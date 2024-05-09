Recipes That Use Up A Lot of Eggs (Bonus Pudding Recipe!) (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. See my disclosure for more information.

A collection of recipes for how to use up eggs. Desserts with eggs, dinner recipes with eggs, you name it! Use up an abundance of eggs in delicious ways. This collection of recipes will give you lots of options for when you find yourself with too many eggs on your hands. Sweet, savory, breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and perfect for customizing to your taste. Plus, a bonus recipe for the best pudding ever!

Backyard chickens are fantastic entertainment. They run like little old ladies holding their skirts up, and they always assume another hen has something better than what they’ve got.

Aside from all this free entertainment, they also provide us with a multitude of fresh eggs.

I frequently find myself looking for recipes that use a lot of eggs.

Today I thought I’d share some of the best ones I’ve found and tend to go back to time and again.



Savory Recipes for Using up Eggs

These savory egg dishes not only make a great breakfast, but are perfect for lunch, brunch, or breakfast for dinner nights.

And they can be customized to your taste, too…try adding some of the following:

Ham, bacon, sausage

Peppers, onions

Spinach, zucchini

Experiment with different cheeses or herbs

Quiche: 5-6 eggs

This quiche is a great freezer recipe, no thawing required!

For our Mother’s Day Brunch this year, I even doubled this and baked it in a 9×13 pan. My standard is ham, cheese, and green onions, but we did it with spinach, onion, and cheese. Delicious! The pie crusts can be pieced together around the edges to fit if using a rectangular pan.

Egg Bake: 10-12 eggs

Hearty and filling. And easy to customize in many ways!

Use up extra eggs with these sweet treats

French Silk Pie: 4 eggs

For years my kids thought they didn’t like pie…until I made this one. It’s a family favorite for sure. Decadent.

Old Fashioned Hot Milk Cake: 4 eggs

This spongy cake makes a great base for strawberry short cake.

Triple Chocolate Bundt Cake: 4 eggs

An easy and delicious chocolate bundt cake that is perfect to bring to a potluck, make for a coffee date, after school snack, or just because. (It’s really tasty baked up in big muffin tins, too…yum!)

Honey Bun Cake: 4 eggs

Sticky, sweet and moist! People will be asking for the recipe for this easy cake every time you make it.

Brownie Batter Hot Chocolate: 4 egg yolks

I omit the maple syrup and use regular sugar. This thick, decadent drink ups the ante on your typical hot cocoa. Yum! If you want to spice things up a little, add just the tiniest dash of cayenne pepper. I do this with the hot chocolate mix I keep on hand in the winter. I did say tiny. Don’t forget tiny.

Eclairs: 6 yolks, 5 whole eggs

Hint: You can cut a hole in the corner of a Ziploc bag to pipe the dough out if you don’t have piping bags (I don’t either!)

Did you know you can freeze eggs?

I usually end up with extra whites, and have Ziploc bags of them in my freezer pretty much all the time. A little tip: label your bag with how many whites are inside.

Pavlova: 6 egg whites

We enjoy a British accent around my house. A lot. But her accent isn’t the only reason I love Nigella Lawson. She makes food sing.

If you’re not familiar with a pavlova, I would describe it as a large slightly toasted marshmallow. Crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. It’s traditionally served with whipped cream and fruit.

Mini-Pavlovas: 8 egg whites

My favorite pudding

Having grown up with the ease of instant pudding, the idea of making homemade pudding on the stove top was a bit intimidating. It seemed like it would take soooooooo long compared to instant.

If you have any of the same thoughts, let me assure you that this is quite fast and while you do have to wait for it to chill (and you don’t really have to wait, it is luxurious when it’s warm) I promise you it is worth the wait!

Our favorite way to customize this recipe is vanilla white chocolate, but a close second would have to be butterscotch. Did you know that butterscotch pudding is simply making vanilla pudding with brown sugar instead of white?

Whether you have an excess of eggs to use up, or just want to make something delicious, I hope you enjoy these recipes!

Here’s the delicious pudding recipe:

Easy Homemade Pudding (many variations) June 2, 2016 bySusan Category Desserts Freezer Recipes Recipes Persons 1 Ingredients 3/4-1 cup sugar (per your taste)

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 cups milk (whole milk if you have it)

4 egg yolks

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 Tablespoons butter

8 oz. semisweet, milk or white chocolate chips (or chopped chocolate) - or leave out for plain vanilla pudding

Variation: For butterscotch pudding, replace white sugar with brown and do not use any chocolate Instructions Whisk sugar, cornstarch, and salt together in medium saucepan Add milk and egg yolks, whisk to combine Bring to boil over medium heat, whisking or stirring constantly (6-8 minutes) When thick (like pudding) remove from heat and stir in butter, vanilla and chocolate (if using) Pour into jar, bowl, or other container and lay plastic wrap across the surface, being sure it is touching the surface (to prevent a skin from forming) Place in refrigerator for several hours, or until chilled Once chilled you can remove the plastic wrap and just use the container's lid to cover Tags baking, breakfast, dessert, eggs, freezer https://thesparrowshome.com/recipe-collection-an-abundance-of-eggs-the-best-pudding-ever/