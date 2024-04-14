Can You Use ExpressVPN on Xbox? (2024) (2024)

You can use ExpressVPN on Xbox via MediaStreamer, over an encrypted Windows PC hotspot, or using an ExpressVPN-compatible router.
ExpressVPN unblocks Microsoft Xbox Rewards, Cloud Gaming, Game Pass Ultimate, and games like Manhunt and Halo Infinite in unsupported countries.
Plus, ExpressVPN’s servers in 105 countries allow lag-free gaming on Xbox exclusives like Forza Horizon 5.
I’ll show you how to set up ExpressVPN using all three methods. I’ll also show how ExpressVPN reduces lag on Xbox – so keep reading!
How to Use ExpressVPN on Xbox? (3 Methods)
|Method
|Requirements
|Encryption
|Speed
|Difficulty
|MediaStreamer
|-
|No
|Very fast
|Easy
|PC Hotspot
|Windows OS
|Yes
|Fast
|Medium
|Router
|VPN-compatible router
|Yes
|Fast
|Medium
How to Use ExpressVPN on Xbox via MediaStreamer?
MediaStreamer doesn’t encrypt traffic, so you’re not protected from DDoS attacks if you fall victim to the Xbox DDoS glitch.
You’re also limited to a US DNS address for gaming, blocking access to European lobbies on titles like Halo Wars 2 (where US lobbies are nearly impossible to find).
However, MediaStreamer offers blazing-fast speeds, making it the best for bandwidth-intensive Xbox games like Red Dead Redemption 2.
Here are the setup steps:
- Get an ExpressVPN subscription with these amazing discounts.
- Log into your account on the ExpressVPN website.
- Register your IP address on the ExpressVPN DNS settings page. If you’ve previously registered, you should see a page like this:
- Toggle “Automatically register my IP address” so it can track IP address changes. This will keep you connected to MediaStreamer.
- On the left panel, click “Set Up Devices.”
- Scroll and select MediaStreamer.
- You should see a set of IP addresses. These will unblock US Xbox game lobbies. MediaStreamer also works for US and UK streaming sites, including Netflix US and BBC iPlayer. Keep this page open.
- Turn on your Xbox and go to Settings > General > Network settings.
- Select Advanced settings > DNS settings > Manual.
- Enter the IP addresses from the MediaStreamer page in step 7. Follow the prompts on your screen to save the new settings.
- Your Xbox is successfully linked to MediaStreamer. Unblock streaming apps like Disney+, Hulu, or BBC iPlayer and access Xbox Game Pass games.
How to Use ExpressVPN on Xbox Over Windows PC Hotspot?
This method works with Windows PCs and lets you create an encrypted hotspot to connect your Xbox. It also protects you from the Xbox DDoS glitch and unblocks competitive game lobbies worldwide.
However, your connection speed won’t be as fast as MediaStreamer.
Here are the setup steps:
- Buy an ExpressVPN subscription. Save with our fantastic deals.
- Download and install the VPN on your Windows PC.
- Launch the VPN and sign in with your credentials.
- Set your protocol to Lightway UDP to get the fastest speeds for heavy Xbox games like Forza Horizon.
- Connect to your desired server, depending on the game you want to play or the service you want to unblock.
- With the VPN active, set up your Windows PC as a VPN-sharing hotspot using the video guide below.
- Connect your Xbox to the Windows PC’s hotspot via Wi-Fi or Ethernet.
- That’s it! Unblock Xbox games, services, and cheaper deals over the ExpressVPN connection. I used a New Jersey server to buy No Man’s Sky, securing a 50% discount through Xbox Game Pass.
Note:ExpressVPN doesn’t support macOS virtual router setups since it lacks the L2TP/IPSec protocol.
Thus, the virtual hotspot method only works if you have a device with Windows OS installed.
How to Use ExpressVPN on Xbox via a Router?
This method is the most effective for ExpressVPN-Xbox setup and is faster than the virtual router method.
It also offers security MediaStreamer lacks since the connection is fully encrypted. Thus, you’re protected from Xbox DDoS attacks.
However, not all routers are compatible with ExpressVPN. Some notable ones you can use include:
- Asus RT-AC56 (U/R/S)
- ExpressVPN Aircove
- Netgear R6700
- Linksys EA6200
After purchasing your router, follow the video guide below to install ExpressVPN manually if the router doesn’t come with the VPN pre-installed.
Does ExpressVPN Reduce Lag on Xbox?
ExpressVPN can reduce lag on Xbox since it doesn’t have bandwidth caps.
So, connecting to any high-speed server lets you stream Xbox cloud games without ISP throttling.
Furthermore, sending your Xbox traffic through the VPN tunnel protects you from players who use Xbox DDoS attacks to induce slow speeds in online multiplayer games like Halo Infinite.
How to Use ExpressVPN Port Forwarding With Xbox?
ExpressVPN supports port forwarding on routers. Hence, you can use it to assign incoming packets to specific ports on your Xbox.
This is advantageous if you play multiplayer games on your Xbox, as it stabilizes and streamlines your gaming experience. You’ll have fewer latency problems, positively impacting gameplay, voice chats, and responsiveness.
Here’s a list of recommended ports you can forward:
- Port 88 (UDP)
- Port 500 (UDP)
- Port 3544 (UDP)
- Port 4500 (UDP)
- Port 3075 (UDP + TCP)
- Port 53 (UDP + TCP)
- Port 80 (TCP)
That said, here’s how to set up port forwarding on your Xbox using ExpressVPN:
- Turn on your Xbox.
- Go to Settings > Network settings > Advanced settings.
- Record your Xbox’s IP address, MAC address, and the Subnet Mask number.
- Back in the Advanced settings tab, click “IP settings” and choose “Manual.”
- Enter the IP addresses and numbers you recorded earlier to set your Xbox’s IP.
- Log into your ExpressVPN router settings page and find the “Port forwarding” settings.
- Click “Add New Rule.”
- Add all the rules for the Xbox ports using any naming style. Ensure it’s a name you recognize to avoid confusion later. Save everything.
- Restart your ExpressVPN router and Xbox for the changes to take effect.
- Go to Network Settings on your Xbox again to confirm that it says “Nat Type: Open.” If it does, you’re done!
ExpressVPN Not Working With Xbox?
Are you unable to connect to the internet on your Xbox through ExpressVPN?
Try the following quick fixes to get it working:
- Check your internet connection: ExpressVPN can’t connect if the internet connection isn’t working. Before trying advanced solutions, check your internet connection to ensure it’s not the problem.
- Change your Xbox region: You can change your Xbox region through your Microsoft account by following these quick guides, depending on your Xbox type. Once you’ve changed your location, restart the Xbox to complete the migration.
- Spoofing MAC addresses: This solution is worth trying if you’re experiencing DNS errors like 5335, where the DNS server you’re trying to connect to through your Xbox can’t be reached. Follow this detailed Microsoft guide to solve this issue.
- Reconfigure MediaStreamer: Restarting your router and re-entering the MediaStreamer DNS settings can get ExpressVPN working on your Xbox. Simply follow the detailed steps provided earlier without skipping a step.
- Change servers and protocols: Changing to another server can restore your ExpressVPN connection on your Xbox if you’re using the router or PC hotspot method. Alternatively, you can switch protocols. I recommend Lightway UDP as it offers the best speeds for streaming and gaming on your Xbox.
Note:You won’t carry over any balance or gaming resources in your Xbox account if you change your region.
But you can access the funds anytime you switch to your old region.
FAQs
Does ExpressVPN Unblock Netflix on Xbox?
ExpressVPN can unblock Netflix on Xbox, but the results vary depending on the method you use to connect ExpressVPN to your Xbox. For instance, MediaStreamer only unblocks US Netflix, while other setup methods give you more freedom to choose the server you need.
Does ExpressVPN Work With Xbox Cloud Gaming?
ExpressVPN works with Xbox Cloud Gaming through the Xbox Game Pass.
It also unblocks xCloud in regions where it’s unavailable, allowing access to competitive game lobbies like the US.
Ready to Unlock Your Xbox With ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN will give your Xbox access to geo-restricted games, marketplaces, and entertainment and end Xbox DDoS attacks.
I recommend using an ExpressVPN-supported router for fast speeds and flexible server options. Otherwise, MediaStreamer is next best, with fast speeds for US libraries and gaming lobbies.
