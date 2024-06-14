Black Bluetooth Earbuds - Woodwind & Brasswind (2024)

{"eVar5":"shop: pro audio: headphones","eVar4":"shop: pro audio","eVar3":"shop","channel":"[wwbw] shop","eVar18":"10356740840","prop7":"[wwbw] sub category2","prop6":"[wwbw] shop: pro audio: headphones: bluetooth earbuds","pageName":"[wwbw] shop: pro audio: headphones: bluetooth earbuds","prop5":"[wwbw] shop: pro audio: headphones: bluetooth earbuds","prop4":"[wwbw] shop: pro audio: headphones: bluetooth earbuds","prop3":"[wwbw] shop: pro audio: headphones: bluetooth earbuds","prop17":"sort by","prop2":"[wwbw] shop: pro audio: headphones","prop1":"[wwbw] shop: pro audio","prop18":"best match","reportSuiteIds":"wwbwprod","evar51":"united states","campaign":"directsourcecodewb","prop11":"bluetooth earbuds","prop10":"category","prop15":"page 1","linkInternalFilters":"javascript:,wwbw.com"}

2024© Woodwind & Brasswind. All rights reserved. Do Not Sell or Share My Information |Data Rights Request |Cookie Preferences | |Privacy Policy |Accessibility Statement

You are changing the Ship-To country.

Our product catalog varies by country due to manufacturerrestrictions. If you change the Ship-To country, some orall of the items in your cart may not ship to thenew destination.

Cancel