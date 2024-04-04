Best Keto Peanut Butter Cookies Recipe (2024)

This content may contain affiliate links or sponsored elements, read our full ad Disclosure Policy.

Keto Peanut Butter Cookies Recipe

These Keto Peanut Butter Cookies saved my diet this week. Yup, I’m on a diet. Again. Winter has melted away, but my ‘winter coat’ has not. 🙂

My husband, Tracy, and I have buddied-up for a healthy lower carb regimen. All white flour and regular sugars and anything deemed too ‘starchy’ is out of the pantry.

Hubby and I are walking together and I toss in a bit of yoga which I adore. We have a good many places and people to meet with as we travel for business this coming year and we want to be healthy for it.

Being healthy makes travel for business so much easier. Come to think of it, it makes everything easier.

So I hope you will forgive me if I put my usual baked goodies on hold until I’m back into my summer wardrobe and feeling strong.

However it doesn’t mean that I’m not in the kitchen. I’m cooking constantly… from scratch. I tell Tracy that “I am cooking like a farm-wife”.

So I am going to have a lot of recipes to share. And of course, I will keep my hands busy, typing, crocheting, knitting, sewing, painting, crafting and sharing all of it with you.

How I did it:

These Low Carb Peanut Butter Cookies have made it easier in this first week of my diet to give up the usual baked goodies. I developed it by reverse engineering a regular recipe and used a bit of coconut flour.

It took some experimentation but this version is the best. They are lightly crisp on the outside and dense/moist on the inside.

At 69 calories and under 5 carbs each, they have almost 3 grams of fiber. So If you subtract fiber, it leaves under 2 carbs a cookie. Yay!

My sweet tooth finds them satisfying. Such a relief. Oh! Did I mention they are gluten free? Enjoy! -Laura

Update:

Some of the comments have mentioned that the cookies are heavy. I confess this is one of the first low carb recipes I developed. They are heavier than a regular peanut butter cookie. However they are still a low carb staple at our house.

1- One commenter suggested only using 1/3 of a cup of coconut flour and this may help lighten up the cookie. You might have to refrigerate the dough for an hour to make it hold it’s shape while baking if you do this.

2- You could also try adding 1/2-1 tsp. of baking powder to the dough to lighten up the cookies.

3- To make them crisper, you may wish to cut the peanut butter back to 3/4 cup and add a 1/4 cup of softened butter. But honestly, coconut flour does not crisp up as well as regular flour and you lose the peanut flavor.

4- Please note that only coconut flour works with this recipe! It holds up to at least 3 times it’s weight in liquid and is what will turn these ingredients into a cookie dough. All other flours will not work.

Carb Facts worth Repeating:

4.6 total carbs – 2.8 grams of fiber = 1.8 net carbs!

Nice, right? 🙂

Laura Crispy, dense and satisfying, a low carb peanut butter cookie. Subtract the fiber and they are just 2 carbs each. 4.50 from 2 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Total Time 25 minutes mins Course Dessert Cuisine American Servings 24 cookies Calories 69 kcal Ingredients ½ cup coconut flour

1 cup granulated 0 calorie sweetener (monk fruit, erythritol, Splenda / not alulose)

1 cup peanut butter (creamy or crunchy, you choose)

3 eggs

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla extract Instructions Heat oven to 350 degrees

Prepare baking sheet with baking parchment or cooking spray.

Mix all ingredient in mixer until well combined and dough has formed.

Using a tablespoon measure, make balls of dough and place balls on pan. (They don’t need to be far apart, they don’t puff up.)

Flatten cookies slightly making a crisscross mark on cookie with a fork.

Bake for 15-17 minutes till edges are golden brown. Notes Serving size:1 cookie Calories:69Fat:5.0Carbohydrates:4.6Sodium:60Fiber:2.8Protein:2.9 Please note: Do not use Alulose as a sweetener in this recipe unless you want them super soft and slightly rubbery. If using, reduce baking time to 10-12 mins. Allow to cool completely before moving from pan. Keyword low carb peanut butter cookies

