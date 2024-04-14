Can You Use ExpressVPN on Xbox? (2024) (2024)

You can use ExpressVPN on Xbox via MediaStreamer, over an encrypted Windows PC hotspot, or using an ExpressVPN-compatible router.

ExpressVPN unblocks Microsoft Xbox Rewards, Cloud Gaming, Game Pass Ultimate, and games like Manhunt and Halo Infinite in unsupported countries.

Plus, ExpressVPN’s servers in 105 countries allow lag-free gaming on Xbox exclusives like Forza Horizon 5.

I’ll show you how to set up ExpressVPN using all three methods. I’ll also show how ExpressVPN reduces lag on Xbox – so keep reading!