Best WireGuard VPNs in 2024: Fast and Secure (2024)

Want a VPN that provides the super-fast WireGuard protocol? WireGuard is secure, reliable, and suitable for data-intensive tasks like HD streaming, downloading,and gaming.

The WireGuard protocol has become hugely popular with consumers thanks to its high levels of security and fast speeds. Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) have become aware of the advantage of providing WireGuard for their users, giving their service an edge for unblocking streams, playing games, and torrenting.

Although many VPNs have started providing WireGuard in their apps, they don’t all implement the protocol and their server network in the same way. This means some providers offer faster speeds, or could be moresecure than others.

In this guide, we have pinpointed the best VPNswith WireGuard by comparing their privacy policies, server networks, and any additional features available within their apps. We also tested each VPN to watch popular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max on vacation.

If you are in a rush to find the answers, you can use the quick list below to get an idea of what is available. We will provide detailed summaries about each VPN later in this guide so that you can learn more about each service and how it differs.

The best VPNs withWireGuard:

NordVPN : The best VPN with WireGuard.This no-logs VPN is fast, reliable, and secure. It provides WireGuard and OpenVPN in all of its apps. Works with Netflix and other popular streaming services. Has a kill switch, split tunneling, and obfuscated servers. Risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Surfshark :Best cheap VPN with WireGuard.Surfshark has apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android with fast WireGuard. Allows unlimited connections with a single account. Works with popular streaming services, including Netflix. Numerous privacy features. Perfect for gaming and other data-intensive tasks. CyberGhost VPN :Best WireGuard VPN for beginners. CyberGhost has servers in 100+ countries and is super fast thanks to its excellent WireGuard implementation. Works with Netflix and has a 45-day money-back guarantee. ProtonVPN : A highly secure and advanced VPN. Apps come with WireGuard, a kill switch, obfuscation, MultiHop, split tunneling, and port forwarding. Servers in 60+ countries, impressive connection speeds. Strong no-logs policy. IPVanish : A US-based provider that has fast servers in 50+ countries. Apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android come with a choice of WireGuard or OpenVPN. Allows torrenting. Has completed a full third-party audit. Atlas VPN : A fast VPN that provides WireGuard by default in all of its apps. Works to access Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, iPlayer, and most other popular streaming services. Easy to use, reasonably priced, and allows unlimited connections.

Summary Table

No value TEST WINNER No value No value No value No value No value No value NordVPN www.nordvpn.com Surfshark www.surfshark.com CyberGhost www.cyberghost.com Proton VPN www.protonvpn.com IPVanish www.ipvanish.com Atlas VPN www.atlasvpn.com Ranking 1 2 3 4 5 6 WireGuard Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Avg Speed (Mbps) 100+ Mbps 100+ Mbps 100+ Mbps 100+ Mbps 100+ Mbps 100+ Mbps Kill Switch Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Devices Supported Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, Linux, Smart TVs, Routers Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, Linux, Smart TVs, Routers Windows, MacOS, Linux (command line), iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, Linux Android TV Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android Amazon Fire TV Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, Linux Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Popular sites Unblocked 95% 88% 85% 87% 70% 93%

SAVE 63% + FREE months $2.29

85% off 2yr starter plan $2.03

SAVE 84% $4.99

SAVE 50% $2.50

SAVE 77% $1.83

SAVE 83%

Finding reliable VPNs that provide the WireGuard protocol can be tricky, so we used a precise VPN testing methodology. You can find out more about how we test and recommend VPNs later in this guide. For now, here are some of the criteria we looked for:

Fast speeds . We recommend VPNs that have plenty of fast servers in addition to the WireGuard protocol. This makes the VPN good for streaming, gaming, torrenting, and making video calls.

. We recommend VPNs that have plenty of fast servers in addition to the WireGuard protocol. This makes the VPN good for streaming, gaming, torrenting, and making video calls. A large server network . This allows you to get an IP address in a larger choice of locations.

. This allows you to get an IP address in a larger choice of locations. Strong security . We recommend VPNsthat provide a choice of protocols, strong encryption, a kill switch, and protection against DNS leaks. This ensures that the VPN can protect your data no matter where you connect to the internet.

. We recommend VPNsthat provide a choice of protocols, strong encryption, a kill switch, and protection against DNS leaks. This ensures that the VPN can protect your data no matter where you connect to the internet. A solid no-logs policy . Our recommendations don’t track their users or retain any records of what they do while connected to their services to give you complete privacy.

. Our recommendations don’t track their users or retain any records of what they do while connected to their services to give you complete privacy. Apps for all platforms . You can connect using the WireGuard protocol on Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android. Extra points for browser extensions, router support, Firestick app, and Linux support.

. You can connect using the WireGuard protocol on Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android. Extra points for browser extensions, router support, Firestick app, and Linux support. Reliable customer support . We recommend VPNs that take customer support seriously by providing email and live chat support, FAQs, setup guides, and other useful resources.

. We recommend VPNs that take customer support seriously by providing email and live chat support, FAQs, setup guides, and other useful resources. Diskless servers . Our top tworecommendations must have a network of diskless servers. This provides additional security and allows a server to be erased remotely in an emergency.

. Our top tworecommendations must have a network of diskless servers. This provides additional security and allows a server to be erased remotely in an emergency. Third-party audits. Our top tworecommendations all completed independent audits of their service meaning you don't have to take their privacy and security claims on faith alone.

The best VPNs withWireGuard

Although all the VPNs with WireGuard in this guide are outstanding, they do differ slightly. That is why we recommend reading our detailed summaries about each service – allowing you to pick the right WireGuard VPN for your personal needs.

1. NordVPN Website: www.nordvpn.com OS: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Linux Money Back Guarantee: 30 days Speed: 7.5/10 Value for Money: 9/10 Streaming: 10/10 Ease of use: 10/10 Privacy: 10/10 Customer Support: 10/10

NordVPN was launched in 2012 and has maintained an excellent reputation with its users ever since. The VPN has a strict no-logs policy and is based in Panama, which is ideal for privacy purposes. It offers a wide range of advanced features, making it an impressive and cost-effective option.

NordVPN was one of the first VPNs with a no-logs policy to implement WireGuard in its apps, although it’s not vanilla Wireguard. NordVPN uses a custom fork of Wireguard called NordLynx that features a double-NAT system. This system prevents the storage of users’ IP addresses on NordVPN servers, so it can keep its no-logs promise. This integration provides users with access to super-fast and secure connections, perfect for data-intensive tasks such as HD streaming and gaming.

NordVPN offers user-friendly apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, and the NordLynx WireGuard feature is available in all of these apps. These apps are packed with impressive features, including support for OpenVPN, DNS leak protection, a kill switch, split tunneling, obfuscated servers, Double VPN, and Tor over VPN. Also, NordVPN's Meshnet private tunnel feature for Windows, macOS, and Linux is now free for everyone.

The VPN boasts a network of servers in 60+ countries, allowing users to choose from a wide range of server locations. NordVPN is highly effective at accessingmany popular streaming services, including a dozen different Netflix regions, Hulu, ESPN, HBO Max, BBC iPlayer, YouTube TV, and more. It allows torrenting throughout its network, but please note that it does not support port forwarding, which may be important for seeding in certain torrent clients.

NordVPN provides 24/7 live chat, ensuring users can receive assistance with VPN setup and usage. Moreover, the VPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing users to try out its apps, servers, and WireGuard implementation risk-free.

Pros: Apps for all platforms, including mobile devices, browsers, and more

Strong encryption and an audited zero logs policy

Fully audited apps, network, and policies

Diskless servers in 60+ countries

Lots of advanced features make it fantastic value for money Cons: Suffered a minor breach on a third-party server in Finland in 2018 (however, it led to many network improvements and upgrades)

Best WireGuard VPN: NordVPN is the best all-rounder for the average home user. It is great for torrenting, gaming, and streaming. Has had a full third-party audit to verify its privacy claims and security. Works with popular international streaming services. Risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Readour fullreview ofNordVPN.

Surfshark introduced WireGuard to its VPN service in November 2019 and has remained one of the best affordable VPN options for getting super-fast WireGuard connections ever since. The VPN has apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Linux, and WireGuard is available for all of these clients.

Surfshark earns the second spot on our list not only because it is suitable for streaming, gaming, and torrenting – but also because of its fully audited no-logging policy. The VPN provides servers in 100+ countries, and its network runs on diskless servers, allowing the VPN to erase all data passing through its servers remotely in an emergency.

During our recent tests, Surfshark VPN registered average global download speeds of 188 Mbps. This is more than enough overhead for home users to stream in HD and play games while connected to the VPN. In fact, the VPN only slowed down my broadband by 3% during my home tests, which is an impressive performance.

Surfshark works to stream over a dozen Netflix regions, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, ESPN, HBO Max, BBC iPlayer, and numerous other popular international services. The apps include a kill switch, DNS leak protection, malware filtering, ad blocking, and MultiHop connections.

24/7 live chat support is available to provide assistance and answer questions, and users can install and use the VPN on an unlimited number of devices, making it an incredible value for money and perfect for sharing the account with friends and family. You can compare Surfshark to our other recommendations using its 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros: Lets you connect an unlimited number of devices

Starts at just $2.30 per month

Service has been independently audited

RAM-only servers for added security

Super fast WireGuard connections to servers in 100+ countries Cons: Monthly plan is a bit pricey

BEST CHEAP VPN WITHWIREGUARD: Surfshark is a fast VPN that offers an impressive number of features at an unbeatable price. Works to stream popular services, including Netflix. Allows torrenting. Split tunneling, obfuscation, kill switch, ad blocking, and a free Smart DNS service. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Read our fullreview ofSurfshark.

3. CyberGhost Website: www.cyberghost.com OS: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android Money Back Guarantee: 45 days Speed: 9/10 Value for Money: 10/10 Streaming: 8/10 Ease of use: 10/10 Privacy: 9/10 Customer Support: 9/10

CyberGhost VPN is a reliable Wireguard option regardless of your location. It prioritizes user-friendliness and provides all the necessary features to gain online privacy at home, at work, while traveling, or when using public WiFi.

Since integrating WireGuard into its apps in 2019, CyberGhost VPN has enhanced its versatility, offering excellent speeds for streaming and making video calls. Additionally, the VPN boasts a vast network of over 10,000 servers in 100+ countries, so there’s minimal server congestion.

CyberGhost's WireGuard implementation ensures efficient data transmission and robust encryption, maximizing both speed and security.

The VPN offers reliable apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, equipped with useful features such as a no-logging policy, a kill switch, DNS leak protection, strong encryption, ad blocking, and no spy servers for enhanced protection. This ensures a hassle-free and secure browsing experience, regardless of where you use the internet.

One drawback is the lack of obfuscation, split tunneling, and port forwarding. If these features are essential to you, an alternative may be more suitable. However, for the average home user seeking privacy from their ISP and access to streaming services while on vacation, CyberGhost is a fantastic choice.

Live chat support is available 24/7, and you can try the VPNthanks to its generous 45-day money-back guarantee. It is highly recommended as the best WireGuard VPN for beginners who want an easy-to-use option for accessing popular services like Netflix abroad.

Pros: Great speeds for streaming and gaming

Easy for beginners to use

Strong encryption and a kill switch

Allows sevensimultaneous connections

Servers in 100+ countries Cons: Kill switch is always on and can’t be disabled on Mac, Android, or iOS

Causes Captchas in Google search

EASY TO USE: CyberGhost makes getting a fast WireGuard connection easy for anybody. Servers are available in 100+ countries. Works to access popular streaming services from around the world. Strong encryption, a kill switch, and 24/7 live chat support. 45-day money-back guarantee.

Read our fullreview ofCyberGhostVPN.

4. Proton VPN Website: www.protonvpn.com OS: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Linux Money Back Guarantee: 30 days Speed: 9/10 Value for Money: 7/10 Streaming: 8/10 See Also The best travel VPN in 2024 Ease of use: 6/10 Privacy: 10/10 Customer Support: 7/10

Proton VPN is going to be hard to beat ifyou are in the market for an advanced VPN that has many settings and features. The VPN was launched in 2017 after being developed by the makers of the encrypted email service ProtonMail.

It is based in Switzerland, a country that is fantastic in terms of privacy due to its lack of mandatory data retention directives. It also has strict data protection laws, meaning that Proton can’t be compelled to begin logging data about its users.

Proton VPN has apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android and those apps come with a choice of protocols, including WireGuard and OpenVPN. The apps support split tunneling and port forwarding, which makes it the best VPN for torrenting on this list. It also has a kill switch, obfuscation, DNS-based ad blocking, and MultiHop connections.

Servers are available in 71+ countries, and in our recent tests, it had global average download speeds of 303 Mbps, which is hugely impressive. The only drawback is that it may not accessas many international streaming services as the VPNs recommended higher in this list. On the plus side, you can test any of its servers yourself to see whether it works with your favorite TV services.

Proton VPN has an unlimited free plan that you can use to connect to servers in the US, Japan, and the Netherlands. This includes free use of the WireGuard protocol. However, note that the free servers don't work with Netflix USA, so you will need to pay if you want to watch Netflix on vacation.

Pros: Free plan is trustworthy, secure, and reliable

Many advancedsecurity features

Fast speeds for HD videosand good streaming access

Great for torrenting Cons: Quite hard for beginners to use

Live chat is for paid users only (and hard to find)

HIGHLY ADVANCED: Proton VPN has a free plan to test its service, but you’ll have to pay to access servers optimized for streaming. Ideal for torrenting because of its port forwarding and split tunneling features. Perfect for techy users in need of advanced features. Super-fast WireGuard implementation. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Read our fullreview ofProton VPN.

5. IPVanish Website: www.ipvanish.com OS: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Smart TVs Money Back Guarantee: 30 days Speed: 8/10 Value for Money: 8/10 Streaming: 6/10 Ease of use: 9.5/10 Privacy: 8/10 Customer Support: 6/10

IPVanish boasts a vast network of over 2,000 proprietary servers worldwide, ensuring reliable and secure connections for users globally. Being a proprietary network means that no third parties are involved in its infrastructure, which is better for privacy and security.

IPVanish is a feature-rich VPN that offers a wide range of useful features. It provides super-fast WireGuard connections, XOR obfuscation, and split tunneling (available on Android and FireOS only). However, features like ad blocking, tracker blocking, malware blocking, Smart DNS, port forwarding, Tor over VPN, and MultiHop are not available.

With apps for all popular devices, including a custom app for KODI, IPVanish is a popular choice for streaming due to its fast speeds. In our tests, it successfully accessed Netflix US and BBC iPlayer. However, Hulu access may vary, so it's recommended to test it with your specific streaming services using its 30-day money-back guarantee.

IPVanish is based in the USA and has previously cooperated with US authorities in a targeted attack on a subscriber suspected of child abuse. While this collaboration may raise concerns about privacy, it is worth noting that the VPN's no-logging policy remains intact and has been verified by a third-party auditing company.

IPVanish offers 24/7 live chat support for immediate assistance and allows unlimited device connections, making it excellent value for money.

Pros: Superb speeds for gaming and streaming

Works with Netflix US but not all streaming services

Allows unlimited connections with a single account

Servers in 50+ countries all include WireGuard connections Cons: Based in the US

Not as good as our top recommendations for accessing streams

ALLOWS UNLIMITED CONNECTIONS: IPVanish is a fast WireGuard VPN that is often preferred by KODI users. It is great if you want to share your account with friends and family. Has secure servers in 50+ countries. Works with Netflix US. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Read our full review of IPVanish.

6. Atlas VPN Website: www.atlasvpn.com OS: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Linux Money Back Guarantee: 30 days Speed: 8/10 Value for Money: 9/10 Streaming: 9/10 Ease of use: 10/10 Privacy: 8.6/10 Customer Support: 8/10

AtlasVPN was only launched in 2019 but has quickly risen to be one of the most popular VPNs on the market thanks to its fast speeds and low costs. The apps come with WireGuard enabled by default.

Servers are available in 44+ countries, which is less than our other recommendations. Those servers work to access Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, HBO Max, YouTube TV, ESPN Plus, and just about any other service you can think of.

During our tests, the VPN registered average download speeds of 252 Mbps. This is an impressive result that gives users plenty of headroom for streaming and gaming on a home broadband setup.

While the VPN doesn't have port forwarding, it does allow torrenting throughout its network. The apps come with DNS leak protection, a kill switch, ad blocking, malware filtering, MultiHop connections, and strong encryption.

A free plan lets you connect to servers in the USA and Holland, which means you can try its WireGuard protocol for free to get 10 GB of downloads each month. The free plan is slower than its premium counterpart and will not work to access Netflix or other popular streaming services.

Pros: Great WireGuard speeds for streaming in HD

Works with Netflix US and many other streaming platforms

Allows unlimited connections with a single account

Kill switch, split tunneling, and MultiHop features Cons: Based in the US

Kill-switch leaks momentarily on reconnection

Live chat support is for subscribers only

SUPERB ALL ROUNDER: AtlasVPN operates servers in more than 40 countries. WireGuard connections work with popular streaming services and allow torrenting. Apps come with DNS leak protection, a kill switch, split tunneling, MultiHop, and ad blocking built in. 30-day money-back guarantee to try it yourself.

Read our fullreview ofAtlas VPN.

WireGuard VPN–Testing methodology

When picking our favorite VPNs withWireGuard, we prioritized privacy and security. We take user privacy extremely seriously, and would not be comfortable recommending VPNs with WireGuard unless they also provide robust protection for your online activities.

Our primary focus was on robust security measures, a strict no-logs policy, and reliable applications that offer a wide range of privacy and security features. We conducted extensive testing to check for leaks and checked that each VPN offers great accessibility and value for money.

You can find out more about how we test and recommend VPNs in our testingmethodology guide. For added transparency, we have included some features we looked for when recommending WireGuard VPNs below:

Privacy and security : Our recommended VPNs prioritize robust encryption, a kill switch, DNS leak protection, and support for the fast and secure WireGuard protocol, which has far fewer lines of code compared to older options. This shields your data from ISP and government surveillance, prevents tracking on local networks, and safeguards against hacking attempts on public WiFi.

: Our recommended VPNs prioritize robust encryption, a kill switch, DNS leak protection, and support for the fast and secure WireGuard protocol, which has far fewer lines of code compared to older options. This shields your data from ISP and government surveillance, prevents tracking on local networks, and safeguards against hacking attempts on public WiFi. Lightning-fastspeeds : Our VPN recommendations offer fast servers worldwide, including optimized options for international locations. With WireGuard, you can enjoy seamless video calls, speedy torrent downloads, and uninterrupted streaming of international TV shows and video-on-demand services.

: Our VPN recommendations offer fast servers worldwide, including optimized options for international locations. With WireGuard, you can enjoy seamless video calls, speedy torrent downloads, and uninterrupted streaming of international TV shows and video-on-demand services. Reliable support : Our recommended services provide reliable customer support through email assistance, live chat, and useful setup guides, making it easy for VPN beginners to get the help they need.

: Our recommended services provide reliable customer support through email assistance, live chat, and useful setup guides, making it easy for VPN beginners to get the help they need. Unrestrictedaccess : These WireGuard VPNs reliably access international streaming platforms like Netflix US, and have a wide choice of servers worldwide, ensuring constant access to content from various countries.

: These WireGuard VPNs reliably access international streaming platforms like Netflix US, and have a wide choice of servers worldwide, ensuring constant access to content from various countries. Value for money : Our recommended VPNs offer exceptional service at a reasonable price, striking the right balance between quality and affordability. Some even provide a limited free plan, allowing you to try them without spending any money.

: Our recommended VPNs offer exceptional service at a reasonable price, striking the right balance between quality and affordability. Some even provide a limited free plan, allowing you to try them without spending any money. Third-partyaudits : Our top tworecommendations have completed third-party audits of their infrastructure and policies, guaranteeing the highest level of security and transparency for your data.

: Our top tworecommendations have completed third-party audits of their infrastructure and policies, guaranteeing the highest level of security and transparency for your data. Enhanced Security with Diskless Servers: Our top two VPNs have diskless servers that run on RAM. This ensures that, even in emergency situations, servers can be remotely erased to protect users’ privacy.

WireGuard VPN FAQs

Can I use a free VPN with WireGuard?

Yes, in this guide, we have included two highly secure and reliable VPNs that offer free plans. Those free VPN plans are compatible with the WireGuard protocol to let you test this protocol on your devices.

That said, it's important to note that reliable free plans have limitations. They are not optimized for streaming, are not as fast as the premium version, and offer a limited selection of server locations to pick from.

While the free plans allow you to encrypt your connection and enhance privacy on public WiFi, they may not function to bypass restrictions or access region-locked services. For those purposes, we recommend opting for a paid plan.

Many free VPNs found through Google searches or app stores have weak privacy policies. These VPNs often monitor your online activities for profiling and sell your data to third parties for profit.

Furthermore, most free VPNs lack proper encryption, suffer from leaks, have app and server vulnerabilities, misrepresent the level of protection they offer, and some even include hidden spyware in their apps.

Using random free VPNs is a significant risk to your data privacy and the security of your devices, and could result in your data being harvested and disseminated more rather than less.

Why is the WireGuard protocol so popular?

The WireGuard protocol has gained significant popularity due to its unique features and advantages. Developed to provide stealthy, secure, and efficient connections, WireGuard incorporates modern cryptographic primitives, making it faster and easier to audit for security.

Here are some key reasons why WireGuard has become so popular:

Fast connections: WireGuard’s streamlined code allows for efficient data transmission. As a result, it offers excellent performance, making it ideal for activities such as streaming, online gaming, and torrenting.

WireGuard’s streamlined code allows for efficient data transmission. As a result, it offers excellent performance, making it ideal for activities such as streaming, online gaming, and torrenting. Auditable andsecure: WireGuard's lightweight codebase enables easier, faster, and more cost-effective audits to ensure proper implementation and security. This provides greater confidence in the protocol.

WireGuard's lightweight codebase enables easier, faster, and more cost-effective audits to ensure proper implementation and security. This provides greater confidence in the protocol. Open source: Being open source means that WireGuard is freely available for anyone to review, use, and contribute to. This fosters community involvement and drives continuous improvement.

Being open source means that WireGuard is freely available for anyone to review, use, and contribute to. This fosters community involvement and drives continuous improvement. Modern cryptography: WireGuard leverages modern cryptographic primitives that can easily be switched out if a vulnerability is ever discovered, ensuring strong security and reliable protection of user data. The protocol was designed with privacy and confidentiality at the forefront.

WireGuard leverages modern cryptographic primitives that can easily be switched out if a vulnerability is ever discovered, ensuring strong security and reliable protection of user data. The protocol was designed with privacy and confidentiality at the forefront. Broad device and platform support: WireGuard is compatible with a wide range of devices and platforms, allowing VPN providers to easily deploy it in their apps for various different operating systems and applications.

Can I set up WireGuard manually?

The VPNs recommended in this guide offer custom VPN clients that seamlessly integrate the WireGuard protocol into their apps. These applications make connecting to a server using WireGuard fast, secure, and hassle-free.

If you prefer to set up a WireGuard connection manually, you can use theofficial third-party WireGuard client. However, it's important to check whether your chosen provider allows you to access and download the necessary WireGuard configuration files for its servers.

Some VPNs offer these files, allowing users to establish manual connections, while others may not provide this option. You can find out whether the VPN you are interested in allows this by contacting live chat support.

Some VPNs allow advanced users to manually configure their connections and enjoy the benefits of WireGuard without using the provider’s VPN client.

Is WireGuard secure compared to OpenVPN?

Both WireGuard and OpenVPN are secure protocols that leverage strong encryption standards. However, it is worth noting that OpenVPN has been in use for a longer time, has undergone numerous public audits, and is often favored by users seeking a high level of privacy.

WireGuard employs modern cryptographic primitives to ensure data security during transit, and it was designed from the ground up to be both fast and highly secure. While WireGuard is considered secure and futureproof, it is newer, and some users may still prefer the familiarity and established track record of OpenVPN.

One advantage of WireGuard is its smaller code base, which makes it easier to review and verify. The protocol is completely open-source, enabling anyone to scrutinize the code in just a single afternoon. This reduces the cost and effort associated with verifying the security of the protocol and its implementation.

WireGuard's lightweight nature also allows VPN providers to check that their tunneling has been set up correctly and allows VPN providers to more easily and affordably pay for third-party audits that verify the security of their WireGuard implementation.

What can I use WireGuard for?

WireGuard offers a high level of reliability, security, and decent speeds. It is perfect for any task that requires fast connections, making it an excellent choice for activities like streaming videos, listening to music, downloading torrents, playing games, and making video calls.

In terms of security, WireGuard provides robust protection for your data on public WiFi networks, safeguards against ISP tracking and government surveillance, prevents local network administrators from monitoring your activities, and enables access to blocked content or services –whether due to regional restrictions or network limitations.

With that said, it is important to note that most VPNs still provide obfuscation for OpenVPN. So, if you need to bypass government blocks in countries like China, the UAE, or any other location where accessing restricted content could have consequences, we recommend checking that you are using the correct protocol and have enabled obfuscation to ensure your ISP cannot detect VPN usage.