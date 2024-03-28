Apple Makes 3 Different Types of AirPods. Which Should You Buy? (2024)

We break down the key differences among the entry-level AirPods, the AirPods 3 and the latest AirPods Pro with USB-C charging.

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.Learn more

Apple currently sells three different types of wireless earbuds under its AirPods line. First, there’s the entry-level AirPods (2nd Generation); next, there’s the mid-range AirPods (3rd-Generation); and finally, at the top, there are the noise-canceling AirPods Pro (2nd-Generation) — which, as of September 2023, have been updated with a USB-C charging port to match the iPhone 15.

Products in the Guide Apple AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen, USB-C) Read more

Apple AirPods 3 Read more

Apple AirPods (2nd-Gen) Read more

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen, 2022) Read more

Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) Read more

Now, that’s not to say there aren’t ways to get other types. You can still buy older AirPods models that have been discontinued, like the first- and second-generation (Lightning) AirPods Pros, from third-party sites like Amazon. These are still worth buying — the latter in particular — especially considering you can often score a hefty discount.

Every pair of AirPods shares a number of common features. They all support quick iPhone pairing and hands-free Siri controls, for example. But the more expensive models look and fit differently, and they have more premium features (such as wireless charging and active noise-cancellation). And, of course, the more expensive models are going to sound better.

How We Tested Apple’s AirPods

Tucker Bowe

We’ve been listening to Apple’s wireless earbuds for years and are able to directly compare each model in terms of smart features (such as fast pairing), sound quality and other more “pro” features like active noise-cancellation and support for spatial audio. Yes, there are definite improvements as you go from the entry-level models to the high-end AirPods Pro.

To learn more about our testing methodology and how we evaluate products, head here.

Which AirPods Does Apple Currently Sell?

Tucker Bowe

AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen, USB-C)

Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen, USB-C) Specs Release date September 2023 Charging port USB-C Noise-cancellation Yes Does Apple currently sell? Yes Pros The best noise-cancelling and transparency of any AirPods

Excellent sound quality

Advanced features such as personalized Spatial Audio and Adaptive Transparency

Supports lossless audio when paired with Apple's VIsion Pro Cons Expensive

You might prefer the old Lightning charging port $189.00 at Amazon $249.00(24% off)

The newest AirPods Pro — which are the only AirPods Pro Apple now sells — are the same size, shape and design as the AirPods Pro released in 2022, but they have a new USB-C charging port instead of Lightning, as well as improved dust resistance (IP54 vs IPX4). These new models have the same exact sound quality as the 2022-released AirPods Pro, as well as the same noise cancellation and transparency abilities. They pack Apple’s new H2 processing chip that enables them to support personalized Spatial Audio, which helps them deliver more immersive sound. Thanks to iOS 17, these AirPods Pro support new features like Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness and Personalized Volume.

Note: If you pair these AirPods Pro with Apple’s Vision Pro headset, they will be able to support lossless audio (up to 20-bit/48kHz). These are the only AirPods Pro that will support this ability.

Photo by Tucker Bowe

Photo by Tucker Bowe

AirPods 3

Amazon Apple AirPods 3 Specs Release date October 2021 Charging port Lightning Noise cancellation No Does Apple currently sell? Yes See Also Identify your AirPods - Apple Support Pros More affordable than the Pros

The best battery life of any AirPods

Support spatial audio and adaptive EQ

Wireless charging case Cons No noise-canceling or transparency modes

No swappable silicone eartips to adjust fit $159.00 at Amazon $169.00(6% off)

Compared to the AirPods Pro, the main downside of the AirPods (3rd-Generation) is that they lack active noise cancellation and transparency modes. They also don’t fit as deep in your ears or stay as secure, because they lack adjustable silicone ear tips. But other than that, they work mostly the same. They support spatial audio and wireless charging. They’re sweat- and water-resistant. Maybe most significantly, they have the best battery life of any AirPods Apple sells.

Photo by Tucker Bowe

Photo by Tucker Bowe

AirPods (2nd-Gen)

Apple Apple AirPods (2nd-Gen) Specs Release date March 2019 Charging port Lightning Noise cancellation No Does Apple currently sell? Yes Pros The most affordable AirPods you can buy

Support fast iPhone pairing

The most compact charging case of any AirPods Cons No wireless charging

The only AirPods without sweat-resistance

No noise canceling or transparency modes $99.00 at Amazon $129.00(23% off)

The entry-level AirPods have the same thin-stemmed design as the original ones from 2016. They’re cheaper than the rest because they lack the noise-cancellation and transparency features, as well as support for spatial audio. They’re also the only AirPods that you can buy without a wireless charging case (although you can buy a wireless charging model for an extra $30 or so).

Tucker Bowe

Photo by Tucker Bowe

Should You Buy Apple Devices on Amazon?

Which Apple Watch Is Right for You? (All Models Compared)

How to Use an Apple AirTag to Track Your Suitcase While You Travel

What Other AirPods Can You Buy New from 3rd Parties?

AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen, Lightning)

Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen, 2022) Specs Release date September 2022 Charging port Lightning Noise cancellation Yes Does Apple currently sell? No Pros The best noise cancellation and transparency of any AirPods (along with 2023 models)

The best sounding AirPods you can buy (along with 2023 models)

Advanced features such as personalized Spatial Audio and Adaptive Transparency Cons Lack the new USB-C charging port

Still pretty expensive

Don't support lossless audio when paired with Vision Pro $259.00 at Amazon

Apple no longer sells these 2022-released AirPods Pro, but you can still buy them from third-party sellers like Amazon. They are the same size, shape and design as Apple’s original 2019-released AirPods Pro, but they pack notable internal upgrades. They were the first AirPods to house Apple’s new H2 processing chip, which significantly improves their noise canceling and transparency abilities. The H2 chip powers personalized Spatial Audio, which is intended to make them sound considerably more immersive. They have a new custom-built driver and amplifier that improves their sound quality. They have on-ear volume controls (a feature unique to the newer AirPods Pro models), and the charging case supports Find My with Precision Finding and has a built-in speaker to help locate it.

Tucker Bowe

AirPods Pro (1st-Generation)

Apple Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) Specs Release date October 2019 Charging port Lightning Noise cancellation No Does Apple currently sell? No Pros Solid sound quality and noise-cancellation

Support spatial audio and adaptive EQ

Sweat- and water-resistant Cons Aren’t nearly as good as the newer AirPods Pro models

Apple has stopped selling them

Don’t support the new features of the newest Pros $219.99 at Amazon

The original AirPods Pro are still a solid choice for many buyers. They support high-quality audio. They can charge wirelessly. And they fit more securely than non-Pro AirPods, thanks to their deep-seated in-ear design and adjustable silicone ear tips.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Review: Apple’s Best Smartwatch, Refined

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro: Your Biggest Questions, Answered

Will an iPhone 14 Case Fit on the iPhone 15? We Found Out