Capture Your Favorite Moments With The Best Polaroid Cameras (2024)

If the idea of immediately sharing a physical photo print with other people intrigues you, the best Polaroid cameras can transform the way you approach photography. They have a more diverse set of features than the vintage models from the 1970s, and some even have memory card slots so you can capture a digital version of the image as well as print it instantly.

Such cameras—including our pick for the best Polaroid camera overall, the Polaroid Now+—combine a film cartridge with paper to capture and develop an image in front of your eyes, just like the iconic Polaroid cameras of yesteryear. After testing and research, we’ve rounded up the best Polaroid cameras available right now.

Best Miniature Polaroid Camera A Polaroid That Fits In Your Palm Polaroid Go Film type: Polaroid Go Film | Print size: 2.1 x 2.6 inches Best for: Taking instant photos while you’re on-the-go. Polaroid Go allows you to snap a photo and then have a print in your hand within minutes, but the camera is shrunk down to make it much more portable. It includes a self-timer so you can capture instant selfies. However, with the smaller camera size comes smaller size prints that are just 2.1 x 2.6-inches. This camera works exclusively with Polaroid Go Film (sold separately). Amazon separately sells a discounted film bundle that includes five double film packs—enough to shoot 80 photos—for $110. Pros: More compact than the Polaroid Now+

Film is less expensive Cons: Print size is just 2.1 x 2.6 inches

Best Lomo Polaroid Camera Back To Basics Best Features Lomography Lomo'Instant Automat Glass Camera Magellan Edition Film type: Fujifilm Instax Mini | Print size: 2.4 x 1.8 inches Best for: An advanced photographer who wants instant prints. Back in the day, the popularity of Lomo’s simple point-and-shoot cameras gave birth to an entire style of photography, called Lomography. Today’s rendition of this camera, called the Lomography Lomo’Instant camera, is for the more adventurous instant photographer. Like most instant cameras, it’s fully automatic, however, it’s focus is not automatic. This camera is more advanced than the typical instant cameras: It comes with three interchangeable lenses—for far, moderate and close focus distances. And it has other advanced features like multiple exposures and long exposures using a “bulb” setting that leaves the shutter open for as long as you hold the button down (up to 30 seconds). This is a popular technique for night photography and for creating artistic light trail photos. The removable lens cap for this camera has a wireless remote control built in for triggering the shutter from a distance. The camera uses Fujifilm Instax Mini film cartridges to produce its creative prints. Pros: A wonderful modern-day rendition of a Lomography camera

Three interchangeable lenses

Has three shooting modes Cons: Generates small size prints

Expensive

Best Budget Polaroid Camera The Best Value For Your Dollar Good Value Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Film type: Instax Mini instant film | Print size: 2 x 3 inches Best for: Snapping those special moments without breaking the bank. See Also The Polaroid Camera: The Story of Instant Photography - The Old Timey The Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 gives you a quick picture at an affordable price. It captures and then prints 2 x 3-inch prints in just five seconds; in another 90 seconds, your photo is completely developed and ready to go. To turn on your camera, simply twist the lens. It also has the auto exposure feature, plus a close-up mode with parallax correction. We especially love the integrated selfie mirror with a hand strap included for easier management. The compact design is incredibly lightweight, weighing just a pound, so it is perfect to take with you on the go. Use with Instax Mini instant film, which is sold separately. Pros: Affordable

Easy to use

Selfie mirror Cons: No double exposure

Best Hybrid Polaroid Camera When You Want A Digital-Instant Camera Combo Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Film type: Instax Mini instant film | Print size: 2 x 3 inches Best for: When you can’t decide between a digital or instant camera. When you can’t decide which type of camera you want, the Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo blends a digital camera with a polaroid camera to bring you the best of both worlds. Enjoy 2 x 3-inch color prints with 600 DPI printing, plus the ability for remote shooting when you use the Instax Mini Evo App. There are 10 lens options with 10 film effect options, giving you plenty of ways to capture your photo. In addition to the auto-exposure feature, there are dual shutter buttons available for both your portrait and landscape needs. Plus, there is a built-in selfie mirror for those days when you are looking your best. Pros: Fun retro design

Easy Bluetooth printing

Digital filters Cons: Subpar digital images

Best Polaroid Camera For Selfies Get Your Smile On Canon Ivy Cliq 2 Film type: Zink print paper | Print size: 2 x 3 inches Best for: When you want your selfies to work as stickers, too. The Canon Ivy Cliq+2 is the pocket-sized companion you want when you take a lot of selfies. It uses Zink (Zero Ink) technology to capture beautiful color 2 x 3-inch photos that don’t smudge and are resistant to tears and water. They also double as stickers, thanks to its brilliant Peel & Stick adhesive backing. Capture the perfect photo using the 2-inch selfie mirror with an 8-ring LED light and auto-flash, then add finishing touches with the built-in frame and filters. You can also use the Canon Mini Print app for access to the Remote Live View + Shutter feature for another way to shoot.Pick from four fun colors to add a splash of personality to your camera. Pros: Integrated selfie mirror

Portable build

Ink-free printing Cons: Mediocre photo quality

