Best Bike Phone Mount of 2024 (2024)

What's the best bike phone mount?
If you're looking for a way to securely mount your smartphone to your bike's handlebars or bike stem, there are a lot of products to choose from. Many of the more affordable options are universal mounts designed to accommodate any smartphone, whether it's an Android device or an iPhone. They have a clamping mechanism or even bands to keep your phone in place on the mount.
Pricier, and arguably better, bike phone mounts involve a mount and a case that's designed to fit your particular smartphone, with support for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and sometimes Google Pixel phones. That case then snaps or twists onto the mount and locks the case to the mount. Alternatively, most companies that offer a case that locks into a mount also sell an adapter that sticks onto the back of your phone or case. The adapter adheres with adhesive, which is not quite the same as having the locking mechanism built into the case itself.
They're pricey, but I'm personally a fan of Rokform's tough cases and bike mounts, which is why they're at the top of this list. CNET's e-bike and scooter reviewer Joe Kaminsky likes QuadLock bike mounts, meanwhile, which also require a case or an adapter to use. If you can't afford those, more affordable bike phone mounts are available.
We've tested all the mounts on this list and evaluated them based on ease of installation and use, durability and how securely they hold your smartphone. I've included just handle-bar mounts, but some companies also make bike-stem versions of their mounts if that's your preference. We'll update this list as new bike mounts hit the market.
Best bike phone mounts of 2024
Pros
- Rugged and durable
- Secure locking design
- Cases are available for most popular smartphones
- Rokform sells multiple mount types
Cons
- Somewhat pricey (case or adapter are sold separately)
Adapter Included? No
Adjustable Angle? Holds phone in portrait or landscape mode
Premium bike mount and case system
Rokform bike mounts (requires Rokform case or adapter)
I've been using a Rokform bike mount for the last several years. Like QuadLock, you have to use one of Rokform's cases on your phone (cases are available for various iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel models), which incorporate Rokform's RokLock twist-lock platform. Alternatively, you can buy a
Rokform makes two cases -- Rugged and Crystal -- and sells three bike mounts, including the Universal Bike Mount pictured here along with the Over the Top Bike Mount and V4 Pro Series stem-mount. Neither cases nor mounts are cheap, but they're quite tough. Rokform offers a 20% discount to first-time customers in exchange for an email address. You can mount your phone in landscape or portrait modes.
Pros
- Affordable
- Compact, lightweight design
- No case required (adapter included)
Cons
- Stick-on adapter isn't as secure as a case with locking mechanism
Adapter Included? Yes
Adjustable Angle 360-degree rotation
Best value mount
Spigen Life Out Front bike phone mount
The Spigen Life Out Front Bike Phone Mount includes a universal adapter that you stick onto the back of whichever smartphone you own. You can also just stick it onto your case but just make sure your case is made out of a material (smooth plastic, for example) that the adapter will adhere well to.
Pros
- Secure locking design
- Cases are available for most popular smartphones
- QuadLock sells multiple mount types
Cons
- Somewhat pricey (case or adapter are sold separately)
Adapter Included? No
Adjustable Angle Holds phone in portrait or landscape mode
Top bike mount
QuadLock Bike Mount (requires QuadLock case or adapter)
Joe Kaminsky, who tests e-bikes and scooters for CNET, names this as his favorite bike mount. It requires a
Pros
- Affordable
- Accommodates most smartphones, even larger ones
- 360-degree rotation ball
Cons
- Somewhat bulky
Adapter Included? Not required
Adjustable Angle? 360-degree rotation
Top budget universal bike mount
Lamicall universal bike phone holder
The Lamicall Bike Phone Holder can be had for less than $20 (and sometimes less than $15). It's a little bigger and bulkier than some of the mounts on this list, but it can accommodate most smartphones, even larger ones like the iPhone Pro Max models. The mount's retracting arms mechanism clamps your phone into the mount and there's also a clamp that locks the mount onto your handlebars. If you've already got a case on your phone and are looking for an affordable mount, this is a solid option, though not exactly sleek. The 360-degree rotation ball allows you to rotate your phone from portrait to landscape mode.
Pros
- Compact and sturdy
- Locking mechanism
- Cases are available for most popular smartphones
- Part of Peak Design's expansive accessory ecosystem
Cons
- Somewhat pricey (case or stick-on adapter sold separately)
Adapter Included? No
Adjustable Angle? Holds phone in portrait or landscape mode
Bike Mount for Peak Design cases
Peak Design universal bar mount (requires Peak Design case or adapter)
We like Peak Design's Everyday case ($50), which is compatible not only with Apple MagSafe accessories but Peak Design's own ecosystem of SlimLink locking connection accessories (the case is available for iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models and Google Pixel smartphones). Among the many accessories Peak makes are two bike mounts -- the Universal bar mount ($50) and Out Front bike mount V2 ($70).
Note that for those who don't have a Peak Design case, you can also buy a Peak Design adapter accessory that sticks onto your phone or its case.
