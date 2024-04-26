Apple TV VPN: Get a Native App for tvOS 17 (Setup Guide) (2024)

The ExpressVPN app works on Apple TV models that have tvOS, which includes all three generations of Apple TV 4K as well as Apple TV HD (also known as Apple TV 4th Generation). The app cannot be used on older Apple TV 3rd, 2nd, or 1st Generation models, which are from 2015 and earlier and do not come with the App Store. However, you may still use ExpressVPN with these older models using the following methods.

Connect to a router with ExpressVPN

The first method is by connecting the Apple TV to a VPN-enabled router, such as Aircove, which has ExpressVPN functionality built in. You may also be able to install ExpressVPN on another Wi-Fi router, if it’s compatible. Either way, you’ll enjoy the full privacy and security benefits of a VPN on all devices connected to the router, including smart TVs and game consoles. A few taps on your phone or computer lets you turn your router’s VPN on and off and change server locations.

Use MediaStreamer (DNS service)

You can also use our MediaStreamer service, which is included in your subscription and can deliver an enhanced viewing experience no matter where you are in the world. Setup is a snap. Just follow these step-by-step instructions. Please note that while MediaStreamer can be useful for people with slow internet connections, it does not offer the same privacy protection as a VPN.