Get a VPN for Apple TV (tvOS) (2024)

    Safely access content with the best VPN app for tvOS and Apple TV.

    Change your IP address and virtual location in seconds.

    6000+ secure ultra-fast servers around the world.

What is a VPN for Apple TV?

A virtual private network, or VPN, for Apple TV is a cybersecurity tool that increases your privacy and security while you stream your favorite content. VPNs encrypt your online traffic and hide your IP address, shielding your online activity from anyone monitoring your connection — including your internet service provider (ISP).

How to set up a VPN for Apple TV

The simplest way to get an Apple TV VPN is to install the NordVPN app on your device. If you don’t want to use the official app, don’t worry — have a look at the other ways to set up a VPN on Apple TV.

2. Download

Install the NordVPN from the App Store.

3. Connect

Log in and connect to a VPN server.

Why use a VPN for Apple TV?

An Apple TV VPN lets you watch your favorite shows with peace of mind, protecting your online traffic from snoops and criminals with next-generation encryption. Once you connect to a VPN server, any third parties monitoring your connection will no longer be able to tell where you go and what you do online.

But a VPN doesn’t just provide security. Getting a VPN for Apple TV lets you bypass many forms of online censorship, giving you access to foreign versions of websites, shops, and apps even in restrictive environments. In certain cases, using an Apple TV VPN may even improve your internet speed — for example, if your ISP has been throttling your connection when it detects streaming.

Finally, you can use a VPN on Apple TV to access your favorite content from home while traveling. Most online content is restricted by your current location and IP address — to watch your legitimate subscriptions, simply connect to a VPN server in your home country.

NordVPN is one of the fastest, most reliable VPN services on the planet — and it has the numbers to back up its claims. See for yourself if NordVPN is indeed the best VPN for Apple TV today.

Number of VPN servers:

6000+

Number of server locations:

61 countries

VPN protocols:

NordLynx

Data collection:

No activity logs

Online protection:

AES 256-bit encryption

Devices per account:

6

Support:

24/7 live chat, email, support center

Money-back guarantee:

30 days

Advanced features:

SmartDNS

Hide your virtual location, get a new IP, access the internet without restrictions, and enjoy your favorite content with increased security using our risk-free VPN. If you are not 100% satisfied, tell us within 30 days of the purchase date and get a full refund.

Frequently asked questions

