Banoffee Pie Recipe - House of Nash Eats (2024)

Banoffee Pie is a classic English dessert that is the perfect year-round treat to share with family and friends! It's made of 4 incredible layers: a buttery graham cracker crust, a toffee caramel, fresh bananas, and whipped cream to top it off. This make-ahead dessert is just what you need for all holidays. From the 4th of July to Christmas, it is perfect any time!

Table of Contents What is Banoffee Pie? Banoffee Pie Ingredients Toppings for this Banoffee Pie Recipe How to make Banoffee Pie How to store Banana Toffee Pie Best Banoffee Pie Recipe FAQs More Pie Recipes Like This Banoffee Pie (Banana Toffee Pie) Recipe

Homemade pie makes any holiday throughout the year so special! For July 4th celebrations whip up this or a Cherry Pie, and for a Christmas or Thanksgiving option, my Classic Southern Pecan Pie is always a hit!

What is Banoffee Pie?

If you have never tried Banoffee Pie, this is something that needs to be remedied ASAP. It's combination of sweet, simple flavors combines into something that is so much more than you might think. And it's a texture-lover's dream with a crumbly, crunchy crust, chewy-soft toffee, and creamy bananas and cream.

Plus, since it's practically no-bake (except for 10 minutes to set the crust), this pie is just as wonderful in the heat of the summer, as it is during the Christmas holidays after Christmas dinner.

Where is Banoffee from?

Although you might think this is a classic American Pie, the banoffee pie origin is actually in the UK, and it's even a pretty recent invention. The original English creators claim the Banoffee Pie recipe was first made in 1971 and since has taken the world by storm!

And no wonder. I mean, who doesn't love layers of crunchy, cookie crust topped with toffee, bananas, and cream? It's every banana lover's dream! I'm not even the biggest banana fan and I still love it when combined with that toffee caramel flavor!

If you're wondering if there are differences between a Banoffee Pie made in the UK and one in the US, there are, but they are slight ones! The main difference between an American Banoffee Pie and an English Banoffee Pie is the crust. They don't have graham crackers over in Britain so they use cookies called Digestive Biscuits instead. They're just a plain, simple, round cookie commonly dipped in tea, kind of similar to graham crackers.

My American take on the classic Banoffee Pie recipe is really easy to throw together. It takes just 20 minutes of prep, and then chills in the fridge to set up. This Banoffee Pie with condensed milk is a great, no-fuss recipe to make ahead for holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving. Make it a day before so you can concentrate on more important things like the turkey!

Banoffee Pie Ingredients

Graham Cracker Crust

Graham cracker crumbs: A classic crust base! Graham crackers go with just about anything, and a lot of people (my husband included) prefer it over a regular pastry crust!

A classic crust base! Graham crackers go with just about anything, and a lot of people (my husband included) prefer it over a regular pastry crust! Sugar: Granulated sugar gives this crust a delicious sweetness.

Granulated sugar gives this crust a delicious sweetness. Salted butter: Melted binds the sugar and graham crackers together to make a rich, buttery, sweet crust!

Toffee Filling

Salted butter: We need a rich toffee flavor in the filling, and the butteriness added here is so delicious!

We need a rich toffee flavor in the filling, and the butteriness added here is so delicious! Sugar: I added dark brown sugar this time because it has a great caramel flavor which creates the toffee part of Banoffee Pie.

I added dark brown sugar this time because it has a great caramel flavor which creates the toffee part of Banoffee Pie. Sweetened condensed milk: This magic ingredient adds sweetness, a creamy flavor, and it also thickens up so that the filling sets and doesn't run everywhere.

Topping

Bananas: The star of every Banoffee Pie recipe is...bananas of course! They are sliced and placed in a couple of layers over the toffee filling.

The star of every Banoffee Pie recipe is...bananas of course! They are sliced and placed in a couple of layers over the toffee filling. Cream: Heavy cream or heavy whipping cream whipped to stiff peaks creates a creamy, fluffy topping.

Heavy cream or heavy whipping cream whipped to stiff peaks creates a creamy, fluffy topping. Sugar: You can use either confectioner's sugar or granulated sugar for a little more sweetness. Confectioners sugar is easier to mix into the cream.

You can use either confectioner's sugar or granulated sugar for a little more sweetness. Confectioners sugar is easier to mix into the cream. Vanilla extract: My homemade vanilla extract gives just a little something extra to this Banoffee Pie topping. So delicious!

Toppings for this Banoffee Pie Recipe

Yes, definitely add your favorite or a mixture from this list:

Chocolate shavings

Chopped nuts

Toffee bits

A dusting of cocoa powder

A dusting of powdered coffee (you can also add a little to the graham cracker crust)

How to make Banoffee Pie

Heat, crush & mix: Firstly, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and then crush the graham crackers into fine crumbs using a food processor (affiliate link) or rolling pin and ziploc bag. Add the melted butter and granulated sugar, mixing until the crumbs are evenly moistened. Press & bake: Press the crust mixture into a 9-inch pie plate (affiliate link) or springform pan using a flat-bottomed glass or measuring cup to help compact the crumbs on the bottom and up the sides. Bake for 10 minutes to set the crust, then remove from the oven and cool completely.

3. It's toffee time! Next, while the crust bakes, prepare the caramel toffee filling by melting the butter and brown sugar in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add the sweetened condensed milk, then bring the mixture to a boil for 2-3 minutes, stirring vigorously, until it thickens and darkens in color a bit to a lovely toffee shade that is close to the color of peanut butter. Pour the warm toffee filling into the prepared crust, then let it cool completely and chill for 1-2 hours until firm.

PRO TIP: Don't overcook the toffee filling. This is the most common issue most people have when making banoffee pie and it can result in a layer of really stiff caramel that is difficult to slice through and enjoy instead of a soft, toffee caramel layer. Don't go higher than medium heat and don't let it boil longer than 2-3 minutes.

4. Whip the topping: After the toffee filling is made and chilling, beat the heavy cream, sugar, and vanilla on medium-high speed in a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment until medium peaks start to form, usually around 3-4 minutes. The whipped cream should be light, fluffy, and a good consistency for piping. Be careful not to overbeat to stiff peaks.

5. Slice, spread & serve: Finally, arrange the sliced bananas in 1-2 layers on top of the chilled toffee filling. Cover everything completely with the whipped cream and sprinkle with chocolate shavings before serving.

How to store Banana Toffee Pie

You will want to store Banoffee pie in the fridge until you are ready to serve it. It will keep, uncovered in the refrigerator, for 2-3 days. Any longer than that can result in a soggy crust and brown bananas.

You can even freeze banoffee pie, but only the bottom crust and toffee layer. I recommend waiting to add freshly sliced bananas and whipped cream until just before serving. The crust and filling can be frozen for up to three months and you can defrost in the fridge overnight for best results.

How long is Banana Toffee Pie good for in the fridge?

Banoffee Pie will last for 2-3 days in the fridge. It's great to make the night before, but a couple of nights before may be pushing it, and you may end up with a soggy crust or browning bananas.

Best Banoffee Pie Recipe FAQs

Is condensed milk the same as evaporated milk? No, they really aren't the same thing and aren't interchangeable in this recipe. The main difference is that condensed milk has sugar added to it to make it sweet and thickened. Evaporated milk is rich, but not particularly sweet or thick. What does banoffee pie taste like? Banoffee pie is absolutely delicious with a buttery sweet graham cracker crust, fresh ripe banana flavor, and a toffee flavored caramel all tied together with homemade whipped cream. It’s a match made in heaven. How long does it take for condensed milk to turn into caramel? It really doesn’t take too long for the condensed milk to turn into caramel. In this recipe it will 10 minutes tops from start to finish to make the filling. How do you keep bananas from turning black in banoffee pie? No one wants brown bananas in their dessert! There are a couple of quick trips to help prevent browning. First, immediately after slicing the bananas, cover them with the whipped cream topping so they are completely covered with no air pockets. You can also lightly brush the bananas with orange, lemon, or pineapple juice to keep the bananas from turning brown. See Also German Sweet Roll Recipe with Raisins – Oma's RosinenbrötchenEasy and Flavorful Gluten-Free Au Jus RecipeHomemade Pastrami Recipe10 Baking Recipes that use a lot of Eggs

More Pie Recipes Like This

Best Homemade Apple Pie

Lemon Meringue Pie

Arkansas Possum Pie

Easy Coconut Cream Pie

Chocolate Cream Pie

Easy Cranberry Apple Pie

Salted Caramel Apple Pie

Pie Old Fashioned Banana Cream Pie Recipe Pie French Silk Pie Pie Best Key Lime Pie Recipe

Did you make this recipe? Let me know what you thought with a comment and rating below. You can also take a picture and tag me on Instagram @houseofnasheats or share it on the Pinterest pin so I can see.





