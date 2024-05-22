Artichoke Dip Recipe Box (2024)

Just add Cream Cheese, Mayonnaise, a can of Chopped Artichokes, Grated Parmesan Cheese - then bake and serve! Fresh from the oven, one of the richest, tastiest dip ever with melted cheese on top - ready to enjoy with a crusty artisan bread or crackers. Enjoy like a cheese fondue! Share with family and friends, the perfect appetizer but satisfying enough to enjoy as a meal in itself.
Makes 2.5 cups
Net weight: 0.5 oz.
Allergens: Mustard, Milk
Ingredients: Dehydrated vegetables (onion, garlic, leek, red bell pepper), spices, sea salt, mustard, corn starch, cheese flavor (maltodextrin, whey solids (milk), natural parmesan cheese flavor, salt), lemon peel, citric acid
