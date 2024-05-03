The 6 Best Wireless Earbuds For Android - Spring 2024: Reviews (2024)

The Sony WF-1000XM5 Truly Wireless are the best earbuds for Android with a wireless design we've tested. Even though they don't offer many Android-exclusive features, they still have some tricks up their sleeve. These headphones support LDAC,Sony's hi-res audio codec, whichallows you to stream your favorite tunes with better sound quality than the default SBC codec. They also support Google Quick Pair, so connecting these headphones to your Android device is simple and easy.

Out of the box, they have a warm sound profile suitable for most kinds of audio. You can fine-tune their sound using their app's graphic EQ and presets. They also have an active noise cancelling (ANC) feature, and combined with their memory foam ear tips, they can block out a significant amount of background noise.That said, not everyone will find them comfortable.

If you're looking for buds with a more comfortable fit, check out the Bose QuietComfort Ultra EarbudsTruly Wireless. They have a shallower silicone ear tip design, which putsless pressure on your ear canal for better comfort. The trade-off is that they block less high-pitched noise but still do a solid job of filtering out low- and mid-frequency noises like rumbling bus enginesor ambient chatter. While they don't support Sony's proprietary LDAC, they can use aptX Adaptive, a codec that dynamically adjusts your audio content, providing either lower or higher latency for streaming video or better audio quality.However, unlike the Sony, the Bose don't support multi-device pairing.