What Is a Good dB for Speakers? (2024)

The term "decibel" refers to the intensity of a sound or the amount of loudness at which you hear a sound, abbreviated as "dB". The decibel measures the ratio of a change in level, whether it's acoustic Sound Pressure Level (SPL) or electrical signal level.

There are sound levels that can even be high enough to cause damage to one's hearing. Keep the volume between 70–75 dB to protect your hearing.Adecibel level of over 85 dB can be dangerous for human ears. Andan audible level of 130 dB is considered painful. Most specialists recommend earplugs if you are continuously exposed to 85 dB or above.

Therefore, considering various situations, what is a good dB for speakers to use in everyday life? The answer to your question is provided in this article.

DB Level in Our Daily Life

The normal human adult has the ability to hear frequencies ranging from 2 Hz to 20,000 Hz. Every day, we are exposed to a wide variety of noises, and the decibel level of each sound is different. Any noise that is louder than 70–75 dB has the potential to and does cause damage to our hearing. However, we sometimes don't even know we're exposed to high decibel noise. Therefore, here we introduce someeveryday noises along with their decibels:

  • Barely audible 0 dB- Threshold of hearing
  • 10 dB- Breathing
  • 20 dB- Ticking watch
  • 30 dB- Soft whisper
  • 40 dB– Refrigerator hum
  • 50 dB- Moderate rainfall
  • 60 dB- Considered to be a comfortable decibel level. Ordinary conversation, light traffic
  • 70 dB- Heavy traffic, loud vacuum cleaner, dishwasher
  • 80 dB- Truck
  • 90 dB- Hair Dryer
  • 100 dB- Helicopter
  • 110 dB- Extremely loud, it is the sound of a trombone or car horn.
  • 120 dB- Painful, it is the limit of one's tolerance for suffering, such as a police siren

Optimal DB Level in Different Situations

Before setting your speakers' volume or dB level, consider where they'll be heard. Indoors, set the volume down, so it's not overly loud. And outdoor events with more participants will require a higher dB level.

When you are determining the dB level, there are a few things that you have to keep in mind.

  • Venue - indoor or outdoor
  • Equipment - active or passive speakers
  • Event - what is the type of the event

Indoor vs Outdoor

Since sound travels in waves, its volume and intensity gradually decrease in the direction of flow. But sound waves are reflected by the objects they meet. A speaker system, for example, would be much more audible in a room since the sound waves would be able to reflect off the ceiling, walls, and floor.

What Is a Good dB for Speakers? (2)

  1. Indoor

Indoor sound systems take more work to come by. Turning up the volume indoors causes distortion, feedback, and standing waves. These are created by sounds bouncing off walls and hitting the mic again or interacting with other sound waves. If your venue is small, go easy on the bass. Low-frequency vibrations travel further than high-frequency waves. Thus, it can dominate if the bass is too loud indoors.

The decibel level for an indoor event is recommended to be between 75 and 80. You need to set everything up and give a test run to get an accurate idea of the appropriate sound level for an indoor venue.

  1. Outdoor

You should turn things up as high as possible to ensure everyone at your event can hear. When you're outside, the sound is more likely to spread and reach the ears of others. It's also crucial to know the legal decibel level for outside events. If you exceed the legal limit, you should turn it down.

110 or 120 decibels are advised to reach all areas for outside events. You can examine sound at the closest and farthest distance from the speaker. Make sure the sound is comfortable at both extremes.

Active vs Passive Speakers

Whether your speakers are active or passive can greatly impact how you adjust the dB.

What Is a Good dB for Speakers? (3)

  1. Active Speakers

Active speakers have their own built-in amplifiers that turn electrical energy into sound waves, giving them superior control over the sound's output. Thus, you don't need to fiddle with several equipments to reach the desired volume.

They also often include other features such as Bluetooth connectivity. What's more, active speakers consume considerably less power than passive ones and are much easier to install and maintain due to the lack of an external amplifier component.

  1. Passive Speakers

Passive speakers require more technical know-how to set up and an extra piece of equipment. They can be placed farther from power outlets, which is their main benefit.

Passive speakers are simpler to upgrade than active speakers. You can upgrade your amplifier while keeping your current speakers or vice versa. This allows you to gradually improve your sound. As for active speakers, typically it is more difficult or impossible to replace the amplifier or other components.

Type of the Event

The dB level you set for speakers depends on your audio objectives. When setting up and testing the audio, keep its purpose in mind.

If you want to hold a rock party, you require loudspeakers to be strategically placed around the stage and played simultaneously at high volumes. You can choose thesoundcoreTrance Gospeaker. It is equipped with PartyCast and BassUp technology, allowing you to link 100+ speakers to one audio source device and providing a more intense bass for the outdoor event.

What Is a Good dB for Speakers? (4)

However, if you want to hold a dining party, smaller speakerslike soundcoreMotion+will be perfect and make the sound spread more evenly. If someone from the party is going to speak over the music, decrease the mids using EQ. This will reduce interference and make the speaker and music clearer.

FAQ

1. What dB Level Is Best for Music?

Critical listening should be done at varying levels, but 70-75 dB SPL has the optimum frequency balance with minimum hearing injury risk.

2. Is 70 dB Good for a Speaker?

A washer or dishwasher is 70 decibels loud(moderate noise). Noise at 70 dB is safe for human hearing. If you use speakers daily, 70 dB is fine. 70-75 dB is the maximum noise level you should be exposed to daily.

3. What dB Is Best for Bass?

According to Harman's research, a bass boost of 6.6 dB is the sweet spot. We recommend soundcoreMotion+ speaker, where you can adjust the bass and EQ from your phone until it's right for you.

Conclusion

The answer to "what dB should I set my speakers" varies on the venue, equipment, and event. Adjust the dB level on your speakers according to your specific occasion and keep it at an ear-friendly dB level to avoid hearing problems.

FAQs

What Is a Good dB for Speakers? ›

Keep the volume between 70–75 dB to protect your hearing. A decibel level of over 85 dB can be dangerous for human ears. And an audible level of 130 dB is considered painful.

Is 100 dB loud for a speaker? ›

Most Bluetooth speakers are rated somewhere between 80dB to 100dB, meaning that's their maximum output level. To put this range into perspective, the sound of a vacuum cleaner is about 80dB, whereas most rock concerts sit somewhere around 100dB. Anything louder than 100dB can damage your hearing in 5 minutes or less.

How many decibels should a good speaker have? ›

An average speaker comes with a sensitivity of around 87 dB to 88 dB. A speaker with a sensitivity rating over 90 dB is considered excellent.

Is 50 dB loud for a speaker? ›

50 dB is as loud as a quiet conversation, a quiet suburb, a quiet office, or a quiet refrigerator. Notice the use of the word 'quiet' when describing this noise level? That's because all sounds between 31-60 decibels are considered quiet.

What is a good decibel level for speaking? ›

A whisper is about 30 dB, normal conversation is about 60 dB, and a motorcycle engine running is about 95 dB. Noise above 70 dB over a prolonged period of time may start to damage your hearing. Loud noise above 120 dB can cause immediate harm to your ears.

What does 200 decibels sound like? ›

At 200 decibels, sound waves become so powerful that they can cause immediate physical harm. At this level, the pressure of the sound waves is equivalent to standing near a rocket during takeoff or a volcanic explosion.

What does 70 dB sound like? ›

Daily sounds
60-69 dBNormal conversation; household washing machine
70-79 dBRinging telephone; alarm clock; noisy restaurant; moderate freeway traffic; light assembly plant

How loud is a 100W speaker? ›

One watt=90 dB. One hundred watts, or 100X more power=110 dB. That's a huge increase in power but only a "doubled double" (4X) increase in terms of perceived volume levels!

Which speaker has the highest dB? ›

Loudest Speakers In The World
  • Was 3000 by Wyle Laboratories. This incredible speaker can produce sound up a level of 165 dB. ...
  • Matterhorn by Danley Sound Labs. The Matterhorn is a quite incredible speaker. ...
  • 9918Z by Digital Designs. This is a subwoofer and speaker combo. ...
  • The 60-inch Subwoofers. That's right, you read that.

How loud is too loud for speakers? ›

We recommend following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines averaging no more than 70 dB.

How do I know if my speakers are good? ›

There are a few ways to tell if your speakers have good sound.
  • First, try playing a variety of music and see how well the speakers handle different genres.
  • Second, pay attention to the soundstage, or the width and depth of the sound. ...
  • Finally, listen for any distortion in the sound.
Dec 9, 2022

What is 50dB sound like? ›

30 dB: Whispering nearby. 40 dB: Quiet library sounds. 50 dB: Refrigerator.

Is 75 dB Loud for a speaker? ›

75 decibles is not really loud but loud enough you may have to raise your voice to have a conversation.

How loud is a dog bark? ›

The typical decibel range of a dog bark is between 60 dB and 110 dB, the loudest recorded bark at 113.1 dB, although the majority of dog barks fall between 80 dB and 90 dB. Maximum noise levels inside kennels generally fall between 95 dB to 115 dB.

How many decibels is a lawn mower? ›

Lawn mower: 94 decibels. Hand drill: 98 decibels. Motorcycle: 105 decibels. Car horn: 110 decibels.

How loud is too loud for dB? ›

How Many Decibels Are Too Loud? The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) says that workers who are regularly exposed to sounds at or above 85 dBA are more likely to get NIHL and should wear hearing protectors. Even below 85 dBA, some workers can still get hearing damage.

What does 100 dB sound like? ›

85 – 100 decibels: For example, a hair dryer, blender, power lawn mower, forklift, or subway train. 100 – 120 decibels: For example, a bulldozer, impact wrench, or motorcycle. 120 – 140 decibels: Such as, a rock concert, auto racing, or a hammer pounding a nail.

Can I listen to music at 100dB? ›

Experts recommend keeping sound levels at somewhere between 60 and 85 decibels to minimize the damage your ears are exposed to. If you are listening to music at around 100 decibels, restrict your usage to within 15 mins. However, these are general guidelines and listening threshold is different for each individual.

How far can 100 dB be heard? ›

In fact, each time your distance from the source doubles, the sound decreases by 6 dB. If a sound is 100 dB at the source, it will be 94 dB at 1 meter, 88 dB at 2 meters, and so on. Therefore, you will generally be able to hear a 100 dB sound at a maximum of 16 meters.

