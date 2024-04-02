Best iPhone VPN for iOS in 2024 (2024)

Quick links 1. Top picks at glance

2. ExpressVPN: best iPhone VPN

3. Surfshark: best cheap iOS VPN

4. NordVPN: fastest iPhone VPN

5. The best of the rest

6. How to choose an iPhone VPN

7. How we test iPhone VPNs

8. iPhone VPN FAQ

iPhones are well-known for the security they offer, but you need a quality iPhone VPN to protect you from dodgy characters trying to snoop on what you're doing online. Given that Apple holds almost a 25% share of the smartphone market, the best VPNs now all offer quality iPhone apps. These won’t just protect you from cybersecurity threats, though – they’ll also help you access geo-restricted content on your iPhone and enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows no matter where you are in the world.

However, not every VPN for iPhone in the App Store is worth downloading – far from it, in fact. That's why I've tested dozens of providers and rounded up the 5 best iPhone VPNs on the market today.

Read on to find out which VPNs deserve your attention for their speed, security, coverage, and value for money. If you're in a hurry, though, simply pick from my top 3 providers below:

The 3 best iPhone VPNs at a glance

1. ExpressVPN – the very best iPhone VPN

ExpressVPN is the best iPhone VPN I've tested, thanks to unrivaled privacy and class-leading encryption. Its iOS app is straightforward to use, delivers great speeds, and is also excellent for evading geo-restrictions and censorship. Tons of servers, reliable connections of both Wi-Fi and mobile data, plus excellent customer support make ExpressVPN untouchable on iOS. Tom's Guide readers can claim 3 months free on the 12-month plan, and you can try it risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee. View Deal

2. Surfshark – world-class cheap iPhone VPN

Surfshark offers an intuitive iPhone VPN app ideal for first-time users. It comes with unlimited simultaneous connections, and coupled with some of the best speeds I've seen and powerful unblocking, it's a great solution for families and streaming heads alike. At less than $2.50 a month, it's an excellent choice if you're in need of a cheap iPhone VPN that's very effective and easy to use. You can also try it on for size with a no-quibble 30-day money-back guarantee. View Deal

3. NordVPN – the fastest iOS VPN I've tested

NordVPN is one of the biggest names in the industry, and it comes as no surprise that its iPhone VPN is excellent. With more servers than rivals ExpressVPN and Surfshark, add-ons like a built-in antivirus, and the fastest speeds I've seen from any VPN, it delivers a very smooth experience. NordVPN is currently $3.39 a month, which sits in between my other two picks and is a good price for the best-known VPN on the market. Thanks to a 30-day money-back guarantee, you can try it out without putting any money on the line. View Deal

Recent updates In my last update I checked to make sure all specifications were correct, and did a little spring cleaning when it came to the layout to make it easier for you to find the right provider for you. The VPN landscape is currently fairly stable, though, but my rankings are unchanged.

The best iOS VPNs for iPhone of 2024

Why you can trust Tom's Guide Our writers and editors spend hours analyzing and reviewing products, services, and apps to help find what's best for you. Find out more about how we test, analyze, and rate.

ExpressVPN: The best iOS VPN overall

1. ExpressVPN The best iPhone VPN bar none Number of servers: 3,000+ in 94 countries | Max simultaneous connections: 8 | App Store score: 4.5 | 24/7 live chat support: Yes | Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, ITVX, All4, 9Now, 10Play iPhone app is near-perfect Excellent 24/7 support service Great streaming ability Zero knowledge DNS Maximum of eight connections

Avoid if: ❌ You're on a strict budget: as good as it is, ExpressVPN isn't cheap, and those pinching the pennies may be better off with Surfshark. ❌ You want built-in antivirus: ExpressVPN isn't quite as complete a security package as NordVPN due to the lack of native antivirus software. ❌ You want a VPN for both iOS and Linux: with only a command-line interface for Linux installations, ExpressVPN isn't ideal for Linux users.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ExpressVPN is at the top of many of my guides and it's the #1 VPN for iOS too, thanks to its super versatile apps that are a delight for both beginners and those with a tech background. Security is impeccable and you're protected by class-leading encryption, a verified no-logs policy, and blockers for adware and malware. It should definitely be on your shortlist.

ExpressVPN simply provides everything you need from an iPhone VPN. It's quick, private and simple to use, and seeing as the apps on all platforms are virtually identical, once you've used one you'll have mastered them all.

The nifty Location Picker exudes simplicity by allowing you to swipe right on a location to put it into your Favorites section, and a Recent Location list, as the name suggests, contains regions you've connected to lately. The Network Protection feature steps in to act like a kill switch by restricting your internet access if the VPN fails unexpectedly, and works perfectly.

You'll get over 3,000 servers in 94 countries, meaning wherever you are you'll be able to get a quality connection. Plus, all your data's protected by AES-256 encryption as standard, with a selection of protocols and a kill switch.

> Sign up to my top-rated iPhone VPN

Beyond technicalities, though, ExpressVPN's iOS interface is excellent and makes it super simple to access more in-depth features, meaning you can have as basic or as complex an experience as you want – perfect for novices and experts alike. Plus, you'll be able to claim a 7-day VPN free trial through the App Store.

Threat Manager keeps trackers and malware at bay, and coupled with a smart auto-connect feature and a strict no-logs policy, ExpressVPN scores full marks on security and reliability.

You'll be able to access all popular streaming sites thanks to its wide network of servers and excellent unblocking capabilities. At around 750Mbps when using the in-house Lightway protocol in my ExpressVPN review, connection speeds aren't quite as fast as rivals NordVPN or Surfshark, but that's still over 20 times the speed needed to stream 4K or UHD content – and if your base connection is only 100Mbps or so, you won't notice it's on.

Even the best services can have issues, though, and that's why it's so important to have a quality support system backing you up. Express's 24/7 live chat is the best in the game, and whenever I've had any problem or query – big or small – the agent has come in clutch and figured it out.

If I had to split hairs, I'd welcome a few more simultaneous connections. However, while you can only use eight devices on the same account at the same time, you can have the app downloaded on as many as you like. That's plenty for the vast majority of users – and if it's not, you're covered by a no-quibble 30-day money-back guarantee.

Overall, Express offers the most fully-featured iPhone VPN app money can buy, so if you want the best, you need to look no further.

Swipe to scroll horizontally ExpressVPN test results Feature Comments Rating Design Clean and minimalistic design and options are easy to find and use ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Ideal for just about everyone, including beginners and tech experts ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance Quick enough for streaming, torrenting, and downloading, but Surfshark and NordVPN are faster ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Access to every streaming platform I tested it with ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Class-leading encryption and no-logs policy alongside nifty add-ons ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support 24/7 customer support with tons of helpful guides ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Absolutely splurge-worthy but not ideal for budget-conscious users ⭐⭐⭐

The best cheap iPhone VPN

(Image credit: Surfshark)

2. Surfshark Bargain iPhone VPN that doesn't scrimp on features Amount of servers: 3,200+ in 100 countries | Max simultaneous connections: Unlimited | App Store score: 4.8 | 24/7 support: Yes | Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, ITVX, All4, 9Now, 10Play Incredible value Top-notch security Unlimited connections Impressive App Store rating Minor kill switch issues in our testing

Subscribe if: ✔️ You want a VPN for your family: Surfshark comes with unlimited simultaneous connections, meaning you can protect any number of devices with just a single subscription. ✔️ You want an iOS VPN that's rapid: as one of the fastest provider in my testing, Surfshark is an excellent choice for you if speed is your priority. ✔️ You want a budget pick: it's hard to beat Surfshark's value for money thanks to the sub-$2.50 price tag.

Avoid if: ❌ You want a VPN for torrenting: Surfshark doesn't quite measure up to the likes of ExpressVPN when it comes to support for torrenting. ❌ You want the best-in-class kill switch: Surfshark's kill switch is indeed reliable but it's not as complete as that of NordVPN or ExpressVPN, as it failed when I tampered with low-level settings. ❌ You want to use OpenVPN: Surfshark offers good performance with any protocol, but speeds are a little down when using OpenVPN.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ Surfshark is your best bet if you want to cover a lot of devices at a bargain price. Despite being one of the cheapest around, it doesn't short-change you and provides class-leading speeds and unblocking capabilities, alongside very usable apps. An excellent alternative to ExpressVPN if you can't stretch to the very best.

Spent all your cash on the brand new iPhone and need a cheap VPN? Look no further – Surfshark is an absolute bargain, but don't be fooled into thinking it's a second-rate provider. With simple, intuitive apps, and a surprising amount of additional features, it's one of the best iPhone VPNs available.

In my Surfshark review, I found the iPhone app to be totally plug-and-play, but while many will be satisfied with just pressing auto-connect, you'll also be able to explore some other features. For example, you can switch protocol between WireGuard, OpenVPN UDP and TCP, and IKEv2, and use a kill switch to ensure your connection doesn't become compromised.

Although the kill switch isn't the best I've seen, and those of ExpressVPN and NordVPN are better, Surfshark is great on the security front thanks to an independently audited no-logs policy and RAM-only servers alongside a CleanWeb feature that blocks malware and irritating, potentially malicious ads as well. Plus, it's simple to toggle it on – you'll find an option in the Features tab on the app's left-hand side.

It's also a good Netflix VPN with servers in over 100 countries and lightning-fast speeds. In my latest testing, it peaked at a jaw-dropping 950Mbps when set to use the WireGuard protocol and beyond Netflix, it's smooth sailing with sites like Hulu, Prime Video, 10Play, and pretty much everything else.

It's worth noting, though, that OpenVPN speeds were middling at best, peaking at around 130Mbps in my testing. If you really need OpenVPN – perhaps you need to obfuscate your connection – ExpressVPN, NordVPN, or even a provider like Mullvad could be a better option.

Surfshark has recently added widgets that streamline the connection process even more, and you'll now be able to report bugs from within the app. Its 4.8/5 score in the App Store shows that its users really like the app itself.

One of its biggest selling points, though, is Surfshark's unlimited simultaneous connections policy. That means you'll be able to cover every single device you own, from your iPhone and iPad to your Mac or Windows PC. It's even got a class-leading Linux VPN application which offers a graphical user interface (GUI), unlike ExpressVPN.

While it's not quite as well-rounded as ExpressVPN, Surfshark's not far off. It provides a deceptively simple iPhone VPN that punches well above its weight and genuinely competes with the very best, regardless of price.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Surfshark test results Feature Comments Rating Design Fun and intuitive design, tailored to suit first-time users ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Easy-to-use iOS app which is on par with the desktop client in terms of functionality ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance Fastest provider in my testing ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Powerful unblocking with access to everything under the sun ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Some kill switch issues, but everything else is excellent ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Friendly 24/7 support with no shortage of self-help resources ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Cheap provider with unmatched value for money ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

The fastest iPhone VPN

(Image credit: NordVPN)

3. NordVPN iPhone VPN for the privacy-obsessed Amount of servers: 5,500+ in 60 countries | Max simultaneous connections: 6 | App Store score: 4.6 | 24/7 support: Yes | Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, ITVX, All4, 9Now, 10Play Excellent security Great for streaming Fast connections Recently verified no-logging Map-style interface isn't ideal on smaller screens

Subscribe if: See Also The best iPhone VPN in 2024 ✔️ You want unrivaled streaming support: NordVPN effortlessly unblocks every streaming platform there is, and you'll be able to access all of them on your iOS device. ✔️ You want the complete security package: in addition to essentials like AES-256 encryption and a no-logs policy, NordVPN also comes with built-in antivirus and password manager. ✔️ You want a fully audited provider: NordVPN has had just about every aspect of its product audited, which instills a lot of confidence in the brand.

Avoid if: ❌ You want to protect a lot of devices: NordVPN offers only 6 simultaneous connections, which is a little stingy compared to Surfshark's unlimited allowance. ❌ You're fat-fingered: NordVPN is pretty simple to use for the most part, but its map-style interface isn't as simple as it could be. ❌ You want servers everywhere: although NordVPN offers lots of servers, they're not as well-scattered around the globe as some of the competition.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ NordVPN is more than just a capable VPN for your iPhone – a built-in antivirus, a password manager, and a bunch of other security tools mean that it can protect you from everything dangerous on the internet. It's also our top choice for streaming, and a 30-day money-back guarantee will allow you to test the service before committing.

As you would expect from the biggest name in VPN, NordVPN is both very popular and very secure, and its iPhone VPN is no exception, impressing me in my full NordVPN review.

With great speeds across the majority of its 5,000+ servers, Nord's sure to provide you with a good connection, and its top-tier encryption plus extra features like Onion over VPN and Double VPN will keep you nice and anonymous.

The Double VPN feature ensures extra protection by routing your Internet traffic through two servers instead of one, thereby encrypting it twice. Onion over VPN is a delight for those who want to access the Tor network without ever having to download the Tor browser.

> Sign up to the fastest iPhone VPN

While it's effective, NordVPN's app design isn't quite as clean as ExpressVPN's – it retains the map-based interface from the desktop client, and this doesn't work as well on mobile as it does on a monitor, making it slightly awkward to use. This is a minor issue, though, as you won't really be spending more than a couple of minutes in the app itself.

Other features include two kill switches, DNS leak detection and auto-connect, and Nord has now even introduced Siri support which we're sure someone will find useful. Surprisingly, Nord's iOS app gets more options than its Android and Windows clients, and you'll be able to connect to OpenVPN UDP or TCP, and IKEv2, in addition to Nord's proprietary NordLynx protocol.

Other than that, Nord's great for streaming as well, so if you're on a trip and don't fancy hauling out your laptop when you're on the train, you'll be able to unblock pretty much everything straight from your phone. It's worth noting that NordVPN is one of the few providers that effortlessly unblocks hard-to-crack locations including the Japanese Netflix library, no matter if you're halfway across the globe. Plus, if you're deep in the Apple ecosystem, it works great as a Mac VPN too.

If you're after a security-focused iPhone VPN that will do everything you need it to and more, NordVPN could be the right choice for you – and a 30-day guarantee covers you in case it's not.

Swipe to scroll horizontally NordVPN test results Feature Comments Rating Design Intuitive and cool design, but a little less clutter would have been lovely ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use The iOS app is simple from every angle, and it's only the map-like interface that's slightly complex ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance Lightning-fast speeds, almost as quick as Surfshark ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Top-notch unblocking and gets past all popular and unpopular streaming sites ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy A complete package with a built-in antivirus coming in clutch for all-around security ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support 24/7 customer support with lots of helpful guides ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Very reasonably priced but not as cheap as some of the rivals ⭐⭐⭐⭐

The best of the rest

(Image credit: ProtonVPN)

4. Proton VPN Seriously powerful and secure iPhone VPN Number of servers: 3,000+ | Max simultaneous connections: 10 | App Store rating: 4.5 | 24/7 support: No (live chat available) | Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, ITVX, All4, 9Now, 10Play Class-leading free option Excellent privacy features iOS app rivals Windows power Great for streaming Support isn't 24/7 Speeds aren't killer at 460Mbps

Subscribe if: ✔️ You want a VPN that prioritizes security: with open-source apps, strict privacy laws, independent audits, and an auto-connect feature. ✔️ You want a free iOS VPN: Proton VPN offers a handy free plan that comes with unlimited bandwidth, zero ads, and access to 100 servers in three locations. ✔️ You need excellent unblocking: Proton VPN's paid version knocks it out of the park when it comes to streaming and gets past geo-restricted content like a breeze.

Avoid if: ❌ You're on a budget: Proton VPN is cheaper than ExpressVPN, but it's still more expensive than the likes of Surfshark and Hide.me. ❌ You're going to need 24/7 support: while Proton's support team is knowledgeable and kind, it's not available around the clock like many other providers are. ❌ You want to stream for free: Proton VPN's free plan doesn't come with streaming support, which is only available to users of the paid plan.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ Proton VPN is an ideal choice if you want unrivaled privacy, with a Swiss HQ and open-source iOS apps serving proof that the provider delivers what it says on the tin. There's also a free plan with unlimited data, which you can use for as long as you want to, and if you want a taste of the full package, a 30-day money-back guarantee will be your friend.

Ever-improving, Proton VPN is now one of the best services on the market, and its iPhone VPN is seriously powerful. Unlike much of the competition, the iOS app keeps almost all the functionality of the desktop apps and transfers them to a handheld platform.

First and foremost, Proton VPN is a privacy-focused product. Based in Switzerland (a country outside EU and US jurisdictions) with a private VPN DNS network and a verified zero-logging policy, for those that prize their anonymity it's a great choice. Its Secure Core servers are a highlight, and they work by routing your data through a super secure server in either Sweden, Iceland, or Switzerland before connecting you to your location of choice.

Proton's iPhone app, like all of its apps, is independently audited by third-party experts, and it's open-source as well, meaning you're free to check its reliability 24/7.

If you love streaming on the go or always watch TV on your iPhone or iPad, Proton VPN is the only VPN to rival the Big Three of ExpressVPN, NordVPN and Surfshark when it comes to unblocking exclusive content on Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+ and more.

Last time we checked, Proton VPN had a fairly average 3.8/5 rating in the App Store, but now it's sitting pretty at a healthy 4.5 – this shows that the Swiss provider is taking note of any issues that its users have and is regularly improving the service.

If you enjoy digging around in settings, you'll be pleased. Head over to the settings tab, and you'll see a choice between WireGuard, OpenVPN and IKEv2 protocols, NetShield malware blocking, a kill switch, VPN Accelerator, and a huge amount more. The VPN Accelerator amps up server speeds by up to 400%, so if you weren't too impressed by Proton's 3,000+ servers, you'd be glad to know that almost all of them are super functional and powerful for whatever you need them for.

One of our few issues with Proton VPN is the fact that its live chat support isn't 24/7 yet, although when active, it's well implemented. Overall it's a very powerful VPN for iPhone, and if you want to test it out, you can even try the free VPN first that comes with access to 100 servers in 3 countries, unlimited data, and a smooth ad-free experience.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Proton VPN test results Feature Comments Rating Design Fun and dynamic design, and the dark mode is a personal favorite ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use The iOS app is much simpler and easier to use than the desktop apps ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance Sufficiently quick for every use case ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking On par with the top providers and unblocks just about everything ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy One of the very best, thanks to Swiss laws, open-source apps, and an always-on VPN feature ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Lacks 24/7 live chat but lots of technical guides are available ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Quite expensive than its peers, but there's a great free plan ⭐⭐⭐

5. Hide.me Info-heavy iPhone VPN with great speeds Amount of servers: 2,000+ in 75+ locations | Max simultaneous connections: 10 | App Store score: 4.5 | 24/7 support: Yes | Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, iPlayer, Amazon Prime, Disney+, YouTube Powerful, in-depth iOS app Excellent connection speeds Great for streaming Useful free plan Not as easy to use as some Security audit from 2015 is well out of date

Subscribe if: ✔️ You want a free iPhone VPN: Hide.me has a limited yet practical free plan with a 10GB monthly limit and a strict no-logs policy in place. ✔️ You want a powerful VPN for streaming: Hide.me is right up there with NordVPN and Surfshark when it comes to accessing streaming platforms.

Avoid if: ❌ You're a first-time VPN user: Hide.me boasts tons of customization options meaning beginners may find it hard to gel with it. ❌ You value in-date security audits: while Hide.me has undergone an audit in the past, it was way back in 2015, and I'd love to see something fresher. ❌ You need the very fastest iPhone VPN: on Windows, Hide.me's Bolt feature turbocharges connections, but on iPhone you're unlikely to see above 500Mbps when using WireGuard.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Hide.me is an excellent iOS VPN thanks to limitless configuration, top-notch security measures, and decent simultaneous connections. The free plan, although handy, isn't the best we've seen, but it gives you ample time to test the service risk-free alongside a 30-day money-back guarantee for the paid plans.

Perhaps a bit of an outlier here, Hide.me, a Malaysia-based company, is a smaller provider that's well-known for its seriously powerful apps that go above and beyond the functionality often demanded from mainstream VPNs – and its iPhone VPN app is no exception.

While many other VPNs for iOS have somewhat limited functionality compared to their desktop brethren, in my Hide.me review, I found it to be almost as powerful. With an infinitely sortable server list, full ping time info, IKEv2, OpenVPN UDP & TCP, and WireGuard protocols, alongside a kill switch, auto-connect and even customizable DNS servers, there's a heck of a lot here to play with – if you're so inclined.

For newbies, it all could be a bit much, but in practice it's still largely as plug-and-play as the better-known options further up this page. In terms of aesthetics, Hide.me is crisp and clear, and while it doesn't quite have the polish of, say, ExpressVPN, it's a professional-looking product that's pleasant to use.

What's more, just like Proton VPN, Hide.me offers a powerful free version that's perfect for testing out its service before committing your hard-earned cash, so it could be a good idea to give it a trial run beforehand.

It's worth noting that Hide.me's free plan limits you to 10GB per month and download speeds of around 25 Mbps, whereas Proton places no such restrictions, meaning the latter is still a better choice for those looking for a free iPhone VPN – although PrivadoVPN Free would be my first choice.

Hide.me comes with decent speeds, especially when using OpenVPN, although a top speed of 560Mbps without the Windows-only Bolt feature means that it's a little slower than ExpressVPN and well behind NordVPN and Surfshark.

Good streaming performance is another plus, and while its 2,000+ servers in 75 locations isn’t as wide as ExpressVPN (3,000+ servers, 94 countries) or NordVPN (5,000+ servers, 60+ countries), it unblocked almost everything I threw at it in my testing, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+, among others. Aussies may be disappointed, though, as one of the few failures was the streaming platform 10Play.

All in all, Hide.me is a great choice as an iPhone VPN, and when installed as a Windows VPN, there's even more to explore. It's also on par with Surfshark in terms of pricing, with the 27-month plan offering the best bang for your buck, plus a 30-day money-back guarantee that makes sure you have ample time to try the full service before committing.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Hide.me test results Feature Comments Rating Design Simple design with all the options neatly presented ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Excellent for those who want tons of configurability, but not the most beginner-friendly ⭐⭐⭐ Performance Impeccable speeds on both WireGuard and OpenVPN connections ⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Fantastic unblocking capabilities with little to no compromise ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Satisfactory security and lots of protocols to choose from ⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Decent customer support and no dearth of knowledge guides ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Very cheap and offers good value for its price ⭐⭐⭐⭐

How to choose the best iPhone VPN

We recommend paying attention to three main areas when it comes to choosing an iPhone VPN: speed, security, and support.

As we have seen, NordVPN and Surfshark are the providers shining the most in terms of speeds reaching staggering peaks of 950+Mbps. That's great if you're planning to use your VPN for gaming or torrenting as speed is crucial here. Yet, it's worth keeping in mind that you only need a mere 25 Mbps for seamless 4K streaming. As a rule of thumb, the faster your VPN is, the less you'll notice — especially if you're planning to use the software across different devices at once.

Security-wise, you should make sure your chosen software covers all the basics such as reliable kill switch, tight no-log privacy policy, powerful enterprise grade encryption and secure protocols to choose from.

The number of servers available is also important – ExpressVPN offers around 3,000, rival NordVPN over 5,000 – and if you're a TV, film, or sports lover, streaming performance will also be key. Website unblocking from the best providers is generally very reliable, and all those listed here can be trusted to get you access to just about anything you want.

A 24/7 chat support is also a nice added value, especially if you're new to the VPN world. Of course, it's nice if the aesthetics match the seamless interface of iOS, too. As we found out, very few VPNs can actually match these criteria – and of those that do, ExpressVPN is our top pick.

How we test the best iPhone VPNs

When it comes to recommending a product that users will entrust with quite possibly every byte of their online life, I have to be absolutely sure that my choices are correct, and thoroughly tested.

Unlike some sites, we don't simply reel off a spec sheet and declare the provider with the most impressive claims the winner. Instead, we have a dedicated team in-house that gets hands-on with all the providers listed (and more).

Every 6 months, after scouring the website for new claimed features or changes in policy, we sign up to a plan and install it on a range of devices — iOS included. First, we check every available setting across the board to ensure it's functioning as promised by the provider. Our experts actively look for flaws as well by, for example, forcing the VPN to drop to see how its kill switch feature will react to that.

As we use the apps, if anything appears to be behaving strangely we'll investigate that. We might dig into the source code, or view the contents of its RAM. This general usage stage is also how we make decisions on aesthetics and ease of use – although these are admittedly more subjective.

From speed results and streaming unlocking capabilities, to customer support and app usability, we regularly make sure to test every aspect of the software that could affect the experience of our readers.

Best iPhone VPNs for iOS FAQ

What is the best iPhone VPN in 2024? From our rigorous testing, we rate ExpressVPN as the very best iPhone VPN for iOS on the market – is super simple, provides extraordinary protection, and is excellent for streaming. If you're looking for something a little cheaper, though, we'd recommend Surfshark. It's not quite as well-rounded as Express, but it's still secure and great for streaming – and it's less than $2.50 a month.

Do I really need a VPN on my iPhone? If you want to make sure your sensitive information is kept safe and out of the hands of ne'er-do-wells, an iPhone VPN is an essential bit of kit. However, security isn't the only use for an iPhone VPN. If you're traveling abroad and have a subscription to a service like Netflix, you may find that your favorite shows aren't available where you are. If you've got access to a quality VPN, you can virtually relocate yourself back home and get access to what you're used to. The opposite is true as well, though, and you can globe-trot around Netflix libraries to explore what other nations get with their subscription. Finally, you might question if you need a VPN on your iPhone as well as your computer. There's a simple answer to that, and it's 'why not?'. All the VPNs above offer multiple simultaneous connections, so you may as well use as many as you can.

What does a VPN for iPhone do? Once your iPhone is connected to the internet, be it through your network connection or Wi-Fi, it's at risk. In the case of unsecured public Wi-Fi, like at coffee shops, hotels and airports, this risk is even greater. Risk of what? Your data being exposed. That's is where a VPN works to keep you safe. By routing your connection through its own servers, it can make you appear somewhere you're not. It will also assign you a new IP address, which makes you appear to be someone you're not. Essentially, all your traffic is encrypted, and that keeps you – and your iPhone's data – safe.

Are iPhone VPNs fully featured? Overall, VPNs for iOS have most of the same features of VPNs on other platforms, but there are a couple of limitations. Most notably, iPhone VPNs can't support split tunneling due to a restriction in iOS's code. However, few users on an iPhone will miss this feature. Some smaller providers also may not have put as much effort into their iPhone apps and they have with Windows and Android, due to iOS's smaller userbase, but all the providers we recommend here are clean, easy to use, and powerful.

Can I get a free iPhone VPN? Free VPN services can be very tempting, but while there are some good options, they're all limited in some way or another. While functionality is an issue (most have data caps or throttles speeds), when considering free iPhone VPNs there's a very real danger to the user. Free services on the App Store have been known to be 'fleeceware' – offering a free trial and secretly charging massive weekly fees afterwards – while other simply don't work and will give you a false sense of security. Due to the fact that you simply haven't got the configuration of a desktop Mac or PC on a iPhone, there's a risk that you'll be caught out by a scammer, and any settings you're not happy with might not be available to change. For both VPNs for iPhones and Android VPN, we wholeheartedly recommend going with a paid service, or at the very least one of our top-rated free providers. Don't just go searching the App Store and download the first free choice you come across.