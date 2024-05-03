Best VPN that offers Wireguard 2024: Top 7 Providers - VPN Compare (2024)

WireGuard is a new VPN protocol that looks set to revolutionise the entire VPN industry.

With the WireGuard VPN protocol, you get the highest security levels while having a minimal impact on connection speeds.

The WireGuard VPN protocol really is the best of both worlds and it’s little wonder that VPN users and VPN providers have been scrambling to get this type of protocol added to their system.

In this guide, we have been looking at the top WireGuard VPNs, that offer the new WireGuard VPN protocol in addition to an excellent all-round VPN service.

We will reveal our best VPNs that offer WireGuard as well as tell you everything you need to know about this exciting new protocol and the VPN services that carry this product.

Top 5 VPNs that support Wireguard

NordVPN

CyberGhost VPN

Private Internet Access

Surfshark

VyprVPN

VPN.ac

StrongVPN

What is WireGuard?

Benefits of using WireGuard Connection Speeds Security Size

Is WireGuard better than OpenVPN?

Are there any negatives of WireGuard?

Why doesn’t ExpressVPN offer WireGuard?

What is NordLynx and why has it been used?

Conclusion

1. NordVPN

Pros Supports WireGuard

Cheap subscriptions

Double-hop VPN servers

Cons Not the fastest

NordVPN has long been one of the most progressive VPNs and they were also one of the first that supports WireGuard VPN.

With NordVPN it comes as their special NordLynx feature (using double NAT technology). It is available with all of their apps which means you can use WireGuard on macOS, Windows, iOS, Android, and many other devices.

As well as WireGuard, this VPN offers top-level encryption and water-tight privacy protection, NordVPN also provides extra security features such as double VPN connections, which reroutes traffic through two speciality servers for additional safety, VPN over TOR servers, which also sends your data down the TOR network, DNS leak protection, a kill switch, and much more.

NordVPN also has a sizeable VPN server network and recent infrastructure investment means that NordVPN is one of the fastest VPN and capable of unblocking all the top streaming sites including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and BBC iPlayer.

Their prices are extremely competitive and they also offer 24/7 live chat support, and a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you want a top-quality VPN service which provides the WireGuard protocol, NordVPN is a great choice.

2. CyberGhost VPN

Pros 45-day money back guarantee

Great for Streaming

Strong encryption

Cons Owned by KAPE

CyberGhost VPN was another early convert and fully supports WireGuard. It is already their default VPN protocol for their Android and iOS app users and is also available on their Desktop and Linux apps.

CyberGhost VPNs apps are all really well designed and they are very easy to use, especially the iOS one. There are pre-set options for everyday uses and tailoring this VPN to suit your needs is simple, even for beginners.

This ease-of-use comes with robust 256-bit AES encryption as standard, although additional privacy and security features are limited. There is a kill switch included though. There is a strong no logs privacy policy although it hasn’t been audited but privacy protections are adequate.

Connections are high speed too, which makes CyberGhost VPN ideal for streaming things like Netflix and BBC iPlayer.

Best of all, all of this comes with 24/7 live chat support, low prices and a 45-day money-back guarantee too.

3. Private Internet Access (PIA)

Pros Great for advanced users

Huge amount of servers

Cons Based in the US

Not for beginners

Private Internet Access VPN (PIA) was an early investor in WireGuard while the protocol was under development so it is little wonder that they were also one of the first VPN providers to roll it out.

WireGuard protocol is available on all the PIA apps for desktop and mobile devices alongside the standard protocols.

PIA also has impressive security and privacy policies, a kill switch, decent connection speeds, and a court-proven no user logs policy to protect your internet connection. It has a sizable server network too although some of these are virtual servers.

It offers limited apps but all mobile devices including iOS devices, are catered for and all their apps work well. Customer support is good too.

PIA is not the best for streaming as it can only unblock a very limited number of streaming services. It doesn’t work in China either but that aside, it is another good choice of VPN with WireGuard support.

4. Surfshark

Pros Cheap prices

Easy to use

Cons Unaudited log policy

Surfshark is a new VPN that only added WireGuard to its roster last year. This was done by popular demand and WireGuard is now available on all their desktop and mobile apps for both iOS and Android devices.

Surfshark is a provider that has really hit the ground running. It offers impressive apps, strong 256-bit AES encryption, and unlimited simultaneous connections with each account. Connection speeds are good and it can unblock all different streaming services.

Surfshark does collect a little more personal data than we would like, but there is a good customer support service, including live chat support, and very reasonable prices.

If you want good all-round service with WireGuard support, Surfshark VPN is definitely a good option for you.

5. VyprVPN

Pros Trusted provider

Reliable connections

Cons Not the fastest

VyprVPN was another VPN to turn to WireGuard early and it has proved to be a very welcome addition to its VPN protocol roster.

Along with all the other protocols and a strong 256-bit AES encryption used as standard. VyprVPN’s privacy provisions are very impressive too.

VyprVPN was one of the first VPNs to commission an independent audit of their service enhancing their already fine reputation.

This remains the case although some will say VyprVPN could offer a few more bells and whistles. But they do the basics very well and there are some good privacy features such as a kill switch and leak protection included as standard.

They also have a large number of VPN servers that work well for unblocking streaming content on sites like Netflix and Amazon Prime video. VyprVPN can be used on iOS and Android devices as well as all major desktop clients and customer support is impressive.

The popular VyprVPN free trial is no more but there is still a 30-day money back guarantee on their competitive prices which gives you plenty of time to get your money back and to test them thoroughly.

Get VyprVPN

6. VPN.ac

Pros Lots of security features

Great for experts

Cons Not many server locations

Short money back guarantee

VPN.ac is a VPN that has gone rather under the radar but is actually one of the best and fastest providers around.

It is little surprise that they offer WireGuard support but their roll-out has been gradual with the protocol being added to a few servers at a time.

Away from WireGuard, VPN.ac offers robust privacy protections including a no user logs guarantee, although they do still collect a little more connection data than is ideal.

But VPN.ac offers some of the strongest encryption around making it a very secure VPN. It couples this with some high speed connections that are among the best we have seen from any VPN, and an impressive VPN client design, particularly for iOS devices.

The VPN.ac server network is modest but with reasonable prices and a 30-day money-back guarantee, this is a VPN that has plenty to offer besides WireGuard including terrific customer support.

7. StrongVPN

Pros Great prices

Cons Not many server locations

Not great for streaming

StrongVPN can not only support WireGuard, but this VPN provider has made the bold claim that it has increased speeds by as much as 330%.

Another big selling point is the 12 simultaneous connections that StrongVPN offers with every client account.

StrongVPN has a big selection of excellent easy to use apps available for almost all devices. Their encryption is robust and StrongVPN also has a no user logs policy which can be trusted. The server network is not enormous but it does cover most of the in-demand server locations.

It can unblock US Netflix but connection speeds are not the quickest, impacting your streaming experience on occasion.

StrongVPN is now one of the cheapest in the VPN industry, but it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

What is WireGuard?

WireGuard VPN protocol was created by Jason Donenfeld and aims to improve on the standard OpenVPN that the majority of VPN providers use by default at the moment.

WireGuard uses state-of-the-art cryptography to create secure point-to-point connections in routed or bridged configurations.

Like OpenVPN before it, WireGuard is open-source which means the coding is tight and it is very easy to use and lightweight. OpenVPN and IPSec, the two most commonly used VPN protocols before WireGuard hit the scene, consisting of around 500,000 lines of code. The WireGuard protocol is just 4,000 lines.

What this means for VPN users is that WireGuard is much easier to audit and will therefore contain fewer potential vulnerabilities and take up less space.

The lightweight coding also means it will be much faster for the WireGuard protocol to establish a VPN tunnel and its connection speeds should also be quicker.

WireGuard is also focused only on the most secure encryption ciphers, which should make it much more secure than other VPN protocols.

Benefits of using WireGuard

You might be wondering why you should bother with WireGuard at all. There are a few reasons why we believe that every VPN user should at least give it a go:

Connection Speeds

WireGuard’s coding means that it will be able to establish a VPN connection far quicker than OpenVPN or any other protocol you are using at the moment.

Once connected, you should notice far faster speeds too. One VPN has quantified these as being as much as a 330% speed increase.

Security

Because WireGuard uses state-of-the-art cryptography to create secure point-to-point connections in routed or bridged configurations, it is far more secure than your existing protocols.

Its lightweight coding also leaves far less room for vulnerabilities to creep in too.

Size

At just 4,000 lines of codes, WireGuard allows your VPN app to be smaller and take up less space as well as react far quicker to your commands. This all makes for a far more user-friendly VPN service and should improve battery life too.

Is WireGuard better than OpenVPN?

Generally speaking, WireGuard compares favourably to OpenVPN.

It consists of far less coding than its more established rival, just 4,000 lines compared to as many as 500,000 lines for OpenVPN.

This means that it is far quicker both to establish a VPN tunnel and in the connection speeds it is able to deliver while your VPN is connected.

WireGuard is less complex and therefore vulnerabilities are harder to come by and falling victim to a man-in-the-middle attack is significantly harder.

If we had written this guide a year ago, we would have noted that WireGuard couldn’t be used on Windows devices. But all that changed last year and now even on a Windows PC or laptop, WireGuard protocol offers an unrivalled VPN experience.

Are there any negatives of WireGuard?

Not really. We would note that WireGuard is still a fairly young protocol and it is therefore possible that issues and problems that haven’t yet been identified could crop up in the future.

It also hasn’t been subjected to an independent audit yet as far as we are aware. But at a mere 4,000 lines long, this shouldn’t be a big job and as WireGuard is open source countless independent developers will have gone through it with a fine tooth-comb already.

A formal audit will come and it might find some issues, but from what we have seen so far, we are not too worried and not many VPNs seem to be either.

Why doesn’t ExpressVPN offer WireGuard?

ExpressVPN is our top-rated VPN but you may have spotted that it is absent from this list. That is because ExpressVPN has made the strategic decision not to adopt WireGuard protocol on its service.

Instead, they have developed their own Lightway protocol as an alternative to WireGuard.

Lightway offers many of the same benefits as WireGuard. It claims to have an even smaller coding base than WireGuard meaning it should be even faster and more secure.

It has also been designed specifically with ExpressVPN’s apps and infrastructure in mind. This means it fits seamlessly into their existing offerings and ExpressVPN have not had to create new apps or tools to offer this service.

Lightway should also be able to handle network changes such as switching from Wi-Fi to 4G more smoothly. This should reduce the risk of your VPN connection dropping out and exposing your online activity to anyone might be watching.

There are positives and negatives for ExpressVPN opting to go down their own path. It could backfire if their own protocol is inferior to WireGuard and hand their rival VPN providers an advantage over them.

Going solo means their own protocol is far more likely to be able to bypass regional restrictions and not get blocked by streaming services or authoritarian states that try to censor content and block VPN users.

What is NordLynx and why has it been used?

NordVPN is our top recommended WireGuard protocol VPN provider. But they don’t just support WIreGuard. Instead, they have created NordLynx, a dedicated WireGuard client.

This is because the WireGuard VPN protocol doesn’t offer dynamic IP addresses to everyone connected to a server which as NordVPN have explained means that they cannot guarantee complete privacy.

NordLynx is the NordVPN answer to this problem.

They have developed something called a double NAT system (Network Address Translation) system. It creates two local network interfaces for each user. The first assigns local IP addresses to all users connected to a server. But unlike in the original WireGuard protocol, each user gets the same IP address.

Once a connection and an IP Address is established, the second network interface with a dynamic NAT system takes effect. It assigns a unique IP address for each tunnel which enables internet packets can travel between the user and their desired destination without getting mixed up.

NordLynx is effectively WireGuard + and one of the main reasons why NordVPN is our pick of the best VPNs that offers WireGuard.

Conclusion

WireGuard looks set to be the future of VPN protocols. It offers enhanced security and faster connections and does everything any VPN user could want.

Not every VPN provider supports WireGuard. Some like ExpressVPN have developed their own alternatives instead.

In this guide, we have highlighted the best VPNs do support WireGuard and explained why they are the best. We have also explained everything you need to know about WireGuard, its pros and cons, and why you should be using it.

The WireGuard protocol is the future and if you want to use it today, our recommend is NordVPN. However, if you have the time, it’s worth checking out the other six options as the final choice is yours.