Brown Butter Honey-Glazed Carrots Recipe | Little Spice Jar (2024)

A simple side dish that’s great for any time of the year! It starts withhomemadebrown butter that’s sweetened with a little honey. Then we roast these honey glazed carrots for a few minutes until they are tender! So delish!

It seems like the year just started, yet here we are! I can’t believe it took me this long to share this delicious, easy, wanna-be-gourmet side dish with you.

Gourmet because nothing saysfancy like brown butter. Easy because it’s as simple as combining a few ingredients and letting these carrots roast. And delicious, well, that one’s pretty obvious. So if you got assigned side-dish dutythis yearfor Thanksgiving, let’s just say: 1) you got lucky 2) you’ll really wow them because BROWN BUTTER and you won’t even have to do too much!?

It goes without saying that eating carrots doused in brown butter honey glaze is my absolute favorite ways to eat a piece of veggie. ❤️And I know, most of us are used to seeing carrot-y side dishes on Easter rather than Thanksgiving. But who says you can’t have them both times? And lets not ignore the fact thatfall is peak carrot season. So why not add something a little brighter, refresher, and drizzled with honey on to the table.

And also a bonus, that these honey glazed carrots are perfect for Easter AND Christmas too.

It all starts with these BEAUTIFUL petite carrots. Or you can use jumbo carrots and just cut them down the center so they roast evenly. Use the orange carrots or the tri-colored ones, do whatcha like, friend.

While the oven preheats we’ll toss the butter into a small saucepan and just let it brown. Couple things to remember when making brown butter:

use a stainless steel or light colored saucepan. This will allow you to monitor the color of the butter easily.

low and slow is the way to go.

stir or whisk constantly! You don’t want to stop stirring because it can go from aohhh so beautiful golden to burnt in .23 seconds.

smell for that ‘nutty’ scent and look for the color to be like hazelnuts.

When the butter is done, remove it off the stove and stir in honey, salt, pepper, thyme, and garlic powder. Then just drizzle it all over the carrots and give it a quick massage. And into the oven it goes.

Just give them a flip halfway through and that’s about it! The most delicious honey glazed carrots are ready! Possibly the easiest thing you’ll make this Thanksgiving.

And one thing to note, you can swap the honey with maple syrup if you like the flavor better. You really can’t go wrong either way!

