Why You Should Avoid GMOs at Mexican Restaurants + Recipe (2024)

Figuring out how to eat Mexican food and avoiding GMOs is one of the toughest dilemmas I have encountered since I started living an organic lifestyle. I love Mexican food and it is one of my favorite types of food (next to pizza, french fries and cake). The problem? If you go to any popular mexican restaurant you are destined to consume genetically engineered ingredients. Everything is either made or fried with vegetable oil (corn, soybean, or canola) or corn – and over 90% of corn, soy and canola are likely to come from genetically engineered crops. And let’s face it, going out to a Mexican restaurant and avoiding the chips, the tortillas, the enchiladas, etc. is NOT FUN.





Being diligent about avoiding GMOs is not something I take lightly (or want other people to) considering the research and studies that keep coming out about the potential dire effects from eating them. In very recent news, Reuters reported an MIT study showing that chemicals being sprayed on genetically engineered crops are making their way into our food.The most popular herbicide sprayed on genetically engineered crops isMonsanto’sRoundup and the chief ingredient in it called “glyphosate”is linked to Parkinson’s disease, infertility and many forms of cancers. The study goes on to state “negative impact on the body is insidious and manifests slowly over time as inflammation damages cellular systems throughout the body.”Remember that GMOs were just introduced into our food supply in the late 1990’s and no long term human or animal testing was conducted before the FDA approved them.

This recent research is startling considering the fact the United States remains one of the only industrialized countries that doesn’t label GMOs, which is one of the most unAmerican policies I can think of. We deserve the right to know what’s in our food, especially if it potentially can inflame the body and slowly manifest diseases like cancer over time.

The President’s Cancer Panelhas urged us not to consume food sprayed with pesticides and doesn’t believe any amount is safe. They havedetermined that 41% of Americans are destined to have cancer because of the influx of these environmental toxins. This doesn’t have to happen and it can stop if we make the right decisions at the grocery store, eat as much organic food as possible and stop consuming genetically engineered food.

I know this is a recipe post that has gone off on a tangent about the dangers of consuming GMOs – but this reinforcement of the facts, I believe, is critical in keeping me and the ones I love (you) on the right decision making path, especially when life gets in the way and we want to celebrate holidays like Cinco De Mayo!

So on to my latest recipe: Mexican Pizza! (It’s technically a “tostada” – but I like calling it pizza). This recipe is easy and satisfies my mexican cravings like no other… I know you will love it, it’s hard not to, especially if you like Mexican food as much as I do.



Food Babe's Mexican Pizza Print Prep time 10 mins Cook time 15 mins Total time 25 mins Serves: 3 Ingredients 6 sprouted corn tortillas or homemade tortillas

1 and ½ cup salsa or tomato sauce

2 cups black beans cooked or organic meat of your choice

1 green pepper chopped

½ onion chopped

½ jalapeño pepper thinly sliced

1 cup raw goat mild cheddar cheese or organic cheese of your choice

1 tbsp chili powder

2 cups romaine

1 lime

1 or 2 avocados Instructions Preheat oven to 400 degrees As oven is preheating, place corn tortillas on rack in oven for 3-4 mins (until tortilla becomes hard but not crisp) Remove corn tortillas and first top with ¼ cup salsa, a sprinkle of chili powder, ⅓ black beans, green peppers, onions, cheese and ending with 3 slices of jalapeño. Place tortillas back in oven and bake for 8-10 mins Remove from oven and serve with a slice of lime, chopped romaine, avocado or sour cream Notes *Choose all organic ingredients if possible - the corn is mandatory to avoid GMOs*

