Best Irish Beer Cheese Soup (Recipe) - A Spicy Perspective (2024)

Table of Contents
Beer Cheese Soup Recipe Best Cheese Soup What Ingredients You Will Need How To Make Beer Cheese Soup Instructions Notes Get The Full (Printable) Best Beer Cheese Soup Recipe Below. Enjoy! Best Beer Cheese Soup Tips Frequently Asked Questions How Long Does This Soup Last In The Fridge? Where Did Beer Cheese Soup Come From? What Cheeses Are Good For Beer Cheese Soup? Why Is My Beer Cheese Soup Grainy? Can You Freeze Cheese Soup? Can I Use Any Kind Of Beer? Could I Use An Immersion Blender? Can I Add Vegetables? Corn Starch vs. Flour? More Irish Favorites MORE EASY SOUP RECIPES Irish Beer Cheese Soup Recipe Ingredients Instructions Video Notes Nutrition FAQs

Our creamy irresistibleIrish Beer Cheese Soup Recipeis perfect to serve onSaint Patrick’s Daywith a tall frothy pint! Or serve Beer Cheese Soupany nightof the week.

Best Irish Beer Cheese Soup (Recipe) - A Spicy Perspective (1)

Beer Cheese Soup Recipe

Cheese. Soup.

Were there ever two words more perfect for each other?

The only thing I can think of to improve upon such an alluring combo would be beer.

Beer. Cheese. Soup.

Nowthatis a winning love-fest of flavors.

And if the cheese isIrish, and the beer is fromIreland(or someplace close to Ireland), well now, that would be a Saint Paddy’s Day dish I wouldn’t be able to resist.

Best Irish Beer Cheese Soup (Recipe) - A Spicy Perspective (2)

Best Cheese Soup

This rich and creamy Irish Beer Cheese Soup recipe is a favorite in both my family and my neighborhood.

I recently served it to several friends on one of our recent snow days and theyimmediatelyfelt as captivated by the Irish beer-cheese duo as I do.

This cheese soup recipe is thick and flavorful with an ultra-silky texture and robustpub cheesetaste!

Best Irish Beer Cheese Soup (Recipe) - A Spicy Perspective (3)

What Ingredients You Will Need

  • Large Onionpeeled and chopped
  • Minced Garlic Cloves
  • Unsalted Butteror bacon grease
  • Harp Irish Style Lager
  • Chicken Broth
  • Irish Cheeseshredded (Dubliner, Irish Cheddar, Skellig, etc.)
  • Low-Fat Cream Cheesecut into cubes
  • Cornstarchor arrowroot powder
  • Dijon Mustard
  • Garnishes: Crumbled Bacon and Chives
Best Irish Beer Cheese Soup (Recipe) - A Spicy Perspective (4)

How To Make Beer Cheese Soup

Irish Beer Cheese Soup is a new Saint Patrick’s Day tradition in our house. In just 20 minutes, you too will fall in love with this creamy dreamy wonder. Great for any main course or starter to any meal.

Instructions

  1. Set a large sauce pot (or dutch oven) over medium heat. Add the butter, onions, and garlic, and sauté for 3-5 minutes.
  2. Scoop the softened onions into the food processor (or blender) and add one cup chicken broth. Puree the onions and broth until completely smooth.
  3. Pour the onion mixture back into the sauce pot, and add the remaining broth and both bottles of beer.
  4. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat. Toss the shredded Irish cheese with cornstarch. Add the shredded cheese, cream cheese, and Dijon mustard to the broth.
  5. Whisk to melt the cheese and break up the cream cheese cubes. Whisk until the soup is completely smooth and slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. (Do not boil the cheese! Lower the heat if needed.)
  6. Taste, then salt and pepper as needed. Serve as-is, or garnish with bacon and chives if desired.

Notes

The beer broth will foam up quite a bit when boiling. Make sure to use a large saucepan so it doesn’t boil over.

Get The Full (Printable) Best Beer Cheese Soup Recipe Below. Enjoy!

Best Irish Beer Cheese Soup (Recipe) - A Spicy Perspective (5)

Best Beer Cheese Soup Tips

The key to making a killerIrish Beer Cheese Soupis to use a light crisp Irish-style beer like Harp. The beer gives the soup a slight twang without overpowering it.

Then whisk in shredded Irish cheese and cream cheese.

MostIrish cheeseshave a very distinct nutty essence. The Irish cheese gives the soup an intense cheesy flavor, while the cream cheese makes the soup extra silky smooth.

I like to use low-fat cream cheese to take the fat and calories down a notch, but go full-fat if you want to! Sometimes you want taste over nutrition.

Once the Irish Beer Cheese Soup gets to a simmer and thickens, ladle it into bowls and garnish with bacon and chive, and go crazy with croutons.

Or if you’ve been gawking atthe bread bowlsin this post, and you are not afraid of some carbohydrates, bake your own. They are really easy to make!

You can even try a softpretzels bowlfrom The Spruce Eats that would pair so well with this beer soup.

Best Irish Beer Cheese Soup (Recipe) - A Spicy Perspective (6)

Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Does This Soup Last In The Fridge?

The soup leftovers can be stored in an airtight container and kept in the fridge for 4-5 days.

Where Did Beer Cheese Soup Come From?

Beer Cheese soup is considered a German (or Eastern European) recipe and was brought to the United States by German immigrants. The beer and cheeses used have morphed over the years, based on what’s available regionally. However, since we are using Irish cheese, we feel this is a great recipe for Saint Patrick’s Day!

What Cheeses Are Good For Beer Cheese Soup?

Gruyere is a traditional choice. However, any cheese that is a smooth melting cheese can be used in Beer Cheese Soup. In today’s recipe, we’re using hard Irish cheese with a bold nutty flavor, and cream cheese for thickening.

Cheddar cheese, Monterey jack cheese, and gouda are also great options.

If you prefer the cheddar beer soup flavor, then sharp cheddar cheese will give you that extra level of flavor because of the sharp, zippy, and salty properties of the cheese.

Why Is My Beer Cheese Soup Grainy?

You boiled the soup and the cheese curdled into little clumps. When making any cheese soup recipe, make sure to keep theheat lowonce you add in the cheese.

Can You Freeze Cheese Soup?

Yes. As long as you reheat it on very low heat, so it doesn’t boil and separate, cheese soup can be frozen and reheated. Freeze in an airtight container for up to 6 months.

Can I Use Any Kind Of Beer?

Some people might have a hard time finding a Swiss light lager, so feel free to use whatever beer you enjoy drinking, lager, ale, or pale ale! Although it would no longer be a full Swiss beer cheese soup.

Could I Use An Immersion Blender?

Of course, you can use an immersion blender to blend this Irish cheese soup instead – Just make sure that you thoroughly stir that blender through the pot to get every morsel. I like to use a food processor to make sure it is very well blended.

Can I Add Vegetables?

Yes, you can. Although it will no longer be a smooth soup. Yet if you love creamy soups with chunky goodness, feel free to add in celery and carrots.

Corn Starch vs. Flour?

Corn starch is sometimes used over flour because it is a pure starch so it thickens recipes more than flour, which is only partly starch. I also like to use cornstarch because it is gluten-free! (If you select a GF beer, the soup will be as well.)

Best Irish Beer Cheese Soup (Recipe) - A Spicy Perspective (7)

More Irish Favorites

  • Irish Potato Pie
  • Boxties with Mushrooms and Gravy
  • Corned Beef Pot Pie with Scalloped Potato Top
  • Irish Creamy Cauliflower Soup
  • Irish Pub Cheese
  • 3 Ingredient Beer Cheese Dip

MORE EASY SOUP RECIPES

Check the printable recipe card below for nutrition information including calories, carbohydrates, cholesterol, and fiber percentages. You can also find the prep time and total time below.

Best Irish Beer Cheese Soup (Recipe) - A Spicy Perspective (8)

Print Recipe

4.97 stars (33 reviews)

Leave a Review »

Irish Beer Cheese Soup Recipe

Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes minutes

Creamy Irish Beer Cheese Soup for Saint Patrick’s Day! This easy beer cheese soup recipe is rich and alluring, with only a handful of necessary ingredients.

Servings: 10

Ingredients

US CustomaryMetric

  • 1 large onion, peeled and chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon butter, or bacon grease
  • 2 bottles Harp Irish Style Lager (12-ounce bottles)
  • 32 ounce chicken broth
  • 14 ounces Irish cheese, shredded (Dubliner, Irish Cheddar, Skellig, etc.)
  • 14 ounces low-fat cream cheese, cut into cubes
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch, or arrowroot powder
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • Garnishes: crumbled bacon, and chives

Instructions

  • Set a large sauce pot over medium heat. Add the butter, onions, and garlic, and sauté for 3-5 minutes. Scoop the softened onions into the food processor(or blender) and add one cup chicken broth. Puree the onions and broth until completely smooth.

  • Pour the onion mixture back into the sauce pot, and add the remaining broth and both bottles of beer. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat.

  • Toss the shredded Irish cheese with cornstarch.Add the shredded cheese, cream cheese, and Dijon mustard to the broth. Whisk to melt the cheese and break up the cream cheese cubes. Whisk until the soup is completely smooth and slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. (Do not boil the cheese! Lower the heat if needed.)

  • Taste, then salt and pepper as needed. Serve as-is, or garnish with bacon and chives if desired.

Video

Notes

The beer broth will foam up quite a bit when boiling. Make sure to use a large pot so it doesn’t boil over.

Nutrition

Serving: 1cup, Calories: 287kcal, Carbohydrates: 6g, Protein: 16g, Fat: 21g, Saturated Fat: 13g, Cholesterol: 74mg, Sodium: 970mg, Potassium: 225mg, Fiber: 0g, Sugar: 3g, Vitamin A: 650IU, Vitamin C: 7.3mg, Calcium: 355mg, Iron: 0.6mg

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Irish

Author: Sommer Collier

Making this recipe?Follow us on Instagram and tag @ASpicyPerspective so we can share what you’re cooking!

This site contains affiliate links, if you make a purchase through them, we receive a small commission.

Best Irish Beer Cheese Soup (Recipe) - A Spicy Perspective (2024)

FAQs

How do you make beer soup less bitter? ›

To counteract any bitterness, include an acidic ingredient, like lemon juice, vinegar, or mustard; something sweet, like honey or caramelized onions; or a fat, like oil or cheese.

View More
Why did my beer cheese soup curdle? ›

Why did my beer cheese soup curdle? This happens when the proteins separate and bind together. Your soup is no longer smooth and creamy; it's grainy and unpleasant. If your soup has reached this state, take your soup off the heat and stir in 1 cup of shredded Velveeta cheese.

Get More Info Here
Why do you avoid simmering your soup after adding the cheese? ›

Cheese can curdle when added to soup due to the high temperatures and acidity in the soup. The proteins in cheese are sensitive to heat and acid, causing them to separate and form curds.

Discover More Details
What is the best melty cheese for soup? ›

Mild cheddar, Colby, Monterey jack, mozzarella, Swiss and queso blanco can all work well. “The best cheeses to melt into soups are cheeses that are higher in moisture and have a lower melting point,” says Bauer. In addition to cheddar and Monterey jack, he recommends Fontina and Gruyère.

View Details
How do you increase the bitterness of beer? ›

Adding a pre-isomerized hop extract is really “the way” to boost beer bitterness after fermentation.

Discover More Details
What adds bitterness to beer? ›

As you probably know, bitterness is pretty much all about hops. Hops are the flowers, or cones, of a plant called humulus lupulus. Hops help to keep beer fresher, longer; help beer retain its head of foam—a key component of a beer's aroma and flavor; and, of course, add “hoppy” aroma, flavor, and bitterness.

Learn More
How to make beer cheese less gritty? ›

There's a way to save gritty cheese sauces, and you likely already have it in your fridge: lemon juice. A squirt of lemon comes to the rescue of ruined sauces in a pinch. All you have to do is cool the broken sauce, add a tablespoon of lemon juice (or white wine, if you don't mind the flavor), and whisk vigorously.

Keep Reading
Should beer cheese be grainy? ›

Although it retains a slightly grainy appearance, its texture is actually quite smooth. In Kentucky, there's usually a mild version and a hot version. Flat beer is traditionally used because beer cheese was originally made with leftover beer that had gone flat.

Learn More Now
How do you fix broken beer cheese? ›

Adding Liquid: If your cheese sauce has started to curdle, the first thing to do is immediately take it off the heat. Adding a splash of the sauce's base liquid, such as cold milk for a milk-based sauce, can help minimize the damage. You can also try adding a splash of wine, beer, or cream.

Show Me More
What not to put in soup? ›

The Worst Things to Put in Your Soup
  1. By Sara Butler. If there's one good thing about fall and winter, it's soup. ...
  2. Heavy Cream. Heavy cream creates an inviting texture for soups but that's where its positive contributions end. ...
  3. Juice. ...
  4. Turkey Bacon. ...
  5. Cheese. ...
  6. Croutons.

Learn More Now

What vegetables can you not put in soup? ›

Foods in the Brassica family, such as Bok Choy, are too strong for stock/broth and can impart a bitter taste. Foods in the Brassica family, such as broccoli, are too strong for stock/broth and can impart a bitter taste.

Learn More
What gives soup the best flavor? ›

Herbs and spices add aroma, flavor, and intensity to soup broth. "Use fresh or dried basil in tomato-based recipes or fresh parsley to add freshness to clear broth soups," says Sofia Norton, RD. You can also go with more heat and spices.

Read More
Is Velveeta real cheese? ›

Though Velveeta is no longer an FDA-defined genuine cheese, it does have some similarities, namely pasteurized milk and cheese culture.

Discover More
Is Colby Jack a good melting cheese? ›

It has a mild flavor, an open, springy texture, yellow color, and a sweet, mild aroma. If you're familiar with Monterey Jack cheese, Colby is basically a yellow version of that. Because it is a high-moisture cheese, Colby melts exceptionally well.

Get More Info
Is Havarti a good melting cheese? ›

Does Havarti Melt Well? Havarti cheese melts exceptionally well. Havarti has a high moisture content and a creamy, buttery texture, which makes it ideal for melting. When heated, Havarti cheese becomes soft and gooey, with a smooth consistency.

View More
How to remove bitter taste from soup? ›

Easy Ways to Reduce Bitter Taste in Any Food
  1. 1 Balance out bitterness with some fat.
  2. 2 Cover the flavor with sweetness.
  3. 3 Sprinkle some salt over your food.
  4. 4 Try a pinch of baking soda.
  5. 5 Squeeze in some vinegar or lemon juice.
  6. 6 Add some spice to your foods.
  7. 7 Cook with herbs to cut through the bitter taste.

Discover More Details
What neutralizes bitter taste? ›

Sweetness: From sugar, honey, fruits or otherwise, sweetness will counteract bitter and sour flavours. It can also be used to cut down the heat of a particularly spicy meal. Saltiness: Salt plays two very important roles in flavouring a dish. Firstly, it balances against bitterness.

Read On
Does the bitterness of beer cook out? ›

Beer can be bitter, which can quickly overpower a dish. It's much harder to reduce a beer's flavor once you've over-poured than to add some more later on. Plus, the longer you cook beer, the stronger the flavor becomes. This is all the more reason to start light and not underestimate a beer's potency.

Learn More Now
How do you fix bitter soup broth? ›

If it tastes bitter to you, there are a couple of ways to fix it.
  1. Add an additional ⅛ teaspoon of salt, stir, and taste.
  2. For every quart of stock you can add one chopped apple and cook the stock for an additional two hours.
  3. Try a teaspoon or two of sugar, stir it in, and taste it after two minutes.

Explore More
