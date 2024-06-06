Anker Soundcore Motion+ Review: Room Filling Sound (2024)

81 Super Buy it here Amazon

You’ve probably heard of Anker before now for their reliable charging stations and spare battery support. However, the company also has its toes in the audio industry, thanks to the Soundcore sub-brand.

In recent years, Anker Soundcore has carved quite a respectable place for itself in the Bluetooth speaker industry.

With an Anker Soundcore, you can get excellent sound quality and durable design, mixed with a relatively affordable price tag.

If you’ve been hunting for the loudest Bluetooth speaker that you can buy for less than £100, then the Anker Soundcore Motion+ is definitely worth your time.

This hi-res bass-boosted portable speaker gives you everything you need for a portable party station, at a price point that isn’t going to wreck your budget.

Want to learn more? Read on for our full Anker Soundcore review.

Anker Soundcore Motion+ review: Design and size

When you take the Soundcore Motion+ out of its box, you’re presented with a sleek and simple Bluetooth speaker. It’s similar in style to something you might expect from Ultimate Ears – without the extra bells and whistles.

The Soundcore comes in a range of colours, so you can find a speaker that suits your style. We’re particularly fond of the red version. Beyond a couple of colour options, there’s not much here that will wow you about the Soundcore Motion+ from a design perspective.

However, that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

A minimalist design like this means that your speaker will fit well in any room or office. What’s more, because the product is surprisingly compact, you can rest assured that it won’t take up too much space on your counter.

It’s even lightweight enough that you can grab it and carry it around in one hand.

The more we looked at the Anker Soundcore Motion+, the more we liked about it. Behind the simple black grille, you can see some of the inner workings of the speaker – which is really exciting for anyone who loves technology.

Additionally, the design has a slight upward tilt to it, which, according to Anker, improves the sound quality.

The buttons for control are on the top of the speaker, and they’re made up of the volume keys (also available for use as rewind and fast-forward buttons), a Bluetooth pairing button, and a bass boost option.

Anker Soundcore Motion + specs:

Size: 8.1 x 7.9 x 25.7 cm

1.05 kg (weight)

High-res audio

40khZ high-frequency tweeters

15-degree angle for sound dispersion

Active cross-over

6,700 Li-ion battery

IPX7 waterproof

Wireless stereo pairing

Anker Soundcore Motion+ review: Features

The Anker Soundcore Motion+ might look simple at first glance, but there’s a lot more to this device than you might think.

Hi-resolution audio components ensure that your music sounds amazing at any volume, while Qualcomm AptX technology ramps up Bluetooth performance.

The high-frequency tweeters, passive radiators, and neodymium subwoofers produce incredible depth, and there’s even active crossover built-in.

Battery life on this Anker Soundcore product is pretty impressive too. The Lithium battery will last for up to 12 hours, which is a lot more than you’ll get from many leading products on the market today.

On top of that, you can take the volume to the next level by pairing multiple Motion+ speakers with a single press of a button.

The most exciting feature in our opinion, is the fact that this Anker Bluetooth speaker is IPX7 waterproof. In layman’s terms, that means that you can drop your speaker in a tub of water, and it will still be fine.

You shouldn’t submerge it in more than 3 feet of water, but it should survive shower sing-alongs and pool-side parties with ease.

For less than $100, the Anker Soundcore Motion+ features:

3 colour options

Hi-res audio certification

Qualcomm AptX technology

Active crossover

Bass Up TM technology

High-frequency tweeters, passive radiators, and neodymium woofers

12-hour battery life

Wireless stereo pairing

Customisable EQ with a downloadable app

IPX7 waterproof rating

Pairs with various devices

USB-C connectivity

Anker Soundcore Motion+ review: Connectivity

Aside from giving you a durable, high-performance Bluetooth speaker, the Anker also delivers amazing results in the form of Bluetooth connectivity too.

The Anker Soundcore Motion+ uses the AptX audio codec, which delivers almost CD-quality sound provided that you’ve got an enabled device.

Don’t worry, support for this codec is common on most Android phones.

This Anker Bluetooth speaker also comes with Bluetooth 5.0 support, which means that you get faster and more resilient connectivity too.

As is typical for many Anker products, you also get support for the Soundcore app built-in. Through this smartphone app, you can tweak various components of your sound experience, choosing between presents and individual adjustments.

You can even set sleep timers and turn your speaker off using the app too.

When it comes to charging, you can only use USB-C connectivity, there’s no wireless charge technology here – but we don’t think that’s too much of an issue.

Anker Soundcore Motion+ review: Performance

Performance-wise, the Anker Soundcore Motion+ is a beast. It delivers tons of volume compared to other products in the line-up like the SoundCore Mini, and the 15-degree angle of the speaker does help to throw music out across the room.

If you’re looking for the loudest Bluetooth speaker around without venturing into boombox territory, this could be it.

The Anker Soundcore packs a surprisingly significant punch for its price and its size. You can hear all of the finer details in your tunes, thanks to powerful trebles and mid-ranges.

The BassUp Technology included with the Motion+ also means that the lower and deeper sounds are incredible too.

Although you’re not going to see the same powerful bass range as something like the JBL Boombox, you’re still going to get an amazing experience for a minimal price.

The impressive thing about the Anker Soudncore, is that the codec built into it makes you feel as though you’re not using Bluetooth at all. Additionally, if you have any issues with the music quality, the easy-to-use app ensures that you can rectify those problems fast.