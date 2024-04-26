Best VPN services in February 2024 (2024)

If you’re worried about your data being compromised, you might want to look into a VPN (virtual private network). The best VPN services protect you and your data from prying eyes as you use the internet. Because VPNs can get pretty technical, it’s essential to define your use case before deciding which VPN is right for you. Each provider and platform excels at different things, so the best service for you might differ from the best service for another small-business owner. That’s where we come in. After researching, testing and ranking the top products on the market (based on value, ease of use and customer satisfaction, among other categories), we collected our research in this guide to make sure you have the critical information you need to pick the best VPN for your business. Note: During our research, we found that VPN providers frequently change their pricing and/or offer special pricing or discounts. Additionally, server count often changes from day to day. The provided pricing and server details reflect the most accurate information available at the time of reporting.

Methodology To help you choose the best VPN, we evaluated over 20 top VPNs using more than 900 data points to develop a ranked list. We assessed each VPN’s base features, offered speed, customer reviews, additional features, pricing and support offerings. We then assigned our Editors’ Score to the top 10 options from our ranked list. Read our full methodology here. Show summary NordVPN : Best for secure internet browsing

PureVPN : Best for Huawei users

Proton VPN : Best for encryption

Surfshark : Best for protection against data leaks and viruses

hide.me : Best free offering

CyberGhost : Best for transparency

Private Internet Access (PIA) : Best for server diversity

Windscribe : Best for on-the-go internet use

ExpressVPN : Best for streaming content

IPVanish : Best for gaming

NordVPN Best for secure internet browsing Starting monthly price $12.99 # of devices supported 6 Server count 5,985+ 4.8/5 Our rating considers features, value for money, customer support and ease of use. Ratings are assigned exclusively by our editorial team. Learn More On NordVPN’s Website

Why we picked it NordVPN was founded in 2012 by a group of friends (including entrepreneur and co-founder of Nord Security, Tomas Okmanas). At launch, NordVPN had just six servers in Germany; nevertheless, the platform acquired 1,000 users within its first year of operations. Today, millions of people use NordVPN, which has 5,985 servers (and counting) across 60 countries.

Aside from the sheer volume of servers NordVPN gives users access to, we consider this tool the best of its kind due to its robust security features. For instance, NordVPN’s Threat Protection feature scans downloaded files and attachments for malware and automatically deletes anything deemed unsafe. This feature also blocks ads and prevents web trackers from collecting your personal information, and its AI-powered phishing detection tool will alert you if you accidentally enter a malicious website.

Further, users can enable multifactor authentication (MFA) and encrypt their data twice over with NordVPN’s Double VPN feature. Plus, there’s a dedicated IP address add-on that makes it possible for users to operate a corporate remote access system or use a private server from anywhere (pricing for this add-on varies depending on whether you opt for a monthly or yearly subscription).

On the topic of pricing, NordVPN’s Basic Plan starts at $12.99 per month for a monthly subscription. Comparatively, a one-year subscription for the same plan costs $4.49 per month and a two-year subscription costs $3.99 per month; both one- and two-year subscriptions include an extra three free months. NordVPN offers a free trial through the Google Play Store that only Android users are eligible for. That said, if you sign up for NordVPN and discover it doesn’t work for your needs, you can get a refund through the company’s 30-day, money-back guarantee.

Pros Free trial (Android users only)

Compatible with the anonymizing Tor browser

30-day, money-back guarantee Cons Past security breaches

No port forwarding

Some users complain of slow connection speeds

Full specs

Free version ✘ Starting price $12.99 per month (monthly subscription)

$4.49 per month (one-year subscription)

$3.99 per month (two-year subscription) Geographically diverse servers 60 countries Simultaneous VPN connections 6 Supported operating systems Windows, macOS, Linux, Android and iOS Web browser extensions Chrome, Firefox and Edge Router VPN ✔ Data encryption Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) 256-GCM encryption Dedicated IP address ✔ (Available as an add-on) Ad blocker ✔ Business VPN ✔ (NordLayer)

Why we picked it PureVPN is a premium VPN service provider founded in 2006 with over 3 million customers across the globe that made our best VPN list for a few reasons. For starters, we downloaded and installed PureVPN’s Mac desktop app in less than 30 seconds. The interface was easy to navigate, and we were able to quickly and successfully connect to servers in Italy, Sweden, the UAE and the US. Equally as important, PureVPN is built with security features that protect its customers from having their data lifted by companies that collect and sell personal information — like the Remove My Data feature, which allows users to request that their personal information be removed from a data broker’s database. Its higher-tier plans, Plus and Max, also come with a password manager and end-to-end file encryption features.

One thing PureVPN does really well is support various device types and use cases. There are a dozen different versions of PureVPN, from desktop apps for Mac, Windows and Linux to mobile versions for iPhone, Android and Huawei. In fact, PureVPN is one of just two platforms featured in this list built to support Huawei operating systems. PureVPN is also available as a web browser extension for Chrome, Firefox and Edge and as an app for streaming devices like Apple TV, Firestick and Android TV.

PureVPN’s pricing depends on whether you commit to a monthly, annual or two-year subscription. Monthly subscriptions start at $12.45 per month, while annual and two-year plans begin at a discounted price of $3.13 per month and $1.97 per month, respectively. While there isn’t a free version of PureVPN available, the company does offer a 31-day, money-back guarantee — if you’re not happy after using this product for a month, you can request a full refund for the cost of your subscription.

Pros Kill switch for protection if your connection drops

24/7 chat support

Third-party security audit Cons IP addresses can be flagged as suspicious

Dedicated IP address only available as add-on

Port forwarding only available as add-on

Full specs

Free version ✘ Starting price $12.45 per month (monthly subscription)

$3.13 per month (one-year subscription)

$1.97 per month (two-year subscription) Geographically diverse servers 70+ countries Simultaneous VPN connections 10 Supported operating systems Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, HarmonyOS, Fire OS, tvOS and Google TV Web browser extensions Chrome, Firefox and Edge Router VPN ✔ Data encryption AES-256-bit encryption Dedicated IP address ✔ (starts at $17.45 per month) Ad blocker ✘ Business VPN ✔ (PureDOME)

Proton VPN Best for encryption Starting monthly price Free/$9.99 # of devices supported 10 Server count 3,178+ 4.5/5 Our rating considers features, value for money, customer support and ease of use. Ratings are assigned exclusively by our editorial team.

Why we picked it Proton VPN is a VPN service provider based in Geneva, Switzerland — home to some of the world’s strongest privacy laws. Proton was founded by a group of scientists, engineers and cryptographers who met at CERN (the European Council for Nuclear Research). One of the main reasons Proton VPN made our list is its commitment to transparency; it claims to be the first VPN provider to open source its apps on all platforms (Windows, macOS, Android and iOS), and it proudly advertises that it has been subject to an independent security audit. It also has a strict no-logs policy, which was validated by a 2022 external audit (this means the vendor doesn’t log the websites you visit or your traffic, communications, IP address, session length, or location).

Over 100 million people are protected by Proton’s various products, which include Proton Mail, Proton Calendar, Proton Drive, Proton Pass and — of course — Proton VPN. Native app versions of Proton VPN exist for a wide range of devices, including PCs, Macs, smartphones and routers. Proton also offers a VPN Accelerator enabled by default on all Proton apps, which can increase VPN speeds by up to 400%.

Encryption is one of Proton’s strong suits; Proton Mail is touted as the world’s largest encrypted email service, and Proton VPN itself is built to encrypt users’ traffic through two encryption standards (AES-256-bit and ChaCha20). These standards are paired with common VPN protocols — AES-256 is used with either the OpenVPN and IKEv2 protocols, while ChaCha20 (a slightly faster encryption method) is used with the WireGuard protocol. Additionally, one unique feature of Proton VPN is its Secure Core network, which routes you through a server in a privacy-friendly country (like Switzerland or Iceland) before sending you to a second server. Using Security Core gives you the highest level of security available with the tool, but it’s worth mentioning that it can decrease your internet speed.

A free version of Proton VPN is available (aptly named Proton VPN Free), which can be used on one device at a time and only includes access to servers in three countries (Japan, the US and the Netherlands). By contrast, customers on paid plans get access to servers in over 70 countries. However, the no-logs policy stands for Proton VPN Free, and it also blocks ads. Proton VPN’s paid plans start at $9.99 per month for a monthly subscription, while one- and two-year plans have a discounted price of $5.99 per month and $4.99 per month, respectively. The company offers a 30-day, money-back guarantee for Proton VPN’s paid plans.

Pros Free version available

Third-party security audit

No-logs policy Cons Connectivity issues (one of our team members couldn’t connect to any servers)

No live support

Poor support for Linux

Full specs

Free version ✔ Starting price Free (Proton VPN Free)

$9.99 per month (monthly subscription)

$5.99 per month (one-year subscription)

$4.99 per month (two-year subscription) Geographically diverse servers 70+ countries Simultaneous VPN connections 1 (Proton VPN Free)

10 (Proton VPN Plus) Supported operating systems Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, Fire OS and Chromecast Web browser extensions Chrome and Firefox Router VPN ✔ Data encryption AES 256-GCM encryption and ChaCha20 Dedicated IP address ✔ (for business users) Ad blocker ✔ Business VPN ✔ (Proton VPN for Business)

Surfshark Best for protection against data leaks and viruses Starting monthly price $13.99 # of devices supported Unlimited Server count 3,200+ 4.5/5 Our rating considers features, value for money, customer support and ease of use. Ratings are assigned exclusively by our editorial team. Learn More On Surfshark’s Website

Why we picked it Surfshark is a Netherlands-based cybersecurity company founded in 2018 by entrepreneur Vytautas Kaziukonis. In 2022, Surfshark merged with Nord Security (the company behind our top pick NordVPN) under one holding company. Surfshark continues to operate independently.

Surfshark’s core products — VPN, Antivirus, Alert and Search — work together to increase digital security and reduce the risk of data leaks while using the internet. The Surfshark VPN app works on laptops, desktops, smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, routers and web browsers and gives users access to over 3,200 servers in 100 countries. We were able to quickly download Surfshark’s desktop VPN for macOS and connect to servers in Australia, Brazil and the Czech Republic.

Surfshark’s platform is built with a few standout features that contribute to its placement on our list. For instance, there’s CleanWeb, a feature that blocks ads and cookie pop-ups, and provides data breach and malware alerts. There’s also Bypasser, a split tunneling feature that allows users to have two connections at once: one that’s routed through a Surfshark VPN server and another that goes straight to the website or service they’re trying to access. (This is useful because routing all of your activity through a VPN server can slow you down; split tunneling allows you to accomplish some things — like downloading a file or using your home printer — outside of the VPN connection.)

On top of this, Surfshark’s VPN has a no-logs policy to protect your personal information and a kill switch, which automatically disconnects you from the internet if your VPN connection fails. Surfshark also offers a Dedicated IP add-on that costs an additional $3.75 per month and allows you to connect to a unique, private IP address.

While there isn’t a free version of Surfshark VPN, the company does offer a seven-day free trial (only for Android, iOS and macOS users, though). Surfshark Starter begins at $13.99 per month for a monthly subscription. Similar to other VPN services, Surfshark Starter has a discounted monthly price for one- and two-year plans; one-year subscriptions cost $3.99 per month, while two-year subscriptions cost $1.99 per month. Notably, users who commit to two-year plans get four months free, and there’s a 30-day, money-back guarantee no matter the plan or billing period.

Note: During the course of our research, one CNN Underscored Money team member observed a different monthly cost for Surfshark Starter at $9.99 per month, so it might be worth confirming with the vendor before you purchase.

Pros Unlimited simultaneous connections

Rewards paid to users who identify and report bugs and vulnerabilities

Kill switch Cons No free version

Free trial only available for smartphones and Mac users

Split tunneling only available for Android and Windows users

Full specs

Free version ✘ Starting price $13.99 per month (monthly subscription)

$3.99 per month (one-year subscription)

$1.99 per month (two-year subscription) Geographically diverse servers 100 countries Simultaneous VPN connections Unlimited Supported operating systems Windows, macOS, Linux, Chromebook, Fire OS, tvOS, iOS and Android Web browser extensions Chrome and Firefox Router VPN ✔ Data encryption AES-256-bit encryption Dedicated IP address ✔ Ad blocker ✔ Business VPN ✘

hide.me Best free offering Starting monthly price Free/$9.95 # of devices supported 10 Server count 2,300+ 4.4/5 Our rating considers features, value for money, customer support and ease of use. Ratings are assigned exclusively by our editorial team.

Why we picked it In 2012, hide.me was founded to “provide internet security and freedom for every internet user.” The company had three initial conditions to fulfill: 1) to provide free VPN access to internet users, 2) to keep connection speeds fast, and 3) to make its product easy to use (especially for those who aren’t tech-savvy).

On the whole, hide.me has delivered on these conditions, which is why we consider it one of the best VPNs the market has to offer. There is a free version of hide.me that allows users to connect to servers in eight different countries on one device at a time. And when we downloaded and installed hide.me Premium, we quickly and successfully connected to servers in Norway, the United Arab Emirates and Slovakia. We also tested the best location feature and were connected to a server in the US within seconds.

Today, hide.me has over 2,300 servers in 87 different locations on six continents. The platform itself is built with security features that rival competitors’, such as a no-logs policy that protects its users from having their online activity and personal information collected as well as a kill switch feature that’s enabled by default on the desktop apps. There’s also a feature called StealthGuard that only allows you to access the internet or specified apps after first connecting to the VPN, and hide.me publishes an annual transparency report that details complaints made about illegal activities (such as scams, distributed denial-of-service (DDos) attacks and spam) that occur on a hide.me VPN IP address.

There is a completely free version of hide.me (hide.me VPN Free) that doesn’t require any information (including an email address or credit card) to sign up for. Pricing for hide.me Premium, which provides access to more servers and features, starts at $9.95 per month for a monthly subscription. One-year subscriptions for Premium have a discounted price of $4.99 per month, and two-year subscriptions are even more affordable at $2.59 per month (plus, two-year subscriptions include three free months of service).

Pros Free version available

Annual transparency reports

Unlimited data transfers (Premium plan Cons No dedicated IP addresses

IP addresses can be flagged as suspicious

Restricted speeds (Free plan only)

Full specs

Free version ✔ Starting price Free (hide.me Free)

$9.95 per month (monthly subscription)

$4.99 per month (one-year subscription)

$2.59 per month (two-year subscription) Geographically diverse servers 87 locations (about 50 countries) Simultaneous VPN connections hide.me Free: 1

hide.me Premium: 10 Supported operating systems Windows, macOS, Linux, Fire OS, Android TV, tvOS, iOS and Android Web browser extensions Chrome, Firefox and Edge Router VPN ✔ Data encryption AES-256-bit encryption Dedicated IP address ✘ Ad blocker ✔ Business VPN ✔ (hide.me Business VPN)

CyberGhost Best for transparency Starting monthly price $12.99 # of devices supported 7 Server count 9,000+ 4.4/5 Our rating considers features, value for money, customer support and ease of use. Ratings are assigned exclusively by our editorial team.

Why we picked it See Also The best VPN service in 2024 CyberGhost is a Romania-based VPN service provider founded in 2011 that supports 38 million customers across the globe with its cross-platform VPN apps and browser extensions. It was the first VPN provider to publish a transparency report. In 2019, CyberGhost upped the frequency of these reports and began publishing them quarterly instead of annually.

This commitment to transparency — alluded to in the “Ghost” part of “CyberGhost” — is a big part of why it’s deemed one of the best VPNs. For instance, CyberGhost’s Vulnerability Disclosure Program allows anyone (including independent security researchers, industry partners, customers and consultants) to report bugs and vulnerabilities they’ve observed while using the tool. Every report is acknowledged and investigated, and CyberGhost will take follow-up actions to resolve the bug or vulnerability when necessary.

Beyond this, CyberGhost’s platform is built to support various protocols, including IKEv2/IPSec, OpenVPN and WireGuard. CyberGhost gives users the option to choose which of these protocols (if any) they’d like to apply to the VPN, which is beneficial because some protocols prioritize safety and encryption (IKEv2) while others prioritize speed (WireGuard). CyberGhost also offers many of the familiar VPN features such as a kill switch, split tunneling and dedicated IP addresses, as well as a few unique additions like Leak Monitor, which determines whether users’ email addresses or passwords have been compromised in a data breach.

The free version of CyberGhost was discontinued in 2018. However, the company does offer a free trial with full access to all of its VPN features (although the free trial is very limited in duration and only available for Windows, macOS, Android and iOS users). Pricing for CyberGhost VPN begins at $12.99 per month with a monthly subscription. This price drops for the six- and 24-month subscription plans, which cost $6.99 per month and $2.03 per month, respectively. Each plan has a money-back guarantee, but the monthly subscription’s guarantee is only applicable within the first 14 days, while the six- and 24-month plans’ guarantees can be claimed within the first 45 days.

Pros 24/7 live customer support

Quarterly transparency reports

Educational resources available (Privacy Hub) Cons No free version

No Microsoft Edge browser extension

Free trial only lasts 24 hours for macOS and Windows users

Full specs

Free version ✘ Starting price $12.99 per month (monthly subscription)

$6.99 per month (six-month subscription)

$2.03 per month (two-year subscription) Geographically diverse servers 100 countries Simultaneous VPN connections 7 Supported operating systems Windows, macOS, Linux, Fire OS, Android TV, tvOS, iOS and Android Web browser extensions Chrome and Firefox Router VPN ✔ Data encryption AES-256-bit encryption Dedicated IP address ✔ (starts at $5 per month) Ad blocker ✔ Business VPN ✔ (partnerships)

Private Internet Access (PIA) Best for server diversity Starting monthly price $11.95 # of devices supported Unlimited Server count 63,500+ 4.3/5 Our rating considers features, value for money, customer support and ease of use. Ratings are assigned exclusively by our editorial team. Learn More On Private Internet Access’ Website

Why we picked it Private Internet Access, also known as PIA, is a VPN service provider based in the US. PIA is owned by Kape Technologies, a company that also owns CyberGhost and ExpressVPN. With over a decade of experience in the VPN industry, PIA is well-regarded for its commitment to transparency and privacy on behalf of its customers, which is why we’ve recognized it as one of the best VPNs on the market. Plus, across some 91 countries, PIA has over 63,000 servers, which easily beats every other VPN on our list.

PIA claims to be one of the only top-rated VPNs with 100% open-source code, and the company also has a Vulnerability Disclosure Program that encourages customers and security researchers to submit high-impact bugs. On top of this, PIA publishes a semiannual transparency report that details requests for user information made to the company’s legal department (such as subpoenas, court orders and more). PIA has a no-logs policy, however, so it is not able to provide any information in response to these requests.

As far as features go, PIA’s VPN includes “MACE,” a DNS-based ad blocker that protects users from ads, trackers and malware while they’re online. There’s also Email Breach Scanner — a tool similar to CyberGhost’s Leak Monitor — that can be used to verify if an email address has been impacted by a security breach. PIA’s VPN also supports split tunneling and port forwarding, and it comes with an advanced kill switch that prevents data transmission even when the VPN is disconnected.

Private Internet Access offers a seven-day free trial for Android and iOS users only. That said, PIA’s 30-day money-back guarantee allows you to use the product risk-free for up to a month. Pricing for PIA begins at $11.95 per month for a monthly subscription. One- and three-year subscriptions have a discounted price of $3.33 per month and $2.03 per month, respectively. Finally, PIA does offer add-ons for dedicated IP addresses (an additional $5 per month) and antivirus (also an additional $5 per month).

Pros Unlimited simultaneous connections

24/7 live customer support

Customer support center (knowledge base) Cons No free trial for desktop or browser users

IP addresses can be flagged as suspicious

Antivirus add-on only available for Windows users

Full specs

Free version ✘ Starting price $11.95 per month (monthly subscription)

$3.33 per month (one-year subscription)

$2.03 per month (three-year subscription) Geographically diverse servers 91 countries Simultaneous VPN connections Unlimited Supported operating systems Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, Chromecast, tvOS, RokuOS and FireOS Web browser extensions Chrome, Firefox and Opera Router VPN ✔ Data encryption AES-256-GCM and AES-128-GCM encryption Dedicated IP address ✔ (Starts at $5 per month) Ad blocker ✔ Business VPN ✔ (Bulk purchase available)

Windscribe Best for on-the-go internet use Starting monthly price Free/$9 # of devices supported Unlimited Server count 500+ 4.1/5 Our rating considers features, value for money, customer support and ease of use. Ratings are assigned exclusively by our editorial team.

Why we picked it A VPN service provider based out of Toronto, Canada, Windscribe’s mission is to help its customers experience the internet without worrying about censorship, personal data harvesting, targeted ads or geographic restrictions. Windscribe is a self-funded company that promises total transparency, no tracking and no personal data collection — all of which contributed to its inclusion on our list of the best VPNs.

Windscribe’s desktop app is built with a few standout features. For starters, there’s Firewall, a feature that acts as Windscribe’s alternative to a kill switch. Firewall works by blocking all connectivity outside of the VPN tunnel to reduce the chance of a DNS, IPv6 or WebRTC leak. There’s also Secure Hotspot, a feature for Windows users that allows them to set up a secure Wi-Fi hotspot on their computer, as well as port forwarding, which can be used to access services on another computer or network when working remotely. Another feature called Proxy Gateway is available to Mac and Windows users. Proxy Gateway allows users to create a secure HTTP or SOCKS5 proxy server on their computer, which is particularly useful for those who want to game or stream content securely.

There’s also R.O.B.E.R.T., which Windscribe describes as its “one-of-a-kind customizable server-side domain and IP blocking tool.” At the core of R.O.B.E.R.T. is a block list that gives users the option to block malware, ads, trackers, clickbait and more. Plus, users can add their own custom block lists with domains or IP addresses of their choice.

There is a free version of Windscribe available. However, users have to enter an email address to use it and it only provides access to servers in over 10 countries (compared to the paid plan’s 62 countries). On the topic of paid plans, Windscribe’s monthly subscription costs $9 per month while a one-year subscription costs $5.75 per month. Windscribe does offer an add-on for a static IP address that costs an additional $2 or $8 per month depending on whether you’d like a data center or a residential static IP address.

Pros Comparatively low price

Unlimited simultaneous connections (paid plan)

Free version available Cons No dedicated IP addresses

IP addresses can be flagged as suspicious

No live customer support

Full specs

Free version ✔ Starting price Free

$9 per month (monthly subscription)

$5.75 per month (annual subscription) Geographically diverse servers 62 countries Simultaneous VPN connections 1 (free plan)

Unlimited “within reasonable limits” (paid plan) Supported operating systems Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS, Android, Huawei, FireOS and Android TV Web browser extensions Chrome, Firefox and Edge Router VPN ✔ (paid plans only) Data encryption AES-256-bit encryption Dedicated IP address ✘ Ad blocker ✔ Business VPN ✔ (ScribeForce)

ExpressVPN Best for streaming content Starting monthly price $12.95 # of devices supported 8 Server count 3,000+ 4.1/5 Our rating considers features, value for money, customer support and ease of use. Ratings are assigned exclusively by our editorial team.

Why we picked it ExpressVPN is a VPN service provider founded in 2009 by entrepreneurs Peter Burchhardt and Dan Pomerantz. Like CyberGhost and Private Internet Access, ExpressVPN is owned by Kape Technologies. Today, ExpressVPN’s team is spread across the globe, with employees located in Toronto, Lisbon, London, Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney, Manila and Tokyo. This global identity — which is further reflected by the fact that ExpressVPN’s apps are available in 17 different languages — is a large part of why the product is one of the most popular VPNs available. According to ExpressVPN’s website, it has over 4 million active subscribers in more than 180 countries.

ExpressVPN has over 3,000 servers spread across 105 countries. One unique aspect of ExpressVPN’s website is its full list of VPN server locations, a page that’s updated frequently throughout the day to reflect which servers are available (or not) and what protocols they support. When we visited this page during the course of our research, it had been updated just three minutes earlier.

ExpressVPN has been steadily improving its platform since 2009; most recently, the company introduced Keys, a built-in password manager included with every ExpressVPN subscription. Keys safekeeps passwords, credit card information and notes through encryption, and there is no storage limit (so you protect as many passwords as you want). ExpressVPN also supports more smart TV systems than any other platform on our list (Android TV, Fire TV, Apple TV and Chromecast with Google TV), which is why we’ve designated it the best VPN for streaming content.

Another notable feature ExpressVPN feature is Threat Manager, a tool that prevents apps and websites from collecting and sharing information about your online activity with third parties. Beyond this, ExpressVPN has a kill switch, ad blocker and no-logs policy.

There is no free version of ExpressVPN nor a free trial. Instead, ExpressVPN’s 30-day, money-back guarantee allows users to try out the product for a month and get their money back if they aren’t satisfied. Pricing for ExpressVPN begins at $12.95 per month for a monthly subscription, with six-month subscriptions discounted down to $9.99 per month. The best deal available is for a one-year subscription, which costs $8.32 per month and includes an extra three months of ExpressVPN for free.

Pros VPN setup tutorials

Apps in 17 different languages

Real-time server status dashboard Cons No free trial

No phone number for customer support

Comparatively expensive

Full specs

Free version ✘ Starting price $12.95 per month (monthly subscription)

$9.99 per month (six-month subscription)

$8.32 per month (one-year subscription) Geographically diverse servers 105 countries Simultaneous VPN connections 8 Supported operating systems Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS, Android,

Fire OS, tvOS, Google TV and Android TV Web browser extensions Chrome, Firefox and Edge Router VPN ✔ Data encryption AES-256-bit encryption Dedicated IP address ✘ Ad blocker ✔ Business VPN ✘

IPVanish Best for gaming Starting monthly price $7.99 # of devices supported Unlimited Server count 2,200+ 4/5 Our rating considers features, value for money, customer support and ease of use. Ratings are assigned exclusively by our editorial team.

Why we picked it IPVanish is a US-based VPN service provider launched in 2012. It’s owned by Ziff Davis, a digital media and internet company that manages over 80 different brands. IPVanish advertises that it has over 2,200 servers spread across 75 locations (in about 50 countries).

IPVanish has a few features that helped it land on our list of the best VPNs. For starters, the VPN has a kill switch that shuts down internet traffic to prevent lapses in protection should your connection drop. There’s also Optimal Location, a feature that allows you to connect to the fastest available server relative to your location with a single click. Further, the Automatic Startup feature can be enabled if you’d like to be automatically connected to the VPN when you start to use the internet. A feature called “Threat Protection” filters out ads and malicious websites; however, Threat Protection is only available on Android mobile, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV devices.

Additionally, IPVanish supports split tunneling and high-speed web surfing through the WireGuard protocol — both of which make it a great option for gamers. Plus, users can sort IPVanish’s server list to prioritize those with the lowest ping (the lower the ping, the faster the connection and the better the gaming experience).

We were able to successfully download the app on macOS and connect to servers in the US, Estonia, Croatia and Serbia. IPVanish also has a verified no-logs policy and has been audited by a third-party cybersecurity organization (Leviathan Security Group).

According to the company itself, a free trial for IPVanish is available. However, the free trial is only available if you download the app on a mobile device, and there is no information about how long it lasts beyond a mention of being able to use the VPN for “multiple days.” It’s worth mentioning that while the free trial must be obtained through a mobile app store, it does provide access to the full IPVanish software suite — meaning, you can use the free trial to connect to an IPVanish server on your computer or smart TV.

At the time of our reporting, IPVanish was running a promotion for 77% off all plans. Keeping that in mind, pricing for a monthly subscription to IPVanish begins at $7.99 per month. One-year subscriptions cost $3.59 per month, and two-year subscriptions cost $2.99 per month — both include an extra three months of the service for free.

Pros Unlimited simultaneous connections

24/7 chat customer support

Free trial available Cons No web browser extensions

No dedicated IP addresses

IP addresses can be tagged as suspicious

Full specs

Free version ✘ Starting price $7.99 per month (monthly subscription)

$3.59 per month (one-year subscription)

$2.99 per month (two-year subscription)* Geographically diverse servers 75 locations (about 50 countries) Simultaneous VPN connections Unlimited Supported operating systems Windows, macOS, Linux, Fire OS, tvOS, iOS and Android Web browser extensions ✘ (Chrome app available) Router VPN ✔ Data encryption AES-256-bit encryption Dedicated IP address ✘ Ad blocker ✔ (Threat Protection) Business VPN ✘ *IPVanish was running a promotion for a 77% discount on all plans at the time of our research.

Compare top VPN services

Company Star rating Total countries # of simultaneous devices Monthly paid plan starting price NordVPN 4.8 60 6 $12.99 PureVPN 4.6 70+ 10 $12.45 Proton VPN 4.5 70+ 10 $9.99 Surfshark 4.5 100 Unlimited $13.99 hide.me 4.4 50 10 $9.95 CyberGhost 4.4 100 7 $12.99 Private Internet Access (PIA) 4.3 91 Unlimited $11.95 Windscribe 4.1 62 Unlimited $9 ExpressVPN 4.1 105 8 $12.95 IPVanish 4.0 51 Unlimited $7.99

Other VPNs we considered

Torguard, VPN Unlimited and IVPN didn’t quite make our top 10 list. But, each of them has something unique to offer that makes them stand out. Let’s take a quick look.

Torguard

Torguard VPN has over 3,000 servers in 50 countries and plenty of features. It has an ad blocker, dedicated IP address with paid plans, a no-logs policy, and works on a variety of operating systems. If you want to protect a lot of devices, Torguard’s premium plan could be a good fit, since it supports up to 30 simultaneous connections.

When we tested Torguard VPN, we initially couldn’t connect to any of its servers. It turns out that a login glitch for iOS users won’t let you connect unless you log in using the “Signed up on the app” login option (even if you signed up on the website). This is a big issue for users and quite confusing, which is one of the main reasons we bumped Torguard out of our top 10. It was also one of the slowest VPNs we tested.

VPN Unlimited

VPN Unlimited has solid features, with over 3,000 servers, a no-logs policy and simultaneous unlimited device capability (albeit for an upcharge). The main reason we wanted to include VPN Unlimited, despite not cracking our top 10, is because it offers a lifetime VPN plan for $199 ($99 special at the time of reporting), which is not a norm in the industry. So, if you use VPN Unlimited for a month and like it, you can pay for a lifetime subscription and save significantly in the long term, making it a great option for users looking to save money

It’s worth noting that VPN Unlimited didn’t make our top 10 is because it was one of the slower-performing VPNs in our speed tests, especially for upload speeds. It also had one of the slowest ping rates among the VPNs we tested.

IVPN

IVPN is all about privacy and security. It has no-log servers, is entirely open source, and undergoes independent annual security audits. Additionally, it allows users to pay with cash, Monero, or Bitcoin, encouraging further privacy and making user tracking even harder. So, if your main goal with a VPN is to keep things as private and secure as possible, IVPN is a good choice.

There are a few downsides to IVPN that pushed it out of our top 10. For one, it has far fewer servers than most top VPN providers, with only 77 servers in 31 countries. And, of all 18 providers we looked at, its iOS and Android app user reviews are near the bottom (tied with Mozilla VPN), suggesting it might not be a great fit if you want to protect your mobile devices.

What is a VPN and how does it work?

The term VPN stands for virtual private network. Essentially, a VPN is a private network of servers connected to the internet. Many VPNs have servers located around the world. By using the VPN servers instead of public servers, users can keep their data safer and perform tasks they wouldn’t be able to otherwise, like bypassing geo-locked firewalls.

Although quite technical in its implementation, a VPN basically creates a protected tunnel for your data to pass through and uses specific protocols to authenticate and encrypt that data as it comes and goes from your devices. It also protects and shields your IP address from interested parties and prying eyes.

How does a VPN protect you online?

When you connect to the internet on any device, that device has a unique internet protocol (IP) address and sends data back and forth between itself and the sites you visit. For users without a VPN, that data and IP address are vulnerable should someone with the right tools decide they want to find your general location or harvest your data.

A VPN acts like a middleman. Instead of your vulnerable data being sent directly to the site you’re browsing, it goes to the VPN via a protected tunnel. When it gets there, the VPN hides your IP address and encrypts the data before sending it through another protected tunnel to the site. And, when information is sent back your way, it goes through the VPN, which checks for and blocks any intrusive data requests or malware before it reaches your device.

Small businesses and VPNs: Do you need one?

With more and more small businesses getting targeted by hackers, cybersecurity is one of the many critical issues facing small-business owners today. If you want to secure your business and do all you can to protect yourself from liability, using a VPN is a smart choice.

If you accept customer payments (financial data is especially enticing to hackers) or have employees who work remotely, a VPN is extra critical. In fact, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) goes as far as saying that employees should only use public Wi-Fi “when also using a virtual private network (VPN) to encrypt traffic between their computers and the internet.”

So, what exactly does this look like for small and medium-sized businesses? It really depends on the size and nature of your business. If you’re a single-member LLC with 10 or fewer business devices, then a standard plan with most reputable VPN providers will probably work for you. But, if you have multiple remote employees, a larger office with 10-plus devices, or a retail location where you’re routinely accepting customer payments, you may want to consider a business VPN service. If you have 50 or more devices to protect, using an enterprise-level business VPN with a dedicated representative to walk you through the process might be worth exploring.

Popular VPN uses

VPNs have a variety of uses, some of which you may not be aware of. Here are the main ones.

Browse privately and securely

VPNs use protocols to tunnel, authenticate and encrypt data, which shields your internet protocol (IP) address and protects much of your private information from prying eyes any time you access the internet on a VPN-protected device. For those who need to be able to securely work from anywhere or who want to make extra sure their business and/or personal data is safe, VPNs provide an extra layer of protection when accessing a home, business or public Wi-Fi network.

Access remote personal, work or educational networks

If there is a network access server (NAS) set up at your home, business or school and you have the appropriate VPN set up on your device, you can create a secure connection between your device and that network, no matter where you are. This has a wide variety of applications for business owners and individuals alike.

For example, VPNs allow you to work securely from anywhere, meaning your home office could be in Fiji or Fargo, North Dakota. VPNs also make it easy to share sensitive business data with partners/employees no matter where they are, ensuring you can make use of resources and talent anywhere in the world.

Stream and access geo-blocked media from other countries

Available streaming content is often based on the location detected by streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus. So, if you’re not in a specific country, you can’t access that region’s geo-specific content. With a VPN, you can connect to a server in that country, bypassing geo-blocked firewalls, and watch content you otherwise couldn’t access.

Save money booking hotels online

Many VPN providers allege you can save money on flights, hotels, rental cars and other travel bookings by using a VPN. After our own research, we didn’t find any evidence substantiating claims about flights being cheaper based on server location. We ran a quick test with US and UK server locations and didn’t see any difference in pricing that couldn’t be accounted for by currency exchange rates when searching for the exact same flights from Chicago’s O’Hare to London’s Heathrow airports.

However, this wasn’t the case at all with hotels. We checked hotel prices in London and found that when we were using a VPN server based in the US, advertised base rates were over 15% cheaper on average for the exact same hotel. So, if you’re thinking about traveling (whether for business or pleasure), consider clearing your internet cache and checking rates for common travel bookings using VPN servers based in different countries.

Gaming and gaming network applications

Many don’t think of gaming as a small business, but with the rise of professional gamers and gameplay streaming, more individuals are finding a professional path in the $250 billion gaming industry. If you’re a professional esports player, VPNs add an extra level of security and protection, making it much harder for outside forces to launch distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) and other cyberattacks while competing. For professional streamers, VPNs can help protect against bad actors who want to troll, dox or stalk you (via IP address/private data harvesting).

How to choose a VPN

A lot goes into choosing a VPN. The first step is to figure out what you want to accomplish with your VPN. Are you looking to set up a secure and remotely accessible network for your business? Or is it just for home/personal use, like streaming? Once you have that figured out, you’re ready to look at VPN providers and features. Here’s what you should consider.

VPN security and encryption

VPN security and encryption is accomplished using VPN protocols — the rules a VPN uses to move data back and forth between your device and the VPN servers. We discuss the six main VPN protocols in detail below, but in general, look for VPNs that use (or are built around) OpenVPN, WireGuard or IKEv2/IPSec protocols, as those are the best at balancing security and speed.

Server network and locations

VPN providers often hype their server count. And, it’s true that having enough servers in critical locations does increase the speed and reliability of your VPN connection. But, all servers are not created equal. “Server” could mean a dedicated server with a large 20GPS bandwidth or a virtual server that is limited and shared between multiple providers. The better metric is to make sure that a VPN service has adequate and secure servers/locations for your use case. Here are some examples:

Security and privacy : If increased security and privacy is your main goal, then there is no reason to get fancy with your servers. Look for a reliable VPN with servers located close to your physical location (but not in your actual city, for privacy reasons).

: If increased security and privacy is your main goal, then there is no reason to get fancy with your servers. Look for a reliable VPN with servers located close to your physical location (but not in your actual city, for privacy reasons). Streaming geo-locked media content : Picking servers for geo-locked content is pretty simple. Find a VPN provider with servers located in the countries where you want streaming access and make sure they have a good record of unblocking the streaming service providers you want to use.

: Picking servers for geo-locked content is pretty simple. Find a VPN provider with servers located in the countries where you want streaming access and make sure they have a good record of unblocking the streaming service providers you want to use. Gaming and gameplay streaming: One of the biggest factors when gaming is your ping rate. The longer the ping, the more laggy your gameplay. Focus on finding a VPN provider with dedicated and high-bandwidth servers as close to you as possible to reduce ping. And make sure P2P connections are allowed.

Speed and performance

The speed and performance of a VPN is dependent on a variety of factors, including the hardware quality of the server, the type of protocol that is used, how close the server is to your location and whether the VPN servers are routinely maintained and updated. Level of security also affects speed and performance. In other words, if you want additional layers of security (like those provided by a double VPN where your data is encrypted twice), you will sacrifice some speed and performance.

Many VPN providers will allow you to switch between different VPN protocols depending on whether you want maximum speed, maximum security or a balance of both, so keep an eye out for that.

Logging policy

Logging is when a VPN provider stores your information instead of deleting it, which can include sites you’ve visited, keystrokes, IP information and even payment information. Free VPNs, for example, have a reputation for tracking and selling your data to make money (since they aren’t making anything off of subscriptions).

We recommend using a VPN with a clear and transparent no-logs policy. Bonus points if the VPN uses RAM-only servers, which make it much harder for data to be hacked and ensure all data is wiped every time the servers are reset.

Device compatibility

Most VPN providers are compatible with a variety of devices. But, it’s important to double-check that whatever VPN you’re considering works with the devices you need it to. This is especially important if you have a device with a Linux operating system, which can be a bit trickier for VPN configurations.

Also, just because a VPN says it’s compatible doesn’t mean it actually works well on a specific device or system. It’s always good to read some reviews before committing to a provider. For example, if you’re a business looking to protect company mobile devices, you don’t want to use a VPN service that has a clunky and unwieldy mobile app, even if it’s technically compatible.

Customer support

Customer support is a huge factor to consider when picking any software or service. Of course, talking with live agents via phone, email or online chat can be very helpful. But, for VPNs, we found that a comprehensive online help center with applicable tutorials makes a huge difference. If you’re planning on setting up a VPN for your business and have over 50 devices, look for a service that will provide you with a dedicated account manager to guide you through the process.

How much does a VPN cost?

There are a few free VPNs and subscription VPN providers that offer free plans with limitations. For paid plans, you can expect to pay a little less than $11.50/month on average or a lump sum of around $54 upfront for an annual subscription ($4.53/month). Here are the exact averages based on the data we pulled from our top providers.

Paid plan type Average cost/month Monthly plan $11.43 Annual plan (upfront lump sum) $4.53 Note: Most VPNs offer ongoing and changing discounts (primarily annual plans), which are reflected in our average pricing estimates. Also, we used basic plans to calculate these averages, as multi-level plans aren’t offered by over half the providers on our list.

Before we get too deep into VPN costs, it’s worth saying that there are free VPN options out there. However, most providers that pitch their services/advertise as a free VPN don’t have a very good track record, including poor security and often harvesting and selling client data.

Several reputable VPN providers, like Proton VPN and hide.me, have free VPN plans. Free plans generally have limitations, including fewer servers to select from, device limitations and/or speed restrictions. However, they may be enough for basic users who are just looking for a more secure connection on one device.

In contrast, paid plans are significantly more robust. For example, Proton VPN’s free VPN plan has around 100 servers (in only three countries) and covers only one device, compared to over 3,000 servers (65+ countries) and up to 10 devices for its paid plans.

Most VPNs allow you to pay monthly or annually. Annual plans are much cheaper per month but require a lump-sum payment upfront. Monthly plans are more convenient for cash flow, but average out to between two and three times the cost of annual plans. Depending on the provider, other features that set premium plans apart from basic plans are a dedicated IP address, cloud storage, file sharing/encryption and additional privacy protection.

Should you use a free VPN?

Note: When we (and most folks) use the term “free VPN,” we are referring to VPN services that are always free and have no paid subscription options. We are not referring to a basic forever-free plan, free trial or introductory period offered by a paid VPN provider.

If security is a priority for you or your business, you should avoid using free VPNs. In many cases, free VPNs pose a variety of security risks. For one, they often don’t have the resources to reliably update servers, audit security protocols and perform other tasks that are critical to maintaining a secure VPN service. Another issue is that, in many cases, free VPNs track and sell your keystroke and browsing data (they have to make money somehow). And — in extreme cases — free VPNs may even be fronts for malware schemes. VPNs, in general, reduce your connection speed, but free VPNs are some of the worst offenders, due to limited bandwidth and sub-standard maintenance.

So, if you’re very occasionally using a VPN to try to stream/unlock location-based content or a similar task where security is less critical, then you may be OK using a free VPN. But, in most cases, the risks outweigh the benefits.

Common VPN protocols

A VPN protocol is a set of rules that a VPN follows to move data between the VPN servers and your devices. Essentially, the protocol is the process a VPN uses to transport (or tunnel), authenticate and encrypt data. Different VPNs use different protocols, each with specific pros and cons. Here’s a quick breakdown of the most used VPN protocols.

OpenVPN

OpenVPN is one of the most popular protocols due to its security and speed. It uses either the transmission control protocol (TCP) or user datagram protocol (UDP). Most VPNs that use the OpenVPN protocol will let you select which to use. TCP is more secure with multiple levels of authentication, but UDP is faster. One big plus about OpenVPN is that its code is open source, meaning it can be routinely checked by third parties to ensure that it is secure and doesn’t have hidden vulnerabilities in the code.

WireGuard

WireGuard is the new kid on the block making waves in the VPN protocol industry. Its code and protocol implementation are more efficient, which makes it faster than its competitors. WireGuard is also very secure, with open-source code and state-of-the-art cryptography packages like Poly1305 and ChaCha20 for data authentication and encryption. But, being relatively new, WireGuard has yet to fully prove it can scale while maintaining security and speed.

IKEv2/IPSec

IKEv2 stands for internet key exchange version 2. It is a tunneling protocol that works with the IPSec encryption/authentication protocol to protect your data. It’s very popular on VPN mobile apps because if your VPN server connection is interrupted, it will automatically reconnect when a new source is available. This makes it an ideal option when switching back and forth between Wi-Fi and mobile data connections, and makes it one of the most stable protocol options.

PPTP

PPTP stands for point-to-point tunneling protocol and was one of the forerunners of VPN tunneling protocols. The problem is that it uses the outdated MPPE cypher to encrypt data, which is relatively easy to crack and leaves your data at risk and exposed. There is no built-in method to verify the legitimacy of received data, making it vulnerable to being manipulated or replaced along the way.

L2TP/IPSec

L2TP is an abbreviation for layer 2 tunneling protocol and works with IPSec as its authentication/encryption protocol. Because it encapsulates data twice, connection speed is slower than other protocols and it often struggles to bypass firewalls. It is widely available and easy to install, which is one of its upsides.

SSTP

Secure socket tunneling protocol (SSTP) is a Microsoft product. It uses 2048-bit certificates for authentication and 256-bit SSL cipher for encryption, making it one of the more secure protocols from a complexity standpoint. However, because it is tied with Microsoft, it has less compatibility than many other protocols and less code/data-harvesting transparency.

How to set up and use a VPN

Figuring out how to set up and use a VPN is relatively simple. As an example, let’s walk through the process with NordVPN, our top VPN for secure internet browsing.

The first step is to set up an account online. Navigate to NordVPN’s pricing page and select the plan you want. You can select a two-year, one-year or monthly plan depending on your needs using the top bar, as shown below. Keep in mind, the longer the plan, the cheaper the monthly cost will be (although one-year and two-year plans require you to pay in one lump sum when you sign up).

Once you’ve selected a plan and hit the “Get Plan” button, you’ll be asked to enter an email and payment information. After you pay, you’ll be able to log in to your dashboard.

On the top right of your dashboard, you’ll see an option to download NordVPN.

NordVPN will automatically identify what operating system and browser you’re using. Select whether you want to download software to protect your whole computer, your mobile device or your browser (extension). If you select the mobile option, you’ll be shown a QR code you can scan with your mobile device that will take you to the right app you need to download.

Once you’ve downloaded the software on your device(s) of choice, you’ll be prompted to sign in using the account info you created a few steps ago. On Mac, the button to log in is at the top right corner of the app.

Once you’re logged in, you simply hit the quick connect button at the top right and you’re protected. To confirm your status, you can always look at the little lock at the top of the screen. If it’s green and says “connected”, then you’re secure. The country where you’re connected via the VPN will be highlighted in the column on the left. You can change countries by simply selecting another country and waiting for it to reconnect. The green dot on the map shows which server you’re currently connected to.

NordVPN is just one example, and many other VPN providers enable you to set up and use a VPN. It isn’t difficult to use a VPN, and most folks should be able to figure it out without too much trouble, especially when using a reliable provider like one from our list that offers help and setup support along the way.

Methodology: How we choose the best VPNs

To help you find the best VPN, we researched top products using a specific set of desired data points. After we collected this data, we narrowed our list to 18 VPNs based on six primary categories encompassing 25 different metrics. We weighted each metric based on what matters most for users. Using the final score for each VPN, we selected the 10 that rose to the top for this list.

We then assigned each VPN an Editors’ Score encompassing four key areas before converting final scores to a star rating out of five. This score doesn’t affect our selection methodology or assessment of key data points for ultimate list inclusion.

Here’s how our methodology breaks down:

Base features (25%)

We built a list of core features that top VPNs should offer, including anonymous browsing, DNS protection, multifactor authentication, a kill switch, split tunneling, etc. Since this category covers fundamental functionality a VPN needs to be useful/worthwhile and comparable to its competitors, it has the heaviest weight in our assessment.

Speeds (20%)

Internet speed matters. Whatever your task, you want to complete it with minimal loading or lag time, and you don’t want to boost security at the cost of efficiency. The heavy weighting of this category gives equal importance to average download speed and average upload speed for assessed VPNs.

Additional features (15%)

We also wanted to determine what additional features each VPN offers outside of a core feature set, such as browser extensions, simultaneous connections and number of continents with servers. This weighting reflects that the features assessed for this category are often nice-to-haves but not core requirements for every VPN use case.

User reviews and ratings (15%)

Customer experience with VPNs affects a vendor’s reputation and provides a valuable rubric to assess product efficacy. To score this category, we assessed VPN popularity and UX across multiple reputable product directories (such as G2, Capterra, Apple’s app store, etc.).

Pricing (10%)

While pricing does vary across VPNs, the majority of researched products were priced similarly. We assessed whether each VPN service provides transparent pricing, as well as the lowest and highest monthly cost to use each tool and whether or not it offers a free trial or free version.

Service and support (5%)

Difficult-to-use VPNs get frustrating, quickly. Whether that’s because it won’t connect or causes the same amount of access issues as the security benefits it provides, we wanted to find out how easy it is to get help if you need it, whatever your preferred support channel is (e.g., live chat, phone, knowledge base, etc.).

Editors’ Score (10%)

Our Editors’ Score for the top VPNs considered four key factors: included features, value for money, popularity and ease of use. After we ranked VPN options using metrics associated with each of the above categories, we evaluated the products at the top of our ranked list and assigned each a grade on a scale from terrible to excellent (each descriptor is associated with a numerical value). The final score (inclusive of our Editors’ Score) was then converted into a star rating (where zero stars is the lowest possible score, and five is the max).