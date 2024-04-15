Best waterproof tablet in January 2024 (2024)

Ruggedness and durability are both things that many tablets fail to get right. If you care about that, have a look at some of our favorite waterproof tablets in 2024.

Updated: Jan 3, 2024 2:06 pm

Hassam Nasir Share this article... Follow us









WePC is reader-supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Prices subject to change. Learn more

Table of Contents Dell Latitude 7220 Rugged Extreme Samsung Galaxy Tab Active PRO 10.1″ Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 Today’s best tablet deals Best waterproof tablet 2024: reviews A great premium waterproof tablet Dell Latitude 7220 Rugged Extreme Best rugged Android tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab Active PRO 10.1″ Best budget waterproof tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 An expensive but very tough device Getac F110 G4 The best pick for kids Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Best waterproof tablet 2024: things to consider Water-resistant vs waterproof Why not just buy a water-resistant case? Be prepared to give up some performance Related tablet guides Final word

If you’re looking for the best waterproof tablet in 2024, look no further. Ruggedness and durability are not something most manufacturers care about, but the best waterproof tablets beg to differ. While these sorts of tablets are few and far between, we know they are highly important to people who care about their devices lasting a lifetime. Well, that is certainly quite rare these days. As tablets get more complex, they are also prone to failure all the more. However, there are a few companies out there that make excellent waterproof tablets that can survive tougher conditions.

As with all our buying guides, you can rest assured that our tablet experts make it a priority to keep this guide updated with any any noteworthy new additions to the market. If you’re short on time, check out the top picks below. For more detailed insights, scroll down to find our individual product reviews and explore the things to consider section for more info on these products generally. Additionally, don’t miss our Black Friday tablet deals page for great savings during the holidays.

Whether you need something spill-proof that stays protected from your kids or a tablet that can survive fieldwork in harsh conditions, this guide has got you covered.

Today’s best tablet deals

Best waterproof tablet 2024: reviews

A great premium waterproof tablet

01 Dell Latitude 7220 Rugged Extreme Display 11.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 pixels Storage 256GB Memory 8GB Processor Intel Core i5-8365U How We Review Shop on Amazon Check Price Check price

Pros Bright display for outdoor usage

Features hot-swappable batteries

Built like a tank

Brilliant attention to detail Cons Extremely expensive

It is easy to say that the Dell Latitude 7220 Rugged is by far the best waterproof tablet out there. This windows machine is built like a tank and looks like something straight out of the military. For those who demand versatility and a durable design, it does not get much better than this one.

This is a great tablet for first responders, factory workers, and those who generally work in harsh conditions. The tablet can be rigged up to a wall or various other mounting surfaces. It also comes with a sturdy stand that serves as the base when using it on a floor or table.

The design is impressive, as it is wrapped in a thick polycarbonate shell with rubberized corners. On the top, the webcam is protected by a slider. It also features physical buttons to adjust things such as volume, brightness, and other shortcuts.

The back features a metallic kickstand that is held in place via an enormous anchor screw. Performance is decent enough, but the processor is quite old considering the price. Finally, it comes with a magnetic keyboard that snaps to the bottom of the tablet.

Finding a rugged Windows tablet of this caliber is quite hard, and that is why it is the best waterproof tablet.

Best rugged Android tablet

02 Samsung Galaxy Tab Active PRO 10.1″ Display 10.1-inch, 1920 x 1200 Processor Snapdragon 670 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB Water Resistance IP68 rating OS Android 9 How We Review Shop on Amazon Check Price Check price

Pros Great battery life

The display is quite good

IP68 Water resistance

Includes S-pen and stylus holder Cons No more software updates

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro is Samsung’s best tablet in the Active product lineup. When it comes to Android, this is by far the best waterproof tablet out there. It still performs decently well, and the overall protection here is quite good for use in harsh conditions.

The Tab Active Pro is a tough Android tablet recommended for road warriors. This waterproof tablet comes with a protective case out of the box. The case also features a slot to hold the S-pen, which is included in the box as well. Both of these things show they paid attention to detail here.

This tablet incorporates MIL-STD-810G ruggedness, meaning this Android waterproof tablet can absorb a lot of abuse. Even without the included case, this thing is built like a tank, and we don’t expect it to get damaged in rough conditions.

Hardware-wise, the screen is good and features a high resolution. It also includes hardware buttons so you can navigate the tablet while wearing gloves. Battery life is also decent, and this tablet easily lasts all day.

As we said before, if you need an Android device, this is the best waterproof tablet out there.

Best budget waterproof tablet

03 Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 Display 8-inch, 1920 x 1200 Processor Exynos 9810 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB Water resistance IP68 rating OS Android 10 How We Review Shop on Amazon Check Price Check price

Pros Sharp display for its size

Compact form factor

IP68 Water resistance

Includes the S-pen Cons Middling performance for its price

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 is the latest rugged tablet from Samsung. It takes everything that is great about the Tab Active Pro but uses a more compact design. If you care about portability a lot, then this may be the best waterproof tablet in your case.

This Android tablet uses an 8-inch display, with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. Considering the small size, the sharpness is quite good here as it has almost 283 PPI. The form factor is quite good for those who want a rugged tablet, but don’t want to deal with the weight.

This one is a bit expensive, especially considering the underwhelming performance. It can handle day-to-day tasks just fine, but you’d expect more from the price. Fortunately, it still features excellent hardware buttons, a tough outer body shell, and a place to hold the included S-pen.

This is by far the best form factor for a rugged tablet. For that reason, it’s one of the best waterproof tablets available today.

An expensive but very tough device

04 Getac F110 G4 Display 11.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 Processor Intel Core i5 7200U RAM 16GB Storage 256GB SSD Water Resistance IP65 rating OS Windows 10 How We Review Shop on Amazon Check Price Check price

Pros Anti-glare display

Sleek yet tough as nails

Hot-swappable batteries Cons Underwhelming performance

Ridiculously expensive

In terms of the design, the Getac F110 G4 might be the best waterproof tablet out there. While this one is quite expensive, and the performance leaves something to be desired, the design and features on offer here are worth considering for field and factory workers.

First off, the design is quite sleek and thin for a waterproof tablet that is so rugged. Don’t let the slick design fool you, as this thing is built like a tank. The back of the device is tough as nails, and it can withstand a lot of abuse. We’re not worried about it holding up in fieldwork, as the design proves it can handle rough environments with ease.

Apart from that, this device features excellent battery life. It has two batteries, both of which are hot-swappable, and that’s great for long days of work outdoors. The anti-glare screen also holds up well and is visible in the sun.

Like other rugged tablets, this one also features hardware buttons. Performing is quite underwhelming, as the i5 7200U does start to show its age here and there. Considering the older processor, this thing is quite expensive.

Still, if you want a slick yet highly portable device, then it is the best waterproof tablet for you.

The best pick for kids

05 Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Display 8-inch, 1280 x 800 pixels Storage 32GB / 64GB Memory 2GB Processor 2.0GHz quad-core CPU How We Review Shop on Amazon Check Price Check price

Pros Perfect for kids

A Soft yet tough rubber case

Long battery life Cons No official water resistance

Underwhelming performance

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids is the best rugged/waterproof tablet for kids. However, there is a catch. This tablet does not have an official water resistance rating. This means that you should not trust your kids with it when they have a drink around.

However, the interesting thing is that the case is very well protected. Even if they do spill something on this tablet, it is more than likely it will survive. Now, this seems like a cop-out for this round-up, but we had to feature something that catered to kids.

Apart from the rubberized case (available in different colors), this is the same Fire HD 8 we know and love. The screen is quite decent, and it works well for casual use. While performance is not impressive, it’s decent enough for your kids who will likely be just watching video either way.

All things considered, this is the tablet you would buy for a kid if you need something rugged.

Best waterproof tablet 2024: things to consider

These days, the best waterproof tablets are few and far between. Our choices come down to barely a dozen options or so these days, and half of them are good enough to recommend. This is because waterproof tablets tend to vary a lot.

This is a common problem from the varying performance right down to a different OS. You’ll find many Android waterproof tablets, but they might not be intended for the harshest of conditions. On the flip side, some Windows tablets are recommended for fieldwork, but they are big and heavy and tend to be quite expensive.

Performance can also be all over the place. The little things such as storage, RAM, etc, also end up making a significant difference. So, the best approach is to know your situation, what exactly you need, and find the closest thing possible for an amount you are willing to spend.

Water-resistant vs waterproof

Many people think that these terms are interchangeable, but that is far from the case. Waterproof tablets can survive submersion into the water without too many issues, depending on how long you leave them in. Water-resistance is the same to a degree but provides a lower level of protection.

Usually, this is indicated by an IP rating, like IP65 or IP68. The difference comes down to how much punishment a waterproof tablet can take, and how deep in water it can survive for a certain period.

Why not just buy a water-resistant case?

This may not be too bad of an option for many use cases. You might be the type of person that needs a rugged tablet, but that situation comes up rarely rather than frequently. If that is the case, you can get away with buying a waterproof case for your tablet.

The best waterproof tablets are not the best tablets in general. This is because they cost a lot more than regular tablets, and performance is not up to par for the price in most cases. So, you can pick the best tablet possible for you, buy a waterproof case, and call it day.

Unfortunately, that’s not the case for some folks. People that need a rugged tablet on a daily basis will end up coughing up however much it costs them for the best waterproof tablet.

Be prepared to give up some performance

We’ve talked about this briefly above, and we’ll say it again: the best waterproof tablets might not be the best in terms of performance. This is because making a respectable rugged and waterproof tablet requires a lot of thought for the design. The R&D costs extra, and the implementation is hard to get right.

Profit margins might be higher than other tablets, but that’s because a company will likely sell a lower number of their best waterproof tablets. Putting all of that into perspective, it isn’t possible for you to get the best possible performance out of a waterproof tablet.

Best ASUS tablet



Best Amazon Fire tablet

Best Dell tablet

Best Lenovo tablet

Best OSU tablet

Best T-Mobile tablet

Best Wacom tablet

Best Windows tablet

Best Samsung tablet computers

Best gaming tablet

Best tablet for reading

Best iPad for drawing

Best drawing tablet with screen

Best tablet for photo editing

Largest tablet

Tablet with USB port

Best tablet mount

Best tablet wall mount

Best tablet holder for car

Best tablet pillow

How to charge Apple Pencil

How to take a screenshot on Samsung tablet

How to reset Samsung tablet

How to reset Amazon Fire tablet

Final word

When it comes to the best waterproof tablets, there aren’t that many options. If you need some serious protection, the Latitude 7220 Rugged or the Tab Active Pro are the ones to look out for. The Tab Active 3 is also quite good if you need something compact.

Finally, the Getac F110 G4 features the best lightweight design, and the Fire HD 8 is perfect for young kids.

Waterproof tablets are few and far between, and they come with a lot of sacrifices. However, if you are someone who truly needs one, those are some compromises that you need to be willing to put up with. We’re sure you’ll have found what you’re looking for with the help of our guide.