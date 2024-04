Atlas VPN Erfahrung 2024- Warum 8.8 Sterne? (2024)

MaskedX Nov 24, 2023 10 /10

















Remember, it's still being finalised!

Atlas VPN is considered recent, it came out in 2022 and all it takes is time. Many popular VPN services aren't the best either and have been tweaking and fixing bugs for years, Atlas VPN is no exception.The main advantage is the record low price, along with the free version, there is a Shield feature with blocking adverts, trackers and more. Also, as mentioned in this great review, Atlas VPN doesn't store your data and unblocks many streaming services, all for $1.64 per month. Personally, I'm willing to forgive some shortcomings, such as a laggy and slightly unfinished Windows app. But for the promise of not storing your data and actively releasing updates and improvements. This is the best VPN service for all regular users.