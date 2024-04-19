Free VPN for Mac – Atlas VPN (2024)

Browse privately and securely with the best VPN for Mac.

Unlimited bandwidth and devices

Support for WireGuard® and IKEv2/IPSec protocols

High-speed servers across the world

Block ads, trackers, and malicious websites

*WireGuard® is a registered trademark of Jason A. Donenfeld.

Browse privately and securely with the best VPN for Mac.

Unlimited bandwidth and devices

Support for WireGuard® and IKEv2/IPSec protocols

High-speed servers across the world

Block ads, trackers, and malicious websites

*WireGuard® is a registered trademark of Jason A. Donenfeld.

How to set up Atlas VPN on Mac

No hassle and no complicated procedures. Setting up Atlas VPN takes only three simple steps that you can complete in less than a minute.

STEP 01

Download and install

Download and install Atlas VPN. You can use our free VPN for Mac version as soon as you are done.

STEP 02

Connect and enjoy

Open the Atlas VPN app. Pick a server you prefer or click the “Power” button and we will select the optimal server. Congratulations! Enjoy a safer and more open internet without sacrificing the speed you are used to having.

STEP 03

Upgrade anytime

You can sign up for our premium services whenever you want. You will get more than 1000 servers and elevate performance even further by becoming a member of the Atlas VPN premium family.

Reclaim control over your digital life with Atlas VPN

Join us and receive all the benefits Atlas VPN has to offer.

Top VPN for macOS

Our VPN on Mac uses AES-256 encryption to defend against attempts to spy on you. We have it all to protect the integrity of your data and activities.

Ways to use a VPN

Zero-logs guarantee

Your digital lifestyle is a private matter. Atlas VPN does not log information about what you do online. As a result, your actions remain confidential, even from us.

Protection expert

Atlas VPN offers additional protection against dangerous websites and ads. You can also regularly check whether your account details have been exposed in known data breaches.

Lightning speed all around

Atlas VPN won’t sacrifice speed over security. You will enjoy consistent performance even if you are using video platforms, gaming, or torrenting.

Extra layer of security

Atlas VPN contains a Kill Switch responsible for halting internet access in case the VPN connection drops. This temporary block prevents data leaks that might occur.

Unlimited use

Both premium and free VPN for Mac versions have no bandwidth limits. You can perform P2P activities, play games, or watch favorite shows without any interruptions.

See full list of features

Firsthand experiences

4.6 • 70.4K Ratings

Matt_Evans2310

Atlas VPN is one of the best VPN services I’ve seen on the market, it’s fast efficient and doesn’t give you ads or promos, the premium version is cheap and has amazing features, I’m a software developer and sometimes I need to have that extra layer of security and with Atlas VPN I can feel safe doing it, would 100% recommend

Andrew Nyman

Best bang for your buck. Simple to use and several options. If you don't want to commit to the big boys, this is the VPN for you. 10/10 in price, reliability, functionality, ease of use, and customer service.

Capable and powerful VPN platform ticking most industry boxes.

Remarkably good considering the low cost of a subscription.

One of the best VPN services available on the market.

Evan Sigel, Jubilee

6.6 M subscribers

Atlas VPN keeps me connected and secure, it’s super easy to use, and I really love being able to watch my favorite shows abroad with the VPN!

Nerd Explains

1 M subscribers

If you want to browse freely without being tracked, Atlas VPN is the best option!

Adam Something

455 K subscribers

Atlas VPN has great features, does the job well!

Try Atlas VPN risk-free

Having doubts? No worries. You can try Atlas VPN Premium for free. If you are not happy with Atlas VPN, just let us know. A 30-day money-back guarantee applies for all plans exceeding a 1-month duration.

Pricing

Get access to all Atlas VPN features. Pick a plan that you are comfortable with.

Not ready yet? Try the free Atlas VPN version to test our product.

Frequently asked questions

Discover a safer and more open internet

Protection for the best moments online. Try it now! Safety online is the best accessory you can have.

All supported platforms

Free VPN for Mac – Atlas VPN (2024)
