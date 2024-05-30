Best VPN for Windows 2024 [VPNs for Windows 7,8, 10 & 11] (2024)

Table of Contents What Makes the Best VPN for Windows?

Almost any VPN provider nowadays has a Windows app, which begs the question: Which one of them is actually the best VPN for Windows? We reviewed many, and we have a list of five excellent VPN providers if you're using Microsoft's operating system.

Microsoft’s Windows is the most popular operating system in the world among desktop and laptop users, with an estimated market share of almost 90%. If you’re part of this statistic, and want to connect to the internet without your internet service provider (or third parties) being able to see what you’re doing, you need the best VPN for Windows. You need a virtual private network that offers good speeds, a reliable connection and things like a split tunneling feature, support for multiple VPN and security protocols — and of course, you don’t want to spend too much on it. We put together a list of the best VPNs for Windows users to help you choose the one that suits your needs best. Key Takeaways: If you’re a Windows user, using a VPN adds a much-needed touch of security and privacy to your browsing sessions.

ExpressVPN is the best PC VPN overall, with great speeds, a simple app and strong security features.

is the best PC VPN overall, with great speeds, a simple app and strong security features. NordVPN , Surfshark and CyberGhost have great VPN clients, but they all make some kind of compromise in order to lower the monthly fees.

: : Average speed Download Speed96 MbpsUpload Speed9 MbpsLatency101 ms Download Speed96 MbpsUpload Speed9 MbpsLatency101 ms $2.29 / month(save 79%)(All Plans) 30-days money-back guarantee See Also 7 Best FREE VPNs for Windows PCs (2024): Fast & UnlimitedVPN Test 2024: Die 7 besten VPN-Anbieter im Vergleich7 beste VPNs für Windows 2024: Laptops und Desktop-PCs7 beste kostenlose VPNs für Windows-PC 7/10/11 2024 – schnell Visit SurfsharkReview Surfshark 4 www.cyberghostvpn.com : PayPal, Credit card, bitcoin, Amazon Pay

What Makes the Best VPN for Windows? When you’re looking at Windows VPNs, there are a few main things you should consider. First, you want an easy-to-use Windows VPN app. Then, you want the VPN to be fast and secure. Last but certainly not least, you want it to have a strict no-logs policy. Here are the five VPN services that have all of these things covered: ExpressVPN — Best overall Windows VPN with great speeds and robust feature set NordVPN — More affordable VPN software with a strong focus on security Surfshark — Simple-to-use VPN provider with unlimited simultaneous connections CyberGhost — Wallet-friendly option with plenty of feature-specific servers Windscribe — Free provider with solid features and security An easy-to-use Windows client is an absolute must, because you don’t want to spend hours digging through the app to enable or disable a certain feature. You want it to show an overview of your connection, such as the VPN server location and your IP address, but you also want all the customization settings and features to be well organized in the settings. Speed might be obvious, but if you’ve ever used a slow VPN, you know how frustrating it can get. Try to go for a VPN that’s as fast as possible and doesn’t impact your internet speed significantly. Security-wise, using AES-256 encryption and a secure protocol (think OpenVPN or WireGuard) should have you covered. A strict no-logs policy is a must too.

The 5 Best VPNs for Windows When you consider all the criteria we discussed, these are the five VPNs that performed best in our testing. 1. ExpressVPN More details about ExpressVPN: Pricing: $6.67 per month on the yearly plan (with three months free)

$6.67 per month on the yearly plan (with three months free) Provider website: expressvpn.com Pros: Great for streaming

Very fast

Incredibly simple-to-use app

2. NordVPN More details about NordVPN: Pricing: $3.30 per month, plus three months free, on the two-year plan

$3.30 per month, plus three months free, on the two-year plan Provider website: nordvpn.com Pros: Strong focus on security

Intuitive Windows client

Fast & strong streaming performance

30-day money-back guarantee Cons: Inconsistent speeds when changing to OpenVPN

3. Surfshark More details about Surfshark: Pricing: $2.49 per month on the two-year plan

$2.49 per month on the two-year plan Provider website: surfshark.com Pros: Excellent value

Unlimited simultaneous connections

30-day money-back guarantee Cons: Inconsistent latency

4. CyberGhost More details about CyberGhost: Pricing: $2.25 per month, plus two months free, on the two-year plan

$2.25 per month, plus two months free, on the two-year plan Provider website: cyberghostvpn.com Pros: Very affordable pricing

Server list is well organized

5. Windscribe More details about Windscribe: Pricing: Free; $5.75 per month on the yearly plan

Free; $5.75 per month on the yearly plan Provider website: windscribe.com Pros: Free plan enough for most users

Simple to get up & running

Easy to configure Windows client Cons: 15B data limit on the free plan

The Best Free VPN for Windows When it comes to getting IP addresses for free, there are quite a lot of providers you’ll come across with a quick Google search. However, we’d recommend you steer clear of these worst VPNs for reasons we’ve already covered. Without getting into too much detail, they might track your internet connection, sell your user data, and there’s even a chance of them infecting your Windows PC with malware. There are a few exceptions to the rule in addition to Windscribe, which we already mentioned. TunnelBear, ProtonVPN and Hide.Me all have free versions, albeit with limitations. TunnelBear’s free version only lets you use up to 500MB of data, whereas ProtonVPN will throttle your speeds and only lets you connect to three locations. Hide.Me’s free version only comes with 10GB of data and five locations, too. That being said, if you aren’t keen on paying and don’t mind a VPN with average connection speeds that lets you access only some of their VPN servers, all of the aforementioned are absolutely respectable choices. While they don’t have the features or performance of a paid VPN, they are free, after all, and they hide your activity from your ISP just like any of the paid providers.

Is the Built-in Windows VPN Worth Using? Microsoft introduced a VPN app with Windows 10, and it’s also included with Windows 11. Take a closer look, though, and you’ll see that it’s not really a full-fledged VPN. It still requires you to pay for a VPN provider, it’s difficult to configure, and it’s about as user-friendly as a rock. In order to set it up, you first need to have a plan with a VPN provider, like the ones we mentioned earlier, at which point you can set up a VPN connection from the Windows settings menu. Here you’ll be asked to name your connection and add a server address, as well as your login information. This is the first catch — a single connection limits you to a single server, and uses a single protocol. Even if you connect to the same server every time and don’t change anything in terms of configuration, it’s still not the best VPN app for Windows. If you want to jump between servers, or try out different protocols, just about any other VPN app will perform better.

Why Do I Need a VPN for Windows? The goal of any VPN service is to protect your connection and keep it away from the eyes of your ISP, or other third parties that might be monitoring. Many people have the misconception that a VPN is only necessary if you’re doing something illegal, but it’s more about staying protected when you’re browsing from a Windows device, regardless of what you do. Many of the websites you visit and apps you use collect user data, but a VPN service will keep that data private. Also, if you ever use your Windows device on unsecured networks, a VPN service is a must in order to prevent unauthorized access to your connection, especially if you enter banking details or login credentials. For users who stick to their home connection, a VPN is the solution to an increasingly common problem — ISP speed throttling. If your ISP notices you’re accessing streaming services often, they might slow down your connection speeds to prevent you from using too much data. Last but not least, a VPN is a great way to get around geoblocks and access any Netflix library.