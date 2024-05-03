Best wireless earbuds for Android (2024)

Apple users have the AirPods to cover their in-ear needs, but what wireless earbuds should Android users get? Thankfully, there are plenty of options available for them, often with better features for the price. Whether you’re an athlete, commuter, or general consumer, you’re bound to find something among our picks for the best wireless earbuds for Android.

What's new? This list of the best wireless earbuds for Android was updated on March 25, 2024, to add the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 to our top picks and the JLab Epic Lab Edition to our notable mentions.

For more options, check out our list of the best noise canceling wireless earbuds , and if you're on a budget, see our picks for the best wireless earbuds under $100.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are the best wireless earbuds for most Android users

Harley Maranan / SoundGuys The Sony Connect app includes a six-band equalizer for fine-tuning your sound.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds excel with Android devices, thanks to their support for SBC, AAC, and LDAC codecs, ensuring high-quality audio streaming. The earbuds also benefit from comprehensive app support via the Sony Headphones Connect App, providing users with extensive customization options, including EQ settings, ambient sound control, and firmware updates.

Featuring outstanding ANC performance, fantastic battery life, and LDAC support, the WF-1000XM5's cut out all the noise and keep all the fidelity.

The updated foam ear tips provide excellent isolation, reducing noise by up to 15dB in the low end and up to 50dB for sounds above 1kHz. According to our testing, the ANC attenuates over 30dB of low-frequency outside noise (below 1kHz). This makes the WF-1000XM5 a great companion for daily commuters, frequent flyers, or anyone working in a busy office or cafe. The earbuds offer over 8 hours of continuous playback on a single charge and up to 24 hours with the charging case.

These earbuds are ideal for users who prioritize exceptional ANC, superior sound quality with a slight low-end emphasis, and robust app support for customization. However, their high price point may be a consideration for budget-conscious consumers.

Sony WF-1000XM5 Sony WF-1000XM5 Great ANC • Improved sound quality • Comfortable fit with four ear tip options MSRP: $299.99 The Sony WF-1000XM5 have even better noise canceling than the WF-1000XM4. Sony made these its most comfortable earbuds by shrinking them and including XS-L memory foam ear tips. The WF-1000XM5 support advanced features like multipoint connectivity and spatial audio with head tracking. You also get plenty of customization options through the free mobile app. See price at Amazon Save $1.99

Loading chart ... The sound quality of the WF-1000XM5 benefits from a frequency response that closely aligns with the preferred headphone curve, with a noticeable emphasis between 30-300Hz. This bass and mid-bass boost makes bassy tones more prominent, while the 8.4mm dynamic drivers (upgraded from the previous 6mm drivers) ensure vocal and instrument clarity even at high volumes.

The chart below shows how the sound of the Sony WF-1000XM5 was assessed by the Multi-Dimensional Audio Quality Score (MDAQS) algorithm from HEAD Acoustics. The Sony WF-1000XM5 posts impressive results with its sound quality, appealing to most consumers.

Sony puts a lot of engineering effort into its microphone quality, though the Sony WF-1000XM5 mics don’t hold a candle to those of the over-ear WH-1000XM5. Take a listen to our standardized mic samples and vote in our mic poll below. Sony WF-1000XM5 microphone demo (Ideal conditions): Sony WF-1000XM5 microphone demo (Reverberant Space): Sony WF-1000XM5 microphone demo (Office conditions): Sony WF-1000XM5 microphone demo (Street conditions): Sony WF-1000XM5 microphone demo (Windy conditions): How does the microphone sound to you? 4353 votes

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds have heavy bass and low-latency

Christian Thomas / SoundGuys The capacitive touchpads of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds allow you to control your earphones without worrying about a compromised seal.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbudsexcel in providing a robust feature set tailored for Android users, particularly through Snapdragon Sound support, which enables Hi-Res audio with aptX Adaptive, promising high-quality, low-latency listening experiences. This, combined with Google Fast Pair, enhances the utility for Android devices, ensuring seamless connectivity and future-proofing with the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology.

If you’re using a relatively new Android phone, the Bose QC Ultra Earbuds are unquestionably among the top options at this price point.

The earbuds offer top-tier active noise cancelation (ANC), capable of diminishing outside noise under 400Hz by up to 34dB and above 1kHz by up to 39dB, effectively providing a significant reduction in perceived loudness. Their IPX4 rating ensures they can handle moisture, making them suitable for various climates and outdoor activities.

Despite their strengths, they may not suit everyone due to their bass-heavy sound profile and reliance on the Bose Music app for accessing features like Immersive Audio, in-app EQ, and firmware updates. Their battery life stands at 6 hours and 11 minutes on a single charge, which is adequate for daily use, and they support quick charging through their case.

In summary, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are a compelling choice for Android users looking for heavy bass, high-quality ANC earbuds with future-proof features and excellent connectivity.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Excellent sound quality • Immersive audio • Customizable fit MSRP: $299.00 Next-level ANC and comfort from Bose Designed for maximum comfort and the ultimate in ANC from a wireless earbud, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds offer enhanced spatialized audio, solid battery life, and multiple configurations to ensure a solid fit. See price at Amazon

Loading chart ... Compared to ourheadphone preference curve,the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds have a strong over-emphasis in both the bass and the treble regions. They peak surpassing 14dB around 30Hz, which is about 10dB more than we would like to see in the low-end, and again around 2,500Hz.

Like most wireless earphones, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds have a microphone array for phone calls. Listen to the standardized samples below if you’d like to hear how well the microphone performs in several common settings. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds microphone demo (Ideal conditions): Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds microphone demo (Office conditions): Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds microphone demo (Street conditions): Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds microphone demo (Windy conditions): Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds 700 votes

The Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 brings the best features

Christian Thomas / SoundGuys The latest in Bluetooth tech is packed into this earbud, futureproofing the product for a few years.

The Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 earbuds stand out for Android users due to their cutting-edge features, including support for aptX Lossless and Auracast, along with LE Audio support, promising high-quality audio and a more immersive listening experience. With Bluetooth 5.4, these earbuds ensure stable connectivity and are prepared for future Bluetooth advancements, enhancing their utility with Android devices capable of leveraging these codecs and technologies.

The MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 provides an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, making them a durable option for everyday use. They also offer wireless charging for convenience and a battery life of 7 hours and 45 minutes at a typical listening level, which is competitive within the market.

The MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 are for deep-pocketed TWS enthusiasts with a new Android phone to listen to higher-bitrate tunes.

Sennheiser’s Smart Control app enriches the user experience by offering a fit test, a customizable 5-band equalizer, and firmware updates, among other features. The earbuds’ ANC capability is commendable, offering significant noise attenuation and a comfortable fit with various ear tip sizes.

While the microphone performance may not meet the expectations set by the earbuds’ price point and overall quality, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 delivers where it counts for most users: in sound quality and listening experience. With a focus on high-fidelity audio and user customization, these earbuds are a solid choice for Android users who prioritize sound quality and future-ready features, making them a worthy investment for enthusiasts.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is great for those already in the Samsung ecosystem

Jasper Lastoria / SoundGuys The indicator light blinks red, blue, and green when in pairing mode.

A walled garden can be a cozy place, and Samsung understands that well with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Much like the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with an iPhone, these earbuds will slot in nicely if you already own a Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

Samsung-exclusive features include a variety of perks. Most notably, you get the Samsung Seamless Codec, which improves upon the Samsung Scalable Codec. With the Seamless Codec, you can enjoy 24-bit audio transmitted to the Buds 2 Pro (OneUI 4.0+ software required). You can also take advantage of WirelessPowershare, which lets you charge the case atop a compatible Samsung device. It’s a bit of a gimmick, but it comes in handy when you’re in a bind. Pairing the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with a compatible Samsung phone also opens the door for 360 Audio.

If you have a Galaxy phone, get the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Non-Samsung Android phone owners can still use Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity along with the AAC and SBC codecs. No matter what OS you have, you can appreciate the buds’ IPX7 rating, making them some of the most water-resistant earphones on this list. The default sound follows our consumer target curve, with a slightly boosted sub-bass and bass response. Generally speaking, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will please most listeners.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Comfortable fit • Enhanced noise-cancelling technology • Satisfying battery life MSRP: $229.99 Samsung's reliable earbuds upgraded The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds provide great sound and feature active noise canceling. They meld a great fit and comfort with a vast range of ear tips. Efficient ANC and five hours of battery life sweeten the deal. See price at Amazon Save $50.99 See price at Samsung Save $75.00 See price at Amazon Save $60.00

Loading chart ...

The chart below shows how the sound of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro was assessed by the Multi-Dimensional Audio Quality Score (MDAQS) algorithm from HEAD Acoustics. These score fairly high overall for high-end earbuds.

The mic you get in the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is very good. It cuts down on external noise to some degree and reproduces voices pretty faithfully. It isn’t perfect, though, and deeper voices will sound a bit different than they do in person. See Also Wired earbuds are making a comeback, and I'm excited Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro microphone demo (Ideal conditions): Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro microphone demo (Office conditions): Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro microphone demo (Windy conditions): How does the microphone sound to you? 8546 votes

Workout and enjoy music with the Jabra Elite 4

Jasper Lastoria / SoundGuys The Jabra Elite 4 are good value.

The Jabra Elite 4 presents a compelling option for Android users, primarily due to its support for the aptX codec, ensuring higher-quality audio streaming compared to the basic SBC codec. It also offers solid isolation, enhancing the listening experience by effectively blocking external noise. Additionally, the earbuds come with a range of features like multipoint connectivity, sidetone for clearer calls, and Spotify Tap for easy music control. The companion app provides a five-band EQ for sound customization, along with Fast Pair and Swift Pair for quick connections.

The active noise canceling (ANC) performance is not as impressive as the other options on this list. Also, the earbuds might not provide the best fit for those with large ears. Still, the Jabra Elite 4 stands out for its reliable functionality, good sound quality, and convenient features. It is a suitable choice for those seeking a midrange set of wireless earbuds optimized for Android devices for less than $100.

Jabra Elite 4 Jabra Elite 4 Multipoint connectivity • Noise-canceling • In-app custom EQ MSRP: $99.99 Affordable Jabra earbuds with mighty features for the price With a reasonable price for ANC true wireless earbuds, the Jabra Elite 4 offer solid battery life, a good fit, and great connectivity. See price at Amazon Save $20.99 See price at Jabra

Loading chart ... Compared toour headphone preference curve, the Jabra Elite 4 fares well. Itsfrequency responseshows that it boosts low end slightly more than our ideal at roughly 150Hz and below. Low mids are 3dB to 5dB quieter than our target. Besides 1kHz to 2kHz and at a peak at 10kHz, the Elite 4 under emphasizes treble. The reduced output above 10kHz shows itself more inovertone details, rather than specific instruments. Basically, it sounds good for most listeners.

For the most part, the Jabra Elite 4 mic sounds true to life. It doesn’t completely cancel environmental noises, but it reduces them, particularly in the case of wind. The Elite 4 reduces wind to a sort of haze, and while your voice will become quieter, it continues to make it through to the listener. Jabra Elite 4 microphone demo (Ideal conditions): Jabra Elite 4 microphone demo (Office conditions): Jabra Elite 4 microphone demo (Windy conditions): How does the microphone sound to you? 1126 votes

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are a solid choice for Pixel users

Jasper Lastoria / SoundGuys The case lid props up the buds for easy access.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are designed with Android users in mind, offering features such as hands-free Google Assistant access, Fast Pair for quick connectivity, and multipoint support to seamlessly switch between devices. They do only support AAC and SBC codecs, missing the aptX support for high-quality audio on Android devices. Still, the Pixel Buds Pro compensates with effective active noise canceling (ANC), Transparency mode, and integration with Google Translate for real-time translations. The IPX4 water-resistant buds, coupled with an IPX2 case, ensure durability against moisture, making them suitable for workouts or outdoor activities.

If you are in the Pixel ecosystem, this is our pick.

The earbuds also benefit from an impressive battery life of over 7 hours with ANC on, fast charging capabilities, and the convenience of wireless charging. The sound profile emphasizes bass and treble, which may not appeal to all listeners. However, this can be somewhat mitigated through the app’s equalizer settings, including a new conventional equalizer introduced in updates. Despite these limitations, the Pixel Buds Pro’s integration with the broader Google ecosystem makes them a compelling choice for Android users, particularly those with a Pixel phone.

Loading chart ... Sounding kind of hyped on both ends of thefrequency spectrum, the Pixel Buds Pro greatly exaggerates the bass and treble response, though it roughlyfollows the idea ofour target curve.

The Nothing Ear (2) is clearly inspired by AirPods Pro

Harley Maranan / SoundGuys You can use the Nothing Ear (2) and its app, Nothing X if your phone uses Android or iOS.

Nothing’s third true wireless entry takes most of what the original Nothing Ear 1 does and goes for one better on the Nothing Ear (2). These buds are a little lighter and smaller and possess an improved IP rating of IP54 for the buds (or IP55 when they’re in the case). ANC, especially of low-pitched noise, is pretty effective, especially compared to the first Ear 1. It’s also no surprise that the stemmed buds bear some resemblance to Apple AirPods Pro, including squeezable stems for commands.

You’ll definitely want to take advantage of the various Nothing X app’s EQ options because, out of the box, these sound rather trebly to listen to. Squarely aiming at Android users, the Ear (2) supports not just the standard AAC and SBC codecs but also the LHDC 5.0 audio codec (not LDAC) to transmit 24-bit/192kHz audio with Android. Besides that, for the price, it does most of what you want and scarcely much you don’t want.

Nothing Ear 2 Nothing Ear 2 Very comfortable earbuds • Squeeze controls • Bluetooth Multipoint MSRP: $149.00 A very comfortable and powerful pair of true wireless buds With a focus on refinement, the Nothing Ear 2 offer a similar, ergonomic design to the original Ear 1 wireless earbuds, now with improved connectivity, higher quality materials, better controls, and cleaner sound. See price at Amazon See price at Nothing

Loading chart ... The Nothing Ear (2) is tuned in a relatively consumer-friendly fashion. However, you’ll likely notice that some higher mid-frequencies seem disproportionately loud. Particularly around 5kHz thefrequency responseof the Ear (2) is 10dB louder thanour headphone preference curve, which makes it fatiguing to listen on.

The Nothing Ear (2) mic fares decently when confronted with various noisy environments. Take a listen and let us know what you think. Nothing Ear (2) microphone demo (Ideal conditions): Nothing Ear (2) microphone demo (Office conditions): Nothing Ear (2) microphone demo (Street conditions): Nothing Ear (2) microphone demo (Windy conditions): How does the microphone sound to you? 3387 votes

The best wireless earbuds for Android: Notable mentions

Harley Maranan / SoundGuys The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE have fairly Spartan contents, including 3 ear tip sizes and a charging cable.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC ($99.99 at Amazon): These are definitely a contender for some of the best affordable noise canceling earbuds based on performance and value. With an IPX4 rating, long battery life, LDAC support, and good ANC, these are worth a look.

($99.99 at Amazon): These are definitely a contender for some of the best affordable noise canceling earbuds based on performance and value. With an IPX4 rating, long battery life, LDAC support, and good ANC, these are worth a look. Anker Soundcore Space A40 ($79 at Amazon): Anker supplies some premium features, including really excellent noise canceling, as well as LDAC codec support.

($79 at Amazon): Anker supplies some premium features, including really excellent noise canceling, as well as LDAC codec support. Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9 ($299 at Amazon): These pricey buds supply you with a huge number of ear tips to get the right fit, a slightly bassy tuning, good noise canceling, and a solid case.

($299 at Amazon): These pricey buds supply you with a huge number of ear tips to get the right fit, a slightly bassy tuning, good noise canceling, and a solid case. Beats Fit Pro ($159 at Amazon): While this set of Beats suits iPhones, it works basically just as well with Android. It supplies a secure fit, good ANC, and a workout-friendly sound.

($159 at Amazon): While this set of Beats suits iPhones, it works basically just as well with Android. It supplies a secure fit, good ANC, and a workout-friendly sound. Creative Aurvana Ace 2 ($149.99 at Amazon): The xMEMS driver system sounds excellent, and you can customize the sound using the Creative app. Combined with aptX Lossless support, these earbuds will pique the interest of many audiophiles.

($149.99 at Amazon): The xMEMS driver system sounds excellent, and you can customize the sound using the Creative app. Combined with aptX Lossless support, these earbuds will pique the interest of many audiophiles. Grell Audio TWS 1 ($216.81 at Amazon): Audiophiles who want a to-go headset should get the TWS 1 from Grell Audio, the brainchild of the former Sennheiser chief headphone engineer. The frequency response very closely follows our target consumer curve. Still, sound quality isn’t the only thing this headset has going for it: it also has very effective noise canceling and software features.

($216.81 at Amazon): Audiophiles who want a to-go headset should get the TWS 1 from Grell Audio, the brainchild of the former Sennheiser chief headphone engineer. The frequency response very closely follows our target consumer curve. Still, sound quality isn’t the only thing this headset has going for it: it also has very effective noise canceling and software features. Jabra Elite 7 Active ($179 at Amazon): Match an IP57 rating, ANC (albeit not the best), and a battery life lasting over 7 hours. You only get AAC and SBC, however.

($179 at Amazon): Match an IP57 rating, ANC (albeit not the best), and a battery life lasting over 7 hours. You only get AAC and SBC, however. JLab Epic Lab Edition ($199.99 at Amazon): As the testbed for the latest generation of Knowles balanced armature drivers, these earbuds offer great sound quality paired with most of the top-flight features we expect from high-end earbuds make this one of the best buys in the category.

($199.99 at Amazon): As the testbed for the latest generation of Knowles balanced armature drivers, these earbuds offer great sound quality paired with most of the top-flight features we expect from high-end earbuds make this one of the best buys in the category. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 ($99 at Amazon): You get many of the same features as the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a cheaper price. The ANC isn’t as good here as on the Buds 2 Pro, but it can still hush the world around you. These buds are worth considering if you have a Galaxy device and want to stay within the ecosystem for less money.

($99 at Amazon): You get many of the same features as the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a cheaper price. The ANC isn’t as good here as on the Buds 2 Pro, but it can still hush the world around you. These buds are worth considering if you have a Galaxy device and want to stay within the ecosystem for less money. Samsung Galaxy Buds FE ($99 at Amazon): As far as sub-$100 earbuds go, the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are about as sure a bet as it gets, well-suited as commuter buddies on the train or in an airplane.

($99 at Amazon): As far as sub-$100 earbuds go, the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are about as sure a bet as it gets, well-suited as commuter buddies on the train or in an airplane. Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless ($89 at Amazon): A solid all-rounder, these buds boast SBC, AAC, and aptX and a decent app along with ANC. These buds are bulkier than some compared to the non-ANC CX True Wireless , but they’re straightforward and sound good, too.

($89 at Amazon): A solid all-rounder, these buds boast SBC, AAC, and aptX and a decent app along with ANC. These buds are bulkier than some compared to the non-ANC , but they’re straightforward and sound good, too. Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 ($149.95 at Amazon): These noise canceling earbuds have even better ANC than the CX Plus True Wireless, and you get the same IPX4 rating as the more affordable model. What makes the Sennheiser MTW 3 stand out from the CX Plus is its support for aptX Adaptive and wireless charging case.

($149.95 at Amazon): These noise canceling earbuds have even better ANC than the CX Plus True Wireless, and you get the same IPX4 rating as the more affordable model. What makes the Sennheiser MTW 3 stand out from the CX Plus is its support for aptX Adaptive and wireless charging case. Sony LinkBuds S ($148 at Amazon): These earbuds are understated. The active noise canceling is excellent, and the earbuds often go on promotion.

($148 at Amazon): These earbuds are understated. The active noise canceling is excellent, and the earbuds often go on promotion. Sony WF-C500 ($98 at Amazon): If you can’t decide what features matter most to you, don’t want to spend a lot, and can live without ANC, then theis a good set of Android earbuds.

What you should know about Android earbuds When buying wireless earbuds for your Android phone, you should keep a few things in mind. Here are the main features and design elements that deserve some scrutinizing prior to you hitting the “buy” button.

What are Bluetooth codecs, and which ones matter for Android?

Android phones offer an easy way to check which Bluetooth codec is in use and change between them.

A Bluetooth codec determines how your source device (smartphone) transmits audio to your wireless earbuds. To oversimplify it, a codec transforms digital signals in the device into wireless signals and then finally turns that back into sound in your headphones. If that sounds like a bit of an adventure, that’s because it is.

For that reason, it takes computing power and time to do all those tasks. As a result, latency may result where video and audio fall out of sync. Android is particularly unreliable when it comes to latency. For all these reasons, it helps to pick headphones with aptX, LDAC, or Samsung Scalable codec support if you want visual and audible components to remain in step. Coincidentally, these are also the codecs to look for if you’re worried about sound quality over a Bluetooth connection.

These codecs are much more reliable on Android devices, but the last one only works with Samsung Galaxy devices. However, if you aren’t bothered by latency, then it likely won’t matter as much.

Not every pair of wireless earbuds will come with a mobile companion app, but if you want to extend the utility of your earbuds, it’s worth investing in a headset with an app. Because there is no direct equivalent for the Apple H1 or H2 chip on Android (Samsung Galaxy phones aside), a lot of the experience of using true wireless earbuds on your Android device comes down to the app. Therefore, we often recommend you install it and take some time to get familiar with it. Apps usually let you control how the voice assistant functionality works, EQ your music, change settings, update firmware, and much more. Updating firmware is especially important because that often means new features or fixes to annoying quirks. Plus, sometimes, the app for your buds is also the app for other things, like Alexa. In that case, if you’re already the broader ecosystem, more things can work together. If you really, really can’t stand having a manufacturer’s app on your phone, though, you could EQ with third-party apps and then just live with whatever firmware version you happen to like, but we don’t usually recommend this approach.

Why is the battery life so short for true wireless earbuds?

Most wireless earbuds also drain the battery at a slightly different rate, so your right or left earbud may also last a few minutes longer (or more) than their counterpart.

You may have noticed that all these wireless earbuds have rather limited battery life when compared to over-ear headphones, for instance. And unfortunately, that’s likely not going to change any time soon.

Physics, which governs all our lives, mandates that smaller batteries won’t last as long. Furthermore, that means earphones have a limited overall lifespan. For these reasons, manufacturers include charging cases with their true wireless earbuds. There’s not much you can do about that, but you can do some things to keep your battery as robust as possible.

Why you should trust SoundGuys

With every product that comes our way, we make sure to use it in and out of the lab.

SoundGuys serves as each of our day jobs, or rather, we serve SoundGuys as our nine-to-fives. We have multiple years of keeping tabs on the audio industry. Our collective experiences allow us to pick out the good from the bad or the unremarkable, reducing the time you have to spend doing independent research.

While our site uses referral links, none of our writers may benefit from suggesting one product over another; they won’t even know if a link was ever clicked. Ultimately, we just want you to enjoy your purchase because we get that picking out audio products can be an overwhelming, time-consuming process. If you so choose, we recommend reading up on our ethics policy.

When it comes to choosing the best wireless earbuds for Android, we make sure to subject each product to a battery of tests so we can present frequency response and isolation charts to you, along with standardized microphone samples and battery life information. We then use this data to inform our reviews and score products accordingly. We then discuss what products may be worthy of being on this list of the best wireless earbuds for Android and take a vote. The process doesn’t end after we publish the best list, though. We keep our eyes and ears open for new and noteworthy products coming down the pike to keep you up to date on exemplary products.

Frequently asked questions about wireless earbuds for Android

Yes, most wireless earbuds lack Google Fast Pair, but you can use any Bluetooth earbuds with your Android device. Advantages of Fast Pair, besides a pop-up card allowing you to pair quickly, include Find device and synchronizing accessories to your Google account.

The Galaxy Buds 2 has slightly better ANC and isolation than the pricier Buds Pro. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is discontinued, but if you can find it, it’s more durable than the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, with the Buds Pro boasting an IPX7 rating compared to the IPX2 rating of the Buds 2. Interestingly, the Galaxy Buds 2 has slightly better ANC than the Galaxy Buds Pro and costs less. You don’t get Samsung 360 Audio with the Buds 2, but you do get Wireless PowerShare with compatible Samsung devices and an ear tip fit test—something the Buds Pro lacks.

Yes and no. The Buds Pro will connect to all sorts of devices, including TVs and soundbars, as a set of standard wireless earbuds via Bluetooth, but the special features of these earbuds only work with Galaxy devices.

Well, you can, but it won’t be a great experience. Apple locks down their buds experience to work with the iPhone, and using the AirPods on an Android phone means no automatic switching, no EQ, no app, no easy pairing, no control over ANC (for the Pro model), and more. It’s a pretty lackluster time, before even considering you only get the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs.

The best earbuds for Android phones are the Sony WF-1000XM5. They offer superior sound quality, active noise cancelation, and a comfortable fit. The compatible Sony 360 Audio app also makes them a top choice for Android users.

The best wireless earbuds for your money are the Google Pixel Buds. They deliver a quality audio experience, seamless integration with Android devices, and come at a more affordable price point compared to other premium earbuds, making them an excellent value choice.

While there isn’t an exact AirPods equivalent for Android, there are some similar options. For instance, if you are in the Samsung ecosystem, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offers many similar ecosystem integration features, such as seamless pairing.