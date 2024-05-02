Best Apple TV VPN in 2024 (2024)

1. NordVPN - Best VPN for Smart DNS Setup Editors Rating: 9.7 /10 View Plans How We Review Product Specs Multihop Yes Camouflage Mode Yes Kill switch Yes Split Tunneling Yes Netflix Yes Torrenting Yes Apple TV Setup NordVPN’s Apple TV app is hot off the press. It’s very simple and straightforward. We got it from our Apple TV App Store, and after a quick sign-in, we were ready to go. The Apple TV app is unlike the elaborate NordVPN apps for PCs and smartphones we’ve tested before. It’s barebones and it doesn’t allow for a lot of customizations, but if all you want is an Apple TV VPN that can change your location so you can stream from a different Netflix or Disney+ region, it’s perfect. Streaming Experience The Apple TV app for NordVPN gave us access to 60 countries. It takes a while to scroll through all of them, but you can use the search function at the top to quickly find the country you’re looking for. You can even look up a city, as long as NordVPN has a server there. Now, NordVPN doesn’t have streaming-optimized servers, unfortunately, but that didn’t stop it from unblocking geo-restricted content from the top streaming services. We personally tried it for streaming Amazon Prime, Disney+, Max (formerly HBO Go), Fox, and ABC, as well as international Netflix libraries, Paramount Plus, and Peaco*ck TV. » Learn more: Change Region on Netflix We know, that’s probably not enough for a hardcore binge-watcher, but NordVPN still offered more options than other VPNs. For example, with Surfshark’s Smart DNS setup, the options are limited to U.S. streaming services.3 Speed In most cases, using a VPN slows down your internet a little, but for some reason, we still enjoyed 4K-capable speeds with NordVPN running. Our download speed remained around 220 Mbps, a 10-percent drop compared to our normal network speed). Digging deeper, we think we know how it retained such speed – NordLynx. NordLynx is a VPN protocol built on WireGuard, which is known for its impressive speed. It’s faster than OpenVPN, currently the gold standard of VPN tunneling. NordVPN adopted WireGuard and gave it a few security upgrades while retaining its speed advantage. It still offers impressive VPN encryption, but thanks to its lightweight architecture, NordLynx can provide near-lossless VPN speeds. What We Like Apple TV app designed for quickly changing IP address location

Straightforward setup and user-interface

Maintains fast connections

Tutorials and video guides specific to setting up NordVPN for Apple TV What We Don’t Like There were instances when Netflix detected our real location

Difficult to set up as a router VPN (if your Apple TV doesn’t support VPN apps)

Limit of six simultaneous connections per account

Pricier than other options Being new, NordVPN's Apple TV app doesn't actually do a lot. Like we said, it's barebones. There's no option to customize your VPN settings, you can't connect to a multi-hop connection, there's not even a kill switch in sight. That means if your NordVPN connection drops, Netflix will find your real location and you could get kicked out of the movie you're watching. The only real thing you can do with the VPN app is connect to the VPN, and that it does very well. We tried a Japan connection to see if it can really give us a Japan IP address. It worked! Within seconds, we were already browsing the hottest anime Netflix Japan has to offer. We're lucky it worked, though, because when connecting to a location, NordVPN doesn't let you choose a specific server in that country. So if we happened to get a server that's already blacklisted by Netflix, we would have been stuck with it. So that's something to keep in mind. With ExpressVPN, another VPN with an Apple TV app, we were able to select a specific server within a country. That can make streaming a little easier, in our opinion. We'll dig into ExpressVPN next. It's worth noting though that smart DNS may not work all the time. During the one-week period that we kept NordVPN's smart DNS running on our Apple TV, there were two instances where Netflix detected our real location, sending us back to the confines of the Netflix U.S. library. When that happened, we just went back to the Apple TV's network settings, set the DNS to automatic, restarted the device, and entered NordVPN's smart DNS configuration again. It worked like a charm.

2. Surfshark - Best VPN for Virtual Router Setup Editors Rating: 9.5 /10 View Plans How We Review Product Specs Multi-hop Yes Camouflage Mode Yes Kill switch Yes Split Tunneling Yes Netflix Yes Torrenting Yes Apple TV Setup As the best Windows VPN for changing IP address location, we set up Surfshark on our Windows laptop to use as a virtual Wi-Fi router for our Apple TV. It turned out to be a smart choice because we later found out that if we set up Surfshark via smart DNS, we would have gotten only U.S. locations. Setting up the VPN on our router was also a no-go because our router wasn’t supported. We would have had to “jailbreak” it to install Surfshark, which we don’t recommend doing unless you’re a networking expert. Streaming Experience Since we used the Windows Surfshark app to set up a VPN connection, we were able to freely use all 100 locations in Surfshark’s server network. That’s a huge difference compared to NordVPN’s 60 VPN locations. Moreover, Surfshark released a study on which countries have the best Netflix shows and films4, so that’s a good place to start if you’re looking for locations to explore. Changing IP address location was also easy. We simply clicked a different country from Surfshark’s server menu. We didn’t even have to restart the VPN or reconnect our Apple TV. Speed While we noticed that Surfshark’s upload speed tended to be sluggish – it notched a decrease of up to 45-percent compared to our network speed – the downstream speed was above the industry average. Our readings were 218 Mbps on our laptop and 206 Mbps on the Apple TV. It was faster than both ExpressVPN (197 Mbps) and CyberGhost (201 Mbps) in the virtual router configuration. » Read more: Best VPN of 2024 What We Like Smooth user-experience on Windows (used as virtual router)

Decent download speed for streaming

Plenty of locations to choose from (100 countries)

Connect unlimited devices at the same time What We Don’t Like Best used if the laptop or Macbook is connected via an Ethernet cable

Virtual router configuration is not a permanent setup

Not ideal for smart DNS configuration (offers only U.S. locations)

Lacks servers optimized specifically for streaming While configuring a laptop or Macbook as a virtual router is only a temporary fix for connecting Apple TV to a VPN, it’s a good setup for occasional movie nights. This was especially true with Surfshark, with its healthy selection of servers and easy-to-use PC and Macbook interfaces. Our one gripe with Surfshark is that it doesn’t have servers optimized specifically for streaming. We see a lot of VPNs, like when we reviewed Hotspot Shield, that have servers configured to better get around the geo-restrictions of certain streaming services. Still, even without specialty servers, Surfshark proved reliable. In the five times we tried to watch Disney+ and Netflix on our Apple TV, Surfshark hid our IP address and real location well. We also liked that Surfshark offers dedicated IP addresses. This feature comes at a steep price of $3.75 per month on top of your Surfshark subscription, but it’s a surefire way to avoid getting blocked by Netflix. Streaming sites detect VPN users when they see that multiple users are streaming from a shared IP address, which happens when two or more VPN users connect to the same server. With a dedicated IP address, no matter which server you connect to, you’ll always get your own unique IP address.

3. Private Internet Access VPN - Best for Accessing U.S. Streaming Content Editors Rating: 9.4 /10 View Plans How We Review Product Specs Multihop Yes Camouflage Mode No Kill switch Yes Split Tunneling Yes Netflix Yes Torrenting Yes Apple TV setup Similar to Surfshark, Private Internet Access was too difficult to set up on a router for us, so we opted to use a virtual router setup. It was quick and easy thanks to PIA’s user-friendly Windows app. Smart DNS was also an option, but we found the VPN’s five DNS locations (Germany, U.K., U.S., Netherlands, Japan) limiting. Streaming experience Installed on our laptop, Private Internet Access gave us access to 84 server locations. Not only that, but it had servers optimized specifically for streaming. They were marked ‘Streaming Optimized’ in the server list, or you could simply search ‘streaming’ using the app’s search bar. There are nine servers in total, including two in the U.S. (East and West Coasts), Australia, Japan, Italy, and Denmark. Speed We’ve always known that Private Internet Access performs well on Windows, and this time was no different. Although the latency (ping) of the streaming optimized servers were quite high (over 200 ms), it didn’t stop us from streaming 4K movies on our Apple TV buffering-free. Our speed test readings on the Apple TV ranged from 212 (lowest) to 227 (highest) Mbps, so while there were fluctuations, Private Internet Access was fast overall. What We Like Viable for both smart DNS and virtual router setup

Has servers optimized for streaming

Has servers in each of the 50 U.S. states

Reliable speed and connections What We Don’t Like Only five smart DNS locations

Specialty (optimized) servers are often high-load

Other servers work for streaming, but can be unreliable

Feature-rich Windows app tends to run slow We found Private Internet Access to be the best choice if you want to access U.S. streaming content, whether you’re vacationing with the Apple TV in tow or living outside the U.S. That’s because Private Internet Access, which is based in Denver, has at least one server in each U.S. state. No other VPN we tested had a network as focused to the U.S. as Private Internet Access. Granted, not all those servers are optimized for streaming. There were a couple of times when Netflix detected that we were using a VPN and blocked us. However, six of the nine servers we used worked, and we think that’s a pretty good reliability rate. We also appreciated the fact that Private Internet Access has two U.S. servers optimized for streaming – East and West. We live on the East Coast, so we get the East Coast programming of YouTube TV. Connecting our laptop, and hence our Apple TV, to PIA’s U.S. West server was an easy way for us to change our YouTube TV location and access the West Coast programming of ESPN.

4. ExpressVPN - Best App and User Experience Editors Rating: 9.1 /10 View Plans How We Review Product Specs Multihop No Camouflage Mode Yes Kill switch Yes Split Tunneling Yes Netflix Yes Torrenting Yes Apple TV Setup ExpressVPN is another one of the few VPNs right now that offer an app for Apple TV, but besides that, it’s also the best provider of a VPN router. VPN routers are typically the most difficult to set up, but ExpressVPN is an exception. ExpressVPN offers a ready-to-use router VPN called Aircove. The downside? It comes with a hefty price tag of $189, and you still need to maintain an ExpressVPN subscription. The upside, though, is that it’s super easy to set up. We managed to get our hands on (borrow) an Aircove router to take for a quick spin. We set it up as a Wi-Fi access point and in under 15 minutes, we were able to connect it to our network, configure our VPN settings, and connect our Apple TV to it. Streaming Experience ExpressVPN is second to none when it comes to server locations – it offers 105 server locations compared to Surfshark (another top pick of ours) with 100 locations. All those locations were available through the ExpressVPN Apple TV app and Aircove. Moreover, since Aircove is a direct product of ExpressVPN, we were able to manage its VPN connection via our ExpressVPN online dashboard. When we were done watching anime on Netflix Japan, we easily switched over to a U.K. server using only our iPhone to binge Doctor Who. The user-experience was on point, something we expected from the best VPN router in the market. Speed With the Aircove plugged into our modem via an Ethernet cable, we enjoyed speeds of around 230 Mbps, both for uploads and downloads. It also helped that the Aircove broadcasts Wi-Fi 6 signals, which is significantly faster and more stable than older iterations of the Wi-Fi protocol.5 As for the Apple TV app from ExpressVPN, we enjoyed slightly lower speeds, but not too slow that it caused buffering. Our download speed was around 215 Mbps, which was still more than capable of 4K streaming. What We Like Native app for Apple TV

Aircove router for whole-home VPN access

Aircove router for whole-home VPN access User-friendly interface

105 server locations What We Don’t Like App is fairly new (expect bugs here and there)

Aircove cannot be controlled using the ExpressVPN mobile or desktop apps

Limited Wi-Fi signal range for Aircove (best placed near the Apple TV)

ExpressVPN subscriptions cost at least $8.32 per month The fact that ExpressVPN offers both an app for Apple TV and an easy-to-use router in Aircove makes it the best Apple TV VPN overall. Between the app and the router, we’d say go with the app if all you want is to change your Apple TV’s location to a different region or country, but go with Aircove if you want to safeguard your entire household’s internet connection. Downloading the ExpressVPN Apple TV app was a breeze. It was like downloading any other app into the Apple TV; we went to the App Store and searched “ExpressVPN,” selected “Get,” and within minutes, we were already signing in. We recommend creating an ExpressVPN account and buying a subscription beforehand, ideally using an iPhone. That way, you can sign in using just the QR code that will flash on your TV screen. If you’re opting for Aircove, on the other hand, the setup process is going to be a little more difficult, but again, it’s easier to set up than most VPN routers. Once it’s all set up as a Wi-Fi router, you can enjoy a lot of user-friendly features that most VPN routers don’t provide. For starters, with a typical VPN router, all devices connected to the network use the same VPN tunnel, IP address, and location. With Aircove, we were able to set our Apple TV to connect to a U.K. server and, at the same time, our laptop to a U.S. server. We later learned that it can maintain up to five VPN tunnels leading to different locations at the same time.