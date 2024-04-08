Brown Butter Honey-Glazed Carrots Recipe | Little Spice Jar (2024)

Home » By Occasion » Christmas » Brown Butter Honey-Glazed Carrots
A simple side dish that’s great for any time of the year! It starts withhomemadebrown butter that’s sweetened with a little honey. Then we roast these honey glazed carrots for a few minutes until they are tender! So delish!
Hello November!
It seems like the year just started, yet here we are! I can’t believe it took me this long to share this delicious, easy, wanna-be-gourmet side dish with you.
Gourmet because nothing saysfancy like brown butter. Easy because it’s as simple as combining a few ingredients and letting these carrots roast. And delicious, well, that one’s pretty obvious. So if you got assigned side-dish dutythis yearfor Thanksgiving, let’s just say: 1) you got lucky 2) you’ll really wow them because BROWN BUTTER and you won’t even have to do too much!?
Is your mouth watering?!
It goes without saying that eating carrots doused in brown butter honey glaze is my absolute favorite ways to eat a piece of veggie. ❤️And I know, most of us are used to seeing carrot-y side dishes on Easter rather than Thanksgiving. But who says you can’t have them both times? And lets not ignore the fact thatfall is peak carrot season. So why not add something a little brighter, refresher, and drizzled with honey on to the table.
And also a bonus, that these honey glazed carrots are perfect for Easter AND Christmas too.
It all starts with these BEAUTIFUL petite carrots. Or you can use jumbo carrots and just cut them down the center so they roast evenly. Use the orange carrots or the tri-colored ones, do whatcha like, friend.
While the oven preheats we’ll toss the butter into a small saucepan and just let it brown. Couple things to remember when making brown butter:
- use a stainless steel or light colored saucepan. This will allow you to monitor the color of the butter easily.
- low and slow is the way to go.
- stir or whisk constantly! You don’t want to stop stirring because it can go from aohhh so beautiful golden to burnt in .23 seconds.
- smell for that ‘nutty’ scent and look for the color to be like hazelnuts.
When the butter is done, remove it off the stove and stir in honey, salt, pepper, thyme, and garlic powder. Then just drizzle it all over the carrots and give it a quick massage. And into the oven it goes.
Just give them a flip halfway through and that’s about it! The most delicious honey glazed carrots are ready! Possibly the easiest thing you’ll make this Thanksgiving.
And one thing to note, you can swap the honey with maple syrup if you like the flavor better. You really can’t go wrong either way!
A zippy quick post for zippy quick roasted carrots smothered in homemade brown butter and honey glaze!
ADD THIS TO THE T-DAY MENU STAT.
Yield: 6-8 servings
Brown Butter Honey-Glazed Carrots
Prep Time5 minutes
Cook Time35 minutes
Total Time40 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 1/4 pound carrots ( I used petite carrots. For regular carrots cut down the center)
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt + black pepper to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme (or 1/4 teaspoon dried)
- chopped parsley for serving
Instructions
- 1. Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat the oven to 375ºF. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Place the carrots on top and set aside.
- Heat the butter in a small stainless steel saucepan over low heat. Stainless steel pan allows you to monitor the color better than a colored nonstick saucepan. Allow the butter to brown while whisking constantly. You'll notice it'll start to foam but keep going. This will take anywhere from 5-14 minutes total to make brown butter. Usually, better quality butter has less water, which means it would brown quicker. Remove the saucepan from the stove when the butter smells like hazelnuts and has a similar color.
- Add the honey, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and thyme to the butter and stir until the honey blends with the brown butter.
- Drizzle over carrots and using a rubber spatula, toss to coat. Bake the carrots for 25-40 minutes. check the carrots and flip around the 12-15 minute mark. The carrots are done when fork tender. Top with chopped parsley and serve warm.
7 comments on “Brown Butter Honey-Glazed Carrots”
-
Leah — Reply
First let me say I made these for the first time for Thanksgiving and they came out good. It is a really simple recipie, which is my speed. The one thing that is confusing in the instructions is the adding of the honey. It is not clearly stated to add the honey with the other ingredients. AGAIN it is a really simple recipie and can easily be part of a 5 ingredients collection. Yes, there is more than 5 ingredients but does anyone really count salt and pepper as part of the 5?!
4.5
-
Gabrielle — Reply
Can I use ghee for this recipe instead of butter? If so,
Is there a trick to it? Because I couldn’t even get the ghee to foam or change color. Maybe I’ll have to try with butter next time and see if I have better luck.
-
Marzia — Reply
Unfortunately ghee isn’t a good substitute for regular butter in this recipe. Ghee has The milk solids strained out so it won’t brown the way regular butter will when you’re warming it through. When you heat butter it’s the milk solids that begin to brown and give it that nutty aroma and that brown hue. I suggest trying this recipe with regular butter next time, it’ll work like a charm! 🙂
-
-
Tina — Reply
Can you make these a day ahead and just rewarm? I’ve made these before and were delicious, but cooking for over 40 this year.
-
Marzia — Reply
Yes, I think that should be just fine!
-
-
Jill — Reply
Loved this recipe. Was well received at our Christmas dinner!
4.5
-
Susan — Reply
Yikes, way toooo much salt! Over powered the brown butter flavor