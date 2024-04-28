Best waterproof tablet in 2024 - our top picks (2024)

Here are some of the best waterproof tablets on the market Marla Broadway Last Updated on January 2, 2024 If you want to get your hands on the best waterproof tablet, then you have landed on the right page. Now, there are quite a few reasons why waterproof tablets will appeal to you. To start with, if you like reading or watching your Netflix by your pool, in your bathtub, or on the beach, then an IP-rated tablet will surely lessen your worries. Plus, of course, the tablet can shrug off accidental spills and splashes – so waterproof tablets, in general, cut you some slack if you have butter fingers. At the moment, there are a few rugged, water-resistant tablets available out there. Depending on the IP rating, these tablets can withstand spills, splashes, and even accidental submersion. Plus, most options are protected against dust too, which is an added perk. To help you get the best waterproof tablet for yourself, we have rounded up some of the top options available on the market.

If you are looking for the best waterproof tablet that does not compromise productivity, then you should check out the Dell Latitude 7230. The tablet sports a 12-inch FHD display, so you can expect good picture quality from this device. Further, the tablet has high 1200 nits of brightness and an anti-glare touchscreen, which should deliver Much like some of the best Windows tablets, this device also features a 12th Gen Intel Core processor, which should help power through demanding tasks. As far as water resistance is concerned, the tablet has an IP68 rating, which promises complete dustproofness and submersion up to 2 meters for 2 hours. By now, you must have realized that this is a durable tablet. Much like some of the best rugged tablets, this one also has military-grade drop protection, which should ensure the tablet survives accidental tumbles.

If you want a waterproof tablet within a reasonable price range, then you should check out the Samsung Galaxy TabActive4 Pro. The tablet comes with a 10.1-inch display with a 1920 x 1200p resolution, so you can expect the device to deliver clear and crisp images. Plus, the tablet’s display offers up to 500 nits of brightness, which is bright enough to be used in a well-lit room. On the inside, the table has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, which should tackle demanding tasks smoothly, from data analysis to mapping, all while enduring harsh conditions. As far as water resistance is concerned, the tablet is IP68-rated, which means it can withstand complete dustproofness and deep submersion up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. Coming to portability, the tablet is lightweight, which, considering that it’s kind of a rugged tablet, is quite lightweight. To top it off, the tablet also offers a long battery life, so you can stay productive without worrying about constant plug-ins, even in remote locations.

If you are looking for a waterproof tablet for kids, then you should check out the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro, which was released in 2023. To begin with, the kids’ tablet features a 10.1-inch display with a full HD resolution, so you can expect the tablet to deliver high picture quality. And much like some of the best tablets for streaming, this one runs on the FireOS, which should make streaming content easier. As mentioned, the tablet is for kids, so it comes loaded with kid-friendly content. With the tablet, you also get a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ for free, which gives you access to children’s content. At the same time, parents can manage screen time, limit specific apps and websites, and track learning progress, all from their own devices with parental controls. Coming to durability, the tablet comes framed in a kid-proof case that protects the tablet from drops, bumps, and spills – so you can be assured that the tablet will remain safe. As far as portability goes, the device weighs around 600 grams, which should be portable enough for kids. Plus, you get a 13-hour battery life, so you can get at least a few hours of use.

How to pick the best waterproof tablet Here are a few things to keep in mind while looking for a waterproof tablet – IP rating Obviously, the first thing you should be looking at is the IP rating. For a tablet to have decent water resistance, you should look for an IP67 or IP68 rating. The first digit represents protection against dust, while the second digit shows water resistance. Tablets with an IP67 rating can withstand submersion up to a meter, and IP68 indicates that the device is protected against deeper depths – both are great for durability. However, you can go tablets with lower ratings if you don’t plan on being near swimming pools. Display Once you decide on a screen size and find tablets with decent resolution, you should look for additional features for a better viewing experience. For instance, you can look for high brightness levels, scratch-resistant displays, and anti-glare coating. Performance Just because a tablet is waterproof does not mean that you have to compromise on performance. If you want a tablet for general use and everyday light tasks, you can go for the devices that come with a MediaTek or Qualcomm processor. However, if you want better performance for resource-intensive tasks, For additional protection against dust and water, you can consider getting rugged cases, grips, and dust plugs.