Best Bike Phone Mount of 2024 (2024)

Our Experts

Best Bike Phone Mount of 2024 (1)

Written by

David Carnoy

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks.

Reviews ethics statement
Best Bike Phone Mount of 2024 (2)

David Carnoy Executive Editor / Reviews

Executive Editor David Carnoy has been a leading member of CNET's Reviews team since 2000. He covers the gamut of gadgets and is a notable reviewer of mobile accessories and portable audio products, including headphones and speakers. He's also an e-reader and e-publishing expert as well as the author of the novels Knife Music, The Big Exit and Lucidity. All the titles are available as Kindle, iBooks, Nook e-books and audiobooks.

Expertise Mobile accessories and portable audio, including headphones, earbuds and speakers Credentials

  • Maggie Award for Best Regularly Featured Web Column/Consumer

See full bio

Why You Can Trust CNET

16+ Years of Experience

Years of Experience

50+ Hands-on Product Reviewers

Hands-on Product Reviewers

15,000+ Sq. Feet of Lab Space

Sq. Feet of Lab Space

How we test

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise.

$60 at Rokform

Best Bike Phone Mount of 2024 (3)

Premium bike mount and case system

Rokform bike mounts (requires Rokform case or adapter)

$40 at Amazon

Best Bike Phone Mount of 2024 (5)

Top bike mount

QuadLock Bike Mount (requires QuadLock case or adapter)

$19 at Amazon

Best Bike Phone Mount of 2024 (6)

Top budget universal bike mount

Lamicall universal bike phone holder

$50 at Best Buy

Best Bike Phone Mount of 2024 (7)

Bike Mount for Peak Design cases

Peak Design universal bar mount (requires Peak Design case or adapter)

What's the best bike phone mount?

If you're looking for a way to securely mount your smartphone to your bike's handlebars or bike stem, there are a lot of products to choose from. Many of the more affordable options are universal mounts designed to accommodate any smartphone, whether it's an Android device or an iPhone. They have a clamping mechanism or even bands to keep your phone in place on the mount.

Pricier, and arguably better, bike phone mounts involve a mount and a case that's designed to fit your particular smartphone, with support for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and sometimes Google Pixel phones. That case then snaps or twists onto the mount and locks the case to the mount. Alternatively, most companies that offer a case that locks into a mount also sell an adapter that sticks onto the back of your phone or case. The adapter adheres with adhesive, which is not quite the same as having the locking mechanism built into the case itself.

They're pricey, but I'm personally a fan of Rokform's tough cases and bike mounts, which is why they're at the top of this list. CNET's e-bike and scooter reviewer Joe Kaminsky likes QuadLock bike mounts, meanwhile, which also require a case or an adapter to use. If you can't afford those, more affordable bike phone mounts are available.

We've tested all the mounts on this list and evaluated them based on ease of installation and use, durability and how securely they hold your smartphone. I've included just handle-bar mounts, but some companies also make bike-stem versions of their mounts if that's your preference. We'll update this list as new bike mounts hit the market.

Best bike phone mounts of 2024

Pros

  • Rugged and durable
  • Secure locking design
  • Cases are available for most popular smartphones
  • Rokform sells multiple mount types

Cons

  • Somewhat pricey (case or adapter are sold separately)

Adapter Included? No

Adjustable Angle? Holds phone in portrait or landscape mode

$60 at Rokform

Premium bike mount and case system

Rokform bike mounts (requires Rokform case or adapter)

I've been using a Rokform bike mount for the last several years. Like QuadLock, you have to use one of Rokform's cases on your phone (cases are available for various iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel models), which incorporate Rokform's RokLock twist-lock platform. Alternatively, you can buy a for $30.

Rokform makes two cases -- Rugged and Crystal -- and sells three bike mounts, including the Universal Bike Mount pictured here along with the Over the Top Bike Mount and V4 Pro Series stem-mount. Neither cases nor mounts are cheap, but they're quite tough. Rokform offers a 20% discount to first-time customers in exchange for an email address. You can mount your phone in landscape or portrait modes.

Best Bike Phone Mount of 2024 (8)

Best Bike Phone Mount of 2024 (9)

Pros

  • Affordable
  • Compact, lightweight design
  • No case required (adapter included)

Cons

  • Stick-on adapter isn't as secure as a case with locking mechanism

Adapter Included? Yes

Adjustable Angle 360-degree rotation

$20 at Amazon

Best value mount

Spigen Life Out Front bike phone mount

The Spigen Life Out Front Bike Phone Mount includes a universal adapter that you stick onto the back of whichever smartphone you own. You can also just stick it onto your case but just make sure your case is made out of a material (smooth plastic, for example) that the adapter will adhere well to.

Best Bike Phone Mount of 2024 (10)

Best Bike Phone Mount of 2024 (11)

Pros

  • Secure locking design
  • Cases are available for most popular smartphones
  • QuadLock sells multiple mount types

Cons

  • Somewhat pricey (case or adapter are sold separately)

Adapter Included? No

Adjustable Angle Holds phone in portrait or landscape mode

$40 at Amazon

Top bike mount

QuadLock Bike Mount (requires QuadLock case or adapter)

Joe Kaminsky, who tests e-bikes and scooters for CNET, names this as his favorite bike mount. It requires a -- they're available for a variety of iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel models -- or a QuadLock , which sticks onto the back of your phone or phone case. You can mount your phone in landscape or portrait modes.

Best Bike Phone Mount of 2024 (12)

Best Bike Phone Mount of 2024 (13)

Pros

  • Affordable
  • Accommodates most smartphones, even larger ones
  • 360-degree rotation ball

Cons

  • Somewhat bulky

Adapter Included? Not required

Adjustable Angle? 360-degree rotation

$19 at Amazon

Top budget universal bike mount

Lamicall universal bike phone holder

The Lamicall Bike Phone Holder can be had for less than $20 (and sometimes less than $15). It's a little bigger and bulkier than some of the mounts on this list, but it can accommodate most smartphones, even larger ones like the iPhone Pro Max models. The mount's retracting arms mechanism clamps your phone into the mount and there's also a clamp that locks the mount onto your handlebars. If you've already got a case on your phone and are looking for an affordable mount, this is a solid option, though not exactly sleek. The 360-degree rotation ball allows you to rotate your phone from portrait to landscape mode.

Best Bike Phone Mount of 2024 (14)

Best Bike Phone Mount of 2024 (15)

Pros

  • Compact and sturdy
  • Locking mechanism
  • Cases are available for most popular smartphones
  • Part of Peak Design's expansive accessory ecosystem

Cons

  • Somewhat pricey (case or stick-on adapter sold separately)

Adapter Included? No

Adjustable Angle? Holds phone in portrait or landscape mode

$50 at Best Buy

Bike Mount for Peak Design cases

Peak Design universal bar mount (requires Peak Design case or adapter)

We like Peak Design's Everyday case ($50), which is compatible not only with Apple MagSafe accessories but Peak Design's own ecosystem of SlimLink locking connection accessories (the case is available for iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models and Google Pixel smartphones). Among the many accessories Peak makes are two bike mounts -- the Universal bar mount ($50) and Out Front bike mount V2 ($70).

Note that for those who don't have a Peak Design case, you can also buy a Peak Design adapter accessory that sticks onto your phone or its case.

Best Bike Phone Mount of 2024 (16)

Best Bike Phone Mount of 2024 (17)
