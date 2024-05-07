Atlas VPN Pro 2024 Review: 3 cons and 4 pros (2024)

Atlas VPN Pro: Fast VPN With Lots of Interesting Features

Missing whitelist feature

Low number of servers (1,000)

Does not support router or game console

Offers a large number of features

VPN is audited by a third party

Excellent download (181Mb/s) and upload (129Mb/s)

Unlimited number of devices included

The Atlas VPN Pro has been available in the market since 2020, operated by Peakstar Technologies Inc. Its parent company is Nord Security, which is also behind NordVPN and Surfshark.

With a rating of 8.4/10, Atlas VPN Pro ranks among the best services available. This is largely due to the good price-performance ratio and the large number of interesting features. The VPN is audited by an independent company, which adds to its credibility.

The overall level of security and speed Atlas VPN Pro is very good. The service also impresses with the unlimited number of devices on which the VPN can be used at once, which many competing providers don’t offer.

Among the shortcomings of Atlas VPN Pro is the lack of a whitelist function, which is offset to some extent by split tunneling. The number of 1,000 servers are also below average compared to other VPNs, although we must admit that this did not negatively impact the stability and speed of the connection during our tests. If you’re looking for a VPN with a high number of servers, try, for example, Private Internet Access, which has 35,400.