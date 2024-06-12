Best Irish Beer Cheese Soup (Recipe) - A Spicy Perspective (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Our creamy irresistibleIrish Beer Cheese Soup Recipeis perfect to serve onSaint Patrick’s Daywith a tall frothy pint! Or serve Beer Cheese Soupany nightof the week.

Beer Cheese Soup Recipe

Cheese. Soup.

Were there ever two words more perfect for each other?

The only thing I can think of to improve upon such an alluring combo would be beer.

Beer. Cheese. Soup.

Nowthatis a winning love-fest of flavors.

And if the cheese isIrish, and the beer is fromIreland(or someplace close to Ireland), well now, that would be a Saint Paddy’s Day dish I wouldn’t be able to resist.

Best Cheese Soup

This rich and creamy Irish Beer Cheese Soup recipe is a favorite in both my family and my neighborhood.

I recently served it to several friends on one of our recent snow days and theyimmediatelyfelt as captivated by the Irish beer-cheese duo as I do.

This cheese soup recipe is thick and flavorful with an ultra-silky texture and robustpub cheesetaste!

What Ingredients You Will Need

Large Onion –peeled and chopped

–peeled and chopped Minced Garlic Cloves

Unsalted Butter –or bacon grease

–or bacon grease Harp Irish Style Lager

Chicken Broth

Irish Cheese –shredded (Dubliner, Irish Cheddar, Skellig, etc.)

–shredded (Dubliner, Irish Cheddar, Skellig, etc.) Low-Fat Cream Cheese –cut into cubes

–cut into cubes Cornstarch –or arrowroot powder

–or arrowroot powder Dijon Mustard

Garnishes: Crumbled Bacon and Chives

How To Make Beer Cheese Soup

Irish Beer Cheese Soup is a new Saint Patrick’s Day tradition in our house. In just 20 minutes, you too will fall in love with this creamy dreamy wonder. Great for any main course or starter to any meal.

Instructions

Set a large sauce pot (or dutch oven) over medium heat. Add the butter, onions, and garlic, and sauté for 3-5 minutes. Scoop the softened onions into the food processor (or blender) and add one cup chicken broth. Puree the onions and broth until completely smooth. Pour the onion mixture back into the sauce pot, and add the remaining broth and both bottles of beer. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat. Toss the shredded Irish cheese with cornstarch. Add the shredded cheese, cream cheese, and Dijon mustard to the broth. Whisk to melt the cheese and break up the cream cheese cubes. Whisk until the soup is completely smooth and slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. (Do not boil the cheese! Lower the heat if needed.) Taste, then salt and pepper as needed. Serve as-is, or garnish with bacon and chives if desired.

Notes

The beer broth will foam up quite a bit when boiling. Make sure to use a large saucepan so it doesn’t boil over.

Get The Full (Printable) Best Beer Cheese Soup Recipe Below. Enjoy!

Best Beer Cheese Soup Tips

The key to making a killerIrish Beer Cheese Soupis to use a light crisp Irish-style beer like Harp. The beer gives the soup a slight twang without overpowering it.

Then whisk in shredded Irish cheese and cream cheese.

MostIrish cheeseshave a very distinct nutty essence. The Irish cheese gives the soup an intense cheesy flavor, while the cream cheese makes the soup extra silky smooth.

I like to use low-fat cream cheese to take the fat and calories down a notch, but go full-fat if you want to! Sometimes you want taste over nutrition.

Once the Irish Beer Cheese Soup gets to a simmer and thickens, ladle it into bowls and garnish with bacon and chive, and go crazy with croutons.

Or if you’ve been gawking atthe bread bowlsin this post, and you are not afraid of some carbohydrates, bake your own. They are really easy to make!

You can even try a softpretzels bowlfrom The Spruce Eats that would pair so well with this beer soup.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Does This Soup Last In The Fridge?

The soup leftovers can be stored in an airtight container and kept in the fridge for 4-5 days.

Where Did Beer Cheese Soup Come From?

Beer Cheese soup is considered a German (or Eastern European) recipe and was brought to the United States by German immigrants. The beer and cheeses used have morphed over the years, based on what’s available regionally. However, since we are using Irish cheese, we feel this is a great recipe for Saint Patrick’s Day!

What Cheeses Are Good For Beer Cheese Soup?

Gruyere is a traditional choice. However, any cheese that is a smooth melting cheese can be used in Beer Cheese Soup. In today’s recipe, we’re using hard Irish cheese with a bold nutty flavor, and cream cheese for thickening.

Cheddar cheese, Monterey jack cheese, and gouda are also great options.

If you prefer the cheddar beer soup flavor, then sharp cheddar cheese will give you that extra level of flavor because of the sharp, zippy, and salty properties of the cheese.

Why Is My Beer Cheese Soup Grainy?

You boiled the soup and the cheese curdled into little clumps. When making any cheese soup recipe, make sure to keep theheat lowonce you add in the cheese.

Can You Freeze Cheese Soup?

Yes. As long as you reheat it on very low heat, so it doesn’t boil and separate, cheese soup can be frozen and reheated. Freeze in an airtight container for up to 6 months.

Can I Use Any Kind Of Beer?

Some people might have a hard time finding a Swiss light lager, so feel free to use whatever beer you enjoy drinking, lager, ale, or pale ale! Although it would no longer be a full Swiss beer cheese soup.

Could I Use An Immersion Blender?

Of course, you can use an immersion blender to blend this Irish cheese soup instead – Just make sure that you thoroughly stir that blender through the pot to get every morsel. I like to use a food processor to make sure it is very well blended.

Can I Add Vegetables?

Yes, you can. Although it will no longer be a smooth soup. Yet if you love creamy soups with chunky goodness, feel free to add in celery and carrots.

Corn Starch vs. Flour?

Corn starch is sometimes used over flour because it is a pure starch so it thickens recipes more than flour, which is only partly starch. I also like to use cornstarch because it is gluten-free! (If you select a GF beer, the soup will be as well.)

