The 6 Best Wireless Earbuds For Android - Spring 2024: Reviews (2024)

While wireless Bluetooth earbuds will work with any compatible Bluetooth-enabled device, there are some advantages to getting headphones designed with your OS in mind. Many wireless earbuds work best with iPhonesand come with features likeeasier pairing or spatial audio, but whatwireless earbuds work best withAndroid? It's always important to get earbuds that you find comfortable and enjoyable to listen to, but some Android-specific featuresare worth looking for, like a compatible app or quick pairing. While compatibility varies from one device to another, unlike Apple products, plenty of Android devices can take advantage of the higher-quality Bluetooth codecs (like LDAC and aptX Adaptive) available on some of our picks.
We've tested over 780pairs of headphones, and below are our recommendations for the best wireless earbuds for Android. You can also check out our recommendations for thebest wireless Bluetooth earbuds, thebest cheap earbuds, and the best Samsung earbuds.
-
Best Wireless Earbuds For Android
Sony WF-1000XM5 Truly Wireless 88
Neutral Sound
7.1
Commute/Travel
8.2
Sports/Fitness
8.3
Office
7.5
Wireless Gaming
5.7
Wired Gaming
5.5
Phone Calls
6.7
Type In-ear
Enclosure Closed-Back
Wireless Truly Wireless
Transducer Dynamic
Noise Cancelling Yes
Mic Yes
The Sony WF-1000XM5 Truly Wireless are the best earbuds for Android with a wireless design we've tested. Even though they don't offer many Android-exclusive features, they still have some tricks up their sleeve. These headphones support LDAC,Sony's hi-res audio codec, whichallows you to stream your favorite tunes with better sound quality than the default SBC codec. They also support Google Quick Pair, so connecting these headphones to your Android device is simple and easy.
Out of the box, they have a warm sound profile suitable for most kinds of audio. You can fine-tune their sound using their app's graphic EQ and presets. They also have an active noise cancelling (ANC) feature, and combined with their memory foam ear tips, they can block out a significant amount of background noise.That said, not everyone will find them comfortable.
If you're looking for buds with a more comfortable fit, check out the Bose QuietComfort Ultra EarbudsTruly Wireless. They have a shallower silicone ear tip design, which putsless pressure on your ear canal for better comfort. The trade-off is that they block less high-pitched noise but still do a solid job of filtering out low- and mid-frequency noises like rumbling bus enginesor ambient chatter. While they don't support Sony's proprietary LDAC, they can use aptX Adaptive, a codec that dynamically adjusts your audio content, providing either lower or higher latency for streaming video or better audio quality.However, unlike the Sony, the Bose don't support multi-device pairing.
-
Best Upper Mid-Range Wireless Earbuds For Android
Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 16
Neutral Sound
7.1
Commute/Travel
7.8
Sports/Fitness
8.2
Office
7.4
Wireless Gaming
5.6
Wired Gaming
5.4
Phone Calls
6.8
Type In-ear
Enclosure Closed-Back
Wireless Truly Wireless
Transducer Dynamic
Noise Cancelling Yes
Mic Yes
If you want to spend a little less, check out the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3. They're another great set of earbuds with a good-quality build. They have a bass-heavy sound out of the box to bring out all the thump and punch in your audio. The treble is slightly veiled, but you can always adjustthis using its Android-compatible companion app, which includes a graphic EQ and presets for sound customization. With a battery life of around 8.5 hours, they're great for longer days on the go, and their case holds three extra charges if you need a top-up.
These headphones have features that are different from those of the Sony WF-1000XM5 Truly Wireless. They don't support LDAC, and their ANC feature doesn't block out as much ambient noise, so they aren't ideal for loud situations like commuting or walking on a busy street. However, they support aptX Adaptive, which is great for balancing the connection strength with the audio quality and multi-device pairing.Also, the ANC still does an excellent job of isolating you from unwanted disturbances. The fit is pretty subjective, butthese earbuds stick out of your earsand use different-sizedstability fins (which can feel secureor apply too much pressure).On the upside,the silicone ear tips aren't as invasive as the memory foam used on the Sony buds.
We're currently testing these buds' successor, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 4, and will be updating this article when we publish the review.
-
Best Mid-Range Wireless Earbuds For Android
Google Pixel Buds Pro Truly Wireless 16
Neutral Sound
7.4
Commute/Travel
8.0
Sports/Fitness
8.0
Office
7.2
Wireless Gaming
5.5
Wired Gaming
5.4
Phone Calls
6.0
Type In-ear
Enclosure Closed-Back
Wireless Truly Wireless
Transducer Dynamic
Noise Cancelling Yes
Mic Yes
The Google Pixel Buds Pro Truly Wireless are an even more affordable pick. These headphones are another great choice for Android users, and since they support multi-device pairing, you can pair them to your phone and another device simultaneously. They last for nearly eight hours off a single charge, and their case holds nearly two additional charges to help you top up. Their battery performance falls short of the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3, and they don't have the same high-quality build as the more premium pick. Still, they offer a similar noise isolation performance, which is nice.
One of the standout features requires the Google Translate app, which helps you translate languages in real-time. These headphones have a V-shaped sound profile, bringing extra emphasis to the treble andbass. It's particularly well-suited for genres like rock and pop, and you can also switch it up with a graphic EQ and presets in the Android-compatible companion app.
Unfortunately, unlike the Google Pixel Buds A-Series Truly Wireless, they lack stabilizers. The Pixel Buds Pro stick out of your ears and can even pop out, which is annoying as you really need to ensure your buds fit well in the ear.Another option, the Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless, have a more comfortable fit, and their bud shape doesn't stick out as far. Their ANC blocks out a bit less bass range noise, but their overall noise cancelling performance is similar.
-
Best Lower Mid-Range Wireless Earbuds For Android
Anker Soundcore Space A40 Truly Wireless 22
Neutral Sound
6.8
Commute/Travel
8.3
Sports/Fitness
8.0
Office
7.5
Wireless Gaming
5.5
Wired Gaming
5.3
Phone Calls
6.4
Type In-ear
Enclosure Closed-Back
Wireless Truly Wireless
Transducer Dynamic
Noise Cancelling Yes
Mic Yes
The Anker Soundcore Space A40 Truly Wireless are a solid choice if you want something even more affordable. Despite a more budget-friendly price, their performance rivals the Google Pixel Buds Pro Truly Wireless' in many ways. Their adaptive ANC feature adjusts itself to your environment, and it's fantastic at cutting out a wide range of background noise.Even with ANC on, they last for more than eight hours of continuous use, which is nice for long days at the office. Their case also holds four extra charges, and they support multi-device pairing.
They're great for listening to music as their warm sound profile suits genres like rock and jazz. Elements like voices and instruments lack clarity and detail, but their companion app includes customization features to adjust the audioto suit your tastes. They've recently gone on sale, so they're an easy pick to try out if you can get them while the deal lasts.
If you prefer a more stable design in-ear fit for sports and fitness use, check out the Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC Truly Wireless. While both buds also feature LDAC support, meaning you can enjoy high-quality wireless audio at a more wallet-friendly price than our top pick, the Liberty 4 NC are a bit more expensive, and their ANC performance isn't quite as good as the A40.
-
Best Budget Wireless Earbuds For Android
JBL Vibe Buds True Wireless 7
Neutral Sound
7.2
Commute/Travel
7.7
Sports/Fitness
8.1
Office
7.1
Wireless Gaming
5.8
Wired Gaming
5.6
Phone Calls
6.6
Type In-ear
Enclosure Closed-Back
Wireless Truly Wireless
Transducer Dynamic
Noise Cancelling No
Mic Yes
At the budget price point, the JBL Vibe Buds True Wireless are the best earbuds for Android that we've tested. While they don't have ANC like the Anker Soundcore Space A40 Truly Wireless, they stand out from other budget picks since they have a companion app, which is compatible with Android devices and offers a graphic EQ and presets soyou can fine-tune their bass-rich sound to suit your tastes. While they don't have a premium build and lack a lid on the case, they feel well-made and have an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.
Their battery lasts almost nine hours of continuous use, so they can last through a workday, and their case stores an additional three charges. Their auto-off timer will alsosave battery life if you forget to stick them back in the case. They don't have ANC and won't do much to block out noise like rumbling engines, but they do block out a good amount ofmid-range noise like background conversations. They have a decently comfortable, stable fit, although they sit somewhat deep in your ears, which can create a plunger-like feeling when you remove the buds.
If you want aptX connectivity without compromising durability, the Jabra Elite 3 True Wireless are worth a look, although they can be a little more expensive. While both earbuds reduce noise through passive isolation, the Elite 3 block more low-pitched noises on the bus. For better battery life and saving some money, the Vibe Buds still edge ahead.
-
Best Wireless Earbuds For Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro True Wireless 16
Neutral Sound
7.1
Commute/Travel
7.9
Sports/Fitness
8.1
Office
7.1
Wireless Gaming
5.5
Wired Gaming
5.4
Phone Calls
6.2
Type In-ear
Enclosure Closed-Back
Wireless Truly Wireless
Transducer Dynamic
Noise Cancelling Yes
Mic Yes
If you're a Samsung user, you'll want to check out the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro True Wireless. These buds have features unique to Samsung's ecosystem that you won't find anywhere else on this list. They support Samsung Seamless codec, a proprietary codec for improved audio quality, and they have a 'Game Mode,'which can lower latency with Samsung devices. Their ANC has an excellent performance,making them a solid choice for long commutes or shifts at the office. Out of the box, they offera fairly flat and neutral sound profile, and you can adjust it with an in-appgraphic EQ and presets.
Their five-hour continuous battery life is short compared to similarly priced headphones like the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3. Their carrying case supplies roughly 2.6 extra charges, but you might prefer the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE Truly Wireless if you want a slightly longer battery life.These much cheaper earbuds don't have as many extra features as the Buds2 Pro since they lack virtual surround sound and have a different IP rating for water resistance. However, they last for around six hours of continuous use and support a lot of the same Samsung-centric features as the Buds2, including 'Game Mode.' They use Samsung Scalable codec instead of the Samsung Seamless codec and come in at a cheaper price.
Recent Updates
-
Apr 09, 2024: We've made minor updates to the text of this article and checked our picks to ensure they're all still in stock. We've also mentioned the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, which we're currently testing.
-
Mar 01, 2024: We've checked our picks to make sure they're still accurate and available. While there are no changes at this time, we've made some edits to the text for clarity.
-
Feb 08, 2024: This article was updated to add information about the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Truly Wireless, Google Pixel Buds A-Series Truly Wireless, and Jabra Elite 3 True Wireless. We moved the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) Truly Wireless to the Notable Mentions. No pick changes, but some minor text edits have been made throughout.
-
Jan 09, 2024: Replaced the JBL Vibe Beam with the JBL Vibe Buds as the 'Best Budget' pick, because they offer a more comfortable, stable fit.
-
Dec 06, 2023: We've checked our picks for accuracy and product availability. However, there hasn't been a change in our recommendations.
Our recommendations above are what we think are currently the best Bluetooth earbuds for Android to buy for most people in each price range. We factor in the price (cheaper headphones win over pricier ones if the difference isn't worth it), feedback from our visitors, and availability (no headphones that are difficult to find or almost out of stock everywhere).
If you would like to choose for yourself, here is the list of all our reviews forwireless earbuds, sorted by Android quick pairing support. Be careful not to get caught up in the details. There are no perfect headphones. Personal taste, preference, and listening habits will matter more in your selection.