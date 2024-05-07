Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus vs Jawbone Big Jambox: What is the difference? (2024)

86points

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus

51points

Jawbone Big Jambox

€170

€42

Comparison winner

€170

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus vs Jawbone Big Jambox: What is the difference? (4)

€42

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus vs Jawbone Big Jambox: What is the difference? (6)

vs

vs

81 facts in comparison

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus

Jawbone Big Jambox

Why is Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus better than Jawbone Big Jambox?

  • Has a subwoofer?
  • 2 more drivers?
    4vs2
  • Weather-sealed (splashproof)?
  • Is dustproof and water-resistant?
  • 44W more audio output power?
    4 x 20Wvs2 x 18W
  • 3.2 newer Bluetooth version?
    5.3vs2.1
  • Supports Wi-Fi?
  • Has a socket for a 3.5 mm audio jack?

Why is Jawbone Big Jambox better than Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus?

  • Has stereo speakers?
  • 82.07% less body volume?
    1904.64 cm³vs10619.7 cm³
  • Has voice commands?
  • 1.17kg lighter?
    1.23kgvs2.4kg
  • 296 mm narrower?
    93 mmvs389 mm
  • 115 mm thinner?
    80 mmvs195 mm

Price comparison

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus

Soundcore Anker Motion Boom Plus Altoparlante Bluetooth Portatile esterno per esterni, 80 W, batteria 20 ...Soundcore Anker Motion Boom Plus Altoparlante Bluetooth Portatile esterno per esterni, 80 W, batteria 20 H, IP67 impermeabile e antipolvere, tipo C, EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, altoparlante per campeggio

€170

Jawbone Big Jambox

Jambox By Jawbone Altoparlante Bluetooth wireless nero con caricabatterie venditore Regno Unito

€42

Jawbone Jambox Altoparlante Bluetooth - Grigio Esagono - In scatola.

€67

Batteria per Jawbone Big Jambox 3400mAh

€44

Batteria per Jawbone Big Jambox 2600mAh

€35

User reviews

No reviews yet

Be the first. Use your experience to help others in the community make a decision.

Write a review

Design

Ingress Protection (IP) rating

IP67

Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Jawbone Big Jambox)

The first number of the IP rating refers to protection against dust, while the second number refers to protection against liquid. E.g. a first number of 6 denotes that it is completely dustproof, and a second number of 7 denotes that the device can withstand full immersion in water.

volume

10619.7 cm³

1904.64 cm³

Volume is the quantity of three-dimensional space enclosed by the product's chassis or, in simpler terms, the space the product occupies.

drivers count

4

2

A speaker driver is an individual transducer that converts electrical energy to sound waves. More drivers may result in better sound quality.

driver unit size

Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus)

55.9 mm

The driver unit is the component that produces sound in the device. Bigger drivers are more powerful and can produce better bass.

has a neodymium magnet

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus

Jawbone Big Jambox

Devices with neodymium magnets are lighter and more powerful than those which use ferrite magnets. They also have more bass and clear high notes.

control panel placed on a device

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus

Jawbone Big Jambox

There is a control panel on the device body, so you can easily access the volume control or remote without having to interact with a cable or another device it's connected to.

travel bag is included

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus

Jawbone Big Jambox

The device comes with its own special case or pouch, which is useful for safe transportation.

has a touch screen

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus

Jawbone Big Jambox

You can operate the device easily, by pressing the screen with your fingers.

weather-sealed (splashproof)

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus

Jawbone Big Jambox

The device is protected with extra seals to prevent failures caused by dust, raindrops, and water splashes.

Sound quality

has stereo speakers

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus

Jawbone Big Jambox

Devices with stereo speakers deliver sound from independent channels on both left and right sides, creating a richer sound and a better experience.

has a subwoofer

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus

Jawbone Big Jambox

Devices with a subwoofer have a higher quality, deeper bass.

highest frequency

Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus)

20000 Hz

The highest frequency at which device produces audio. The higher the high-frequency response, the clearer and crispier the treble.

lowest frequency

Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus)

60 Hz

The lowest frequency at which the device produces audio. The lower the low-frequency response, the stronger and juicier the bass.

audio output power

4 x 20W

2 x 18W

Audio output power is based on the number of speakers and their power in watts. High audio output power results in loud, clear sounds.

Has a passive radiator

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus

Jawbone Big Jambox

A passive radiator is a type of driver (speaker) that doesn't have a voice coil and a magnet. The sound vibrations produced by a passive radiator depend on its mass and the size of its enclosure. It is usually used in combination with a woofer to produce deep bass tones.

number of microphones

Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus)

1

More microphones result in better sound quality and enable the device to filter out background noise.

has a noise-canceling microphone

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus

Jawbone Big Jambox

These microphones are designed to filter out background noise from the desired sound. Especially useful in noisy environments.

Signal-to-noise ratio (SNR)

Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus)

Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Jawbone Big Jambox)

Signal-to-noise ratio is a measure that compares the level of a desired signal (meaningful information) to the level of background noise (unwanted signal), the bigger the less perceived noise.

Power

battery power

13400 mAh

Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Jawbone Big Jambox)

Battery power, or battery capacity, represents the amount of electrical energy that a battery can store. More battery power can be an indication of longer battery life.

Battery life

20 hours

Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Jawbone Big Jambox)

The device's battery life (when in use) as given by the manufacturer. With a longer battery life you have to charge the device less often.

charge time

Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus)

2.5 hours

The time it takes to fully charge the battery.

has a battery level indicator

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus

Jawbone Big Jambox

An indicator shows you when the device has low battery.

has a rechargeable battery

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus

Jawbone Big Jambox

The battery can be recharged and used over again.

has a removable battery

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus

Jawbone Big Jambox

The battery is removable and can be replaced by the user if broken.

has wireless charging

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus

Jawbone Big Jambox

It supports a wireless charging standard such as Qi. To charge the device, you simply put it down on a compatible charging pad.

operating power consumption

Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus)

Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Jawbone Big Jambox)

How much power the device consumes when it's switched on.

annual power consumption

Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus)

Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Jawbone Big Jambox)

The more power per year a device consumes, the less energy efficient it is, making it more costly over time.

Connectivity

multipoint count

Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus)

2

Multipoint allows you to link to more Bluetooth devices and switch between them. For example you can easily switch calls from one device to another without having to manually disconnect and reconnect.

Bluetooth version

5.3

2.1

Bluetooth is a wireless technology standard that allows data transfers between devices placed in close proximity, using short-wavelength, ultra-high frequency radio waves. Newer versions provide faster data transfers.

supports Bluetooth pairing using NFC

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus

Jawbone Big Jambox

Device supports fast Bluetooth pairing using NFC so it can communicate with other devices over Bluetooth. You can fastly pair devices without entering a code by simply holding one device next to the device with which it is to be paired.

has a socket for a 3.5 mm audio jack

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus

Jawbone Big Jambox

With a standard mini jack socket, you can use the device with most headphones.

has an AUX input

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus

Jawbone Big Jambox

An auxiliary input allows you to play other audio sources by connecting them through a simple audio connection like a 3.5mm jack, i.e for MP3 or portable DVD/CD player.

has aptX Lossless

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus

Jawbone Big Jambox

aptX Lossless is an audio codec for Bluetooth devices that is developed by Qualcomm. It supports high quality 16-bit/44.1kHz audio (at a maximum bit rate of 1200kbps). This codec provides CD-quality audio without any loss of data.

has LDAC

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus

Jawbone Big Jambox

LDAC is a codec developed by Sony for Bluetooth audio. It is capable of a very high bitrate of 990kbps, which provides high resolution audio. It can also automatically adjust to a lower bitrate of 330kbps or 660kbps to increase stability.

has aptX Adaptive

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus

Jawbone Big Jambox

aptx Adaptive is an audio codec for Bluetooth devices that is developed by Qualcomm. It has a variable bit rate (between 279kbps and 420kbps), which means it can adjust the bit rate for different scenarios, such as listening to HD audio or reducing interference from other devices.

has aptX HD

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus

Jawbone Big Jambox

aptX HD is an audio codec for Bluetooth devices that is developed by Qualcomm. It supports high quality 24-bit audio (at a bit rate of 576kbps).

Features

Can be used wirelessly

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus

Jawbone Big Jambox

Wireless devices allow users more freedom of movement.

supports a remote smartphone

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus

Jawbone Big Jambox

This technology allows the users to use their smartphone as a remote control for the device.

has voice commands

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus

Jawbone Big Jambox

You can use your voice to control key functions of the device and you can easily access your device without pushing any button.

Has a radio

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus

Jawbone Big Jambox

A built-in FM radio tuner allows you to listen to most of the live-broadcasted FM radio stations without using the internet.

Has voice prompts

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus

Jawbone Big Jambox

With voice prompts, you will automatically receive information via audio messages –for instance, you may find out that the battery is running low, and it's time to recharge the device.

has a mute function

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus

Jawbone Big Jambox

The device has an option to mute/unmute a conversation directly from the device.

works as a power bank

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus

Jawbone Big Jambox

The power bank feature allows you to use the battery to charge other devices, such as your smartphone.

has a sleep timer

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus

Jawbone Big Jambox

A sleep timer is a function that shuts off the power after a preset amount of time.

internal storage

Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus)

Unknown. Help us by suggesting a value. (Jawbone Big Jambox)

The internal storage refers to the built-in storage space available in a device for system data, apps, and user-generated data. With a large amount of internal storage, you can save more files and apps on your device.

Miscellaneous

supports pairing for stereo sound

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus

Jawbone Big Jambox

If you have a second speaker of the same type, you can pair them together to create a stereo sound setup.

Show all

