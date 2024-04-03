iFi Audio xDSD Gryphon Portable Bluetooth DAC & Headphone Amplifier (2024)

1 / of 9
iFi Audio
Regular price $599
Sale price $599 Regular price
$599.00
Unit price / per
Amplifier type
More information
Translation missing: en.products.product.amplifier_type_info
Translation missing: en.products.product.amplifier_type_info
Solid-state
Connectivity
More information
Connectivity refers to the method in which the headphones connect to the audio source. Headphones can be either wired or wireless.
Connectivity refers to the method in which the headphones connect to the audio source. Headphones can be either wired or wireless.
Wireless, Wired
Portability
More information
DACs and amplifiers can either be carried around or meant for static desktop use
DACs and amplifiers can either be carried around or meant for static desktop use
Portable
365-day returns
Don’t love it? Return it any time in the first year of ownership for a small fee
Couldn't load pickup availability
iFi Audio
iFi Audio xDSD Gryphon Portable Bluetooth DAC & Headphone Amplifier
Regular price $599
Sale price $599 Regular price
$599.00
Unit price / per
- Description
- Specifications
- Reviews
- Description
- Specifications
- Reviews
FANTASTIC BEASTS. HERE’S WHERE YOU FIND THEM.
Portable DAC/amps tend to be compromised because they focus on a great digital OR a great analogue section. But not both. The xDSD Gryphon is different. Just like its mythical namesake, it is two beasts in one.
From the Ultra-Res digital stage using the Burr-Brown MultiBit at the core to the PureWave analogue power section pumping out 1,000mW and other things in-between, it takes serious headphones to tame the Gryphon.
WELL-CONNECTED
- Separate Bluetooth + DAC + amp stages: each optimized for maximum performance
- Digital sources via USB, S/PDIF or Bluetooth
- Analogue sources via 4.4mm or 3.5mm inputs
- xDSD Gryphon from iFi audio
- Brilliant Bluetooth. Hi-Res Wireless.
Using the latest QCC 5100 series Bluetooth 5.1 chip as the starting point, for wireless connectivity, the xDSD Gryphon is at the bleeding-edge when it comes to the latest formats:
- aptX Adaptive and aptX HD
- LDAC and HWA/LHDC
- regular aptX and aptX Low Latency
- AAC
- SBC (plain vanilla Bluetooth)
Not only this but the above is on the iFi digital platform where each section is distinct. So QC5100 for reception > Global Master Clock for jitter > Burr-Brown for DAC conversion. More effort but that’s why our wireless gives wired a run for its money.
USB & S/PDIF. WIRED TO THE NINES.
In terms of wired connectivity, the xDSD Gryphon handles all the formats using a hybrid Burr-Brown DAC chipset which is the same as used in our £3,000 flagship, the Pro iDSD Signature.
Rest assured that all the following latest formats are catered for but most importantly, are pushed to their zenith.
On USB:
PCM (768/705.6/384/352.8/192/176.4/96/88.2/48/44.1 kHz)
DSD (512/256/128/64)
DXD (768/705.6/384/352.8kHz)
MQA (Decoder)
On S/PDIF
PCM (192/176.4/96/88.2/48/44.1 kHz)
DoP
BALANCE OF POWER
The xDSD Gryphon uses our PureWave amplification circuitry. It has 1,000mW at 32 Ohms. With a whopping max 6.7v output, bring on the high impedance headphones because the Gryphon will not break a sweat driving them.
This is plenty to drive all manner of headphones. The 4.4mm Pentaconn is the best for balanced playback. The 3.5mm S-Balanced will max SE headphones. And your premium high-sensitivity IEMs have not been forgotten either – iEMatch will cut out the hiss.
TAILORED TO YOUR EARS
XSpace adds back the cavernous sound stage of recordings.
XBass II reinstates the missing bass from open-backed headphones or for recordings that you hanker for bass slam. Under XBass II you can select ‘Bass’ and/or ‘Presence’ so that the low and mid-bass respectively, are correctly added back into your favourite recording.
iEMatch – is our proprietary tech which reduces the annoying hiss from high-sensitivity headphones without losing any dynamic range.
OLED. SEEN BUT NOT HEARD.
The OLED display and iFi’s CyberDrive operating system combined, usher in a whole new world of user enjoyment – all information from format to battery life is there. Just as importantly, SilentLine technology means the display does not add noise into the system. It can even be set to off if preferred.
SPECS
|Inputs
|Wireless
Wired (digital)
Wired (analogue)
|Bluetooth 5.1 (aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, aptX LL, LDAC, HWA, AAC and SBC Codec)
USB-C
Balanced 4.4mm
|Formats
|DSD
PCM
DXD
MQA (Decoder)
Bluetooth
|DSD512/256/128/64, Octa/Quad/Double/Single-Speed
768/705.6/384/352.8/192/176.4/ 96/88.2/48/44.1kHz
768/705.6/384/352.8kHz, Double/Single-Speed DXD
384/352.8kHz
Up to 96kHz
|DAC
|Burr-Brown
|Battery
|USB-C charging. BC1.2 compliant up to 1900mA charging current
|Dimensions
|123x75x19 mm
4.8"x3.0"x0.7"
|Weight
|215 grams
0.5 Ibs
|Line Section
|Outputs
|Balanced
S-Bal (SE)
|6.7V max. (variable)
3.5V max. (variable)
|Output Impedance
|Balanced
S-Bal (SE)
|≤200Ω
≤100Ω
|Balanced
S-Bal (SE)
|<110dB(A) @ 0dBFS
<110dB(A) @ 0dBFS
|Balanced
S-Bal (SE)
|<0.007% @ 0dBFS
<0.015% @ 0dBFS
|Headphone Section
|Outputs
|Balanced
S-Bal (SE)
|4.4mm Pentaconn
3.5mm SE
|Output Power
|Balanced
S-Bal (SE)
|>1000mW @ 32Ω
>74mW @ 600Ω
>6.7V max. @ 600Ω
>320mW @ 32Ω
|Output Impedance
|Balanced
S-Bal (SE)
|<1Ω
<1Ω
|SNR
|Balanced
S-Bal (SE)
|<116dB(A) @ 0dBFS
<115dB(A) @ 0dBFS
|THD+N
|<0.005% (1V @ 16Ω)
Specifications
|Title
|Description
|Wireless Inputs
|Bluetooth 5.1 (aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, aptX LL, LDAC, HWA, AAC and SBC Codec)
|Wired Inputs (digital)
| USB-C
S/PDIF co-axial
|Wired Inputs (analogue)
| Balanced 4.4mm
Single-Ended 3.5mm
|Formats
| DSD DSD512/256/128/64, Octa/Quad/Double/Single-Speed
PCM 768/705.6/384/352.8/192/176.4/ 96/88.2/48/44.1kHz
DXD 768/705.6/384/352.8kHz, Double/Single-Speed DXD
MQA (Decoder) 384/352.8kHz
Bluetooth Up to 96kHz
|DAC
|Burr-Brown
|Battery
|USB-C charging. BC1.2 compliant up to 1900mA charging current
|Dimensions
| 123x75x19 mm
4.8"x3.0"x0.7"
|Weight
| 215 grams
0.5 Ibs
|Line Section
|Outputs
| Balanced 6.7V max. (variable)
S-Bal (SE) 3.5V max. (variable)
Reviews
Add to cart