Best Vegan Cheese Sauce - 5 Minute Recipe (2024)

Switching to a vegan diet can be a challenge, especially when it comes to giving up cheese. For me, it was the hardest thing to let go of. But after about a month, I no longer craved it. Instead, I crave something even better – the most amazing vegan cheese sauce ever! I make a batch of it every week and I hope you’ll love it just as much as I do.

In this post, I’ll discuss the struggle of cheese addiction and why it’s important to give up cheese. I’ll also provide strategies to help you overcome your cravings for cheese. Additionally, I’ll share a video tutorial for my delicious vegan cheese sauce recipe, and explain what nutritional yeast is and why it’s a must-have ingredient for any vegan kitchen.