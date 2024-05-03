Downloader App on Firestick, Android, Google TV, & More (2024)

This step-by-step guide will show how to install the Downloader App on Firestick/Fire TV, Android devices, Chromecast, and more.

The Downloader app is used by millions of cord-cutters across the world for sideloading apps to their streaming device with the click of a button.

Downloader is available for installation on nearly any streaming device imaginable.

This includes any device that runs the Android operating system (OS). Variations of Android OS include Android TV, Fire OS, Stock Android, Google TV, and more.

Popular streaming devices that run Android OS include the following:

Amazon Firestick (all models)

Fire TV, Fire TV Cube, and all Fire TV devices

NVIDIA Shield (all variations)

Android phones & tablets

Chromecast with Google TV

Generic Android TV Boxes

MECOOL Boxes

Tivo Stream 4K

Windows PC and Mac (via Android emulator)

Raspberry Pi

Note: Roku and Apple devices run their own operating systems and are NOT compatible with the Downloader app. We recommend using one of the devices listed above instead.

The app itself uses a home screen with a built-in web browser that allows for the installation of apps and APKs.

The key to this is file management that is programmed within the app to allow for download, deletion, and more.

The feature component of this tool is the ability to side-load applications not available in the Amazon App Store.

This allows users to install various apps and APKs from thousands of websites with just a URL.

This process is often referred to as “jailbreaking” and is popular for devices such as the Amazon Firestick/Fire TV.

Below we have included step-by-step screenshot instructions for installing Downloader on each type of Android operating system.

Table of Contents How To Install Downloader on Firestick/Fire TV

Developer Options Not Available

How To Install Downloader on Android TV

How To Install Downloader on Stock Android Video Tutorial Screenshot Guide



Google TV Instructions

Downloader App Features

Protect Yourself When Using Downloader

Frequently Asked Questions How do I install Downloader? Is Downloader Free? What is the Downloader App? Is Downloader on Firestick?



How To Install Downloader on Firestick/Fire TV

The steps below will show you how to install the Downloader app on the Firestick, Fire TV, Fire TV Cube, and any Fire TV device.

With Amazon’s release of their New Firestick Interface, many Firestick/Fire TV users are wondering how to install Downloader using this new interface.

If your Firestick/Fire TV hasn’t been updated to the new interface yet, refer to the old Fire TV interface instructions further down.

1. From the home screen of your device, hover over the Find button and then click the Search box.

2. Search for and select Downloader.

3. Choose the Downloader app.

4. Click Get or Download.

5. Wait for the app to install.

6. Once the app finishes installing click Open.

7. Return to the home screen and open Settings.

8. Click My Fire TV.

9. Choose Developer options*

IMPORTANT: Please see the notes below if you don’t see Developer Options on your screen.

10. Click Install unknown apps.

11. Find the Downloader app and click it.

12. This will turn Unknown Sources to On for the Downloader app. This will enable side-loading on your device.

Developer Options Not Available

If you are unable to locate developer options within settings, follow the instructions below to enable this to use the Downloader App.

1. Hover over the Settings icon and click My Fire TV.

2. Click About.

Note: Notice Developer Options is missing.

3. Hover over Fire TV Stick and click the OK button on your remote 7 times to become a developer.

4. Click the back button on your remote and you will notice Developer Options is now showing within My Fire TV.

You can now Install Unknown Apps with the Downloader Application.

How To Install Downloader on Android TV

In this example, I am using an NVIDIA Shield, but this process works for any device running the Android TV operating system.

This also includes MECOOL Boxes, Tivo Stream 4K, Dynalink, Mi Boxes, and more.

You can view our Downloader on Android TV article for more information on this process.

1. Select the Google Play Store from the home screen.

2. Click the search icon.

3. Type in “downloader” and click Search.

4. Select Downloader by AFTVnews.

5. Click Install.

6. After installation return to the home screen.

7. Click Settings.

8. Scroll down and click Device Preferences.

9. Click Security & restrictions.

10. Click Unknown sources.

11. Within the Install unknown apps screen, find and click Downloader.

12. That’s it! The Downloader app will now say allowed for sideloading on your device.

How To Install Downloader on Stock Android

If you are using a generic Android TV Box such as the X96 Max, Beelink GT-King, T95q, or other boxes, follow the instructions below.

These devices run Stock Android OS and require a different process for sideloading. Check out our Android Resource Guide for more information on the different operating systems.

Video Tutorial

T95Q Android TV Box

Screenshot Guide

We must first use a web browser like Google Chrome, TV Bro, or any browser that allows for downloading.

These same steps and more can also be found within our Downloader on Android TV Box tutorial.

1. Go into the Settings of your Android TV Box and click Security & restrictions.

2. Select Unknown sources.

3. Click Google Chrome or whatever browser you are using to allow for the installation of unknown apps. Make sure your FileBrowser is also allowed.

4. Launch your web browser and click the search bar.

5. Enter in the following URL –“troypoint.com/dl”and click Go.

6. Click Continue if prompted with this message.

7. Select Allow.

8. Select Download.

9. You will see a message on the bottom saying “Downloader apk downloaded.” Return back to your home screen.

10. Select FileBrowser or whatever your default file manager is called.

11. Click Local Disk.

12. Locate and click the Download folder.

13. Locate the most recent APK file of Downloader and click that.

14. Click Install.

15. Click Done.

16. Return back to the home screen and click Settings.

17. Click Security & restrictions.

18. Select Unknown sources.

19. Locate and click Downloader to allow for the installation of unknown apps.

20. That’s it! Downloader will now say allowed for sideloading on your device.

How To Install Downloader on Android Phones & Tablets

The process below will show you how to install Downloader on Android phones and tablets.

In this example, we are using a Samsung Galaxy S6 Tablet but these same steps work for any Android tablet or mobile device.

1. Open the settings menu on your Android tablet or mobile device.

2. Click Apps.

3. Select Chrome or another browser of your choice.

4. Scroll down and click Install unknown apps.

5. Click the toggle to enable Unknown Sources from this app.

6. Return to the home screen and launch your Browser.

7. Typetroypoint.com/dl in the search bar and click Go.

8. Click OK.

9. Wait for the file to install and click Open.

10. Click Install.

11. Click Done.

12. Return to app settings to find Downloader and enable the unknown sources toggle.

13. Launch the Downloader application and when prompted click Allow.

14. Click Ok. You can now sideload apps on your Android phone or tablet!

Google TV Instructions

For those using a Google TVdevice, follow the screenshots below.

This same process and more can also be found within our Jailbreak Chromecast with Google TV guide.

1. Click Apps from the main menu.

2. Click Search for apps.

3. Type in “downloader” within the search bar and click the search icon.

4. Choose Downloader by AFTVnews under Apps.

5. Click Install.

6. Once the app installs return back to the home screen.

7. Click Settings from the menu on the right.

8. Click System.

9. Click About.

10. Click Android TV OS build approximately 7 times.

11. You will eventually see a message that says “you are now a developer!”

12. Click the back button on your remote until you’re in the Settings menu. Click Apps.

13. Click Security & Restrictions.

14. Choose Unknown sources.

15. Turn on unknown sources for the Downloader app. You can now sideload apps on your Chromecast with Google TV!

Downloader App Features

AFTVnews is the original creator of the Downloader App and has made it very successful to this day.

In 2019, TROYPOINT purchased the Downloader application from AFTVNews along with a few other subsidiary apps.

However, AFTVNews has since bought back the application and currently owns it.

Downloader App Goes Home to AFTVNews

Besides the home-screen Browser that is open upon startup, the Downloader app has a few other unique features that make it so popular.

Using the Browser tab allows for navigation on any website. Best of all, you won’t need a keyboard as the app has a built-in mouse to scroll and select with ease.

This works fabulously when a URL is not a direct link to an APK and we must download the file from a web-page.

Another key feature is the Favorites tab that lets you bookmark any pages you visit frequently and access them with a click.

Within the settings are options to enable APK Auto-Install, JavaScript, and more. We suggest leaving these settings to default for the most part.

The Files tab will compile any APK file you install. We suggest cleaning this out when installing APK files.

If you experience a message saying an “unknown error has occurred” check out the link below.

The Downloader app is the best tool available when it comes to sideloading unauthorized apps on any Android-powered device.

If you own an Amazon Firestick, Fire TV, Chromecast, or any Android device this tool is a must-have!

Protect Yourself When Using Downloader

Most applications that we install through Downloader aren’t verified and will track us through our identifying IP Address.

The following free guide will teach you how to install the best VPN on your Firestick or Android TV Box.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I install Downloader?

This guide will show you how to install the Downloader App on any device you prefer.

Is Downloader Free?

Yes. This app is absolutely free to install and use for downloading thousands of applications.

What is the Downloader App?

The Downloader App is a tool used to install various applications that are not provided within your preferred App Store.

Is Downloader on Firestick?

Yes. the Downloader App is available on all variations of Firestick and Fire TV as well as Android devices.