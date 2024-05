Atlas VPN - Freemium VPN-Dienst für Online-Sicherheit (2024)

If you want to browse freely without being tracked, Atlas VPN is the best option!

Atlas VPN keeps me connected and secure, it’s super easy to use, and I really love being able to watch my favorite shows abroad with the VPN!

One of the best VPN services available on the market.

Best bang for your buck. Simple to use and several options. If you don't want to commit to the big boys, this is the VPN for you. 10/10 in price, reliability, functionality, ease of use, and customer service.

Atlas VPN is one of the best VPN services I’ve seen on the market, it’s fast efficient and doesn’t give you ads or promos, the premium version is cheap and has amazing features, I’m a software developer and sometimes I need to have that extra layer of security and with Atlas VPN I can feel safe doing it, would 100% recommend

FAQs

Cons of Atlas VPN Free



Monthly data limit is capped at 5GB. Important features like MultiHop+, SafeSwap servers and data breach monitor are excluded. Limited server locations (only four).

Yes, you can use Atlas VPN for free if you don't mind having fewer features and a 5 GB monthly data cap. Simply download the app on your device, create an account, and you'll be able to use the free plan.

Streaming, Netflix, and Kodi



Yes, I was able to securely access both Netflix US and UK through Atlas VPN's streaming-optimized servers. In addition to that, Atlas VPN also worked with Prime Video US and UK, Disney+, Max, Hulu, and BBC iPlayer. The only streaming service I couldn't use was DAZN.

The Best Free VPNs of 2024 NordVPN - Best Full-Featured VPN with Free Offers.

Surfshark - Best VPN Free Trial.

Hotspot Shield - Fastest Free VPN.

PrivadoVPN - Best Free VPN for Unlimited Devices.

Atlas VPN - Best Free VPN for Privacy.

TunnelBear - Best Server Network.

To do so, you'll need to think about which library you want to unblock. Granted, Atlas VPN isn't working with Netflix as well as some of its rivals but it offers streaming servers in at least 10-20 countries. We advise testing them out. Simply connect to the server you think will work, go to Netflix, and enjoy.

Atlas VPN is an excellent freemium VPN that's easy to use and has lots of extra features. The free version is one of the best free VPNs we've tested. It's safe, secure, and works with US Netflix. The premium version is faster, and even unblocks more streaming websites.

How to set up Atlas VPN on Android Download and install. Download and install Atlas VPN. You can use our free VPN for Android version as soon as you are done. Connect and enjoy. Open the Atlas VPN app. ... Upgrade anytime. You can sign up for our premium services whenever you want.

While it is legal, most countries have laws against VPN usage with the intent to perform cybercrimes or other malicious actions. Please refer to the policies of your government to check whether there are any additional regulations regarding VPN tools.

Atlas VPN is a good service that can do most of the things that more expensive VPNs can. First of all, it's ridiculously cheap and has an excellent free version. Secondly, it unblocks Netflix, allows torrenting, and offers fast speeds thanks to WireGuard.

For those concerned about government data requests, Proton VPN has an added layer of security as it operates under Switzerland's strict privacy laws. On the other hand, Atlas VPN has a diverse set of specialized servers and allows for an unlimited number of device connections at an affordable price.

However, ExpressVPN had an average server speed of 475 Mbps in testing compared to the 247 Mbps of Atlas VPN. The two VPNs each offer unlimited bandwidth and are more than fast enough for streaming in high resolution, lag-free.

Proton VPN's free tier is the only truly free VPN we've encountered that's worth using. True, it lacks support for torrenting and doesn't include all the bells and whistles as its paid subscriptions, but Proton VPN's free tier is secure and doesn't put limits on speed, data or usage time like most other free VPNs do.

The best completely free VPN is Proton VPN Free. It's very fast, highly secure, doesn't track user web logs, and doesn't limit data usage. Sadly, it only offers free servers in 3 countries, which don't bypass streaming geo-restrictions.

1. NordVPN Attributes Notes Performance The fastest VPN on the market right now Unblocking Unblocks Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime, and more Security and privacy Doesn't collect logs, blocks ads and trackers, and boasts tough encryption Customer support 24/7 customer service can tackle even the most techy questions 3 more rows Mar 20, 2024

We do not limit the number of devices you link to your premium account – you can use one account on all your personal devices and enjoy anonymous browsing!

Make sure you are not connected to any other VPN services. Try connecting from a different network. For example, if you are connected using WiFi, try cellular data, or a different WiFi network. Send the connection logs to our customer support team for more assistance.

Sell browsing data



Like all companies, free VPN providers need to make money. And if they're not charging their customers, they need to find alternative means of generating revenue. Plenty of free providers are open about sharing session data with advertisers, who can then target you with ads.