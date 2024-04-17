5 Minute Homemade Cashew Milk Recipe (no strain!) | Vanilla And Bean (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my affiliate policy.

Rich, creamy, dairy-free, this cashew milk easy to make and it needs no straining (a triumph!)! This Homemade Cashew Milk Recipe is my go-to milk for every day, perfect to enjoy alone or in sweet and savory recipes. This recipe is vegetarian, vegan and gluten free.

I’ve been playing around with a few different homemade nut milks, and so far, this cashew nut milk recipe has my attention. I tried almond milk, but could never figure out what to do with all the leftover pulp. Even trying to use the pulp in smoothies and brownies, it just didn’t work for me. And I can’t bear the thought of composting or throwing it out.

This cashew milk recipe is simple to whip up, perfect for everyday, is creamy, has a neutral flavor and is so creamy and rich.You’re going to love it!

Quick to whip up with just a bit of planning, here’s how to make this cashew milk recipe (see recipe card below for details):

First , soak the cashews in very hot water for up to 15 minutes (for quick cashew milk), or soak overnight.

Second , rinse and drain the cashews.

Next , transfer the cashews to a high speed blender, pour in the water and any other inclusions (sweetener, vanilla, cinnamon…) if using.

Last, blend on high speed for about 30 seconds until smooth and creamy.

Although I’ve not experienced this Vitamix, if you find your cashew milk still has some chunks, strain the solids out using a nut milk bag, cheese cloth or other fine strainer. Transfer to a Mason jar or other storage container and enjoy.

How to Use Homemade Cashew Milk in Recipes

Cashew milk is perfect for every day whether you’re dairy free or reducing dairy in your diet. Cashew milk can be used like dairy milk in many recipes. Depending on how much you dilute the cashews will depend on the recipe you’re using them in. Here are some ideas to get you started:

Sweet or Savory: For savory cooking, I use it as is without any inclusions (cinnamon, vanilla…) and same for most baking. However if enjoying it simply with Maple Pecan Granola or Sourdough Cookies , for example, I typically add dates or maple, cinnamon and vanilla. For baking , I dilute it, adding an additional cup of water to the full recipe. Or within a recipe use half cashew milk, half water. It yields the consistency about 2% milk. For savory cooking , I make it without any inclusions (cinnamon, vanilla…). For latte frothing or cutting Cold Brew Coffee , drip coffee or for an Earl Grey Latte , I make it as is, like half & half with a sweet edge.

Cream, Half & Half, Whole or 2% Milk: The consistency of this cashew milk recipe is about like half & half. If a thinner or thicker milk is preferred, adjust the amount of water used when blending by about one cup either way. It’s completely adjustable.

A Few Cashew Nut Milk Tips

A high-speed blender is a must for nut milk. To get the cashews perfectly smooth, I use To get the cashews perfectly smooth, I use Vitamix . You don’t have to strain the blended cashews, if using a VitaMix so all the fiber and nutrients are retained. Just soak the cashews overnight at room temperature water, then blend.

For Quick Cashew Milk : soak the cashews for 15 minutes in very hot water, rise, then blend.

Sweetener (or not) of Choice: Sweeten this cashew milk recipe with dates, maple syrup, honey, agave, sweetener of choice or no sweetener at all. Play with the ratios to suit your taste/dietary needs. After making this recipe for cashew milk a few times, you’ll discover the combination of flavors and/or level of sweetness you prefer.

Look for cashews in the bulk bins , organic and fair trade if available.

You’ll want to use this milk pretty quick, within 3 days or it starts to sour. A half batch can be made as well.

Shake it Up! After storing, you’ll notice how the cashew milk separates. Give the cashew milk a good shake each time before using.

Recipes to Enjoy Cashew Milk With

Breakfast:

Maple Pecan Granola

Sourdough Vegan Pancakes

Peanut Butter Overnight Oats

Banana-Oat Pecan Waffles

Dutch Baby

Sourdough Biscuits

Sourdough Oat Pancakes

Banana Oat Muffins – Gluten Free – Vegan

Sweets:

Mocha Shake

Vegan Hazelnut Chocolate Cake

Spiked Orange Hot Chocolate

Gluten Free Pastry for Apple Pie

Cranberry Orange Sourdough Scones

Savory:

Creamy Parmesan Orzo Pasta with Mushrooms

Greek Yogurt Ranch Dressing

Corn and Zucchini Fritters

Roasted Cauliflower Mac and Cheese

Sourdough Oatmeal Bread

Creamy White Bean Parmesan and Mushroom Orzo

Jalapeno Cheddar Cornbread

Cottage Pie

Stovetop Pumpkin Mac and Cheese

Gluten Free Cornbread

Drinks:

Use a frothing wand to make the creamiest lattes.

Cold Brew Coffee

Vanilla Earl Grey Tea with Milk

Print Recipe 5 Minute Homemade Cashew Milk Recipe Prep Time:5 minutes minutes Total Time:5 minutes minutes See Also 49 Plant-Based Vegan Recipes Using Canned and Packaged Foods5 Day Raw Vegan Recipes Reset (with Shopping List) - Veggies Don't BiteBest Vegan Cheese Sauce - 5 Minute Recipe25 Vegan Recipes for People Who Think There’s No Life Without Meat and Cheese Servings:5 1/2 C (1.08kg) Calories:172kcal Author:Traci York Quick and easy, Cashew Milk is a rich and creamy non-dairy milk to enjoy with porridge, chia pudding, and lattes'. Play with the level of sweetness to taste. *See blog post for more tips, how to use your cashew milk and recipe notes! Ingredients ▢ 1 C (160g) Raw Cashews

▢ 2 Medjool Dates pitted*, or 3 tsp of maple, honey or agave.

▢ 3 1/2 C (800g) Water**

▢ 1/4 tsp Sea Salt

▢ 1 tsp Pure Vanilla Extract

▢ 1/4 tsp Cinnamon optional Instructions Soak the cashews in very hot water for 15 minutes OR cashews can be soaked in room temperature water for two hours or overnight as well - whatever works for your schedule. Drain cashews and rinse. Add cashews to the blender (I use a Vitamix) along with dates, water, salt, extract and cinnamon. Blend starting on low speed and increasing to high until smooth and frothy, about 40 seconds.

If you find your cashew milk still has some chunks, strain the solids out using a nut milk bag, layered cheese cloth or other fine strainer. I have not experienced this when using a Vitamix. Store in a lidded container for up to three days. Shake well before using. Notes *Adjust to taste and use sweetener of choice. **For thinner milk use 4 C (912g) water. Nutrition is provided as a courtesy and is an estimate. If this information is important to you, please have it verified independently. Calories: 172kcal | Carbohydrates: 15g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 11g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Sodium: 128mg | Potassium: 237mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 8g | Vitamin A: 14IU | Calcium: 21mg | Iron: 2mg Made It? Leave a comment below! The most helpful comment may include recipe rating, feedback, any modifications and/or helping other commenters. On Instagram? Take a snap of your make and share, tagging @VanillaAndBean #VanillaAndBean!

