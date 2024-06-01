Best MagSafe tripods and mounts 2022 (2024)

We've only just begun to realize the potential of MagSafe technology, but already there are ton of MagSafe accessories that make it useful. For example, by implementing the best MagSafe tripods and mounts, you can use any iPhone 12 to shoot photography and videos quickly and easily. MagSafe mounts for cars are also incredibly convenient. These are the best MagSafe tripods and mounts available right now.
Moment Pro Tripod Mount with MagSafe
The original
Moment was making magnetic iPhone accessories long before MagSafe, and now it is in its element. Moment was the first to release MagSafe-compatible tripod mounts and photography accessories, and its products have a long legacy of excellent quality.
Kuaguozhe for iPhone 12 Magsafe Tripod
Best value
More than just a tripod mount, the Kuaguozhe serves as an entire tripod that is quick and easy to set up. This option also comes in at a nice low price point.
Belkin Magnetic Phone Mount with Face Tracking
Best for shooting video
As many YouTubers can tell you, shooting iPhone videos by yourself can be limiting. Belkin has opened up the possibilities with this AR face-tracking, Magsafe-compatible mount. The mount works with an accompanying app to track your face and swivels to follow you throughout the frame during solo video shoots.
Mous MagSafe Compatible Charger Stand
Just the stand
For those who just need a charging stand within a hand's reach, the Mous Charger Stand is a simple and elegant solution. This minimal stand works with your existing MagSafe charger to keep the iPhone suspended at a convenient angle for video calls or just for general use while it charges.
Turing Tripod Mount with MagSafe
Versatile solution
The Turing Tripod Mount can work with most standard tripods, so it is a versatile solution for many applications. Even if your tripod is not made by Turing, it should work with the Turing mount.
Belkin Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe
Best for the car
Whether you're checking maps or FaceTiming on the go, the Belkin Car Vent Mount PRO snaps quickly into any car vent for quick MagSafe mounting. This one swivels from vertical to horizontal mode as necessary.
Belkin Magnetic Fitness Phone Mount
The anywhere mount
The Magnetic Fitness Mount from Belkin goes way beyond the gym. This innovative device attaches to any magnetic surface, such as a refrigerator or metal bar. Use it on any magnetic metal for an instant mounting solution on the go.
Whether you're shooting video, FaceTiming on the go, or setting up a solo photo shoot, MagSafe makes mounting your iPhone more convenient than ever. The best MagSafe tripods and mounts take advantage of this technology to provide innovative options that support a variety of implementations. Our favorite device is the Moment Pro Tripod Mount because of its high-end quality and compatibility with so many Moment photography solutions.
If it's solo videos you're shooting, look into the Belkin Magnetic Phone Mount since it supports the latest AR face-tracking technology. With this mount, your iPhone 12 will follow you across a set, even if you're moving around in the space. From shooting to driving, there's a mount or tripod on this list for any MagSafe mounting application.
