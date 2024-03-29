Get a VPN for Apple TV (tvOS) (2024)

Safely access content with the best VPN app for tvOS and Apple TV.
What is a VPN for Apple TV?
A virtual private network, or VPN, for Apple TV is a cybersecurity tool that increases your privacy and security while you stream your favorite content. VPNs encrypt your online traffic and hide your IP address, shielding your online activity from anyone monitoring your connection — including your internet service provider (ISP).
How to set up a VPN for Apple TV
The simplest way to get an Apple TV VPN is to install the NordVPN app on your device. If you don’t want to use the official app, don’t worry — have a look at the other ways to set up a VPN on Apple TV.
Why use a VPN for Apple TV?
An Apple TV VPN lets you watch your favorite shows with peace of mind, protecting your online traffic from snoops and criminals with next-generation encryption. Once you connect to a VPN server, any third parties monitoring your connection will no longer be able to tell where you go and what you do online.
But a VPN doesn’t just provide security. Getting a VPN for Apple TV lets you bypass many forms of online censorship, giving you access to foreign versions of websites, shops, and apps even in restrictive environments. In certain cases, using an Apple TV VPN may even improve your internet speed — for example, if your ISP has been throttling your connection when it detects streaming.
Finally, you can use a VPN on Apple TV to access your favorite content from home while traveling. Most online content is restricted by your current location and IP address — to watch your legitimate subscriptions, simply connect to a VPN server in your home country.
NordVPN is one of the fastest, most reliable VPN services on the planet — and it has the numbers to back up its claims.
6000+
61 countries
NordLynx
No activity logs
AES 256-bit encryption
6
24/7 live chat, email, support center
30 days
SmartDNS
Frequently asked questions
Can you use a VPN with Apple TV?
Yes, you can use a VPN with Apple TV. A fast, reliable VPN will not interfere with your streaming habits and will increase your privacy and security without noticeably slowing down your connection. You can install a VPN on Apple TV directly — simply download the official NordVPN app from the App Store.
How do you change your Apple TV location?
To change your virtual location on Apple TV, simply open the NordVPN app and select a VPN server located in the desired country. Your virtual location (and IP address) will change in a few seconds. If you need help changing the physical location of your Apple TV, we recommend hiring professional movers.
Can you use a free VPN for Apple TV?
We do not recommend that you use a free VPN for Apple TV. Free VPN services are slower than the top paid VPNs and may suffer from stability issues due to server overload. With limited resources, free VPNs may only offer a few server locations to choose from and forego essential maintenance. They may even resort to selling user data in order to cover server running costs.
For the best VPN experience, choose a reputable paid VPN service. For example, NordVPN runs multiple promotions throughout the year, with significant discounts and bonuses for our 1-year and 2-year plans.
How do you choose the best VPN for Apple TV?
The best VPN for Apple TV protects you without getting in the way of your streaming experience — there’s no point to having increased online security if it restricts your digital life. And with 6000+ high-speed VPN servers in 61 countries, NordVPN offers one of the fastest and most stable VPN connections on the market. Our VPN app for Apple TV is also very easy to use, letting you stream safely without the need for advanced technical knowledge.
What do you do if Apple TV doesn’t allow a VPN?
If your VPN app does not seem to be working with Apple TV, your streaming service may be blocking the IP address of your current VPN server. To enjoy safe streaming again, try connecting to a different VPN server.