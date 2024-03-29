Awaze Tibs (Ethiopian Beef Tibs Recipe) (2024)

Published on Jul 21, 2022 . Updated on Jan 25, 2023 . By Tayo. This post may contain affiliate links. See Disclosure. 16 Comments

Awaze Tibs (Ethiopian beef tibs) is a spicy Ethiopian stir-fry that is so versatile, and you can eat it in different ways. It has a rich, bold, ethnic flavor and is ready in just 25 minutes!

Beef tibs can best be described as a hearty, meaty dish with complex layers. Awaze tibs are somewhat between an Ethiopian stir fry and a stew, and you can eat them as a main meal or side dish.

What is Awaze Tibs (beef tibs)?

Awaze tibs, also known as Ethiopian beef tibs, is a popular East African dish of beef cooked with various ingredients that combine to create a fragrant, delicious dish. In Ethiopia, tibs refer to a dish with cubed or sliced beef or lamb.

Awaze sauce is a spicy sauce or paste made using Ethiopian ethnic spices. When cooked together, you have a mind-blowing dish you won't forget in a hurry.

Ingredients Used

Beef: I use 1.5 pounds of beef cut into 1-inch cubes for this recipe. You can use meaty chunks or bite-sized pieces of beef. I. usually get mine from my local grocery store or meat market.

I use 1.5 pounds of beef cut into 1-inch cubes for this recipe. You can use meaty chunks or bite-sized pieces of beef. I. usually get mine from my local grocery store or meat market. Niter kibbeh: This is a remarkably tasty Ethiopian clarified butter used in many of their traditional dishes. You will only need a few tablespoons of niter kibbeh for this recipe. Check out this post on how to make your own niter kibbeh .

This is a remarkably tasty Ethiopian clarified butter used in many of their traditional dishes. You will only need a few tablespoons of niter kibbeh for this recipe. . Veggies and aromatics: Chopped nions, garlic, and jalapeno peppers.

Chopped nions, garlic, and jalapeno peppers. Berbere: This is an Ethiopian spice blend that is present in a lot of Ethiopian dishes. It usually includes jalapeno chili peppers, coriander, fenugreek, garlic, ginger, and a distinctive Ethiopian mix of spices. You can get authentic berbere spice online or make your own.

This is an Ethiopian spice blend that is present in a lot of Ethiopian dishes. It usually includes jalapeno chili peppers, coriander, fenugreek, garlic, ginger, and a distinctive Ethiopian mix of spices. You can get authentic berbere spice online or make your own. Lemon juice: It is sometimes mixed with red wine vinegar for an infusion of flavor.

It is sometimes mixed with red wine vinegar for an infusion of flavor. Other spices:Ground cumin, ground ginger, black pepper, and salt.

How to make Awaze sauce

In a small bowl, add all the spices for the Awaze sauce. Add water and olive oil and mix till it forms a paste. Or you can blend it together using a food processor.

How to make Ethiopian Beef Tibs

In a large skillet, add the olive oil, and when heated, add the chopped beef. You can also use a 12-inch cast iron pan. Add salt and black pepper, and stir for a few minutes on high heat till it is browned. Melt niter kibbeh (Ethiopian clarified butter) in a skillet, then add the chopped onions and minced garlic. Saute for a few minutes, then add the sliced jalapeno peppers. Add the Awaze sauce, simmer for 5 minutes on medium heat and add the browned beef. Top up with lemon juice and cilantro, and serve!

Storing and Reheating

To store leftover Awaze beef tibs, put in into an airtight container and in the refrigerator for a few days. It will keep fresh within this time.

To preserve this tasty little dish for longer, you can freeze it for a few months. Pour it into a sealable freezer-safe container first. For easy reuse, I recommend sharing leftover awaze tibs in ready-to-eat portions, so you don't have to reheat everything all the time.

Also, label the container with the name and date so you can eat it while it's still fresh. You can add a 'use before' date to be doubly sure.

To reheat, take it out of the freezer and put it in the fridge overnight to thaw out. Once it's defrosted, you can reheat it in the microwave or on the stovetop until hot.

What can I eat this recipe with?

Typically, Ethiopians eat awaze tibs with a special flatbread called injera. The tibs are spread on top of the injera bread, and you cut out parts of it and eat with the stir fry.

Since I'm on a low carb diet, I eat my beef tibs with keto bread or on a bed of cauliflower rice.

Tips on making this recipe

Once you put the beef in the heavy saucepan, allow the bottom of each piece to brown before you flip it to the second side.

Put the beef in a single layer without crowding the skillet to brown them properly.

In the absence of flavor-rich spiced butter (or niter kibbeh), you can use plain unsalted butter instead. One to two teaspoons of oil should do. You might have to add a bit more spices to taste.

Let the beef cook for more or fewer minutes, depending on your preferred level of doneness.

If your awaze sauce turns out a bit watery, add some more berbere to it.

Recipe variations

Season beef with kosher salt and black pepper before browning to make them more tender and juicy.

Use your choice of beef cut or replace it with lamb meat , if you wish.

, if you wish. Add Ethiopian collard greens, fresh rosemary, or green peppers for a lovely variety.

If you have time, marinate your beef a few hours in advance. Marinated beef will be deliciously tender and juicy when cooked in this recipe.

Frequently asked questions

What meat is used for TIBS? You can make awaze tibs with lamb or beef. Typically, either of them is the meat used for this flavorful delicacy. You can also use venison (deer) to prepare this dish if you wish. What is TIBS made of? Ethiopian tibs is a dish made from cubed beef or lamb, peppers, veggies, lemon juice, and other ingredients. It is a flavorful and delicious meal that is gaining popularity worldwide. Beef tibs recipe is made from beef as the protein, while Ethiopian lamb tibs will use lamb.

