Best MagSafe tripods and mounts 2022 (2024)

We've only just begun to realize the potential of MagSafe technology, but already there are ton of MagSafe accessories that make it useful. For example, by implementing the best MagSafe tripods and mounts, you can use any iPhone 12 to shoot photography and videos quickly and easily. MagSafe mounts for cars are also incredibly convenient. These are the best MagSafe tripods and mounts available right now.

Here's what we would recommend

Whether you're shooting video, FaceTiming on the go, or setting up a solo photo shoot, MagSafe makes mounting your iPhone more convenient than ever. The best MagSafe tripods and mounts take advantage of this technology to provide innovative options that support a variety of implementations. Our favorite device is the Moment Pro Tripod Mount because of its high-end quality and compatibility with so many Moment photography solutions.

If it's solo videos you're shooting, look into the Belkin Magnetic Phone Mount since it supports the latest AR face-tracking technology. With this mount, your iPhone 12 will follow you across a set, even if you're moving around in the space. From shooting to driving, there's a mount or tripod on this list for any MagSafe mounting application.