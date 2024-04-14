Best Apple TV VPN Apps: Stream with No Limits in 2024 (2024)

Unlock the full potential of your Apple TV streaming with our meticulously curated list of top VPN services. This guide is your shortcut to the essentials – empowering you to break through content barriers and safeguard your streaming habits.

Apple TV is a game-changer, transforming any TV into a hub of endless entertainment. With a subscription to Apple TV, you’re treated to a suite of exclusive Apple originals, from captivating series to blockbuster movies. Beyond that, it’s a gateway to an array of international streaming giants like Netflix, Hulu, and many more, each offering its unique libraries of content.

The streaming possibilities seem limitless, but there’s a snag – geo-blocking. This common practice restricts content access to specific regions. If you’re outside these regions, you’re out of luck… or are you? Well, a premium virtual private network (VPN) acts as your all-access pass to the world’s content, letting you stream from anywhere on your Apple TV.

We’re here to walk you through the selection process, spotlighting VPNs that effortlessly sidestep geo-restrictions while placing a high priority on your digital privacy, rest assured, each recommended service has been rigorously tested by our team to ensure reliability and performance. With our recommendations, you’re all set for an uninterrupted stream-a-thon.

Key takeaways on the best Apple TV VPN apps

You can easily enhance your Apple TV streaming journey with one of the top VPNs for Apple TV that effortlessly conquer geo-blocks, fortifies your online privacy with strong encryption, and even boosts streaming quality by preventing ISP throttling.

Our comprehensive testing has led us to recommend NordVPN as the top choice for Apple TV, thanks to its lightning-fast speeds, expansive server network, and exceptional streaming support.

Whether you're a fan of keeping things straightforward with a classic VPN app on your Apple TV, or you're keen on diving into the world of Smart DNS and router setups, the VPN you choose should tick all the right boxes: fast connection speeds, a broad selection of server locations, robust security features, and great value for your hard-earned money.

Top Apple TV VPN Apps

Apple TV, like any other streaming device, has its limitations due to geo-restrictions and potential data privacy concerns. However, the right VPN, especially those optimized for streaming, can be the perfect solution to these issues. We’ve meticulously selected the top five best Apple TV VPNs that integrate effortlessly with Apple TV:

NordVPN – Best VPN for Apple TV overall, well-known for its extensive server network and advanced privacy with state-of-the-art encryption.

ExpressVPN – Known for lightning-fast streaming speeds and robust security measures.

IPVanish – A user-friendly VPN that strikes a balance between solid performance and affordability.

Surfshark (coming soon) – A budget-friendly VPN that doesn’t skimp on power, offering unlimited simultaneous connections.

These VPNs have been handpicked for their stellar performance, strategic server locations, ease of use, and seamless compatibility with Apple TV.

Next, let’s dive into the details of these top picks.

NordVPN – Best Apple TV VPN app overall

NordVPN has made a name for itself in the VPN industry, and its recent strides in Apple TV integration are no exception. With the launch of its dedicated NordVPN app for Apple TV, this VPN has created a seamless and user-friendly experience for Apple TV users. The app’s interface is tailored for the tvOS platform, allowing for effortless navigation and server switching directly from your couch.

One of NordVPN’s most impressive attributes is its expansive server network, featuring over 6,100 servers spread across 83 countries. Additionally, NordVPN offers dedicated IP VPN feature, providing users with a personal fixed IP in a location of their choice, which can be especially beneficial for consistent access and avoiding blacklists. All of this ensures that Apple TV users can tap into a reliable and swift streaming experience.

The Apple TV app employs AES 256-bit encryption, the highest standard available, safeguarding your streaming activities from any potential intruders. Furthermore, NordVPN’s commitment to privacy is evident through its strict no-logs VPN policy, ensuring that your online activities remain yours alone. With NordVPN, you can stream with confidence, knowing that your digital footprint is secure.

Enhance your Apple TV viewing with NordVPN’s SmartPlay technology, a brilliant feature that blends VPN and Smart DNS capabilities to sidestep geo-restrictions effortlessly. This means you can access over 400 streaming services that were previously out of reach. So, whether you’re in the mood for Netflix’s eclectic mix, itching to catch Hulu’s latest offerings, or searching for the hidden gems on Amazon Prime Video, SmartPlay makes all of these available on your Apple TV.

The NordVPN app comes with the added benefit of round-the-clock customer support and a 30-day money-back guarantee. For any assistance or if you’re not fully satisfied, NordVPN’s customer service is available, with a 30-day refund guarantee.

With its most recent update, NordVPN has rolled out three distinct subscription plans, each tailored to suit different users:

Standard – This plan provides a full-featured VPN service coupled with the Threat Protection anti-malware feature.

Plus – This package includes the VPN service as well as NordPass, a secure password manager.

Ultimate – This plan offers the VPN, the password manager, and NordLocker, a secure cloud storage service.

NordVPN’s Cyber Deal is live:

ExpressVPN – A premium solution for seamless Apple TV streaming

ExpressVPN has established itself as a trusted leader in the VPN market, and its latest innovation, the ExpressVPN app for Apple TV, further cements its reputation. It’s carefully crafted to blend into the Apple TV’s user interface, offering a straightforward and enjoyable experience for viewers eager to explore a vast array of worldwide content. With a few remote clicks, users can navigate through server selections to unlock shows and movies from different regions.

Comparable to its peers, NordVPN and ProtonVPN, ExpressVPN boasts a robust encryption protocol, ensuring that streaming activities remain private and secure from external surveillance. This peace of mind allows users to indulge in their preferred entertainment without the worry of being monitored.

ExpressVPN’s Threat Manager enhances your VPN experience by blocking apps and websites from interacting with known trackers or malicious entities. This boosts control over your data and online privacy.

When it comes to performance, ExpressVPN stands out, providing speed and consistency, crucial for a seamless streaming session. The app is fine-tuned to support high-definition and 4K content without hiccups, ensuring a smooth viewing experience. A broad network of servers across 105 countries means ExpressVPN users can expect a reliable connection, minimizing disruptions and avoiding server congestion for uninterrupted streaming pleasure.

In addition to its technical prowess, the ExpressVPN app for Apple TV is supported by an exceptional customer service team, available 24/7. Whether it’s selecting the optimal server for a specific streaming platform or resolving connection issues, the support team is accessible via live chat or email, offering timely and informed assistance.

IPVanish – A well-rounded and versatile VPN app for Apple TV

IPVanish emerges as a formidable contender in the VPN space, especially for Apple TV users seeking a blend of performance and privacy. With an impressive network of over 2200 servers across more than 75 locations, IPVanish promises to deliver a smooth and uninterrupted streaming experience, ensuring you have access to your favorite content without the constraints of geo-restrictions.

Another significant leap forward for IPVanish is the introduction of its native IPVanish Apple TV app, now available for direct download from the App Store. Plus, IPVanish secures your streaming sessions with military-grade 256-bit AES encryption and includes a VPN kill switch, which acts as a safety net to preserve your anonymity should the VPN connection falter.

Speed is a crucial factor for streaming, and IPVanish understands this. That’s why it supports the WireGuard VPN protocol, renowned for its fast connection speeds that minimize buffering and enhance your viewing experience. IPVanish and NordVPN are both recognized for their exceptional WireGuard implementation, offering users blazingly fast speed and reliability for their VPN needs.

IPVanish also shines with its generous device policy, allowing unlimited simultaneous connections under one account. This means that not only your Apple TV but all your devices can benefit from IPVanish’s robust VPN protection, regardless of where you are, as long as you’re within the VPN’s supported regions. This makes it an ideal VPN for multiple devices.

For those on the fence about making a long-term commitment, IPVanish offers peace of mind with a 30-day money-back guarantee on its annual plans. This trial period is your opportunity to put the service through its paces and ascertain whether it aligns perfectly with your Apple TV streaming requirements.

Surfshark – Wallet-friendly VPN for Apple TV (app coming soon)

Surfshark, the cost-effective contender in the VPN market, is stirring excitement among Apple TV enthusiasts with whispers of its dedicated tvOS app set to debut shortly. While Apple TV users currently navigate without a native app, anticipation is high for the dedicated Surfshark for Apple TV app, which is expected to offer a more streamlined streaming experience.

Originating from the Netherlands, a country known for its strong privacy laws and not part of the Five Eyes alliance, Surfshark takes user privacy seriously. The company’s no-logs policy isn’t just a promise – it’s been confirmed by independent audits, giving users peace of mind that their activities on Apple TV and online won’t be tracked or logged.

The server network of Surfshark is expansive, with over 3,200 servers in 100 countries, ensuring reliable and versatile connections for Apple TV users. This global reach is key to bypassing geo-blocks, allowing for uninterrupted access to diverse content libraries. While Surfshark’s network is not as large as that with ExpressVPN and NordVPN, it’s still adequate.

An additional layer of convenience and security is provided by Surfshark’s CleanWeb feature, which is a powerful VPN ad blocker that filters ads, trackers, and malware. This not only enhances the viewing experience by eliminating interruptions but also fortifies your Apple TV against online threats. For users in regions with rigid internet restrictions, such as when using a VPN for UAE or a VPN for China, Surfshark’s NoBorders mode is indispensable. This feature is designed to navigate VPN blocks, ensuring that even in the most restrictive environments, you can still enjoy your beloved Apple TV series.

Surfshark has proven that exceptional digital security and the ability to bypass internet censorship can be both effective and affordable. Those who are hesitant can take comfort in the 30-day money-back guarantee, and the commitment to customer satisfaction is further reinforced by the convenience of 24/7 live chat support.

Why should you use VPN app for your Apple TV?

Now that we’ve delved into the best VPN options, let’s address the elephant in the room – why exactly should you consider a VPN for your Apple TV?

The answer lies in the bunch of benefits that a VPN brings to the table, all of which can boost your streaming experience.

Bypassing geo-restrictions

Imagine being able to watch the latest season of your favorite show that’s only available in another country. With a VPN, this can be a reality. VPN apps for Apple TV users change their IP address to bypass geo-restrictions, unlocking a variety of TV shows and movies.

VPNs with streaming-optimized servers enhance the ability to unblock content on platforms. You can learn more about these techniques in our VPN streaming guides:

Smart DNS services, which bypass geo-restrictions without a full VPN connection, are also available for a more streamlined streaming experience. And note that while some VPNs a may be good for privacy, they’re not the best at streaming. Such is the case with Mullvad in our Mullvad vs NordVPN comparison.

Features like ExpressVPN’s MediaStreamer and Surfshark’s IP Rotator have proven effective for users aiming to bypass geo-restrictions and access a wider range of content on Apple TV.

Stronger privacy and security

While enjoying your favorite shows and movies, the last thing you want to worry about is your privacy being compromised. A trustworthy VPN must provide:

No user data logging – Your website visits and financial records should stay private, away from potential breaches and misuse. Solid VPNs uphold a no-logs policy, meaning they do not keep records of your IP addresses or your online activities, ensuring that your streaming habits remain confidential.

Ad targeting prevention – Web browsers benefit from VPNs, as they keep your real IP address and browsing behavior hidden from advertisers. VPNs enhance your online anonymity by encrypting your internet traffic, preventing outsiders from monitoring your activities and offering a more secure browsing experience with privacy-focused secure browsers .

– Web browsers benefit from VPNs, as they keep your real IP address and browsing behavior hidden from advertisers. VPNs enhance your online anonymity by encrypting your internet traffic, preventing outsiders from monitoring your activities and offering a more secure browsing experience with privacy-focused . Robust AES-256 encryption – VPNs employ AES-256 encryption, the gold standard for data protection, to secure the data transmitted from your Apple TV. This encryption is virtually unbreakable, offering you peace of mind that your sensitive information is safe.

Secure protocols – Utilizing secure VPN protocols, such as OpenVPN and WireGuard , ensure that your internet traffic is protected at all times. These protocols keep your sensitive information safe, making sure that your streaming and browsing are secure from prying eyes.

With the right VPN, transform your Apple TV into a global entertainment powerhouse. Enjoy content from around the world with enhanced privacy. The same VPN can protect other Apple devices, like when using a:

In an age where iPhone keyboard clones and other apps may contain hidden spyware, using a VPN for iPhone and iPad provides an additional layer of security by encrypting your internet connection and detecting spyware, thus protecting your personal information from malicious threats.

Elevated Apple TV streaming experience

We’ve all been there, settling down for a movie marathon only to be met with the dreaded buffering icon. But what if there was a way to kiss those streaming woes goodbye? With a rock-solid VPN app you can:

Say goodbye to ISP throttling : ISPs are known to slow down your internet during peak streaming hours, but with a VPN, you can keep your connection fast and steady.

Embrace the need for speed with advanced protocols : Protocols like WireGuard and OpenVPN are designed for speed, making them perfect for the high demands of streaming. These protocols are used by most VPN services, including CyberGhost and NordVPN .

: Protocols like WireGuard and OpenVPN are designed for speed, making them perfect for the high demands of streaming. These protocols are used by most VPN services, including . Avoid server congestion : A vast selection of servers means you’re less likely to end up on an overcrowded one, keeping your streams smooth.

Speed up with special features: Some VPNs offer features specifically designed to boost your speeds, ensuring your Apple TV streaming is as seamless as can be.

Armed with this knowledge, elevate your Apple TV experience with the perfect VPN for seamless and secure streaming.

How to set up a VPN app on Apple TV

For those feeling a bit daunted by the idea of setting up a VPN on Apple TV, fear not – it’s surprisingly straightforward. Let’s walk through the setup process using NordVPN as our go-to example, given its status as our preferred VPN for Apple TV.

Download the VPN App

The initial step to setting up a VPN on your Apple TV is super simple – simply download the VPN app. You can find it either by visiting the VPN provider’s website or by searching directly within the App Store on your Apple TV.

Once you’ve entered the App Store, use the search feature to locate the VPN app of your choice, such as “NordVPN”. Select it, and the download will begin. After the app has been downloaded, you’ll be guided through the installation process with easy-to-follow instructions right on your Apple TV screen.

Choose a subscription plan and sign in

After installing the VPN app on your Apple TV, you’ll want to log into your account with your NordVPN credentials – username and a strong password.

For a more streamlined sign-in experience, some VPNs, like ExpressVPN, offer a QR code to scan with your smartphone. Once the QR code is scanned, a verification step follows where you input the displayed code from your TV screen into your mobile device to authenticate your account.

This step is crucial after you’ve installed the dedicated NordVPN app for Apple TV from the App Store on tvOS-compatible models. It’s an essential part of setting up your Apple TV for unrestricted streaming with NordVPN.

Connecting to a server

Now that you’ve signed in, it’s time to connect to a VPN server. As an Apple TV VPN user, you have the convenience of using the “Quick Connect” feature within the VPN app. This smart option automatically selects the nearest and fastest server for you, ensuring a smooth streaming experience right off the bat.

In our tests the Quick Connect feature worked the best for server selection if you just want something fast and reliable. If you need a remote server in another jurisdiction for streaming, such as a UK server for BBC iPlayer, then you can simply click on the country within the VPN app and you’ll be connected to the best server in that country.

If you prefer to choose a server yourself, the VPN app provides a list of available locations. You can pick a server that best meets your streaming needs, whether you’re looking to watch content from a specific country or seeking the fastest possible connection.

Some VPNs, such as Surfshark and NordVPN, offer the flexibility to switch between VPN servers on the fly, without any need to disconnect first. This seamless switching capability enriches your Apple TV experience, allowing you to jump between your favorite shows and movies from around the world with ease.

VPN app alternatives: smart DNS and router setup

While VPN apps are the go-to for secure, unrestricted streaming on Apple TV, alternatives like smart DNS and router setups are worth considering.

These are especially handy if you can’t install a VPN app directly or prefer a different method to overcome geo-blocks. For example, while the dedicated Surfshark for Apple TV app is in development, their smart DNS service provides an excellent interim solution for Apple TV users to access content from anywhere.

Whether you’re waiting for an app or simply opting out of traditional VPN apps, Smart DNS or router configurations can be smart, effective choices for maintaining speed and connecting multiple devices.

Smart DNS solution

Smart DNS is a sophisticated technology that skirts around geo-restrictions in a manner distinct from VPNs. It works by rerouting your device’s DNS server addresses to those of the Smart DNS service provider when you’re trying to access content that’s not available in your region.

Instead of changing your IP address, smart DNS cleverly reroutes only the relevant DNS queries to its servers. This technique enables you to access region-specific content while maintaining a consistent online identity.

Leveraging a VPN’s smart DNS feature can transform your Apple TV into a global media portal, allowing it to access content from various locations without the comprehensive encryption a full VPN connection provides.

To activate smart DNS on your Apple TV, you’ll need to manually adjust the DNS server addresses in the network settings of your device, which is a straightforward process.

Simple router setup

If you’re looking to incorporate VPN benefits across all your gadgets at home, including your Apple TV, setting up a VPN on your router is a savvy move. This approach blankets your entire home network with encryption, ensuring every device, including your Apple TV, enjoys a secure and private connection.

The beauty of this method is that once your router is VPN-enabled, every device that connects to it automatically reaps the benefits of encrypted access to streaming content. This includes devices that don’t support native VPN apps, which is a game-changer for seamless entertainment.

However, there are a few drawbacks to consider. Not all routers are VPN-compatible, and setting up a VPN on a router can be a complex task for those who are not tech-savvy. Additionally, a VPN can sometimes slow down your internet speed due to the encryption process, which might affect streaming quality on your Apple TV.

For those who might not have a VPN-compatible router, there’s a clever workaround using a Windows PC. By enabling the mobile hotspot feature in your PC settings, you can create a VPN-protected Wi-Fi spot. Then, simply connect your Apple TV to this hotspot, and voilà – you’re streaming through a secure VPN connection. Keep in mind that this method relies on your PC’s performance and may not be as reliable as a direct VPN connection through a router.

Tips for choosing the right VPN app for your Apple TV

Here’s a quick guide to picking the right VPN for your Apple TV – look for fast performance, a wide server network, strong security, and good value. We’ll touch on these essentials below.

Splendid speed and performance

Speed and performance are critical factors when choosing a VPN for your Apple TV, and you’ll want to opt for one of the fastest VPN services available. After all, nobody wants their thrilling movie climax to be interrupted by buffering. To ensure a seamless streaming experience, choose a VPN that offers fast connection speeds and consistent performance, with a recommended speed threshold of at least 25Mbps for the best results.

Remember that VPN speeds can vary based on your network speed, the proximity to the selected VPN server, and the computing capabilities of your device. Speed test results for different VPNs can give you an idea about their performance. For instance, NordVPN has demonstrated exceptional performance in our rigorous speed tests. We’ve been conducting NordVPN speed tests for several years, and the results are clear – NordVPN delivers some of the fastest speeds we’ve observed to date.

To ensure the most accurate results, we set the protocol to “Automatic,” allowing NordVPN to choose the optimal settings. With a baseline speed of around 900 Mbps, the closest server in Seattle delivered astonishing download speeds of 755 Mbps, as seen in our NordVPN server speed test. This speed test result marks the fastest VPN download speed we’ve ever recorded on RestorePrivacy.

Lots of server locations

The number and location of servers are significant factors to consider when selecting a VPN for your Apple TV. A broad server network is essential for accessing various Netflix libraries and other region-specific streaming services. Look for a VPN that offers an extensive selection of servers in numerous countries, ensuring you have the best chance of bypassing geo-restrictions on Apple TV.

A larger server fleet also reduces the likelihood of connecting to overcrowded servers, which can degrade streaming quality. For example, IPVanish, with its network of over 2200 servers spread across more than 75 locations, provides a vast array of options for Apple TV VPN users seeking both variety and reliability in their streaming experience.

Solid security features

When it comes to securing your Apple TV streaming, security is a top priority. You’ll want to choose a VPN that uses robust encryption, like the industry-standard AES-256, to keep your data under wraps.

It’s also vital to opt for a VPN with a strict no-logs policy. This means the VPN provider doesn’t keep tabs on your streaming choices or online activities, ensuring your Apple TV viewing habits stay private.

An extra layer of protection comes in the form of a VPN kill switch. This feature is like a safety net that immediately cuts off your internet connection if the VPN drops unexpectedly, preventing any accidental leaks of your personal information.

Some VPNs also offer split tunneling. With this feature, you can selectively route apps or websites outside of the VPN tunnel.

Price and value for money it provides

Last but not least, weigh the cost against the value you’re receiving. While affordability is key, don’t compromise on the VPN’s quality. Seek out a VPN that strikes a harmonious balance between cost-effectiveness and a robust feature set.

When considering a VPN service, you might come across free trial VPNs or even the best free VPN options. These can be tempting, but it’s crucial to be aware of the potential drawbacks of free VPN services, such as limited bandwidth, a smaller server selection, and the possible lack of stringent privacy policies.

For example, IPVanish’s pricing begins at a reasonable $3.25 per month for a two-year plan, and ExpressVPN offers a competitive rate of $4.33 per month for a 12-month package. The option of free trials and money-back guarantees can provide a no-risk way to test the VPN with your Apple TV.

Best Apple TV VPN apps FAQ

What is the best VPN app to use for Apple TV?

NordVPN stands out as the supreme VPN for Apple TV users who prioritize both security and a seamless streaming experience. Renowned for its robust security measures, it provides AES 256-bit encryption and upholds a strict no-logs policy, ensuring your Apple TV streams and iPhone activities remain private. With its dedicated app designed for tvOS, NordVPN comes forth as the ultimate choice for safeguarding your digital life while delivering an enhanced streaming experience on Apple TV.

How can a VPN improve my Apple TV streaming experience?

Enhancing your Apple TV streaming experience with a VPN can be a game-changer, offering you the freedom to sidestep geo-restrictions and dive into a broader world of content. Beyond the expanded library, VPNs like NordVPN, with its innovative SmartPlay technology, promise a smoother, more reliable streaming journey. You’ll enjoy your shows without the annoyance of ISP throttling or endless buffering, all while your data travels securely under robust encryption.

What is the benefit of using a VPN with a large number of servers?

This vast selection of servers not only aids in bypassing geo-restrictions on streaming platforms but also reduces the risk of server congestion, ensuring smoother streaming. Moreover, it provides a plethora of connection options to tailor your streaming sessions to your preferences, whether you’re looking to unlock new content libraries or seeking the most efficient streaming pathway.

So, opting for a VPN with a broad server network, like IPVanish’s impressive over 2200 servers across more than 75 locations, or NordVPN and ExpressVPN with their extensive global reach, is crucial for Apple TV users.

Conclusion: Amplify your Apple TV’s capabilities with a VPN app

The journey to unlocking the full potential of your Apple TV is incomplete without the pivotal role played by a VPN. We’ve navigated through the intricate maze of options and spotlighted top-tier VPNs such as ExpressVPN, NordVPN, IPVanish, and Surfshark each bringing its unique arsenal of features to the table. These VPNs not only pave the way for secure connections but also serve as keys to unblock geo-restricted content, thereby elevating your streaming experience to global dimensions.

When selecting the ideal VPN for your Apple TV, it’s essential to weigh in on factors such as speed and performance, server locations, security features, and price. The optimal choice will vary based on your streaming habits, privacy concerns, and budget considerations.

Based on our test results, however, the best VPN app for Apple TV right now is NordVPN. And for more options, you can check out our guide on the best VPNs for Apple TV here.

Ultimately, the right VPN will not just be a tool, but a gateway to a world where your favorite shows and movies are just a click away, regardless of where you are on the globe.

This guide on the best Apple TV VPN apps was last updated on March 21, 2024.