VPN providers comparison (2024)

vpnMentor was established in 2014 as an independent site reviewing VPN services and covering privacy-related stories. Today, our team of hundreds of cybersecurity researchers, writers, and editors continues to help readers fight for their online freedom in partnership with Kape Technologies PLC, which also owns the following products: ExpressVPN, CyberGhost, and Private Internet Access which may be ranked and reviewed on this website. The reviews published on vpnMentor are believed to be accurate as of the date of each article, and written according to our strict reviewing standards that prioritize the independent, professional and honest examination of the reviewer, taking into account the technical capabilities and qualities of the product together with its commercial value for users. The rankings and reviews we publish may also take into consideration the common ownership mentioned above, and affiliate commissions we earn for purchases through links on our website. We do not review all VPN providers and information is believed to be accurate as of the date of each article.

FAQs

What is the best VPN in 2024?

ExpressVPN is the best VPN in 2024. It has an extensive server network spanning 105countries, has superfast fast speeds, and offers top-of-the-line security features, as well as a watertight privacy policy.

See Also Atlas VPN Pro 2024 Review: 3 cons and 4 pros

You can try it out risk-free. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you’re entitled to a full refund if you don’t like it.

Can I use a VPN with my smart TV or gaming console?

You can install a VPN on your router and use it with any WiFi-enabled device, such as smart TVs and gaming consoles. However, not all VPNs offer this option.

ExpressVPN allows you to add multiple configurations on your router so that you can connect any smart TV, such as AndroidTV, AppleTV, and Samsung TV, as well as gaming consoles like the PS4/5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

How can I compare VPN features?

You can use our VPN comparison tool above and examine your favorite VPN’s features . This way, you’ll easily compare VPN prices and features and read real reviews from our experts and existing users that will help you choose the best option for your needs.

What is the best free VPN?

Free VPNs are not reliable, and it’s impossible to tell which one is the best. Since most of these free services sell your data for a profit, it would be a good idea to avoid them altogether. Besides the lack of privacy, you usually get a limited bandwidth from free VPNs — usually less than what you need to stream a movie.

I recommend you choose a reliable paid service instead, and my #1 pick is ExpressVPN. For the price of a cup of coffee, you get unlimited bandwidth, excellent privacy, and you also get to try it risk-free before you decide. Since it’s backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee, you’re entitled to a full refund if you decide it’s not for you.

How to choose a VPN?

With over 300 VPNs to choose from, it can be overwhelming to make a decision. My team and I put together a guide that will help you find the right service. This way, you’ll skip the research and see all the important points you need to consider.

Or, you can choose ExpressVPN, which is the best VPN overall. It has 3,000 servers in 105 countries, offers superfast speeds and unlimited bandwidth, and military-grade encryption to keep your data secure. You can try it out risk-free. It’s backed by a convenient 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can get a full refund if you don’t like it.