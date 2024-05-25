Best Headphone Amplifiers of 2022 (2024)

The Hugo 2 is a staple headphone amplifier in the audiophile industry, and one of the most popular DAC/Amps in the Chord Electronics lineup. The nice thing about the Hugo 2 is that it can do double duty as a portable DAC/Headphone Amp or fit right at home on your desk/shelf as a console unit integrated into your system. With plenty of input and output options, the Chord Hugo 2 is capable of file playback up to 768kHz and DSD512 (Octa DSD). The device is also equipped with crossfeed for headphones, meaning that it cross-feeds a 400-millisecond delay in shaping music from left and right output to different channels based on advanced binaural audio research to emulate the effects of listening to music in a room with a stereo and speakers. The sound signature is on the forward side, and the Hugo 2 provides amazing depth to your music, especially on higher resolutions.

Battery life will get you about 7 hours on one charge, which considering the size and power of the Hugo 2, is pretty great. On top of that, Chord has developed a number of products that integrate seamlessly with the Hugo 2, providing even more functionality than ever before. The Chord 2GO will turn your Hugo 2 into a high-performance streamer and server via a wi-fi or ethernet-enabled device. The Chord M Scaler is also a great way to easily enhance the performance of the Hugo 2, as it has the ability to upgrade your standard definition digital input signals and output the resolution to 705.6 or 768kHz via the M Scaler dual BNC SPDIF outputs. The Hugo 2 is simply one of the best DAC and amp combos on the market. Check out the Chord Electronics Hugo 2 DAC Headphone Amp. We like to pair the Hugo 2 with the Silver Dragon USB Cable for added clarity and resolution.