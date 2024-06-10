Best laptop backpacks in 2024 (2024)

QUICK LINKS 1. The list in brief

2. Best backpack overall

3. Best travel backpack

4. Best rugged backpack

5. Best hybrid backpack

6. Best fashion-forward backpack

7. How to choose

8. How we test

9. Why trust Laptop Mag

Ditch the travel snafus and embrace the wanderlust! Packing for adventure demands the best laptop backpacks – the kind that conquers chaos and keeps your tech safe alongside your intrepid spirit. Whether you're scaling mountains or chasing sunrises, these bags are your fortress of functionality, housing your gadgets like precious cargo. So buckle up, globetrotters, because your next epic journey starts with the perfect backpack by your side.

Battery life for business laptops, 2-in-1 laptops, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks and other glorious gadgetry has increased dramatically over the past decade, so I can spend way less time tethered to an indoor outlet and way more time jet-setting around this wide world with all my favorite gear in tow — if I have the proper laptop backpack on hand, that is.

Backpacks designed for laptops are more ergonomically sound thanks to the superior weight distribution. Built-in straps that slip over the handle of rolling luggage are the best example. Getting all your tech secured while traveling takes a ton of stress off your shoulders. The best laptop backpacks, however, are loaded inside and out with discreet yet useful features, such as built-in sternum straps, mindfully distributed pockets, and plenty of pillowy padding for your shoulders.

Whether you're looking for an ultra-rugged backpack that'll stand up to the elements or an uber-fashionable one that'll make your coworkers jealous at the office, we've rounded up the best laptop backpacks for every occasion.

The Quick List

Best overall 1. Peak Design Everyday Backpack V2 30L Best overall The Peak Design Everyday Backpack V2 30L is loaded to the gills with useful features and protected by a 400D nylon shell that’ll guard all your gear when you’re on the go. It's pretty perfect for on-the-go photographers or drone operators. Read more below Best travel backpack 1. Volher Laptop Backpack Best travel backpack The Volher Laptop Backpack strikes the perfect balance of style, function, and comfort — it's the perfect pick for traveling with your laptop. Read more below Best rugged backpack 3. Timbuk2 Spire Laptop Backpack 2.0 Best rugged backpack The Timbuk2 Spire Laptop Backpack 2.0 is an ultra-rugged laptop backpack that’s as adaptable as you are. This top-loading pack features a water-resistant front exterior (and bottom boot) for boldly battling the elements — or at least the occasional raccoon. Read more below Best hybrid backpack 4. Solo New York Duane Hybrid Briefcase Best hybrid backpack The Solo New York Duane Hybrid Briefcase does double-duty as a laptop backpack and messenger bag hybrid, but it’s more affordable than most competitors. Students and office workers, take note of this tote! Read more below Best fashion-forward backpack 5. Targus 15-inch Newport Backpack Best fashion-forward backpack The Targus 15-inch Newport Backpack is a premium laptop backpack that’s as fashionable as it is functional. This 15L laptop backpack balances form and function — without weighing you down. Read more below See Also The 15 Best Laptop Bags in 2024, Ranked & ReviewedThe Best Laptop Backpacks for 2023

Best laptop backpack Overall

1. Peak Design Everyday Backpack V2 30L Best laptop backpack overall Specifications Size: 13 x 19.1 x 10.6 inches Weight: 4.7 pounds Storage Capacity: 30L Reasons to buy + Weatherproof outer shell + Removable sternum strap + Oodles of adjustable pockets and compartments + Perfect for on-the-go photographers / drone operators Reasons to avoid - Premium price

The Peak Design Everyday Backpack V2 30L leads the *ahem* pack in terms of overall ergonomics, rugged weatherproofing, and clever compartments galore. The adjustable laptop sleeve can fit laptops ranging from 13 to 16 inches. The main compartment also has three removable origami-style dividers to help with organization. There are loads of pockets inside and out for all of your peripherals, chargers and smaller electronics.

The Peak Design Everyday Backpack V2 is also waterproof on the outside, which makes this a great choice for traveling, whether around the world or just on your commute. The 400D double poly-coated nylon canvas exterior is super durable, too, so you won't have to worry about this bag ripping on you.

The design of this bag is slightly futuristic, but still low-key enough you can take it to the office. It's tough enough to take on weekend adventures to the outdoors, too. If you want a laptop backpack that can double as a camera bag, you'll love all of the organization features. Despite it's high price, this is the laptop bag to beat.

See our full Peak Design Everyday Backpack V2 30L review.

Best travel laptop backpack

2. Volher Laptop Backpack Best travel backpack Specifications Size: 18 x 13 x 8 inches Weight: 2.5 pounds Available Colors: 8 Reasons to buy + Roomy design with vibrant color options + Water-resistant, durable fabric + Supportive and comfortable for long use + Anti-theft back pocket + Equipped with a USB port (for use with a power bank) Reasons to avoid - Shoulder straps are scratchy on bare skin - USB port is difficult to realign if dislodged

If you frequently travel with your laptop, you need a durable, spacious, feature-rich backpack to protect it. The Volher laptop backpack is a top choice, boasting plenty of space in the main compartment, a cushy sleeve for a 15.6-inch laptop, an anti-theft pocket and even a USB port for portable power banks.

The exterior fabric is water-resistant polyester, so you don't need to worry about your laptop if you get caught in the rain. Our review unit was a vibrant pink, but the Volher laptop backpack is available in 8 colors so you can pick a different one if pink's not your thing. Outside, there are a few smaller zipper pockets and mesh side pockets for storing drinks or umbrellas. The straps and padding are comfortable enough for long hours of use when you're on the road or navigating airports.

One of the best features of this laptop backpack is the integrated USB port. You can plug in a portable power bank so you're able to charge your gear directly from the backpack. It's super convenient for those times when you're away from a charging station on a trip, like wandering airports or theme parks.

See our full Volher Laptop Backpack review.

Best rugged laptop backpack

3. Timbuk2 Spire Laptop Backpack 2.0 Best rugged laptop backpack Specifications Size: 18.5 x 12.2 x 5.7 inches Weight: 2 pounds Storage Capacity: 26L Reasons to buy + Excellent ergonomics + Water-resistant front and boot + Daisy-chain tactical webbing + Fits up to 17-inch laptops Reasons to avoid - Slim side stretch pocket

Timbuk2 is known for making tough yet stylish backpacks, including the Spire Laptop Backpack 2.0. It's a more ergonomic refresh of one of the company's best-selling laptop bags, featuring premium durability and organization. This rugged utility backpack earned an Editor's Choice award from us, so it's definitely worth checking out.

The Spire Laptop Backpack 2.0 is top-loading with flap-top closure, which is great for quick access. In back there's also a hidden zipper for the laptop compartment, which can accommodate laptops up to 17 inches. The outside is water-resistant and features daisy-chain tactical webbing for keychains, safety lights, a bike lock or other gear. The front pocket also has several sleeves inside for extra organization.

See our full Timbuk2 Spire Laptop Backpack 2.0 review.

Best hybrid laptop backpack

4. Solo New York Duane Hybrid Briefcase Best hybrid laptop backpack Specifications Size: 17 x 12.5 x 5 inches Weight: 2.1 pounds Storage Capacity: N/A Reasons to buy + Affordable + Includes iPad / tablet sleeve + Backpack / briefcase hybrid Reasons to avoid - No sternum strap - No water bottle pocket

If you're searching for a laptop bag that can go from work to play with ease, take a look at the Solo New York Duane Hybrid Briefcase. It's convertible from a messenger bag to a backpack with a hidden back compartment for packing away the shoulder straps. This is a pretty budget-friendly option, too, coming in at $64.99 (although you can often find it on sale for half that).

The Solo New York Duane Hybrid Briefcase isn't the most durable bag on this list by any means, but it does have a lot of pockets for organization. For the low price, you get dedicated laptop and tablet sleeves, three exterior pockets for stowing smaller gear, and a design that will blend in at the office.

See our full Solo New York Duane Hybrid Briefcase review.

Best fashion-forward backpack

5. Targus 15-inch Newport Backpack Best fashion-forward backpack Specifications Size: 11.4 x 17.5 x 5.7 inches Weight: 1.4 pounds Storage Capacity: 15L Reasons to buy + Easy on the eyes + Comfortable shoulder strap padding + Built-in luggage strap Reasons to avoid - Only one color choice - No sternum strap or side pockets

Not all laptop backpacks are plain gray rectangles. The Targus 15-inch Newport Backpack has a sleek, stylish design featuring premium leatherette accents, metallic trim and a minimalistic tan exterior. It balances style with function so you can protect your laptop and look good at the same time.

Inside are two large main compartments included a padded laptop compartment. There's also two smaller zippered pockets in front and a luggage sleeve in the back. The shoulder sleeves are padded without being too bulky, which also makes this a good backpack for people with narrower shoulders. It's not as durable as some of the other laptop backpacks on this list, but it does come with a limited lifetime warranty.

See our full Targus 15-inch Newport Backpack review.

How to choose the best laptop backpack

Choosing the best laptop backpack to suit your lifestyle (and budget) is hardly a one-size-fits-all process, and there are a variety of factors to consider when shopping for tip-top tech totes:

Price — First things first. What's your price range? There are plenty of budget bags to be found around the $50 mark, but the very best laptop backpacks can cost a pretty penny, upward of $150. At the end of the day, you get what you pay for. That being said, if you own an expensive gaming laptop or laptop for programming, you'll want to keep those larger displays protected when you travel. After all, a premium bag is worth the extra spend if it can protect your tech from the occasional "Hulk smash."

Size — How big is the laptop that you plan on schlepping around town with? Some laptop backpacks are petitely portioned (ie, 15L capacities or less), and meant to hold smaller notebooks (ie, up to 13-inch screens). Content creators, business professionals, and gamers on the go will likely be interested in bigger bags (ie, around 30L capacities), which are designed to accommodate larger notebooks (ie, up to 17-inch screens) and a lot more stuff inside the main compartments. Long-story-short: make sure the laptop backpack you buy lines up with the laptop going inside, not to mention the extraneous gear you'll be carrying on the regular. You'll thank us later.

Style — As the name suggests, "laptop backpacks" look like regular backpacks from the outside, with a dedicated sleeve to house your notebook on the inside. Hybrid-style laptop backpacks, however, can transform between backpack and messenger bag with a simple rearranging of straps, adding some extra versatility to your commutes. Hybrid bags are great for office workers and students who rely on top-tier organization to get through the day, with less of an emphasis on rugged features.

Construction — Speaking of which. The best laptop backpacks we've tested have extra-durable construction made from water-resistant materials (eg, 400D nylon canvas shells, anodized aluminum hardware) to keep your tech dry when you get caught in the occasional squall. (Or if you accidentally set the bag down in a puddle.) Premium models may feature leather or twill construction, fleece-lined laptop sleeves, and hardcore hardware holding everything together. For anyone who takes their tech into the great outdoors on the regular (eg, photographers, drone operators), the more rugged the build materials, the better.

Extra features — Laptop backpacks are, first and foremost, designed to protect your laptop as you jet from point A to point B. Some models, however, come with internal dividers to keep smaller gadgets in place, which is perfect for mobile mavericks everywhere. Look for hidden compartments, built-in keyrings, side-access zippers, luggage straps, daisy-chain tactical webbing, and stretchable side pockets on the premium backpacks we've tested. If you're waffling between a few different models, comparing special features might help you make a final decision.

How we test laptop backpacks

In order to test out the best laptop backpacks, I begin by examining the bag itself, taking note of build materials and overall construction. Does the stitching feel sturdy? Do the zippers open and close in one smooth motion? Are the main compartments intuitively placed? Is there a sternum strap to secure the bag to my chest as I walk? As I examine the backpack inside and out, I ask myself, "Who is this bag for, exactly?"

Once I have a general feel for the bag, it's time to check out the inner laptop sleeve. If possible, I'll test sleeve dimensions with a laptop that has the largest display it's rated to fit. For example, if a given backpack is rated to hold laptops with a 17-inch display, I'll slip a 17-inch system inside; it should be a snug fit. (Extra points for fleece-lined sleeves, which help keep your notebook scratch-free.)

To get a real feel for each laptop backpack, I load them up with roughly 15 pounds of weight, and then go for a casual stroll outside. As I walk around my neighborhood, I first take note of the shoulder straps' padding and overall comfortability; it should be easy to make subtle adjustments to the shoulder straps when I'm on the move, without having to take the bag off.

Some bags might take some time to break in, of course, but the best laptop backpacks are instantly comfortable across my back, with equal weight distribution that doesn't bounce around when I walk. Which is why my favorite backpacks have adjustable sternum straps across the chest to keep everything as snug as a bug in a rug as I'm chugging along.

Last of all, I consider any special features that add extra value to the bag. Is there a water bottle pocket? Extra tablet holders? A luggage strap? Hidden pockets? Budget backpacks won't have much to offer in this regard, but premium backpacks include such goodies as daisy-chain webbing (for exterior carry), stretchable side pockets (for water bottles and/or umbrellas), and hidden pockets to stow your valuables.

Why trust Laptop Mag

Laptop Mag reviews over one hundred different laptops every year, from paperweight ultralights to everyday workhorses to lumbering gaming notebooks that scorch the frame rates of even the hottest AAA games.We're not just experts in the laptop field, as we go one step further by meticulously testing smartphones, tablets, headphones, PC accessories, software, and even the latest in gaming accessories. (Which includes the best laptop backpacks.)

We are 100% independent and have decades of experience to help you buy with confidence. In fact, Laptop Mag has been testing and reviewing products for three decades, and we continue to deliver trustworthy reviews you can rely on.

Our editorial trustworthiness is enforced by one of the world's largest technology publishers,Future Publishing. As a company, we have unrivaled experience across every tech sector — and we're the group's specialist for all things mobile tech.