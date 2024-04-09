Braided Pesto Bread Recipe - Pesto Wreath Bread - Tickling Palates (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Radhika · This post may contain affiliate links · 4 Comments
Braided Pesto Bread Recipe with step by step photos.
An Eggless Braided Pesto Wreath Bread where a simple bread that is stuffed with basil pesto, shaped into a wreath and baked to perfection.
I wanted to make my bread to look like a wreath that will steal the show when placed in a centre table especially during Christmas.
It should shine like a star without having to vie for attention.
When I made the Basil Flax Seed Pesto, I already knew that I had to make a bread using it and this is what I came up with.
But only after baked it, did I realise that the bread looked way too beautiful and I really wished I did not have to slice it up and eat it with the Tomato Soup for dinner.
I do know that the wreath is not really perfect looking for not bad at all for a first time, right.
Besides to me, only the effort and taste counts more than the look of perfection.
How to Braid Pesto Bread:
1. Dust any work surface of your choice with enough flour. Place the dough on the floured surface and using a rolling pin, gently form a rectangle. Use your hands around the edges to perfect the shape.Drop the entire pesto in the middle of the rectangle dough and spread all around leaving just ¼ inch around the edges.
2. Roll the length side of the rectangle tightly just like you roll a mat and seal the edge well. Now the dough will resemble a log.
3. Using a sharp knife, cut the log into 2 lengthwise and gently turn the 2 pieces so that the pesto stuffing faces top.
4. Pinch and seal the top corners of both the pieces and lift one piece over the other and plait just like a braid.
5. Transfer the braided bread to the baking tray. I used my non stick round pizza pan.Form a circle with the braid. Pinch and tuck in the edges at the bottom.
6. Cover the pan and leave it to rise for 30-35 mins.Preheat the oven at 220 C. Sprinkle cheese, if using on top of the braided pesto bread.Place the tray in the oven and bake for 30-35 mins.Rest the bread in the pan for 5 mins and then transfer to a wired rack to cool down.
7. Serve this braided pesto bread hot or warm with any soup of your choice.
The only thing you need to keep in mind is not to over bake as the basil pesto stuffing might burn and the bread will taste bitter and hard. If you see it browning quickly while its baking, tent an aluminium foil on top of it to prevent burning.
You can also check out this Eggless Pane Bianco, if you are looking for a different type of bread to surprise your family and guests.
Braided Pesto Bread Recipe details below:
Recipe
Braided Pesto Bread Recipe
Braided Pesto Bread Recipe. The bread is stuffed with basil pesto, shaped into a wreath and baked to perfection.
Prep Time : 1 hour hr 45 minutes mins
Cook Time : 35 minutes mins
Total Time : 2 hours hrs 20 minutes mins
Servings : 1 round bread
Course : Main
Cuisine : Italian
Author : Radhika
Ingredients
- All Purpose Flour - 2+½ cups
- Instant yeast - 2 tsp
- Water - 1 cup
- Salt - 1 tsp
- Olive oil or melted butter - 2 tbsp
- Basil Flax Seed Pesto - ½ cup
- Grated cheese - 3 tbsp optional
Instructions
To make the dough:
In a mixing bowl, add flour, salt, instant yeast and mix well.
Heat water in a bowl till lukewarm. I heated it in microwave at high for 1 min.
Add oil or melted butter to the lukewarm water.
Make a well in the middle of the flour mixture. Pour the water - oil mixture and mix well with your finger tips.
Mix till a soft dough forms and then knead well for 5 mins till it is smooth to the touch and becomes elastic.
Place the dough in a well greased bowl and cover with a cling film. Let the dough rise for 1 hour or till it doubles in size.
I left it on my counter top near the stove and it doubled up in just 45 mins as it was also a hot day.
To make Braided Pesto bread:
After 1 hour, remove the cling film and gently press the dough to deflate and knead for a minute.
Dust any work surface of your choice with enough flour. Place the dough on the floured surface and using a rolling pin, gently form a rectangle. Use your hands around the edges to perfect the shape.
Drop the entire pesto in the middle of the rectangle dough and spread all around leaving just ¼ inch around the edges.
Roll the length side of the rectangle tightly just like you roll a mat and seal the edge well. Now the dough will resemble a log.
Using a sharp knife, cut the log into 2 lengthwise and gently turn the 2 pieces so that the pesto stuffing faces top.
Pinch and seal the top corners of both the pieces and lift one piece over the other and plait just like a braid.
Transfer the braided bread to the baking tray. I used my non stick round pizza pan.
Form a circle with the braid. Pinch and tuck in the edges at the bottom.
Cover the pan and leave it to rise for 30-35 mins.
Preheat the oven at 220 C. Sprinkle cheese, if using on top of the braided pesto bread.
Place the tray in the oven and bake for 30-35 mins.
Rest the bread in the pan for 5 mins and then transfer to a wired rack to cool down.
Serve this braided pesto bread hot or warm with any soup of your choice.
Reader Interactions
Comments
Laura
This was delicious! I swapped out the olive oil for white truffle oil, and it was amazing. Wonderful recipe.
Radhika
Thank you so much for trying. Happy to hear it worked for you.
Upma Dhingra
Hi..!! This is great !! M defo gonna try this .. tell me can we use any sauce or pesto or chutney..?? My hubby loves spicy stuff n is a bread addict!! Ur recipes r a no brainer n so cool to follow!! Bless u dear! Pl lmk ASAP !
Hugs
Upma
Radhika
Thank you Upma. Yes, feel free to use any sauce or spicy chutney of your choice to make this wreath. It will come out great.
