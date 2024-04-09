Braided Pesto Bread Recipe - Pesto Wreath Bread - Tickling Palates (2024)

Published: Sep 26, 2016 · Modified: Jul 26, 2020 by Radhika · This post may contain affiliate links · 4 Comments

Braided Pesto Bread Recipe with step by step photos.

An Eggless Braided Pesto Wreath Bread where a simple bread that is stuffed with basil pesto, shaped into a wreath and baked to perfection.

I wanted to make my bread to look like a wreath that will steal the show when placed in a centre table especially during Christmas.

It should shine like a star without having to vie for attention.

When I made the Basil Flax Seed Pesto, I already knew that I had to make a bread using it and this is what I came up with.

But only after baked it, did I realise that the bread looked way too beautiful and I really wished I did not have to slice it up and eat it with the Tomato Soup for dinner.

I do know that the wreath is not really perfect looking for not bad at all for a first time, right.

Besides to me, only the effort and taste counts more than the look of perfection.

How to Braid Pesto Bread:

1. Dust any work surface of your choice with enough flour. Place the dough on the floured surface and using a rolling pin, gently form a rectangle. Use your hands around the edges to perfect the shape.Drop the entire pesto in the middle of the rectangle dough and spread all around leaving just ¼ inch around the edges.

2. Roll the length side of the rectangle tightly just like you roll a mat and seal the edge well. Now the dough will resemble a log.

3. Using a sharp knife, cut the log into 2 lengthwise and gently turn the 2 pieces so that the pesto stuffing faces top.

4. Pinch and seal the top corners of both the pieces and lift one piece over the other and plait just like a braid.

5. Transfer the braided bread to the baking tray. I used my non stick round pizza pan.Form a circle with the braid. Pinch and tuck in the edges at the bottom.

6. Cover the pan and leave it to rise for 30-35 mins.Preheat the oven at 220 C. Sprinkle cheese, if using on top of the braided pesto bread.Place the tray in the oven and bake for 30-35 mins.Rest the bread in the pan for 5 mins and then transfer to a wired rack to cool down.

7. Serve this braided pesto bread hot or warm with any soup of your choice.

The only thing you need to keep in mind is not to over bake as the basil pesto stuffing might burn and the bread will taste bitter and hard. If you see it browning quickly while its baking, tent an aluminium foil on top of it to prevent burning.

You can also check out this Eggless Pane Bianco, if you are looking for a different type of bread to surprise your family and guests.

Braided Pesto Bread Recipe details below:

