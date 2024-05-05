Sourdough Biscuits - The Best Sourdough Discard Recipe! (2024)

Sourdough Biscuits - The Best Sourdough Discard Recipe! (1)

These quick, easy, and buttery sourdough biscuits are the perfect way to use up some sourdough discard when feeding your sourdough starter.They can be mixed, baked, and on the dinner or breakfast table in less than 30 minutes!

Sourdough Biscuits - The Best Sourdough Discard Recipe! (2)

Sourdoughbiscuits are evenmore flavorful thantraditional buttermilk biscuitsbecause of the delightful sourdough tang. They are just as easy to make as regular biscuits as long as you have a sourdough starter hanging out in your refrigerator. This is the only sourdough biscuit recipe you will ever need!

Post updated 2/16/22.

Why You Should Make Your Own Sourdough Starter

Even if you don’t have the time or inclination to make sourdough bread from scratch, asourdough starteris the secret to the most delicious pancakes, waffles, and biscuits you’ll ever taste!

Sourdough Biscuits - The Best Sourdough Discard Recipe! (3)

Sourdough startercan also be used in dessertslike my easy Pumpkin Maple Sourdough Cakeor rich and decadentSourdough Chocolate Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting.I’ve also experimented with adding it toquick breads like my favorite Sourdough Banana Bread. One of my very favorite ways to use sourdough starter is in my Sourdough Pie Crust. The sourdough possibilities are endless!

Although it takes a bit of time to make a sourdough starterfrom scratch, it’s easy to do.And once you have a sourdough starter going, you can keep it for a lifetime or even longer if your family decides to carry on the tradition – how cool is that!?

I also think that creating a sourdough starter could be a really fun and educational science project to do with kids. I’m really looking forward to sharing these things with my daughter when she is old enough.

Sourdough Biscuits - The Best Sourdough Discard Recipe! (4)

I will be sharing easy everyday sourdough recipes here on the blog onSundays. Welove to eatsourdough biscuits or sourdough waffles on Sunday mornings so I thoughtit wouldbe fun to start a Sourdough Sunday series to share these easy and delicious recipes with all of you.

Next, you’ll find lots of step-by-step photos to show you just how easy it is to make these biscuits from scratch. If you’d prefer to jump straight to the printable recipe, just scroll to the very bottom of the post. Enjoy!

Sourdough Biscuits - The Best Sourdough Discard Recipe! (5)

How to Make Sourdough Biscuits

In addition to the sourdough starter, you’ll need just a handful of everyday pantry items to make these biscuits. Start with one cup of flour – either all purpose or a mixture of half all purpose and half cake flour for an extra light biscuit.

Sourdough Biscuits - The Best Sourdough Discard Recipe! (6)

In a large bowl, measure out some baking powder, baking soda, and salt. You can use whatever type of salt you happen to keep on hand, just make sure to read the recipe notes for a tip on using the correct amount of salt if you prefer kosher or fine grain sea salt.

Sourdough Biscuits - The Best Sourdough Discard Recipe! (7)

To keep things simple, I use a whisk to combine the dry ingredients. But you can also run everything through a sifter or sieve a couple times to make sure it’s well blended.

Sourdough Biscuits - The Best Sourdough Discard Recipe! (8)

Next, add some very cold butter that you’ve chopped up in advance.

Sourdough Biscuits - The Best Sourdough Discard Recipe! (9)

Blend the butter into the flour mixture using a pastry cutter or your fingertips. I like to use a combination of both methods. Just work as quickly as you can so the butter stays cold.

Sourdough Biscuits - The Best Sourdough Discard Recipe! (10)

This is what the flour and butter should look like when it’s blended enough. It will look like a mixture of coarse crumbs with little chunks of butter about the size of peas mixed in.

Sourdough Biscuits - The Best Sourdough Discard Recipe! (11)

Measure out a cup of unfed sourdough starter straight from the fridge.

Sourdough Biscuits - The Best Sourdough Discard Recipe! (12)

Add the starter the to the flour and butter mixture. One cup of sourdough starter equals about a cup of flour plus half a cup of water. So half the flour in the recipe was blended with the butter and the other half is delivered in the sourdough starter. Does that make sense?

Do Sourdough Biscuits Need Buttermilk?

The water in the starter is the only liquid we’ll need to bring the dough together. There’s no need for buttermilk because the sourdough starter is acidic and works just like buttermilk to react with the baking soda. And I think it adds just as much flavor as buttermilk, if not more!

Sourdough Biscuits - The Best Sourdough Discard Recipe! (13)

Mix everything together with a big spoon. If your starter has been fed more recently and is thicker than mine, it might be a little more difficult to combine everything with a spoon. In that case, just jump in with clean hands and quickly mix everything together.

Sourdough Biscuits - The Best Sourdough Discard Recipe! (14)

Mixuntil the dough just comes together and most of the flour has been absorbed. Since sourdough baking isn’t an exact science, feel free to add just a splash more liquid if the dough seems way too dry (anything will do – water, milk, buttermilk) and if it’s way too wet and sticky, just add a bit more flour.

Sourdough Biscuits - The Best Sourdough Discard Recipe! (15)

Knead the dough in the bowl a couple times just to finish bringing everything together.

Sourdough Biscuits - The Best Sourdough Discard Recipe! (16)
Sourdough Biscuits - The Best Sourdough Discard Recipe! (17)

Now dump the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface.

Sourdough Biscuits - The Best Sourdough Discard Recipe! (18)

You can either roll or pat the dough out into a circle that is about 3/4-inch thick.

Sourdough Biscuits - The Best Sourdough Discard Recipe! (19)

If the dough is too sticky, sprinkle just a bit more flour on top and underneath. I love keeping a little shaker container filled with all purpose flour in my pantry. It works perfectly and I use it all the time for baking bread, making pie crusts, biscuits, and scones.

Some containers come with lids, but I just keep mine in a plastic bag to keep the weevils away. I also use these containers for powdered sugar and homemade spice blends or rubs. So handy and inexpensive!

How to Shape Sourdough Biscuits

Sourdough Biscuits - The Best Sourdough Discard Recipe! (20)

Next, cut your biscuits. For these I used a biscuit cutter that was close to 3 inches wide. If you don’t have a biscuit cutter, you can use a glass. Or, if you don’t care about round biscuits, I’m going to let you in on my favorite tip. Instead of rolling it into a circle, pat dough into a thick rectangle. Cut the rectangle into 8 equal squares using a bench scraper or a knife and you’re done! No worrying about re-rolling scraps.

Sourdough Biscuits - The Best Sourdough Discard Recipe! (21)

But if you are cutting round biscuits, you’ll have scraps to deal with. To avoid a really tough biscuit, just gently combine the scraps without working the dough too much.

Sourdough Biscuits - The Best Sourdough Discard Recipe! (22)

Pat it down to the same thickness as before.

Sourdough Biscuits - The Best Sourdough Discard Recipe! (23)

Then cut your last biscuit.

Sourdough Biscuits - The Best Sourdough Discard Recipe! (24)

the last of the scraps and just be hand formed into what I call the ugly biscuit. I eat the ugly biscuit as soon as it comes out of the oven. It’s the baker’s reward for getting up in the morning andmaking biscuits from scratch!

Sourdough Biscuits - The Best Sourdough Discard Recipe! (25)

See the ugly biscuit up in the top right?

Sourdough Biscuits - The Best Sourdough Discard Recipe! (26)

Notice how the ugly biscuit is now gone? Delicious!

Sourdough Biscuits - The Best Sourdough Discard Recipe! (27)

How Long Do You Bake Sourdough Biscuits?

These golden brown flaky biscuits bake up in about 12 to 15 minutes. While they’re baking, you could alwaysmake some sausage gravy and a side of scrambled eggs, which is my husband’s favorite breakfast.

Sourdough Biscuits - The Best Sourdough Discard Recipe! (28)

Or if you’re like me, you could just eat the biscuits with lots of butter and honey.

Whether it’s for breakfast, dinner, or an afternoon snack, I hope you give these biscuits a try soon. If you don’t yet haven a sourdough starter, you should begin here. If you’d prefer to make the best buttermilk biscuits from scratch, I have a great tutorial for that as well.

Sourdough Biscuits - The Best Sourdough Discard Recipe! (29)

Yield: eight 3-inch biscuits

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

This flaky sourdough biscuits recipe is a great way to use up sourdough discard when feeding your sourdough starter. They can be mixed, baked, and on the dinner or breakfast table in less than 30 minutes!

Ingredients

  • 1 cup flour
  • scant 1/2 teaspoon salt (or 1 tsp kosher salt)
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 6 tablespoons very cold unsalted butter, cut in small pieces
  • 1 cup cold unfed sourdough starter

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees
  2. Sift or whisk together well the flour, salt, baking soda, and baking powder.
  3. Cut the butter into the flour using a pastry cutter or your fingertips until the mixture looks like coarse crumbs with pieces of butter about the size of peas.
  4. Add the sourdough starter and mix with a spoon until most of the flour is incorporated. Knead the mixture in the bowl a few times until it comes together.
  5. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured work surface then roll dough or pat it out to about 3/4" thick.
  6. Cut biscuits, gather scraps, re-roll and cut out one or two more.
  7. Place biscuits on an ungreased baking sheet or in a cast iron skillet. You can use parchment paper if you'd like to keep your baking sheet clean. Place them close together, touching, if you want soft-sided biscuits or space them apart for crisper sides.
  8. Bake biscuits at 425 degrees F for 12-15 minutes, until browning around the edges. If you placed biscuits close together, they will take longer than if they are spaced apart.

Notes

You can either use all purpose flour or half all purpose and half cake flour for a lighter biscuit.

If using regular table salt or fine sea salt, use a scant half teaspoon of salt. If using Diamond Crystal kosher salt, use a full teaspoon.

If you want to use salted butter, reduce the salt in the recipe by half.

Nutrition Information:

Yield: 8Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 188Total Fat: 9gSaturated Fat: 5gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 3gCholesterol: 23mgSodium: 335mgCarbohydrates: 24gFiber: 1gSugar: 0gProtein: 4g

FAQs

Does the discard help the biscuit rise? ›

Does The Discard Help The Sourdough Biscuits Rise? While sourdough starter contains wild yeast, the only thing that the sourdough starter or sourdough discard does in this recipe is give the biscuits a more sour flavor. The main leavening agent for sourdough biscuits is actually baking powder and baking soda.

View More
What does adding an egg to biscuit dough do? ›

With biscuits, however, the goal is to avoid this chewiness. So, by adding hard-boiled egg yolk to a biscuit recipe, you'll thwart the formation of gluten, thereby resulting in a buttery, flakey crumb that'll dissolve in your mouth.

Get More Info Here
What is the benefit of baking with sourdough discard? ›

Benefits of using sourdough discard

Flavor: Sourdough adds a delicious, nuanced flavor to desserts and savory baked goods. It adds a slight sour flavor without making them taste too off putting or acidic.

Discover More Details
How much of your sourdough starter should you discard? ›

Experts recommend feeding a starter twice daily. And at each feeding, you hold onto 1/2 cup of your original starter, discard the rest, and then add its same weight in water and flour. With this schedule, you'd discard almost a cup of sourdough starter every day.

View Details
What is the secret to making biscuits rise? ›

Place your biscuits close together on the pan. If they're touching, they rise better. If you like flatter biscuits, spread them out on the pan.

Discover More Details
How do you get a good rise on biscuits? ›

A hot oven helps biscuits bake—and rise—quickly. We recommend 475˚F for 15 minutes. Remove them from the oven as soon as they are lightly brown.

Learn More
What happens if you add too much egg to biscuits? ›

If there isn't enough egg, your batter or dough may not be able to hold its structure or could end up overly dry or dense. On the other hand, if there is too much egg, your baked goods could lose their shape due to excess liquid, or have a rubbery (or even overly cakey) texture depending on the recipe.

Keep Reading
What happens if you add too much egg to dough? ›

Eggs are responsible for giving baked goods structure, which means the amount you use directly affects the resulting texture. Using too few eggs will make your desserts dense, but using too many will make them rubbery. The explanation for this lies in the fact that eggs are made up of protein.

Learn More Now
Why are my biscuits yellow? ›

Therefore, a puff dough with a high degree of expansion is easier to color than a puff dough with a dense structure. Excess base, usually caused by too much sodium bicarbonate in the recipe, can turn the entire biscuit structure slightly yellow, a product that is extremely undesirable when no other colour is present.

Show Me More
Do I need to feed my sourdough discard before baking? ›

Absolutely! A jar of sourdough discard serves as an insurance policy against starter death. If you have some discard on hand, remove a spoonful of it and feed it fresh flour and water in a clean jar. You should have a bubbly starter ready to bake with after a couple of feedings, depending on the discard's condition.

Learn More Now

Does sourdough discard need to be room temperature before baking? ›

When you're ready to use it, let the discard come to room temperature before using it to bake. I will keep sourdough discard in the fridge for about one week. I do know others that keep it much longer.

Learn More
Can I bake with cold sourdough discard? ›

You can utilize a cold starter in any sourdough discard recipe. These recipes don't require a sourdough starter for leavening, so you can use your starter directly from the fridge. These recipes offer a fantastic solution for using excess sourdough.

Read More
What happens if I forgot to discard starter before feeding? ›

If you didn't discard a portion of your starter each time you feed it, two things would happen: Your starter would grow to an enormous, unmanageable size. Your starter would likely become more and more inhospitable to the bacteria and yeast we want as the mixture would become ever more acidic.

Discover More
Do you have to discard starter every time you feed it? ›

It would be best if you discarded some portion of your starter each time you feed it unless you want to continue to let it grow. Eventually, you need to discard the used “food” (flour and water) that's been used to sustain your starter during the last fermentation period.

Get More Info
Can you use 2 day old sourdough discard? ›

Can I Use Old Sourdough Discard? You can use old sourdough discard if it's been stored in the fridge, however, you really want to use it up within a week - 2 weeks max. It's better to use "fresh" discard in a sweet sourdough discard recipe.

View More
Why are my drop biscuits flat? ›

If the fat melts or softens before the biscuits bake, the biscuits will be hard and flat because there's no place for the CO2 to go except out of the biscuits. Don't work in a hot kitchen. If the dough seems to be getting too soft or warm, place it in the freezer for 10 to 15 minutes.

Discover More Details
Does baking soda help biscuits rise? ›

To counteract that risk, all we need is a pinch of baking soda to neutralize the excess acidity and give the dough a more powerful rise. That makes for high-rising biscuit with a flavorful and golden crust, with no heaviness or gummy layer in sight.

Read On
Does sourdough discard rise? ›

It can be at room temperature or come directly from the fridge. The texture is less bubbly (if bubbly at all) when compared to fluffy active starter. Sourdough discard is not active enough to make bread dough rise, and despite its name the “discard” does not have to be thrown away.

Learn More Now
How do leavening agents influence how biscuits rise? ›

Chemical leavening agents release small amounts of carbon dioxide gas for a short duration of time. The most common chemical leavening agents are baking soda and baking powder. Both release a gas that makes baked goods rise, and they have other common properties.

Explore More
