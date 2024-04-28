The best travel VPN in 2024 (2024)

Quick links Top 3 travel VPNs at a glance

Along with your passport, sunblock, and phone charger, a VPN is a must-have item before you jet off abroad. It will safeguard your private information while you’re online and it’ll enable you to unblock all your favorite sites and services from back home. It’s especially useful if you’re headed to a destination that has strict internet censorship, such as China, North Korea, or Russia.

A quick online search will show you that there are plenty of VPNs that claim to be perfect for travel. But the truth is, not all of them are secure enough to protect your data, unblock streaming services, and go undetected by foreign governments. Luckily, we’ve compared dozens of VPNs to ensure they tick all these boxes for a fair price, while also delivering fast speeds and good customer service. So keep reading to find out our pick of the best travel VPNs.

The 3 best travel VPNs at a glance

If you’re looking for a quick recommendation for the best VPN for travel, take a look at our top three tried-and-tested travel VPNs:

1. <a href="https://go.expressvpn.com/c/4550836/1330033/16063?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.expressvpn.com%2Foffer%2Frecommended-deal%3Foffer%3D3monthsfree" data-link-merchant="expressvpn.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best VPN for travel: ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is our number one choice for travel, thanks to its impressive fleet of secure servers around the world. No matter where you’re headed, ExpressVPN will keep your data safe with its market-leading security features. It’ll also allow you to unblock location-restricted content from anywhere. It also has fast speeds that are ideal for streaming on the go. If you want to try it out, it has a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can see if it’s right for you before you commit.. View Deal

2. <a href="http://get.surfshark.net/aff_c?offer_id=61&aff_sub3=i%3Dbest&aff_id=1691&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="get.surfshark.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fast speeds for a low monthly cost: Surfshark If you’re looking for a fast VPN that won’t break the bank or compromise your security, Surfshark could be your ideal solution. In testing, we found it had the fastest speeds overall. It can give you access to a huge range of geo-blocked streaming services, and it comes with unlimited simultaneous connections, so you and everyone you’re traveling with can use one subscription. You can test it out risk-free thanks to Surfshark’s 30-day money-back guarantee. View Deal

3. <a href="https://privateinternetaccess.com/offer/future_60e7q6mk5?aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="privateinternetaccess.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Great for large travel parties on a budget: Private Internet Access PIA has a massive selection of over 20,000 servers based around the world, and you can use them to unblock sites and services from other regions in seconds. It offers unlimited simultaneous connections, so you and your travel buddies can all share one subscription. It’s also one of the cheapest reliable options around, so it’s ideal if you want to keep your costs low without skimping on security. You can test it out by using PIA’s 30-day money-back guarantee. View Deal

The best travel VPNs in 2024

Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.

The best travel VPN overall: ExpressVPN

1. ExpressVPN The best travel VPN, and great for beginners Number of servers: 3,000+ | Speed: Up to 750 Mbps | VPN locations: 160 in 105 countries | Maximum devices supported: 8 | 24/7 live chat: Yes | 30 day money back guarantee: Yes Plenty of international servers Fantastic security features Able to unblock geo-restricted content Intuitive and easy to use One of the pricier options on the market

Avoid if: ❌You're on a budget. ExpressVPN is definitely one of the more expensive options out there. So you might want to look at Surfshark or PIA if you’re on a budget. ❌You want the fastest speeds around. Although ExpressVPN shouldn’t slow you down for most everyday activities, if you game or stream a lot, you might be better off with NordVPN or Surfshark.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ExpressVPN is the best travel VPN around, thanks to its large fleet of secure servers, excellent security features, and ability to unblock region-restricted content from anywhere.



If you want the best VPN for travel, you’d struggle to find better than ExpressVPN. With an impressive fleet of over 3,000 servers across 160 locations in 94 countries, you’ll have plenty of options to choose from.

It even has servers in locations that have restrictive rules around VPNs, such as China, Iran, and Indonesia. This means that you can still protect your data while traveling to these countries without impacting your speed.

Speaking of protecting your data, ExpressVPN is one of the most privacy-focused VPNs on the market.

ExpressVPN can unblock location-restricted content from other parts of the world. It has the best coverage we’ve found in the US and Europe. And it has servers across 26 Asia-Pacific regions, giving you no end of options when it comes to accessing the content you want.

Unfortunately, ExpressVPN is one of the more expensive options out there, and it only comes with eight simultaneous connections, which is frustrating, considering the price, but this will probably be sufficient for a lot of users. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it before committing to a lengthy subscription.

Swipe to scroll horizontally ExpressVPN test results Feature Comments Rating Design Simple, easy-to-use navigation ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Perfect for beginners but also highly customizable ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance Fast and reliable speeds, although not as quick as Surfshark or NordVPN ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Stuffed full of excellent security features, including free add-ons ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Stuffed full of excellent security features, including free add-ons ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support 24/7 support by helpful professionals ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Not one of the cheapest VPNs but worth the money ⭐⭐⭐

The best cheap travel VPN: Surfshark

2. Surfshark The best cheap travel VPN available Number of servers: 3,200+ | Server locations: 160+ in 100+ countries | Maximum devices supported: Unlimited | 24/7 live chat: Yes | 30 day money back guarantee: Yes Fantastic value for money Fastest connection speeds around Unlimited simultaneous connections Strong unblocking capabilities Older Windows devices are not supported

Subscribe if: ✔️You want the fastest speeds a VPN can offer. Surfshark is the fastest VPN we’ve tested, getting up to 950 Mbps. So you’ll be able to enjoy a smooth, lag-free experience. ✔️ You want a VPN solution for your whole travel party in one subscription. Surfshark offers unlimited simultaneous connections, meaning that everyone going with you will be covered on all their devices with the same subscription. ✔️ You’re after a cheap VPN that doesn’t skimp on features. Despite Surfshark’s low monthly cost, it comes stuffed full of security features, as well as unlimited simultaneous connections and unrivaled speeds.

Avoid if: ❌You feel the need for a particularly robust kill switch. Although it works reasonably well, we found it struggled under intense testing. If you need one that’s completely foolproof, NordVPN and ExpressVPN would suit you better. ❌ You have an older Windows device. Surfshark doesn’t support Windows versions below 8.1, and Windows users don’t get a free 7-day trial option.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ Surfshark offers incredible value for money, with very reasonable low monthly subscriptions that come with unlimited simultaneous connections and access to 3,200+ servers across the globe.

If you want a solid VPN for travel without breaking the bank, Surfshark is an excellent choice, particularly if you’re going with a large group of people. That’s because Surfshark offers unlimited simultaneous connections, so you can all use the same subscription on all your devices at once.

It has a fleet of 3,200 servers in 143 locations across 100 countries. Although this isn’t the largest offering around, it’ll give you plenty of options while you’re traveling abroad.

It’s a particularly strong choice if you’re visiting a country where VPNs are restricted, such as China. This is thanks to Surfshark’s NoBorders mode, which switches on automatically whenever it detects restrictions on your network. It will then present you with a list of servers that are strong enough to bypass the restrictions.

Surfshark is also brilliant at accessing geo-blocked sites and services. Plus, if streaming is important to you, you’ll really appreciate Surfshark’s unbeatable speeds. You can try it out risk-free thanks to Surfshark’s 30-day money-back guarantee.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Surfshark test results Feature Comments Rating Design Design is fun but functional and easy for new users ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use About as easy and intuitive as you could find ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance The fastest VPN we’ve tested ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Unblocks pretty much any content without difficulty ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy The kill switch was a little glitchy but all the other security features worked well ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support 24/7 customer assistance ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Low monthly costs make it fantastic value for money ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

The best travel VPN for groups: Private Internet Access

3. Private Internet Access A great travel VPN for group holidays Number of servers: 20,000+ | Server locations: 84 countries | Maximum devices supported: Unlimited | 24/7 live chat: Yes | 30 day money back guarantee: Yes Great value option Unlimited simultaneous connections Plenty of security features Helpful customer support Doesn’t offer the fastest speeds

Subscribe if: ✔️ You want a huge selection of servers to choose from. PIA boasts an incredible fleet of 20,000+ servers. So wherever you are in the world, you’ll be sure to find plenty of options nearby that you can connect to. ✔️ You’re looking for one VPN subscription for everyone you’re traveling with. PIA gives you unlimited simultaneous connections, which means that everyone going on holiday with you will be able to use the same subscription. ✔️ Your privacy is important to you. PIA operates a strict zero logs policy, which has been proven in court twice now, So you can trust that PIA really is as secure as it claims to be.

Avoid if: ❌ This is your first VPN and you want something user-friendly. PIA has lots of customizable options, which is great if you know what you’re doing. But it’s not the easiest one to use if you’re not used to VPNs. ❌ You want to watch 10Play. While PIA is great at unblocking most region-restricted content, we weren’t able to use it to access 10Play.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ Private Internet Access offers fantastic value for money, with low monthly costs and unlimited simultaneous connections. See Also Best VPNs with Wireguard in 2024 with Super Fast Speeds

If you’re after a VPN while you’re abroad, you won’t go far wrong with PIA. With over 20,000 servers across 84 countries, you’ll never be far away from a server. It even has a server in every single US state, making it a fantastic choice if you’re traveling around the US.

Even though it doesn’t have servers in quite as many countries as some of the other providers on our list, it has them in many locations where VPNs are restricted, such as China and Turkey. However, if you’re traveling to Iran, Cuba, Syria, or Myanmar, PIA won’t be able to bypass the restrictions. So make sure you check it works in your destination before you sign up,

PIA comes with unlimited simultaneous connections. So you and your travel companions can all use it on as many devices as you like while only paying for one subscription. Considering how cheap PIA is, this gives you excellent value for money.

Sadly, it’s not as fast as NordVPN or Surfshark. But its speeds are adequate for most online activities, including streaming. Speaking of which, PIA was able to bypass region restrictions on every streaming service we tested, apart from 10Play.

If you want to try it out, PIA offers a free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Private Internet Access test results Feature Comments Rating Design It’s highly customizable but the number of options can seem confusing and cluttered ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Much more suitable for experienced VPN users ⭐⭐⭐ Performance Not as fast as Surfshark or NordVPN but fast enough for everyday use ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Unable to unblock 10Play but bypassed geo-restrictions on all other platforms we tested ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Plenty of features, including a tried-and-test no-logs policy ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Useful help on the website and 24/7 customer support ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Brilliant value for money ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Other quality travel VPNs I've tested

4. NordVPN The very best VPN I've tested Number of servers: 6,000+ | Server locations: 140 in 110+ countries | Maximum devices supported: 6 | 24/7 live chat: Yes | 30 day money back guarantee: Yes Able to unblock region-restricted content with ease Plenty of impressive security features NordLynx protocol means fast, smooth speeds Not as many countries to choose from as some of its competitors Not quite as easy to use on mobile

Subscribe if: ✔️ You want robust security. NordVPN is one of the most privacy-focused VPNs on the market, with features like Double VPN, Onion over VPN, and built-in antivirus protection. ✔️ You want to unblock region-restricted content while you’re traveling. Whatever you want to watch, NordVPN will help you access the content you want in seconds. ✔️ You need fast internet speeds. Thanks to NordVPN’s own NordLynx protocol, you’ll be able to enjoy fast and reliable speeds that are ideal for streaming and gaming.

Avoid if: ❌You want to access servers from the largest range of countries. Although NordVPN has servers in 60 countries around the world, Surfshark and ExpressVPN offer significantly more options. ❌ You need unlimited simultaneous connections. A NordVPN subscription only comes with six simultaneous connections. So you’ll need to pay for more than one subscription if you’re traveling in a large group or sign up to Surfshark or PIA instead.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ NordVPN is one of the most reputable VPNs on the market, and with its outstanding security features, strong unblocking capabilities, and consistently fast speeds, it more than lives up to its reputation as being one of the best all-round solutions.

NordVPN might be the perfect travel VPN for you but it depends on where you’re going. Due to the fact it has servers in a comparatively small number of countries, it may not suit your plans. So make sure you check your destination is covered before choosing NordVPN.

However, if you’re happy with the list of server locations, NordVPN is a fantastic choice. Its obfuscated servers make it a perfect VPN for China, Iran, and other locations where VPNs are restricted. It works by disguising VPN traffic to make it look like regular traffic, so it can go undetected. This also makes it ideal for unblocking region-restricted content.

Elsewhere, it delivers consistently fast speeds thanks to NordVPN’s unique Wireguard-based protocol, NordLynx. If you’re traveling solo or with one or two others, it’s a strong and reliable solution that won’t let you down. You can try it out before committing, thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee.

Swipe to scroll horizontally NordVPN test results Feature Comments Rating Design Intuitive interface but a bit clunkier than some of its competitors ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Takes a little while to find everything but easy enough once you’ve got used to it ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance NordLynx delivers extremely fast and reliable speeds ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Can unblock pretty much anything you can think of with ease ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy One of the most privacy-focused options around ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support 24/7 expert support, along with plenty of video tutorials ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Not the cheapest option but good value considering the number of features ⭐⭐⭐⭐

5. CyberGhost A good travel VPN with a long money-back-guarantee Number of servers: 9,700+ | Server locations: 91 countries | Maximum devices supported: 7 | 24/7 live chat: Yes | 45 day money back guarantee: Yes Strong all-round solution Low subscription costs 45-day money-back guarantee Unable to unblock every streaming service Its customer support isn’t quite as strong as its competitors

Subscribe if: ✔️You want time to make up your mind. While most providers offer 30 days, CyberGhost gives a generous 45-day money-back guarantee. This gives you plenty of time to try it out before deciding if it’s the right provider for you. ✔️ You’ve never used a VPN before. CyberGhost is easy to use with plenty of tutorials and handy guides to help you get to grips with all CyberGhost has to offer. ✔️ You’re on a tight budget. Price-wise, CyberGhost is comparable with other great-value solutions, such as Surfshark and PIA. It also offers plenty of features, giving you great value for money.

Avoid if: ❌You want a wide selection of streaming options. In testing, CyberGhost struggled to bypass region restrictions on some of the most popular streaming services, such as the UK versions of Netflix and Disney Plus. ❌ You want one subscription for your whole travel party. Unless you’re traveling alone or with one or two other people, you might find that CyberGhost’s seven simultaneous connections aren’t sufficient for you. Instead, you might be better off with Sufshark or PIA

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ CyberGhost is a brilliant travel VPN for beginners as it’s easy to use and is a very affordable solution.

If you’re looking for your first travel VPN, CyberGhost is a solid choice, thanks to its simple, intuitive interface, cheap price plans, and generous 45-day money-back guarantee. On top of this, it offers a huge selection of 11,700+ servers in 91 countries, so you’ll almost certainly be able to access secure servers at your destination.

Despite its low monthly cost, CyberGhost has some of the fastest speeds around, beating the likes of ExpressVPN and PIA. Better yet, CyberGhost can unblock local banking apps with ease, which means you can do secure online banking without worrying about hackers.

However, it’s not quite as adept at unblocking location-restricted streaming services. In our testing, we found that it struggled to unblock the UK versions of Disney Plus and Netflix.

It also doesn’t have the most reliable customer service, unlike NordVPN and ExpressVPN. It’s pretty good for the price, however, and if you want to try it out, you get a full 45-day money-back guarantee, giving you plenty of time to decide.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CyberGhost test results Feature Comments Rating Design One of the easiest interfaces to customize, even for beginners ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use The navigation is simple and intuitive ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance Not the fastest option but more than sufficient for everyday use ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Unable to unblock UK versions of Disney Plus and Netflix ⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Strong suite of security features ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Helpful support most of the time, although not always consistent ⭐⭐⭐ Price Low monthly cost with an incredible 45-day money-back guarantee ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

How to choose the right travel VPN

When choosing the best travel VPN, you’ll need one that will successfully spoof your true IP address and make it appear as though you’re in a different location. This will prevent third parties, including foreign governments, from being able to see your online activity or restrict your internet usage. Therefore, you’ll want a VPN with plenty of robust security features to prevent anyone from being able to view any of your data.

It’s also important to check whether or not it has a good range of secure servers at your destination. If you’re headed somewhere that restricts VPNs, such as China, Iran, or Russia, you’ll also need one that has obfuscated servers so you can access the content you want without detection.

On top of this, a good travel VPN will be able to unblock region-restricted sites and services from around the world. If you’re traveling as part of a large group, it’s a sensible idea to pick a provider that offers enough simultaneous connections for everyone.

How we test travel VPNs

Before recommending the best VPNs for travel, we put all the market-leading providers through a rigorous testing process before selecting the best options.

Our expert team of in-house testers try out a huge range of options and decide on the best ones. We trial desktop and mobile apps on all major operating systems and check all of the settings in each app to ensure it works well.

We also run further tests every six months to keep our findings completely up to date and to ensure we’ve tested out any new features. And we test each VPN to see if it can consistently unblock all the major streaming services.

For more details, see our full methodology on how we test VPNs .

Travel VPN FAQs

Where is using a VPN legal? VPNs are legal in most places around the world, including the US, Europe, Canada, and Australia. However, there are some countries that prohibit the use of VPNs, such as China, North Korea, and Iraq. If you’re caught using a VPN in one of these locations, you could risk a heavy fine or even imprisonment.

Is using a VPN safe? Yes, using a VPN is extremely safe. In fact, provided you choose a reputable VPN, it will radically improve your online security by spoofing your real IP address and protecting your data from being viewed by third parties.

Should I use a VPN while travelling? Yes, it’s a very sensible idea to use a VPN while traveling because it will keep your data private and allow you to access sites and services from other parts of the world. It’s particularly helpful if you’re visiting a country that restricts internet usage, such as China, Russia, or Iran.