professional services.
However one thing is best in BTH which is QR code.
Easy for cellphone.
But on the other hand I can't able to scan QR Code in normal wireguard configuration.
Is there any solution for QR code in wireguard without BTH???
Top
- optio
Long time Member
- Posts: 645
- Joined: Mon Dec 26, 2022 2:57 pm
Re: Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik
- Quote
- #8
Mon Feb 19, 2024 11:11 pm
Is there any solution for QR code in wireguard without BTH???
Yes, QR code is visible in Winbox/WebFig in WG peer configuration
Top
- miankamran7100
Member Candidate
- Posts: 249
- Joined: Tue Sep 17, 2019 9:28 am
Topic Author
Re: Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik
- Quote
- #9
Mon Feb 19, 2024 11:22 pm
Is there any solution for QR code in wireguard without BTH???
Yes, the QR code is visible in Winbox/WebFig in the WG peer configuration
I don't need BTH QR.
I have not found it yet in the peer configuration.
can you please post a screenshot of QR in peer configuration?
You do not have the required permissions to view the files attached to this post.
Top
- optio
Long time Member
- Posts: 645
- Joined: Mon Dec 26, 2022 2:57 pm
Re: Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik
- Quote
- #10
Tue Feb 20, 2024 2:42 am
I think this is related to ROS version, not sure on which is introduced, I have latest 7.13.5
wg-peer.png
You do not have the required permissions to view the files attached to this post.
Top
- miankamran7100
Member Candidate
- Posts: 249
- Joined: Tue Sep 17, 2019 9:28 am
Topic Author
Re: Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik
- Quote
- #11
Tue Feb 20, 2024 10:59 pm
I think this is related to ROS version, not sure on which is introduced, I have latest 7.13.5
wg-peer.png
and port
Thanks for your answer
1). but here is a problem I want to use IP with my ranges and ports but it shows default IP 192.168.177.2/24: 5180.
2). and just a few websites are opening.
maybe MTU issue?
You do not have the required permissions to view the files attached to this post.
Top
- miankamran7100
Member Candidate
- Posts: 249
- Joined: Tue Sep 17, 2019 9:28 am
Topic Author
Re: Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik
- Quote
- #12
Wed Feb 21, 2024 1:20 am
A few websites not working when connected with wireguards on Android phone.
Help please
Top
- Mesquite
Member
- Posts: 420
- Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2024 9:16 pm
Re: Android and IOS VPN with Mikrotik
- Quote
- #13
Wed Feb 21, 2024 9:45 pm
Modifying MTU on mikrotik devices, when the mikrotik is CLIENT, is often done connecting to third party servers. Not the reverse.
You could try setting the MTU the same on android and Mikrotik to 1500 or other higher and lower variants than the default, and see if one work for all.
Top
Post Reply
- Print view
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: GoogleOther [Bot], mkx, okkuli and 24 guests